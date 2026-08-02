Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
9h

Sad what modern medicine and dentistry fail to see . 😢😡

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Kim Rossi's avatar
Kim Rossi
9h

Dr Breiner is in my town!! My Dad was a "Tufts man" thanks to the GI bill. He practiced dentistry for ten years, then took the Orthodontics program, also at Tufts. Looking back, I realized he was an engineer of the teeth. And none of his patients were under 10 or 11. He used hand calculated geometry to measure the angles needed to move the teeth. I used to play with the "big plastic triangle" on his desk. He bent every wire by hand. He soldered with a telephone dial dental machine. Took and developed x-rays. He crafted every impression on a wet grinder and hand powdered and dripped retainers in his lab. The only thing he sent out for was lunch. He was adamant about not pulling teeth, which he said collapsed the smile inward. The Rossi smile was full, rounded, beautiful. We have an Orthodontic Boutique 1/4 mile from my house. Snazzy orange interior. Enough said.

A dear friend, adult, got roped into Invisalign to prevent "future movement" and ended up with jaw pain so bad she considered litigation. She got no help or relief.

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