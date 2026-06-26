Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Jun 26

“The drugs suppress acute presentation while devastating the microbial ecology that constitutes the body’s cleansing infrastructure…

The question of whether to take an antibiotic in a real clinical situation is a question of weighing acute pharmacological benefit against terrain cost, with the body in front of you and the people who know your case in the room with you.

It is not a question this essay answers. It is a question this essay reframes.”

This is a wonderful way to end the piece. You have to make a decision for acute relief with the potential for long term consequences. The only place you should ever let mainstream medicine work is in trauma scenarios: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/emergency-medicine-works-but-chronic

Outside of that, your body is amazing and it can heal itself if you let it and help it do the work

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Daniela C ( CONSANA not MD)'s avatar
Daniela C ( CONSANA not MD)
Jun 26

For me it’s a very simple answer. Anti = against and. BIO = LIFE …………so antibiotics = ANTILIFE . Stay away from them like the plague ! Blessings from SXM ( Sint Maarten ) DC & the 12 Beagles

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