Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
7h

A disgusting individual I've been writing about for two decades or more. Known far and wide as "For Profit" Offit. A POS in every sense of the word.

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fuzzi's avatar
fuzzi
7h

Child sacrifice mandated, for profit.

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