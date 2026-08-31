Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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aamejo@gmail.com's avatar
aamejo@gmail.com
7hEdited

I doubt that anyone taking these drugs has any idea what the side effects are. Thanks for doing this. It is so helpful to me whose family are all some sort of medical practitioners and think everything on the market is safe.

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Leynia's avatar
Leynia
7h

Thank you for this additional work, and for making them available for non-paying readers.

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