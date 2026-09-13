Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RM's avatar
RM
31m

Thank you. I ordered them both.

Reply
Share
Rebekah Paparella's avatar
Rebekah Paparella
33m

I am excited to receive these 2 new books and could not resist ordering five more books, once I saw your Lulu site. You have a true gift in the skill of a writing style that is clear and accessible to laypersons as well as practitioners. Luckily your interests echo my own and I feel very fortunate to have discovered your work. Nice to start the morning with a big dose of gratitude!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture