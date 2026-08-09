Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7h

This article is genius. This doctor is truly wanting to help, but like so many, is stuck in the pill prescribing industry. If she were to step outside that box, she would see her reasoning is off. That Weston Price is my most cherished book. When in doubt, look at nature, and those that still live natural lives. From almost vegetarian to full animal food, they are all healthy. Because they eat what their bodies can digest, inherited from their ancestors. Just like a lion does not eat grass, and a cow does not eat pork. How hard can that be?

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Martinos Gryparis's avatar
Martinos Gryparis
7h

very good article, thank you.

we need to push ourselves back to the sun, the motion, the clean water and the sea, the real food and the peaceful living

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