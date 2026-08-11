Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. When it reports what the medical establishment says, it uses the establishment’s terms: stroke, ischemic, hemorrhagic, adverse effect. When it states what the evidence actually shows, it uses the language of the terrain paradigm: toxic exposure, oxidative injury, the four categories of harm that drive all chronic disease. When the essay cites the Women’s Health Initiative, it is examining the establishment’s own trial. When it describes what happens when the cerebrovascular endothelium is damaged by industrial poisons, pharmaceuticals, electromagnetic radiation, and unrelenting stress, it is speaking in the author’s voice.

The prosecution is not against the phenomenon of stroke, which is a real and often catastrophic event. It is against the framework that misidentifies its causes and sells drugs for “prevention” that the establishment’s own trials have shown to increase the incidence of the event.

What stroke actually is

A stroke happens when a blood vessel in the brain fails. The mainstream framework names two failure modes. An ischemic stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted, usually by a clot lodged in a cerebral artery. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a vessel ruptures and bleeds into surrounding tissue. Roughly three quarters of strokes are classified as ischemic, the remainder as hemorrhagic. The Oxford Concise Medical Dictionary defines cerebrovascular disease as “disease of the blood vessels supplying the brain.”¹

The description is accurate. It also stops short. It names the mode of failure without explaining why the vessel failed. That question is what this essay answers. The answer implicates the pharmaceutical products the mainstream prescribes for stroke prevention.

John Tilden, in his 1926 book Toxemia Explained, gave a nineteenth-century terrain reading: the walls of the blood vessels weaken over time under the accumulated burden of what he called toxemia, and at some point the ordinary pressure of circulation ruptures a weakened vessel, producing what nineteenth-century medicine called apoplexy. The failure was not a mechanical accident. It was progressive damage from unwholesome food, drugs, and stress.

Malcolm Kendrick, writing a century later in The Clot Thickens, reaches the same underlying position through a different route. Kendrick’s model locates the causal event at the endothelium, the single cell layer that lines every blood vessel. When the endothelium is damaged, a clot forms over the damage as part of the repair process. When the repair fails, plaque accumulates. When plaque destabilizes or a fresh clot breaks loose, an infarction occurs downstream. In the coronary arteries, the downstream tissue is heart muscle and the event is called a heart attack. In the cerebral arteries, the downstream tissue is brain and the event is called an ischemic stroke. The underlying process is the same.²

Dr Richard D. Moore, in The High Blood Pressure Solution, makes the observation that closes the mechanical account: a stroke can occur in the absence of elevated blood pressure.³ If blood pressure were the cause, this could not happen. Something else is doing the damage.

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The Blaylock mechanism

Dr Russell Blaylock, a former neurosurgeon, gives the answer in Health and Nutrition Secrets. Of all the organs, the brain and the heart are most vulnerable to impaired circulatory function. The mechanism of that impairment, in Blaylock’s account, is oxidative stress: excess free radicals, reactive molecules with unpaired electrons that strip electrons from surrounding tissue and damage cell membranes, proteins, and the delicate endothelial lining of blood vessels.⁴

Blaylock’s formulation, cited in Dawn Lester and David Parker’s What Really Makes You Ill, is direct. Free radicals in the blood oxidize the cholesterol-carrying lipoproteins called LDL and HDL. Once oxidized, they can damage blood vessel walls, leading to atherosclerosis and its related complications including heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular disease.⁵ The cholesterol itself is not the villain, a point Kendrick, Ravnskov, and McCully have documented across decades of work. The villain is the oxidative damage to the vessel wall, and cholesterol arrives at the site of damage as part of the repair response, not as the initiating injury.

What generates the free radicals that damage the cerebrovascular endothelium? The four categories the terrain paradigm identifies as the exhaustive causes of all chronic disease:

Toxic exposure. Heavy metals (lead, mercury, aluminum, cadmium, arsenic), pesticides, food additives, and industrial solvents generate reactive oxygen species and accumulate in tissue. Pharmaceuticals are a substantial contributor: a 2012 review in the Journal of Toxicology documented that for many drugs, “there is evidence of elevation in cellular ROS in response to drug exposure, and evidence implicates ROS and oxidative stress in toxicity.”⁶ The drugs prescribed to prevent stroke are, in many cases, themselves generators of the oxidative injury that produces it.

Nutritional depletion. The endothelium requires magnesium, potassium, and the nutrients the body extracts from nutrient-dense food. Modern processed diets deliver none in usable form. Stephen Hussey documents in Understanding the Heart that diets high in processed carbohydrates drive endothelial damage through glycation.⁷

Electromagnetic radiation. The BioInitiative Report documents that oxidative stress is the primary mechanism by which non-ionizing EMF damages tissue.⁸ EMF exposure also increases blood-brain barrier permeability, allowing more toxic substances to reach brain tissue.⁹

Psychological strain. Stress increases metabolism, which increases free radical generation. Cortisol, adrenaline, and the sympathetic cascade drive constriction of cerebral blood vessels and oxidative injury to their endothelial lining.

These four categories are converging causes acting on the same target. The cerebrovascular endothelium, exposed to decades of accumulated toxic burden, nutritional deprivation, electromagnetic bombardment, and sympathetic activation, weakens. When it can no longer maintain integrity, it fails.

What Cowan and Pollack add

Thomas Cowan, in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, extends the terrain reading in one direction directly relevant to stroke. His book cites four studies using heart-rate variability monitoring showing that patients with ischemic heart disease have, on average, a reduction of parasympathetic activity of more than a third, and that roughly 80% of ischemic events are preceded by chronic reductions in parasympathetic activity followed by a drastic sympathetic spike.¹⁰ The Baroldi and Silver pathology studies Cowan cites show that thrombosis is present in fewer than half of pathological studies of heart attack deaths, and that when present, it often evolves after the event.¹¹ The mainstream model, coronary blockage causing ischemia causing tissue death, fails to account for the pathology. The autonomic nervous system, not the coronary anatomy, is the site of the etiology.

If this reframing applies to the coronary vasculature, there is no reason it should not apply to the cerebral vasculature. Autonomic dysregulation, driven by the same four terrain factors, produces the sympathetic spike that drives the acute event. The clot, when it exists, is the consequence of endothelial damage and disrupted flow. It is not the first cause.

Zeta potential

In 1968, Thomas Riddick photographed a single drop of Red Cross ACD whole blood five days after collection. The photomicrographs showed agglomerated masses ranging from 150 microns to 1,600 microns in length. Extrapolated across the full pint, the count of large agglomerates approximated 34,000. Human capillaries are eight microns wide. The filters the American Association of Blood Banks recommended for administering this blood had openings between 86 and 249 microns. Every agglomerate that passed the filter had to be lysed by the recipient’s plasma or produce an embolism.

The blood in the photograph was not blood from a sick donor. It was standard product, five days into a twenty-one-day allowable storage period, sitting in a Red Cross facility in New York City. What had gone wrong with it was electrical. Riddick offered to fund a definitive experiment at his own expense. The NIH did not reply.

The parameter. Almost every fluid inside a living body is a colloidal suspension: blood, lymph, cerebrospinal fluid, and the cytoplasm inside every cell. Particles are held apart by mutual electrical repulsion, each carrying a small negative charge on its surface. That surface charge is measurable in millivolts and called zeta potential. Healthy red blood cells sit around minus fifteen millivolts. At that value the cells remain in suspension. If the value drifts toward zero, the cells touch. If it crosses into positive territory, the blood clots. The value has been directly measured for more than a century.

The Schulze-Hardy rule. Established through direct laboratory measurement in the 1880s and 1890s, the rule quantifies the effect of ionic charge on colloidal stability. A trivalent cation is six hundred to fifteen hundred times more effective at collapsing colloidal stability than a monovalent cation. Five parts per million of trivalent aluminum in the bloodstream has the same coagulating effect as roughly three thousand parts per million of ordinary table salt.

One trivalent cation dominates the modern environment. Aluminum is in the cookware, cans, foil, baking powder, antacids, municipal water, food additives, and, injected directly, vaccine adjuvants. Municipal sewage treatment plants add aluminum sulfate to wastewater to collapse the zeta potential of suspended solids so they sludge together and can be removed. Wound dressings apply aluminum salts to clot blood. This has been settled industrial chemistry for over a century.

Gastrointestinal absorption of aluminum is 0.1 to 0.6 percent, per the European Chemicals Agency and the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Ninety-nine percent of ingested aluminum is excreted. Injected aluminum bypasses the digestive filter. One hundred percent enters the bloodstream.

Convergent testimony. Riddick was not alone. Melvin Knisely, a physiologist, spent more than twenty years directly observing intravascular coagulation in the small vessels of the eye through a stereoscopic microscope he named the sclerascope. Riddick’s chemical signatures (sludge, comets, chain-like agglomeration, stasis) were present in the eyes of forty to fifty percent of apparently healthy Americans between twenty-five and sixty-five. Autopsies of Korean War soldiers, average age twenty-two, showed seventy-five percent with early arteriosclerosis.

Thomas C. McDaniel, a Doctor of Osteopathy, developed an intravenous protocol using anionic surfactants in 1964 after treating his own deep venous thrombosis. He practiced through the framework for fifty-two years and died in 2016 at 102. His formula, produced as Zeta Aid, is essentially the intervention Riddick prescribed for himself: potassium citrate, potassium phosphate, potassium carbonate. Two physicians, working independently, arrived at the same protocol.

Andrew Moulden, a Canadian neuroscientist and physician, documented in the 2000s that a substantial fraction of children on the standard vaccination schedule showed physical signs of microstrokes: asymmetries of the eyes, face, and cranial nerve function mapping onto brainstem microcirculation failure. He proposed that vaccine aluminum adjuvants produced small distributed strokes across the brainstem’s microcirculation, individually invisible on imaging, cumulatively catastrophic. Moulden died shortly after announcing he had developed a means to address the mechanism.

Gerald Pollack’s laboratory at the University of Washington has documented that water forms a fourth phase, gel-like, on every hydrophilic surface including the interior lining of blood vessels. The fourth-phase water carries a strong negative charge. It is what the zeta potential of an intact endothelium expresses at the tissue scale.

Sasha Latypova, a pharmaceutical industry veteran, articulated the mechanism operationally in mid-2024. Aluminum is a triple positive charge. What aluminum does is strip zeta potential from blood flow wherever it distributes. Put a drop of blood on a slide, pour a vaccine on it, and watch the rouleaux patterns form in real time. Where injected material distributes determines where injury manifests: capillary occlusion in the brain producing microstroke, larger occlusion producing stroke, cardiac involvement producing heart attack.

Eight investigators, seven disciplines, four generations, one mechanism. The full development is at What Is Zeta Potential? in this series.⁵⁰

What this means for the drug edifice. The sections that follow prosecute nine drug classes. Every one acts, at the mechanism level, on the electrical organization of the cerebrovascular endothelium. Antihypertensives deplete potassium and magnesium, the minerals Riddick and McDaniel identified as protective. Statins destabilize the phospholipid bilayer that supports zeta potential. Anticoagulants prevent the terminal clot without addressing the underlying charge collapse; when they succeed the vessel bleeds. HRT and hormonal contraceptives shift blood viscosity. SSRIs alter platelet function. Vaccines and the COVID-19 injections deliver aluminum adjuvant (trivalent cation, six hundred to fifteen hundred times more effective at collapsing colloidal stability than sodium) and, for the mRNA products, spike protein. Tissue plasminogen activator dissolves the clot after it has formed, without addressing what caused the vessel wall to fail.

Read the sections that follow as nine expressions of one electrical failure.

The drug edifice

The mainstream response to stroke is a wall of pharmaceuticals prescribed for prevention, acute intervention, and post-stroke management. Each drug class, examined against the primary literature, produces the event it claims to prevent or damages the tissue it claims to protect.

Antihypertensives

Blood pressure is a marker, not a disease. Moore’s central point is that elevated blood pressure is the body’s response to something out of balance: restricted vascular tone, autonomic dysregulation, mineral depletion, endothelial dysfunction. Lowering the number without addressing the underlying imbalance treats the readout, not the condition.

The 2015 SPRINT trial, funded by the NIH and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, randomized 9,361 people with elevated blood pressure. Half received “intensive” treatment targeting systolic pressure below 120 mm Hg, half received “standard” treatment targeting below 140 mm Hg. The NIH presented the trial as demonstrating that more aggressive lowering reduces cardiovascular events. The trial data show that the intensive-treatment group experienced significantly higher rates of adverse events: hypotension (3.4% vs 2.0%), syncope (3.5% vs 2.4%), electrolyte abnormalities (3.1% vs 2.3%), and acute kidney injury (4.1% vs 2.5%).¹² The drugs pushed a significant fraction of the treatment group into dangerously low blood pressure, fainting, and kidney damage.

Moore’s summary is direct: all antihypertensive drugs alter basic body functions in the blood vessels, nervous system, and kidneys, with predictable side effects.¹³ Diuretics deplete potassium and magnesium. ACE inhibitors block the signal that tells the kidneys to retain fluid and minerals. Beta-blockers suppress the sympathetic nervous system without correcting the imbalance that drove its overactivation. Calcium channel blockers alter cellular electrical signaling throughout the body.

Every antihypertensive in wide use damages the same terrain that the establishment’s own hypertension theory implicates in stroke. The drugs push the number down. The underlying damage continues, and the patient, depleted of magnesium and potassium and on additional medications for the side effects of the first, arrives at their cerebrovascular event on schedule.

Statins

Statins are prescribed on the theory that lowering LDL cholesterol reduces stroke risk. Kendrick, Ravnskov, and every serious critic of the cholesterol hypothesis have documented that the theory does not hold. A 1995 Lancet study of 450,000 people across 7.3 million person-years found no association between blood cholesterol and stroke.¹⁴ EUROSTROKE (2002) confirmed the finding.

What statins do produce is damage to the tissues they are prescribed to protect.

The SPARCL trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2006, randomized 4,731 patients with recent stroke or transient ischemic attack to either 80 mg of atorvastatin daily or placebo. The headline result was a 16% reduction in the composite primary endpoint of any stroke. Buried in the same paper: the atorvastatin group experienced 55 hemorrhagic strokes versus 33 in the placebo group. The unadjusted hazard ratio was 1.68 (95% CI 1.09 to 2.59), a 68% increase in the relative risk of hemorrhagic stroke.¹⁵ A subsequent analysis by Goldstein and colleagues confirmed the finding.¹⁶ A drug prescribed for stroke prevention increased one subtype of stroke by two-thirds.

Beyond the direct cerebrovascular signal, the statin literature documents a cascade of nervous system and metabolic damage. Duane Graveline, the NASA flight surgeon whose case is documented in Kendrick, Ravnskov, and Bowden, suffered two episodes of transient global amnesia after starting Lipitor.¹⁷ The brain contains 25% of the body’s cholesterol; statins that cross the blood-brain barrier lower brain cholesterol along with serum cholesterol. Gaist and colleagues in Neurology found that patients treated with statins for two or more years had a 26.4-fold increase in the risk of definite idiopathic polyneuropathy, generally irreversible.¹⁸ The JUPITER trial documented an increase in new-onset diabetes in the treatment arm, itself a first-tier risk factor for stroke.¹⁹ A 2015 study in the American Journal of Cardiology documented that statin use is associated with increased incidence of acute and chronic kidney disease.²⁰

Statins lower a number that is not causally implicated in stroke, and they damage the tissues (brain, nerves, muscle, kidney, endothelium) that make the difference between health and cerebrovascular collapse.

Anticoagulants and antiplatelets

The mainstream approach to stroke prevention is dominated by drugs that thin the blood: aspirin, clopidogrel (Plavix), warfarin, and the newer direct oral anticoagulants (dabigatran, rivaroxaban, apixaban). The logic is straightforward: if ischemic stroke is caused by a clot, reduce clotting. The prosecution is equally straightforward: reduce clotting enough to prevent ischemic stroke and you increase hemorrhage risk. Hemorrhagic stroke is generally more deadly than ischemic stroke.

Kendrick’s summary in The Clot Thickens is direct: these drugs reduce stroke risk by interfering with clot formation, at the cost of increased bleeding.²¹ A Danish population study cited in Hussey found upper gastrointestinal bleeds during NSAID use at 3.6 times the expected rate.²² An estimated 16,500 people die every year in the United States from NSAID-induced gastrointestinal bleeding, roughly a third from daily low-dose aspirin alone.²³

Cowan’s description captures the clinical picture: his patients on Plavix and aspirin arrive bruised and anxious about fatal internal bleeding.²⁴ The drug prescribed to prevent ischemic stroke produces the possibility of hemorrhagic stroke, counted separately in the incidence data, obscuring the iatrogenic contribution.

In atrial fibrillation the thromboembolic risk is high enough that anticoagulation is worth the bleeding trade. For most other patients the calculus is much less clear. The population-scale prescription of aspirin for cardiovascular “prevention” was gradually walked back after the ASPREE trial in 2018 showed no net benefit and substantial bleeding harm.

Hormone replacement therapy

In July 2002, the trial that was supposed to prove hormone replacement therapy prevented stroke was halted early because it was causing stroke.

The Women’s Health Initiative estrogen-plus-progestin trial had randomized 16,608 postmenopausal women to conjugated equine estrogens plus medroxyprogesterone acetate, sold as Prempro, or placebo. The women had been recruited on the promise, backed by observational studies, that hormone replacement would reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke. The trial ran 5.2 years of a projected 8.5 before the Data and Safety Monitoring Board terminated it.²⁵

In the follow-up analysis by Wassertheil-Smoller and colleagues, published in JAMA in May 2003, the estrogen-plus-progestin group had a 31% higher rate of total stroke than the placebo group and a 44% higher rate of ischemic stroke.²⁶ The subsequent analysis of the estrogen-alone arm, halted in 2004, showed a 39% higher rate of ischemic stroke.²⁷

For decades the observational evidence, most influentially the Nurses’ Health Study led by Walter Willett at Harvard, had assured physicians that hormone therapy protected women from cardiovascular disease.²⁸ Those studies were later found, through litigation-forced disclosure, to have been supported by a coordinated ghostwriting operation. Adriane Fugh-Berman’s 2010 analysis in PLoS Medicine examined roughly 1,500 documents unsealed in the Prempro breast cancer litigation and documented the pipeline: Wyeth commissioned DesignWrite to draft manuscripts promoting HRT’s cardiovascular benefits; academic physicians were recruited to sign their names; the papers were placed in medical journals.²⁹

The trial tested a specific product: conjugated equine estrogens plus medroxyprogesterone acetate at fixed doses. Defenders of hormone therapy argue that Prempro’s failure does not generalize to bio-identical estradiol and progesterone. That argument has clinical weight for individual prescribing decisions but does not resolve the population-scale question. What is on the record is that the pharmaceutical product marketed to millions of women for cerebrovascular prevention was, in the establishment’s own halted-early randomized trial, shown to increase the event.

The mainstream response was not retraction. It was rebranding around a “timing hypothesis” claiming HRT is protective if started within a narrow window near menopause. The framework absorbed the finding and continued prescribing.

Hormonal contraceptives

The population-scale exposure of young women to hormonal contraceptives (the combined oral pill, the patch, the vaginal ring, the hormonal IUD) carries a documented stroke risk in the primary trial data. A WHO Collaborative Study in The Lancet in 1996 reported an adjusted odds ratio for ischemic stroke of 2.99 in Europe and 2.93 in developing countries for women using combined oral contraceptives.³⁰ A 2019 meta-analysis documented an approximately 20% increased risk of ischemic stroke for every 10 μg increase in estrogen dose (OR 1.20, 95% CI 1.17 to 1.22).³¹ A large Danish cohort study published in 2025, following more than two million women across 22 million person-years, confirmed the ischemic stroke signal for combined hormonal contraception.³²

The signals aggregate across products using different estrogen forms (ethinylestradiol in most oral contraceptives) and different progestin formulations. The mechanism of harm varies by product. What the aggregate establishes is that hormonal contraception at population scale carries a cerebrovascular signal the product literature acknowledges and the primary trial data confirm.

The population exposed is young. The risk is in the product literature. Few prescribers discuss it, and fewer patients understand that the same drug class prescribed to older women for menopausal HRT, with a stroke signal that halted a major randomized trial, is being prescribed to their daughters for pregnancy prevention with a similar mechanism of harm.

SSRIs

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are prescribed for depression, anxiety, and, increasingly, post-stroke depression. The population most exposed is the elderly, which is also the population most vulnerable to cerebrovascular events.

The mechanism is chemical. Serotonin regulates platelet aggregation. When SSRIs block serotonin reuptake, platelets are depleted of the serotonin they normally release at sites of vascular damage. Bleeding time lengthens. Vascular tone shifts. The endothelium, already carrying whatever terrain burden brought the patient to the drug, is now working with an altered clotting environment on top of it.

The data confirm the mechanism. A 2010 study by Trifirò and colleagues in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology documented that current SSRI use in elderly patients conferred a statistically significant increased risk of ischemic stroke (adjusted OR 1.55, 95% CI 1.07 to 2.25).³³ A 2019 study in Neurology by Douros and colleagues documented a dose-response relationship: the greater the serotonin reuptake inhibition, the greater the ischemic stroke risk.³⁴ Hackam and Mrkobrada’s 2012 meta-analysis in Neurology documented an increased risk of intracranial hemorrhage in SSRI users, with further increase when combined with anticoagulants.³⁵ A 2019 meta-analysis in Neuroepidemiology confirmed the stroke association.³⁶

The drug prescribed for the depression that often follows a stroke is documented to increase the risk of the next stroke, both ischemic and hemorrhagic.

Tissue plasminogen activator

The acute intervention for ischemic stroke is intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), approved by the FDA in 1996 based on the NINDS trial. The mechanism: dissolve the clot rapidly enough to reperfuse the brain tissue before it dies. The problem: dissolve too aggressively and the compromised vessel, already weakened by the underlying terrain damage, ruptures, producing hemorrhage into the brain.

The NINDS trial documented symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage in 6.4% of tPA-treated patients versus 0.6% in the placebo arm.³⁷ A pooled analysis of the ATLANTIS, ECASS, and NINDS trials documented parenchymal hematoma type 2, the most severe hemorrhagic transformation, in 5.9% of tPA-treated patients versus 1.1% of placebo, with 60% of these hemorrhages fatal within three months.³⁸ Later studies confirmed the signal.

The intervention has a narrow therapeutic window (currently 4.5 hours from symptom onset) and produces its most catastrophic complication, massive intracerebral hemorrhage, in a documented fraction of patients treated. Its net benefit remains contested. The intervention has not produced the transformation in stroke outcomes its introduction promised.

Vaccines

Vaccines are not marketed as stroke drugs. They belong in the drug edifice anyway, by the mechanism the zeta potential section established: injected aluminum adjuvant and foreign proteins bypass the digestive filter, distribute throughout the vasculature, and reach the cerebrovascular endothelium. What follows is the case for the established, pre-2020 vaccination products. The COVID-19 injections have their own subsection following.

The HPV vaccines. Two young women who died following Gardasil injection underwent post-mortem examination of brain tissue by Tomljenovic and Shaw. Their findings, published in Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in 2012: HPV-16 L1 particles from the vaccine were present in the cerebral vasculature, adhering to cerebral blood vessel walls; what the researchers identified as antibodies produced against HPV-16 L1 were binding to those same walls; the tissue showed vasculitis.³⁹ Specificity was documented: HPV-18 L1 antibodies did not bind. Injected material reached the cerebrovascular endothelium and damaged it. The population exposed is adolescent girls, mass-vaccinated, dying of what the establishment records as “sudden death of undetermined cause.” Geier and Geier’s 2015 case-control study in Clinical Rheumatology, analyzing 22,011 HPV vaccine adverse event reports in females aged 18 to 39, documented vasculitis at 4.0 times the background rate and central nervous system conditions at 1.8 times, with median onset for vasculitis of 6 days after injection.⁴⁰ Vasculitis and CNS conditions carried the highest rates of permanent disability.

Pediatric ITP as the pathway to hemorrhagic stroke in children. O’Leary and colleagues published an analysis in Pediatrics in 2012 of 1.8 million children’s health records, examining what medicine calls immune thrombocytopenic purpura (a condition of platelet destruction that produces abnormal bleeding) following routine vaccination. Their findings: MMR was associated with a 5.5-fold increased incidence rate ratio in children aged 12 to 19 months; varicella vaccination with a 12-fold increase in children aged 11 to 17; the Tdap vaccine with a 20-fold increase in the same age group.⁴¹ Complications of platelet destruction include intracranial hemorrhage. The pathway from routine pediatric vaccination to hemorrhagic stroke in a child is direct: platelet destruction elevates bleeding risk; a bleeding event in the brain is a hemorrhagic stroke. The event is filed as “pediatric intracranial hemorrhage” or “complications of ITP.” The vaccination signal is removed from the population-level stroke data by the subcategorization.

The evidentiary vacuum, in the establishment’s own words. The 2012 Institute of Medicine report Adverse Effects of Vaccines: Evidence and Causality examined 158 vaccine-adverse-event pairs. For most, including many serious neurological outcomes, the committee’s finding was “inadequate evidence to accept or reject a causal relationship.”⁴² Not “no signal found.” Inadequate. The studies that would answer whether current vaccines cause stroke have not been conducted. In an environment where the establishment sits on undisclosed advisory-committee lists naming stroke as a tracked adverse event, the absence of studies is a choice.

The COVID-19 injections

The COVID-19 injection rollouts, from December 2020 forward, produced the largest population-scale exposure of a novel pharmaceutical intervention in medical history. Unusually for the drug classes prosecuted above, the establishment itself has partially conceded the cerebrovascular signals.

The adenoviral vector injections, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and Johnson & Johnson’s Ad26.COV2.S, use recombinant adenoviral vectors to deliver the coding sequence that instructs cells to manufacture the target protein. Within four months of the AstraZeneca rollout, Greinacher and colleagues documented in the New England Journal of Medicine a syndrome they termed vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT): widespread clotting alongside a paradoxical drop in platelet count.⁴³ Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a rare form of stroke in which the veins draining the brain clot, was the most common presentation. Two EU/EEA nations suspended the AstraZeneca injection outright within weeks; fifteen restricted it to older age groups. The FDA paused the Johnson & Johnson injection in April 2021 after cerebral venous sinus thrombosis cases in young women.

Berild and colleagues published a Nordic cohort study in JAMA Network Open in 2022, analyzing thromboembolic and thrombocytopenic events across Denmark, Norway, and Finland following AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna injections. The cerebrovascular finding: cerebral venous thrombosis at approximately 12 times the background rate; thrombocytopenia at 3.3 times.⁴⁴ Cerebral venous thrombosis is counted separately from “stroke” in the surveillance systems, which distributes the signal across diagnostic categories.

The mRNA injections, Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273, deliver synthetic mRNA in lipid nanoparticles. In November 2022, the Vaccine Safety Datalink, a CDC surveillance system, detected a safety signal for ischemic stroke in adults aged 65 and over in the one to twenty-one days following the Pfizer bivalent booster. The CDC and FDA announced the signal in a joint public communication in January 2023.⁴⁵ Follow-up analyses reported that the signal “attenuated” as more data accumulated, though a self-controlled case series in JMIR Public Health and Surveillance found a relative incidence of 2.62 (95% CI 1.13 to 6.03) for ischemic stroke in individuals under 65 with prior documented COVID-19 illness who received the Moderna bivalent injection.⁴⁶ A French national self-controlled case series of 73,325 hospitalized cardiovascular events in adults under 75, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, documented an increased risk of acute myocardial infarction after the first dose of the AstraZeneca injection.⁴⁷

The mechanism is not disputed by the products’ own developers. Lipid nanoparticles distribute throughout the body within hours of intramuscular injection, cross the blood-brain barrier and the placenta, and deliver instructions for cells to manufacture what the developers call the spike protein. Parry and colleagues, in a 2023 review in Biomedicines, documented that the modified mRNA resists normal enzymatic breakdown, prolonging spike protein production for months; related work found the protein in blood, saliva, urine, and lung fluids six months post-injection.⁴⁸ Spike protein is documented as toxic to the endothelial lining of blood vessels.

Whether the establishment knew this at the time is a matter of document record. At the FDA Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee meeting on October 22, 2022, the committee reviewed a working list of serious vaccine adverse events under surveillance. The list was not disclosed to the public. Stroke sat fifth on it, alongside Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, encephalitis, seizures, myocarditis, disseminated intravascular coagulation, venous thromboembolism, and death.⁴⁹ The products continued to be promoted as “safe and effective” throughout. This is the WHI structure repeating: internal establishment documentation naming the exact event the establishment was publicly denying.

Events attributed to the injections have been distributed across a proliferating list of diagnostic categories: myocarditis, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, VITT, TTS, ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, sudden death of unknown cause. Each category, in isolation, is presented as rare. The aggregate cerebrovascular burden becomes visible only when the subcategories are added back together. If the mechanism produces the myocarditis signal that has been conceded, it produces the cerebrovascular signal that has not.

The recategorization problem

The prosecution above depends on stable definitions. When incidence data for a drug’s target event point the wrong way, the establishment redefines the event.

The polio-to-acute-flaccid-paralysis recategorization is the paradigmatic case. When polio vaccination was rolled out, the case definition of polio was tightened. Cases that would previously have been classified as polio were reclassified as aseptic meningitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, or acute flaccid paralysis. The incidence of “polio” fell. The incidence of paralytic illness, under any name, did not fall commensurately.

The stroke literature has its own version. Categories in play include stroke, transient ischemic attack, silent stroke, vascular dementia, post-vaccine encephalitis, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome. A neurological event that occurs shortly after a pharmaceutical intervention may be classified under a diagnostic label that does not statistically implicate the drug. The population-scale incidence of cerebrovascular events under any name is what matters. The subcategorization is where the epidemiology is buried.

This is why the prosecution proceeds trial by trial rather than by comparing headline stroke incidence over time. The trials produced findings the establishment could not fully bury. Population-level statistics can be, and are, shaped by definitional adjustments.

What the terrain reading proposes

The terrain reading of stroke does not offer a pill to replace the pills it prosecutes. It offers a diagnosis of what damages the cerebrovascular endothelium and a description of what allows the body to repair it.

The four categories of insult must be reduced. Toxic exposure means the toxins in food, water, personal care products, the built environment, and the medicines already being taken. Nutritional depletion means restoring mineral status through nutrient-dense whole food: organ meat, pasture-raised animal fats, mineral-rich vegetables. Magnesium and potassium are the two minerals most immediately relevant to vascular tone, as Carolyn Dean has documented. EMF exposure can be reduced by hard-wiring the home and eliminating the wireless technologies that irradiate the cerebrovascular endothelium. Psychological strain requires the parasympathetic to be re-engaged through sleep, sunlight, movement, meaningful work, and connection.

Acute stroke requires whatever the emergency system can offer. The prevention is not a drug. It is the removal of the causes and the restoration of the conditions in which the body’s own repair mechanisms can function.

Closing

Return to the Women’s Health Initiative. A randomized, controlled trial, halted before its planned completion because the drug was doing measurable harm. The event the drug was prescribed to prevent, stroke, was the event the drug produced. The finding was published in JAMA in 2003. The mechanism was ghostwritten out of the literature, and the practice continued.

Every drug class prosecuted in this essay follows the same pattern. Antihypertensives push the number down and damage the terrain. Statins damage the vessel wall they claim to protect and increase hemorrhagic stroke in the trial designed to prove the opposite. Anticoagulants trade ischemic clots for hemorrhagic bleeds. HRT and hormonal contraceptives carry a stroke signal in the trials the establishment cites for approval. SSRIs raise ischemic stroke risk in the elderly. Tissue plasminogen activator produces symptomatic hemorrhage in a documented fraction of patients. Vaccines deliver material to the cerebrovascular endothelium that establishment pathology has documented at autopsy. The COVID-19 injections produced a 12-fold cerebral venous thrombosis signal in a Nordic cohort and an undisclosed FDA advisory-committee list on which stroke sat fifth.

The mechanism is zeta potential collapse. The nine drug classes above are nine expressions of one electrical failure at the cerebrovascular endothelium.

The event medicine calls stroke, in the population most heavily medicated, is substantially an event medicine caused.

Every claim in this essay is falsifiable. The WHI stroke figures can be checked against Wassertheil-Smoller’s JAMA paper. The SPARCL hemorrhagic stroke signal can be checked against the NEJM paper. SPRINT adverse event rates can be checked against the NEJM paper. The Tomljenovic-Shaw autopsy findings can be re-examined. The Berild 12-fold CVT figure can be checked against JAMA Network Open and the Nordic registries. The CDC-FDA January 2023 ischemic stroke signal can be checked against Vaccine Safety Datalink data. The FDA advisory committee’s October 22, 2022 working list can be checked against the meeting materials. The Riddick photomicrographs are in the 1968 book. The Schulze-Hardy rule is a hundred and forty years of physical chemistry. The prosecution relies on documents that are publicly available. It does not require the reader to trust the author. It requires the reader to check the record.

Whatever word the reader chooses for this, iatrogenesis, capture, mass harm, the record exists and says what it says.

How To Explain It To A 6 Year Old

A stroke is when part of your brain suddenly stops getting the blood it needs, or when a blood vessel in your brain breaks and bleeds. The doctors will tell you the brain stopped working because a pipe got blocked or a pipe burst. That’s true. But they mostly don’t ask why the pipes got weak.

Think of the blood vessels in your brain like the pipes under your kitchen sink. If you pour bad things through them for years, the pipes rust and crack from the inside. One day a pipe bursts, or a piece of rust breaks loose and gets stuck. That’s a stroke.

What makes the pipes weak? Four things. Poisons in food, air, and medicines. Not enough real food (meat, eggs, fish, butter, vegetables from good soil). Bad electricity from phones and Wi-Fi, which hurts the pipes even though you can’t see it. And too much worry and not enough rest, for too many years.

The tricky part: the doctors give medicines to try to stop strokes, but a lot of those medicines hurt the pipes even more. Some make the blood so thin that when a pipe breaks, the person bleeds worse. Some lower blood pressure but take away things the pipes need. Some are given to women as they get older, but the big study of that medicine had to be stopped early because it was giving them more strokes.

The real way to keep the pipes strong is not a medicine. It’s to stop the four bad things and give the body good food, good sleep, sunshine, and calm.

In Print Five of my books are now available as paperbacks, printed to order through Lulu and shipped worldwide. The Unvaccinated lays out the completely unvaccinated as a comparison group across twenty chapters and five appendices — as far as I know, the only book of its kind. Medicalized Motherhood follows a woman through 123 documented interventions from teenage pill to postpartum discharge. Drilling for Profit argues that cavities, gum disease, and crooked teeth are a dietary problem the dental profession treats surgically. What Your Vet Can’t Tell You applies the same critique to pets — food, vaccines, and a profession trained by the industries whose products cause the harm. Escape from Psychiatry documents the fabrication of the DSM, the collapse of the serotonin hypothesis, and the specific damage done by every major psychiatric drug class. A physical book reaches the person a Substack post never will — the sceptical relative, the friend who won’t click a link but might open a book, the visitor whose eye lands on a coffee table. Buy one to keep, and one to give away.

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⁵⁰ Unbekoming. What Is Zeta Potential? Lies are Unbekoming, September 2025. Full development of the mechanism with lineage (Riddick, Knisely, McDaniel, Moulden, Pollack, Cowan, A Midwestern Doctor, Latypova), primary source citations, physicochemical account of the post-mortem fibrous clots, and clinical protocols.

Additional Sources, Cross-References to Prior Essays