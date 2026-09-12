Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Kip's avatar
Kip
21m

Despite signing paperwork saying no to this, a nurse did it anyway. They don’t ask or check and have legal coverage to do whatever they want. Very triggering article for me. Thank you for making people aware.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
17m

It is a miracle how many humans were alive before injection of all kind of chemicals and supplements stated. Very few people seem to realize this, and when you mention it, quite a few immediately respond that YES but now we live so much longer... and then I counter, and how much longer are people healthy? Most older people live on pills. Quite a few take 10 or more a day. I rather have quality than quantity! Prefer to live till 75 without all that crap than till 85 being held alive by chemicals, going to the doctor twice a week to be checked up on.

Recently it seems to have been uncertain if that vitamin K really existed and what kind of vitamin K was good and which one was bad. ONly a few years ago some authors stated that the injected one harms - it is the wrong one for the body to absorb. In case one does not know one should NOT intervene.

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