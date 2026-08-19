Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
13m

Thank you for bringing up the parallel "civilization" that has been going on in secret since WWII.

I'm sure that the Nazi international in exile has still been secretly targeting various Jews as well no doubt.

I suspect that they, this secret civilization is responsible for directed targeted "wildfires" that have been destroying so many places around the world like the santa Rosa, Maui, Malibu-pacific palisades, Eaton and many other so called "wildfires".

The recent seismic earthquakes in Venezuela and other countries were also directed, I would suspect that they desperately want to target the SF Bay Area with a crippling 7.1+ type quake.

They are into power via targeted destruction it seems, and they are the ones leading WHO's one world government drive with the intention of reducing global pop by 50% or more. Am guessing there is a satanic element to their targeted death and destruction.

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Curious Outlier's avatar
Curious Outlier
21m

Unfortunate for people in the breakaway civilization that there will be one day and ultimate audit and they will be held accountable. Most of them will refuse to believe that there is an ultimate audit coming to their own eternal demise.

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