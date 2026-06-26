This essay is a paradigm inquiry into what antibiotics are and what they do. It is not medical advice. Decisions about a specific antibiotic in a specific clinical situation belong with informed conversation between you and the people who know your case. If you are facing a serious bacterial illness, refusing pharmaceutical intervention on the basis of paradigm reading is not what this essay asks of you. What this essay asks is that you read the antibiotic story with the same scrutiny you bring to every other establishment claim.

On February 12, 1941, an Oxford team led by Howard Florey gave the first dose of purified penicillin to a 43-year-old policeman named Albert Alexander. Alexander had cut his face on shrapnel during a German bombing raid. Most medical-school accounts tell this story as a scratch from a rose thorn in his garden. The more recent historical work suggests it was the Blitz. Either way, the wound was minor. The wound became a spreading cellulitis. By the time the Oxford team selected him for the trial, the affected tissue had extended across his face and into his scalp, and he had lost one eye. Within a day of the first dose, his fever broke. The visible swelling began to retreat. The amount of purified penicillin that existed in the world was very small. When the supply ran low, the team extracted what they could from his urine and re-administered it. He improved again. They ran out again. The cycle repeated until they could not keep up with what his body required. He died on March 15, 1941.

That is the founding moment of the antibiotic era. The first man given purified penicillin in human history did not survive.

The story is told as the moment medicine conquered infection. Florey, Chain, and Fleming shared the Nobel Prize in 1945 for this work, and penicillin went into mass production as the wartime drug credited with saving millions. The first patient was a footnote. The narrative did not require him to live.

Maria Gutschi recently published a careful, honest essay making the case for antibiotics from forty years of antimicrobial stewardship inside hospital pharmacy.¹ The concessions in her piece are larger than her conclusion accommodates. Bacteria are real, observable organisms. What hospitals call serious infections come most often from the patient’s own flora rather than from external invaders. Pre-antibiotic mortality figures were high. Surgery and supportive care often deserve credit antibiotics receive. Antibiotic overprescription has caused real harm. Her own piece grants all of this. The terrain frame she keeps brushing against is the frame that explains what she has observed across four decades of patient care. The frame she does not name is the one that accommodates her data better than her conclusion does.

There are two questions tangled inside the pre-antibiotic mortality story, and the establishment account treats them as the same question. The first is whether people died of bacterial illness at rates that would horrify modern readers. They did. The second is whether antibiotics are what drove those rates down. They are not. The medical curriculum collapses the two questions and reads the answer to the first as the answer to the second. The historical record reads them apart.

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I. The world that produced those mortality figures

The pre-antibiotic populations who died at the rates Gutschi cites lived in a terrain that the modern medical curriculum does not describe to students. Their water came through lead pipes. The paint on the walls of their homes was lead. After 1923, the air of every American city carried the exhaust of leaded gasoline. Their doctors gave them calomel (mercurous chloride) for almost any complaint, including teething in infants. Mercury rubs and mercury injections were standard for syphilis through the early twentieth century. Fowler’s solution, a one-percent potassium arsenite preparation, was prescribed for asthma, psoriasis, anemia, malaria, epilepsy, leukemia, and the pale habit (see What Is Malaria? for Fowler’s solution as a pre-quinine treatment). Patent medicines for cough, colic, and “female complaints” contained opium, morphine, chloral hydrate, and cocaine, often without label disclosure until the 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act required it, and frequently after. Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup, a mixture of morphine and alcohol marketed for teething infants, was distributed by mail and at the corner pharmacy for sixty years. Radium tonics were sold as health products into the 1930s, with Radithor advertised in the popular press until its most prominent customer’s jaw fell off.

The air of industrial Britain and the American Midwest was coal smoke heavy enough to require streetlights at noon in winter. The London pea-souper fogs continued through the 1950s. Tenement housing in New York and Chicago had no plumbing, no ventilation, no light. The dairy supply in most cities came from diseased cattle until pasteurization was made compulsory in stages between the 1900s and the 1940s. There was no household refrigeration in most homes until the 1930s and 1940s. Meat and milk spoiled. Food poisoning was endemic. Children worked twelve-hour days in textile mills from the age of six. Maternal nutrition during pregnancy reflected the same diet of refined flour, sugar, and cured pork that the rest of the family ate.

These were the bodies in which the bacterial mortality figures of the nineteenth and early twentieth century were generated. The Bland and Jones cohort,² one thousand children in Boston between 1921 and 1931 of whom 301 were dead within twenty years from rheumatic fever and its consequences, were children growing up in tenement Boston at the peak of tetraethyl lead in the gasoline, lead in the water pipes, lead in the paint, calomel still on pharmacy shelves, and coal smoke in the air. William Osler’s 1885 lectures on bacterial endocarditis,³ which described uniformly fatal outcomes, described patients whose terrain had been collapsing under industrial-era exposures for decades. The streptomycin trial Gutschi cites⁴ recruited patients with acute progressive bilateral pulmonary tuberculosis in 1948 Britain, bodies that had survived two world wars, the wartime diet of England, and the urban air of the early electrification period.

Removing these exposures, one by one, removed the mortality. Roman Bystrianyk has assembled the curves with care.⁵ Thomas McKeown documented that tuberculosis mortality in England and Wales had already fallen by 96.8 percent before streptomycin (1947) and BCG (1954) were introduced.⁶ Edward Kass, writing in The Journal of Infectious Diseases in 1971, observed that tuberculosis mortality had been “declining steadily since the middle of the 19th century”⁷ in almost linear fashion, with the discovery of the tubercle bacillus, the tuberculin test, BCG, mass screening, and streptomycin producing no measurable shift in the curve. Scarlet fever, which killed forty percent as many people as tuberculosis through the nineteenth century, vanished without a vaccine ever being developed and well before penicillin existed at scale. Measles mortality in England and Wales had fallen by nearly one hundred percent before the 1968 measles vaccine. Whooping cough mortality collapsed across the first half of the twentieth century, with over 97 percent of the century’s whooping cough deaths occurring before 1945,⁸ well in advance of the national vaccination program of 1957.

The pediatric literature concedes this. Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, observed in its December 2000 review of twentieth-century child health that “nearly 90% of the decline in infectious disease mortality among US children” preceded 1940, when few antibiotics or vaccines were available.⁹ The Lancet, in a 1977 review of whooping cough vaccination, observed that “there is no evidence that vaccination played a major role” in the decline of incidence and mortality.¹⁰ John and Sonja McKinlay’s 1977 analysis in The Milbank Memorial Fund Quarterly extended McKeown’s findings to the United States and to antibiotics specifically, concluding that the introduction of medical measures after 1930 accounts for at most a small fraction of the twentieth-century mortality decline.¹¹

The streptomycin trial is the strongest randomized controlled trial in antibiotic history. Austin Bradford Hill himself designed it. Conducted across multiple British centers, the trial assigned 107 patients with advanced pulmonary tuberculosis by sealed envelope to streptomycin plus bed rest or bed rest alone, and produced 14 deaths in the control group and 4 in the treatment group over six months. Gutschi reads the trial as proof of antibiotic efficacy. The trial proves something more limited. In advanced tuberculosis, in a sanatorium that provided rest, nutrition, fresh air, sunlight, and supportive care, adding streptomycin to sanatorium care reduced short-term mortality. The trial does not prove that streptomycin is what drove the 96.8 percent decline in tuberculosis mortality that had already occurred. The decline preceded the drug. The drug arrived at the end of a curve it did not draw.

Gutschi herself concedes the structural problem: modern tuberculosis treatment requires three to four drugs for six to nine months to clear the condition. Streptomycin alone produces rapid resistance. Many of the trial survivors would have relapsed. What the trial measured was the additive effect of a bacteriostatic agent on top of sanatorium care in advanced disease over six months. What the establishment narrative claims the trial measured is that antibiotics conquered tuberculosis.

The 1948 typhoid trial Gutschi cites is similar in scale and conclusion. Ten treated patients in Kuala Lumpur, no deaths. Eight control patients, one death. Chloramphenicol was the drug. Typhoid is a water-borne enteric illness. The Bystrianyk curves show typhoid mortality at near zero in England and Wales before chloramphenicol existed at scale, declining steadily from the 1870s onward as municipal water treatment, refrigeration, and sanitation reform spread. The mortality came from cesspits and wells and tenement plumbing. The mortality fell when the plumbing was rebuilt. Chloramphenicol arrived in a population whose typhoid mortality had already been demolished. The trial measured an effect; the population effect was not the drug.

This is what mortality misattribution looks like in the historical record. The deaths Gutschi cites were real. The lives saved since were also real. The thing in the middle, antibiotic intervention, is not the variable the curves track.

Bridge: Bradford Hill in failing terrain

Gutschi’s strongest framework move is the application of Bradford Hill’s criteria for causation to antibiotic efficacy. Bradford Hill himself designed the streptomycin trial. The criteria are the cleanest articulation in medical epistemology of how to reason about causation when randomized experiments are insufficient. Gutschi walks through seven of them and finds antibiotics satisfy each. The terrain reading walks through the same seven and finds something different.

Strength of association. The effect size of antibiotic intervention in advanced bacterial illness is large. This is real. Strength of association proves that the intervention had effect. It does not prove that the hypothesized cause was actual. A man in septic shock whose fever resolves on intravenous piperacillin-tazobactam has experienced an effect. Whether the bacteria were causing the shock or responding to the tissue collapse that was causing the shock is a separate question. The effect of intervention proves only that intervention had effect.

Temporality. Clinical improvement follows antibiotic administration within hours or days. This is also real. Temporality proves the drug acts quickly. It does not prove that what it acts on is what caused the disease. Suppressing inflammation acts quickly. Suppressing bacterial response acts quickly. Suppressing pain acts quickly. The arrow from intervention to symptomatic improvement is a different arrow from the arrow from cause to disease.

Biological gradient. Anand Kumar’s 2006 paper¹² is Gutschi’s strongest dose-response evidence: a 7.6 percent mortality increase per hour of delay in antibiotic administration in septic shock. The dose-response is real. What the gradient measures is the speed of the entire supportive cascade, not the antibiotic alone. Patients who get antibiotics faster are the same patients whose decompensation was recognized faster, who arrived at hospitals with better staffing, who had earlier source control, earlier fluid resuscitation, earlier vasopressor support, earlier monitoring. The Kumar paper is observational, not randomized. The dose-response does not isolate the antibiotic’s mechanism from the cascade in which it is embedded.

Plausibility. Antibiotics killing bacteria is plausible inside germ theory. So is iron lung mechanics inside the polio paradigm, miasma inside the miasma paradigm, and the four humors inside Galenic medicine. Plausibility is paradigm-dependent. It is the criterion that lets a framework score itself.

Coherence. The clinical, laboratory, and animal evidence aligns inside germ theory. It also aligns inside the terrain frame. In failing terrain, the bacterial response is observable, drug suppression of that response is observable, supportive care followed by recovery is observable. Coherence is internal to the paradigm reading what it sees.

Experiment. Antibiotic trials test intervention against no-intervention in already-failing terrain. They do not test the bacterial causation hypothesis itself. The streptomycin trial compared sanatorium plus streptomycin to sanatorium alone in advanced tuberculosis. The experimental criterion is satisfied by the comparison. It does not address the question of whether tuberculosis was caused by the bacterium or by the prior collapse of the host that allowed the bacterium to flourish in lung tissue.

Consistency. The same intervention works similarly across settings. Antibiotics produce similar acute effects in different hospitals, different countries, different patient populations. This is real. It proves the drugs do similar pharmacological work in similar terrain conditions. Aspirin reduces fever consistently across settings too. Consistency of effect is consistency of pharmacological action.

Bradford Hill’s criteria can be fully satisfied for an intervention that changes the trajectory of failing terrain without proving the hypothesized cause was actual. The criteria are a discipline for thinking about causation, not a proof of it. Gutschi is right that antibiotics meet them. The terrain frame asks what, exactly, the criteria are proving has been met.

II. What the drug is actually doing

Mike Yeadon served as Vice President of Allergy and Respiratory Research at Pfizer before retiring in 2011. Writing in 2024, he observed that certain antibiotic structural types are “intrinsically anti-inflammatory,” independent of their action on bacteria.¹³ The leading antibiotic in Pfizer’s portfolio when Yeadon was there was azithromycin. Its leading indication outside acute bacterial illness was acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a chronic inflammatory condition of the lung. Yeadon’s observation, from inside the building where the drug was developed and marketed, is that the antibacterial mechanism and the anti-inflammatory mechanism cannot be cleanly separated. The second may be doing the work the first is credited for.

The mainstream literature has documented the anti-inflammatory effects of macrolides independent of their antibacterial activity for decades. Azithromycin reduces airway inflammation, neutrophil activity, mucus hypersecretion, and inflammatory cytokine production at concentrations achievable in lung tissue. The effect is independent of bacterial load. It is observable in chronic inflammatory conditions where no bacterium is implicated.

Tetracyclines do the same. Doxycycline at sub-antimicrobial doses suppresses the enzymes the inflammatory response uses to break down tissue, along with neutrophil activity and inflammatory mediators. There is now an FDA-approved formulation of low-dose doxycycline, sold as Periostat for periodontal inflammation and Oracea for rosacea, marketed explicitly as an anti-inflammatory with the antibacterial action disclaimed in the prescribing information. The same molecule is sold under two mechanism stories, the second of which concedes the first was never doing what we thought it was doing.

This is the establishment selling its own evidence against its own framework. A pharmaceutical company has obtained FDA approval to market doxycycline at a dose chosen specifically to be below its antibacterial threshold, with a label that states the mechanism is not antibacterial. The drug works in rosacea. The drug works in periodontal disease. The bacteria are not what it is working on.

The Yeadon observation generalizes the move. If the antibacterial action of azithromycin in COPD cannot be distinguished from its anti-inflammatory action, the credit assigned to the first mechanism may belong to the second across the indication. Gutschi observes in her own piece that antibiotics in acute bronchitis benefit COPD patients but not healthy adults. She reads this through host vulnerability: the COPD patient cannot clear the bacterial load that the healthy adult clears on her own. The Yeadon reading is different and more interesting. The drug suppresses the inflammatory response that is the substrate of COPD. The bacteria are incidental.

This reframe matters for what the Kumar sepsis dose-response actually measures. Sepsis, in the modern understanding, is a dysregulated inflammatory response to insult. The cytokine storm is what kills the patient. Suppressing the inflammatory cascade, through whatever combination of fluid resuscitation, vasopressor support, source control, monitoring, and antibiotics with intrinsic anti-inflammatory action, is what changes the trajectory. The 7.6 percent per hour figure measures the speed of all of this in concert. The faster the inflammatory cascade is interrupted, the more of the patient survives.

Herbert Shelton observed nearly a century ago that inflammation is remedial action: the body’s repair response to damaged tissue. Suppressing it produces visible symptomatic relief and feels like cure. The pharmacological tools that suppress inflammation are many, and they include NSAIDs, corticosteroids, antihistamines, and monoclonal antibody products. Some antibiotics, particularly the macrolides and tetracyclines, sit in the same toolkit. The patient feels better because the body’s response has been suppressed. Whether anything has been healed is a different question.

Gutschi’s clinical observations are real. The 22-year-old with Lemierre’s improved on piperacillin-tazobactam. The endocarditis patient survived after valve replacement and antibiotic therapy. The septic shock patient came back from the edge. The drugs do pharmacological work. What the drugs are doing, whether antibacterial action, anti-inflammatory suppression, both at once, or neither cleanly separable, is the question her framework cannot answer and the question she does not raise. The drug suppresses the body’s response in failing terrain. Whether the response was the disease is a question the curriculum has never asked.

III. What the drug costs

A course of broad-spectrum antibiotics devastates the microbial community of the gut, mouth, skin, and lung. The microbiome is not a passive backdrop. It is the metabolic, communicative, and digestive infrastructure of the body. The gut microbiome alone contains tens of trillions of organisms, on roughly the same order of magnitude as the body’s own cells. They produce short-chain compounds that feed the colonic lining, generate substrates the body absorbs, regulate inflammatory mediators, and competitively exclude organisms that would otherwise overgrow. A single course of broad-spectrum antibiotics removes most of this. The microbiome partially recovers over months to years. In many cases, it does not return to baseline. Diversity is permanently reduced.

What follows is predictable. Clostridioides difficile overgrows when the competitive ecology that suppresses it has been removed. C. diff overgrowth produces severe colitis, often requiring hospitalization, sometimes requiring colectomy, sometimes fatal. CDC estimates place the burden at hundreds of thousands of cases per year in the United States, with tens of thousands of associated deaths. The condition is almost entirely iatrogenic, caused by antibiotic treatment. Gutschi acknowledges it.

Candida albicans overgrows in the same way. Vaginal candidiasis after antibiotic courses is so common it is treated as expected. Oral thrush in infants after maternal antibiotic exposure makes breastfeeding excruciating. Systemic candida overgrowth in patients whose cleansing capacity has been depleted, a category that grows every year as antibiotics destroy the very microbial ecology that constitutes a healthy lymphatic-fascial cleansing infrastructure, can be fatal. Fungal overgrowth conditions the establishment labels superinfections are not unexpected complications. They are predictable outputs of removing the bacterial ecology that suppressed the fungi.

The fluoroquinolone class, which includes ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, and moxifloxacin, produces a distinct and well-documented pattern of mitochondrial damage. Tendon rupture, peripheral neuropathy, dysautonomia, and a syndrome the FDA has formally recognized as fluoroquinolone-associated disability can persist for years after a single course. The FDA black-boxed the entire class in 2008 for tendon rupture and in 2016 expanded the warning to cover the broader toxicity profile, recommending the drugs not be used for uncomplicated infections when alternatives exist. The damage mechanism is interference with mitochondrial function. The drug prescribed for a urinary tract infection produces a chronic, sometimes permanent terrain insult.

The aminoglycoside class, which includes gentamicin, tobramycin, amikacin, and streptomycin, causes ototoxicity and nephrotoxicity at doses near therapeutic levels. Gutschi notes in her own piece that her ninety-six-year-old mother lost her hearing after antibiotic treatment for otitis media as a child. The deafness is not incidental to the story. It is the cost the establishment narrative does not count.

Underneath these named toxicities sits the Shelton mechanism. The body responds to a terrain insult with acute symptoms: fever, mucus, inflammation, fatigue, sometimes diarrhea or vomiting. These are repair processes, Shelton’s remedial action. Antibiotic intervention suppresses the bacterial response that was part of the body’s cleanup of damaged tissue. The acute symptom resolves. The patient feels better. The terrain insult that caused the original collapse has not been addressed. A new insult has been introduced: the drug itself, its by-products, its damage to the microbiome, its suppression of the body’s communication infrastructure. The next round of illness arrives, often within months. It is treated with the next round of intervention. The cycle continues until the acute presentation has been driven into a chronic presentation that the establishment then labels as a different disease.

This is the acute-to-chronic mechanism Shelton described in the 1920s and 1930s, applied to antibiotic exposure (see What Is Inflammation? for the full Shelton treatment of inflammation as remedial action). The pattern is visible in the patient who comes in for the third bout of sinusitis of the year and is given the third course of amoxicillin. It is visible in the child whose recurrent otitis media is treated with rotating antibiotics until tubes are inserted, then with continued antibiotic prophylaxis. It is visible in the urinary complaints of post-menopausal women that follow course after course of nitrofurantoin or trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole until the next culture returns resistant and the next class of drug is reached for. The original insult is not addressed. The terrain is depleted further with each course. The symptoms recur because what produced them is still present.

Pleomorphism is what happens to the bacterial response under this pressure. Antoine Béchamp described it in the nineteenth century, and the observation has been extended by researchers including Günther Enderlein, Royal Rife, Gaston Naessens, and Lida Mattman. Mattman’s work on cell wall-deficient L-form bacteria, which arise from many bacterial species under stress, pass through standard filters, resist antibiotic action, and revert to walled forms when conditions change, has been widely cited in the mainstream microbiology literature. The same mainstream literature documents biofilm formation, persister cells, phase variation, and horizontal gene transfer, all of which describe the morphological flexibility of bacteria under stress. Helicobacter pylori shifts from spiral to coccoid form under acid suppression and antibiotic pressure. Borrelia burgdorferi transforms into round bodies and biofilm under stress, evading both detection and treatment.

The antibiotic resistance crisis is exactly what pleomorphism predicted. Force bacteria to adapt through morphological transformation and they do not die. They change form. The resistant strains are not new organisms. They are the same organisms in a different configuration. The selection pressure produces what the mainstream calls evolution and what pleomorphism calls phase transition. The fungal overgrowth after antibiotic treatment is not an unexpected complication. The L-form persistence after antibiotic treatment is not a treatment failure. These are the visible consequences of attacking a microbial community whose response to attack is to transform.

Gutschi’s own observation that “forcing bacteria to adapt through pleomorphism does not kill them, it transforms them” appears in her piece (with the more cautious framing that phase variation, persister cells, and biofilm formation demonstrate “vastly greater morphological and functional plasticity than monomorphism allowed”). Her frame attributes the transformation to adaptation. The pleomorphic frame reads it as the normal behavior of organisms whose forms reflect their terrain. The terrain after antibiotic treatment is the terrain the surviving organisms are responding to.

IV. The bacteria were already there

The most striking move in Gutschi’s piece is also the move her conclusion cannot accommodate. She observes that most of what hospitals call serious bacterial infections are endogenous. They come from the patient’s own flora. She lists them: urinary tract infections, cellulitis, tooth abscesses, sinus infections, most pneumonias. The bacteria were already in the body. The bacteria did not invade. What changed was not the bacterium. What changed was the host.

This is the terrain frame. The bacterium named after the disease is the bacterium that was already there. Streptococcus pneumoniae lives in the nasopharynx of a substantial portion of healthy adults, with carriage rates ranging from five to seventy percent across different populations and age groups. Escherichia coli lives in the gut. Staphylococcus aureus colonizes the skin and nostrils of roughly thirty percent of the population. Fusobacterium necrophorum, the organism that nearly killed Gutschi’s 22-year-old patient, lives in the human mouth. These are not invaders. They are residents.

What allows a resident to translocate into deeper tissue, multiply, and participate in the symptomatic collapse the establishment calls infection is not the bacterium’s choice. It is the breakdown of the tissue barriers, the depletion of the cleansing capacity, the local terrain conditions that permit it. The 22-year-old with Lemierre’s had a sore throat. The bacterium was already in his mouth. Something allowed the tonsillar tissue to ulcerate, the local lymphatic-fascial cleansing to fail, the bacterial response to expand into the parapharyngeal space and from there into the jugular vein and from there to the lung. A prior insult, some combination of viral exposure (in the establishment frame), toxic exposure, nutritional collapse, electromagnetic insult, or emotional crisis, preceded the bacterial expansion. The bacterium did not initiate. It responded.

This is Béchamp’s reading. Bacteria are not the cause of disease. They are the response to it. Béchamp’s metaphor was flies to a garbage heap. The flies do not produce the garbage. The garbage produces the flies. Eliminate the flies and the garbage remains. Eliminate the garbage and the flies have no reason to gather.

The 8-year-old Gutschi describes with the brain abscess from untreated sinusitis had months of inflammation, parental distress during a divorce, the lymphatic and hormonal effects of chronic emotional crisis, and the local terrain of an inflamed sinus draining into adjacent cranial structures. The bacteria found their way into the brain because the terrain that should have contained them had broken down across months of insult. The antibiotic and the surgical drainage addressed the acute crisis. What allowed the crisis to develop was the prior collapse.

The 51-year-old man with diabetic terrain who developed Staphylococcus aureus endocarditis had years of disrupted glucose handling, the vascular consequences of decades of refined-carbohydrate diet, the cofactor depletion that comes with that diet, and whatever specific toxic load his work history and environment had added. The bacterium was in him already. What allowed it to colonize a heart valve was the prior structural change to the valve. The valve replacement, as Gutschi notes, is what actually saved him. The antibiotic suppressed the bacterial response. The surgery removed the structural problem the bacteria had been responding to.

Gutschi’s catalog of endogenous infections is a catalog of terrain collapse. UTIs in post-menopausal women: hormonal terrain change, vaginal microbiome shift, urethral lining change. Cellulitis: skin barrier breach in a body whose cleansing capacity is depleted. Tooth abscess: dental terrain collapse, often after years of dietary insult to the oral microbiome. Sinus and ear infections: lymphatic stagnation in tissues drained by a system the establishment does not study because it does not exist inside the immune-system construct. Most pneumonias: respiratory terrain collapse in a body whose cleansing capacity has been overcome.

The bacterium is the visible response. The terrain is the underlying condition. Antibiotics suppress the response. They do not address the condition. They cannot. The condition is upstream of bacterial action. The condition is what the antibiotic does not see and cannot reach.

Closing

Albert Alexander did not die because the Oxford team ran out of penicillin. He died because his terrain could not contain the response his body was mounting to a wound. The terrain of a forty-three-year-old man in wartime Britain, a policeman whose work had exposed him to whatever industrial and pharmaceutical exposures came with that life, in a country whose food supply, air quality, and stress load had been compromised by two decades of war and Depression and accelerating electrification. The wound was not exceptional. Cuts on faces happen. What was exceptional was the condition of the body the cut found.

Penicillin produced three improvements. Each improvement was real. The drug was doing pharmacological work, suppressing the bacterial response, suppressing the inflammatory cascade, buying the body time. When the drug ran out, the body returned to the trajectory the drug had been interrupting. The team gave it more. The body returned to where it had been when the drug stopped. The team gave it more again. The body returned. The fourth time, the body did not return. It died.

The triumph story tells this as proof that more penicillin would have saved him. Mass production followed. The wartime drug went into hospital wards and battlefield infirmaries, and the deaths attributed to bacterial illness in those wards and infirmaries fell. The narrative connecting the two facts is the foundational narrative of the antibiotic era.

The narrative is wrong in the specific way it connects the facts. The wartime drug arrived in populations whose bacterial mortality had been declining for seventy years for reasons unrelated to pharmaceutical intervention. The drug produced acute pharmacological effect in failing terrain. The acute effect resolved acute presentation. The chronic cost, microbiome devastation, the C. diff cascade, fluoroquinolone disability, aminoglycoside ototoxicity, the acute-to-chronic Shelton mechanism, and the pleomorphic transformation now called antibiotic resistance, was distributed across decades and across populations and was attributed to other causes.

Albert Alexander is the founding image of this story. A man given the first purified penicillin in human history did not survive. The drug improved him three times. His terrain did not improve. He died from what his terrain could not contain.

What Maria Gutschi has observed across four decades is that antibiotics produce real effects in patients whose terrain is failing. She is right about this. The terrain frame she does not name is what accommodates her observation. Drugs that suppress bacterial response and inflammatory cascade buy time for the body to do its own work, for the surgeon to remove the structural problem, or for the supportive infrastructure to keep the body alive long enough for the underlying condition to resolve or be addressed. The drugs do something. What they do is not what the curriculum says. What they cost is not what the curriculum counts.

Bacteria are not what makes the patient sick. Collapsed tissue is what makes the patient sick, and bacteria appear at the site because that is where bacteria live and what bacteria respond to. The flies do not produce the garbage. The garbage produces the flies.

Albert Alexander died on March 15, 1941. The triumph story of the antibiotic era is the story of a man dying. The decades that followed told the story differently. They did not change what happened to him.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine your room is messy. Crumbs on the floor. A spilled drink under the bed. Half a sandwich behind the chair. Pretty soon, ants show up.

The ants did not make the mess. The mess was already there. The ants came because the mess was there.

You can do one of two things.

You can spray bug spray on the ants. The ants go away. The crumbs are still there. The spilled drink is still there. The sandwich is still there. New ants will come, because the mess is still there.

You can also clean up the mess. Sweep the floor. Wipe up the spill. Take the sandwich to the kitchen. The ants stop coming because there is nothing for them to come to.

Antibiotics are the bug spray. They kill the ants. They also kill the spiders and the ladybugs and the other helpers that live in your room. Then the room has no helpers left, and the next time something messy happens, there is no one to clean it up.

When a person gets sick and bacteria are found in the sick part of their body, the bacteria are the ants. They came because something else made a mess. Maybe a hurt place in the body. Maybe something poisonous the person ate or breathed. Maybe a part of the body that broke down. The bacteria did not cause the mess. The bacteria came because the mess was there.

Antibiotics can make the person feel better fast, because the ants are gone. But the mess is still there. And the helpers are gone too.

The thing that fixes the person is cleaning up the mess.

Author’s Note

The establishment-frame reading of this essay is that I am denying the efficacy of antibiotics in serious bacterial illness. The pre-antibiotic mortality figures speak for themselves. Bradford Hill’s criteria are satisfied for antibiotic causation. The streptomycin trial worked. The Kumar sepsis timing is dose-response evidence of mechanism. The macrolide anti-inflammatory observation is interesting but does not overturn the antibacterial pharmacology, and the microbiome and pleomorphism material does not alter the clinical reality that azithromycin clears pneumococcal pneumonia and ceftriaxone resolves bacterial meningitis. To question the antibiotic story is to gamble with patients who, in front of a sepsis presentation, need pharmaceutical intervention immediately and would die without it.

The terrain reading is what is actually happening. The pre-antibiotic mortality figures reflect terrain conditions that have been progressively removed across a hundred and fifty years of sanitation, nutritional, and toxic-exposure reform, with the drugs arriving at the tail of a curve they did not produce. The Bradford Hill criteria are satisfied because intervention in failing terrain changes the trajectory of failing terrain. They do not prove that bacterial action was causal. The macrolide and tetracycline literature shows that what the drugs are doing is not separable from what the curriculum claims they are doing. Bacteria appear at sites of tissue collapse because they were already there, in the body’s flora, responding to terrain conditions that allowed translocation and multiplication. The drugs suppress acute presentation while devastating the microbial ecology that constitutes the body’s cleansing infrastructure. The acute-to-chronic mechanism Shelton described is visible across the present catalog of antibiotic-associated disease. The pleomorphic transformation the establishment calls antibiotic resistance is the response of organisms whose form reflects their environment. The question of whether to take an antibiotic in a real clinical situation is a question of weighing acute pharmacological benefit against terrain cost, with the body in front of you and the people who know your case in the room with you. It is not a question this essay answers. It is a question this essay reframes.

References

¹ Maria Gutschi, “The Case for Antibiotics,” The Offscript Pharmacist, June 19, 2026.

² P. Bland and T. D. Jones, “Rheumatic Fever and Rheumatic Heart Disease: A Twenty-Year Report on 1000 Patients Followed Since Childhood,” Circulation 4 (1951): 836–843.

³ William Osler, “The Gulstonian Lectures on Malignant Endocarditis,” British Medical Journal, March 7, 1885.

⁴ Medical Research Council, “Streptomycin Treatment of Pulmonary Tuberculosis,” British Medical Journal 2 (1948): 769–782.

⁵ Roman Bystrianyk, “The Charts Don’t Lie,” Roman Bystrianyk on Substack, July 13, 2025; “Infectious Disease, Antibiotics, and Vaccination,” December 10, 2024.

⁶ Thomas McKeown, The Role of Medicine: Dream, Mirage, or Nemesis? (Princeton University Press, 1979), 93.

⁷ Edward H. Kass, “Infectious Diseases and Social Change,” The Journal of Infectious Diseases 123 (1971): 110–114.

⁸ Matthew Smallman-Raynor and Andrew Cliff, Atlas of Epidemic Britain: A Twentieth Century Picture (Oxford University Press, 2012), 52.

⁹ “Annual Summary of Vital Statistics: Trends in the Health of Americans During the 20th Century,” Pediatrics, December 2000, 1307–1317.

¹⁰ Gordon T. Stewart, “Vaccination Against Whooping-Cough: Efficacy Versus Risks,” The Lancet, January 29, 1977, 234–237.

¹¹ John B. McKinlay and Sonja M. McKinlay, “The Questionable Contribution of Medical Measures to the Decline of Mortality in the United States in the Twentieth Century,” The Milbank Memorial Fund Quarterly, Health and Society 55, no. 3 (Summer 1977): 405–428.

¹² Anand Kumar et al., “Duration of hypotension before initiation of effective antimicrobial therapy is the critical determinant of survival in human septic shock,” Critical Care Medicine 34 (2006): 1589–1596.

¹³ Mike Yeadon, comment on Denis Rancourt, “Germ theory critical excess,” October 30, 2024.

Additional Sources

Antoine Béchamp, The Blood and Its Third Anatomical Element (1912). The original pleomorphic framework and the microzyma observation.

Herbert Shelton, The Hygienic System (multiple volumes, 1934–1968). The acute-to-chronic mechanism applied across the catalog of conditions medicine treats by suppression.

Daniel Roytas, Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments (2024). The failed contagion experiments and the implications for what bacteria and viruses actually do.

Thomas Cowan, The Contagion Myth (2020, co-authored with Sally Fallon Morell). The terrain frame applied to what the establishment calls infectious disease.

Mark Bailey, The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny (2023). The structural critique of germ theory’s foundations and the institutional capture that protects it.

Lida Mattman, Cell Wall Deficient Forms: Stealth Pathogens (third edition, 2001). The mainstream documentation of bacterial pleomorphism under stress.

Dawn Lester and David Parker, What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong (2019). The comprehensive terrain catalog and the case against germ theory.

Torsten Engelbrecht, Claus Köhnlein, Samantha Bailey, and Mark Bailey, Virus Mania (3rd edition, 2021). The terrain reading of the major twentieth-century epidemics and the pharmaceutical industry’s role in framing them.

René Dubos, Mirage of Health (1959). The early acknowledgment from inside the establishment that pharmaceutical intervention is a small part of the public health story.

Thomas McKeown, The Role of Medicine: Dream, Mirage, or Nemesis? (1979). The foundational mortality misattribution scholarship.