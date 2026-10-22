In 1933, in a cabinet meeting, Franklin Delano Roosevelt acknowledged openly that his grandfather Warren Delano Jr. had made the family fortune in the Chinese opium trade. He did not treat the admission as scandal. He treated it as ordinary family history the men around him would already understand. That ease of acknowledgment is the thread running through The Greed for Gold and Glory, Martin Erdmann’s December 2025 study of the four-century continuity of mercantile power from Venice to the City of London. The Russell & Company network that put Warren Delano in Canton also seeded Harvard’s endowment, financed the Boston & Albany Railroad through John Murray Forbes’s partnership with the Chinese merchant Howqua, and produced the family trust that would become Skull and Bones at Yale. The American ruling class was not embarrassed by its opium origins. It was proud of them. The historians who left that fact out of the textbooks were doing their job.

Erdmann is a theologian and historian trained at Columbia International, Basel, and Aberdeen, with a doctorate from Brunel University London in 1999 and a habilitation from Károli Gáspár University in Budapest in 2017. He founded the Verax Institute as a center for Christian apologetics and historical scholarship, and he spent four years assembling the research that produced this volume. His method is archival and genealogical. He tracks the specific families, the specific banks, the specific lodges, and the specific chartered monopolies across four hundred years of institutional continuity, with the bibliography and index to let a reader audit every chain. The result is a book written in the dense documentary style of Antony Sutton and Carroll Quigley, with the theological framing of a scholar who treats the historical record as the surface indication of a deeper contest. Verax Vox Media is his own publishing arm, which explains both the book’s reach and its freedom from the editorial constraints that would have stripped out its most consequential findings.

The book arrives in December 2025, after the 2008 bailouts and the March 2020 unofficial merger of the Federal Reserve with the Treasury have made the operational mechanics of central banking visible in ways previous decades had kept obscured. The court-historical narrative that frames the modern financial system as the organic product of free markets and democratic consent is losing coherence under its own contradictions. Erdmann writes into this moment. His book responds to the official history that treats mercantilism as a dead system superseded by Adam Smith in 1776, frames the Glorious Revolution of 1688 as a constitutional reform, presents the American Founding as a clean break from British power, and describes the City of London as a mere financial district. All four of these claims he dismantles with primary sources the official histories were constructed to bury: Charles Beard’s audit of the Constitutional Convention delegates’ bondholdings, J. A. Giuseppi’s archival work on the Bank of England’s early Jewish shareholders, Betty Jo Teeter Dobbs on Newton’s alchemical papers, and the thirty-one-page letter from Hamilton to Robert Morris in which the first Treasury Secretary described British mercantile corruption as the quality America needed to copy.

Three findings the full summary unpacks in detail: the Bank of England of 1694 as a direct institutional transplant of the Venetian Banco della Piazza del Rialto, whose subscribers deposited no gold and were authorized to issue banknotes against their own paper subscription at eight percent interest to the Crown; the Boston Brahmin opium houses (Perkins, Forbes, Russell, Delano) whose Chinese drug fortunes built Harvard’s endowment, financed the New England railroad network through a 500,000 dollar seed investment from the merchant Howqua, and produced the Roosevelt presidency three generations later; and the City of London Corporation today, a chartered financial enclave inside Britain with its own police force, its own tax base, its own courts, and a secret funding account called City Cash whose balance it does not publicly disclose. The Corporation’s representative sits in the House of Commons today. His title is the Remembrancer.

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