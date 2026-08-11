Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

Unfortunately very little can be really done - the pollution is there, quasi irreversible. The food supply is what it is - in the best case we can find a natural farm with decent veggies and meat. Computers are nowadays a must, as less and less stores sell what we need - and even a doctor's appointment has to be cellphone submitted. We do most everything on the computer - read our email, send pictures, read books, listen to music, watch films. Very few will be lucky enough to be able and go back to where we came from - natural farming, a cabin in the woods (at least I got that), grow their own veggies, raise their own food supply.

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Fibro Vision's avatar
Fibro Vision
1h

No audio button on this?.I can't always read due to this so called fibromyalgia

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