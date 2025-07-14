In 1906, Edward Earle Purinton published "The Philosophy of Fasting," a radical text that positioned extended fasting not merely as a cure for physical ailments but as a pathway to complete human transformation. Born a semi-invalid who took six medicines simultaneously and spent most days beside the fire or on the couch, Purinton undertook a thirty-day water fast that not only restored his health but fundamentally altered his understanding of human existence. His work presents the "Conquest Fast" - a 20 to 40-day journey consuming only water and occasional fruit juice - as a method to achieve what he calls the "triunely god-man-animal" state, where one reclaims both animal instinct and divine consciousness while transcending the limitations of being "circumscribedly human." This early exploration of fasting as therapy predates modern understanding of autophagy, ketosis, and stem cell regeneration by over a century, yet arrives at remarkably similar conclusions about the body's capacity for self-healing through the complete cessation of food intake.

What distinguishes Purinton's approach from both his contemporaries and modern fasting protocols is his insistence that true healing requires addressing the soul alongside the body and mind. While today's researchers like Jason Fung focus on insulin regulation and metabolic benefits, and protocols like August Dunning's Phoenix Protocol emphasize cellular regeneration through dry fasting, Purinton saw fasting as fundamentally about breaking humanity's deepest enslavement - the food-habit that reinforces all other dependencies. He discovered that extended fasting doesn't just cleanse toxins or activate stem cells; it dismantles the entire scaffolding of civilization's false necessities, from tight clothing to loveless marriages to fear-based religion. His transformation included not only healing fifteen forms of constitutional disease but also writing over 200 poems in ten months after never having written poetry before, developing what he called "X-ray perception" that could see "over, under, through and beyond a subject," and ultimately recognizing that "I found God through this Fast. Which is equivalent to saying I found Myself. For We are One and the Same."

Purinton's work stands as both historical artifact and living document, offering insights that remain startlingly relevant to anyone exploring fasting as a therapeutic modality. His detailed observations about the stages of fasting - from the initial crisis of elimination to the eventual arrival at what he calls "Heaven" in the third week - parallel what modern practitioners like Sergey Filonov document in their dry fasting clinics, yet Purinton adds dimensions rarely addressed in contemporary literature. He understood that fasting reveals not what we must become but what we already are beneath layers of accumulated physical, mental, and spiritual debris. His ultimate discovery, that "Love Alone Suffices," transforms fasting from a mere health intervention into a practice of uncovering one's essential nature. For those investigating fasting as therapy, Purinton provides not just another protocol but a philosophical framework for understanding why the voluntary abstention from food can catalyze such profound healing - because it forces us to confront and transcend our most fundamental assumptions about what we need to survive, ultimately proving we can thrive on "air, water, light, faith and love."

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