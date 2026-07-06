Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Toby Rogers's avatar
Toby Rogers
3d

This is one of the best things ever written about this whole debacle. 🙌

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The Mountain Daisy's avatar
The Mountain Daisy
4d

This is gutting me. I'm a nurse in a hospital, I specialize in lactation. I know what's happening. I'm living this out at work. I do cautiously bring up That Which Shall Not Be Noticed to families when I think they might possibly listen to me. I will say that most families I have brought it up to have been receptive. I can think of 2 or 3 that were not receptive. I am very careful about who I say something to and I literally pray before my appointments for God to give me an obvious moment to bring it up if I should.

If families are not vaccinating, I look for an opening to bring it up so I can encourage them.

I am a Christian and God is my solace in this awful situation. I pray to be shown if I should leave this line of work altogether. I don't know what my future will be in medicine. I don't know how long someone can make it medicine once they have seen the man behind the curtain. I know viruses don't exist. I know all vaccines are harmful. I watch in real time daily at work what happens to the babies when they're vaccinated. Of course they can't feed well once they get the Hep B. Inevitably, they leave the next day having to bottle feed formula and then mom must start pumping to bring in her supply. We literally HAVE TO make this plan because the babies don't have the strength to feed at the breast. They also become so sleepy from their jaundice (AKA their livers processing the poisons).

The other piece I have seen is also the pediatrics clinics. I worked in one for a while in lactation. It was destroying me in real time. I sat 4 feet from a refrigerator full of vaccines. I heard a cacophony of cries the entire day of the children being injected. I had to leave.

I pray for God to direct me and give me discernment as to what I should do next. As well as for his protection as I speak the words I'm not supposed to speak.

My solace is the families that I know stopped vaccinating because of our conversations. I never would have met them if I hadn't been in the role.

🙏🏼

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