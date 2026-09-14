This essay operates in two registers. When examining the peer-reviewed literature of experimental immunology, and when reporting what regulators and researchers have written down, I use their vocabulary: adjuvant, immune response, allergic, autoimmune, sensitization, antibody, IgE. That is how the papers describe what the papers describe. In my own analytical voice, I use the terrain framework: injection of foreign protein into tissue produces inflammatory injury, and the body responds. The establishment’s own words demolish the establishment’s own claims. The terrain voice states what is actually occurring.

The evidentiary spine of this essay is a compilation of five Wistar-rat studies assembled by James Lyons-Weiler at Popular Rationalism in July 2026. Lyons-Weiler and I operate from very different paradigms. He accepts the germ theory framework within which most of his critique is delivered. My rejection of the substance he critiques runs deeper and reaches the framework itself. His compilation nonetheless stands as one of the clearest recent statements of what the peer-reviewed record actually shows, and this essay would be poorer without it.

I do not address the retracted papers of Shaw and Tomljenovic, the contested aluminum-in-brain-tissue findings, the ASIA syndrome as a diagnostic entity, or the systemic clinical claims associated with macrophagic myofasciitis. Those are separate conversations. This essay stays on the peer-reviewed, non-retracted, structurally sound evidence.

In 2012, a group led by Xiao Qi at the Third Xiangya Hospital in China published a paper in the journal Urology. The title reads: “Prostate extract with aluminum hydroxide injection as a novel animal model for chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome.”¹

The method is documented in full. The researchers took extract from prostate tissue. They combined it with aluminum hydroxide. They injected the mixture into Wistar rats. The rats developed chronic prostatitis. The response was dose-dependent and injection-number-dependent. The paper reports a reliable protocol for producing the disease in a laboratory.

A 2023 review in Frontiers in Immunology places the Qi protocol in a broader subfield called experimental autoimmune prostatitis, in which “specific antigens trigger autoimmunity” and “immune-boosting adjuvants” are used to increase the model’s success rate.² The review names aluminum hydroxide among those adjuvants.

The same aluminum hydroxide is inside Infanrix, Pediarix, Engerix-B pediatric hepatitis B, PedvaxHIB, Havrix hepatitis A, and dozens of other vaccines. It is injected into infants on the day of birth, at two months, at four months, at six months, at twelve months, at fifteen months, at eighteen months, at four years. It is the same substance, in the same concentration range, delivered by the same route into the same species: mammal.

The essay in front of you asks a simple question. If a peer-reviewed immunology paper describes aluminum hydroxide as the substance that manufactures a disease in a mammal, and a pediatrician injects that same substance into another mammal on a published schedule, what is being done to that second mammal?

The Rat Studies

Five Wistar-rat studies form the evidentiary spine of what follows.³ In each, aluminum hydroxide paired with a co-injected antigen produces the disease phenotype the researchers set out to reproduce. The compilation is worth understanding in detail, because everything downstream depends on it.

The Qi 2012 paper is the first. Aluminum hydroxide plus prostate extract produces chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome in Wistar rats.¹

Ji and colleagues, publishing in Parasitology Research in 2015, used the standard laboratory asthma model in Wistar rats: ovalbumin combined with aluminum hydroxide, injected intraperitoneally, followed by ovalbumin airway challenge. Their measurements include inflammatory cells in the blood, eosinophils in bronchoalveolar fluid, ovalbumin-specific IgE, peribronchial and perivascular inflammation, and goblet-cell metaplasia. The rats develop what the paper calls asthma.⁴

Arora and colleagues, publishing in Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology in 2016, used the same core sensitization method: male Wistar rats received 40 mg of ovalbumin plus 2 mg of aluminum hydroxide. They then measured IL-4, IL-5, IL-1β, TNF, IgE, leukotrienes, nitrite, bronchoalveolar markers, lung function, histamine content, and lung histopathology. The animals developed the disease phenotype reliably enough to serve as a platform for testing anti-asthmatic candidates.⁵

Arora’s second paper, published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2017, used the same protocol.⁶

Günel and colleagues, publishing in the Balkan Medical Journal in 2016, produced allergic rhinitis in female Wistar rats by intraperitoneal sensitization with 30 mg of aluminum hydroxide and 0.3 mg of ovalbumin every other day for fourteen days, followed by intranasal ovalbumin challenge. The paper reports increased ovalbumin-specific IgE and histopathological nasal inflammation.⁷

Five studies. Three tissue compartments: prostate, lower airway, nasal mucosa. The common experimental architecture is aluminum hydroxide plus antigen, delivered by injection, reproducing the disease phenotype the researchers set out to produce.

The Subfield

These five papers are not outliers. Adjuvant-induced disease is a whole subfield of experimental immunology. It has been for eight decades.

Pristane, a hydrocarbon oil with adjuvant properties, has been used to induce systemic lupus erythematosus in mice since Satoh and Reeves published the foundational protocol in the Journal of Experimental Medicine in 1994. A single intraperitoneal dose of pristane, given alone, without a target antigen, produces lupus autoantibodies in nine of eleven BALB/c mice within six months. Twenty uninjected controls did not develop the condition.⁸

Complete Freund’s Adjuvant, or CFA, a mixture of mineral oil and heat-killed Mycobacterium tuberculosis, has been used to produce arthritis in rats since Pearson published his protocol in Proceedings of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine in 1956. The adjuvant is given alone, into the tail base or footpad. Susceptible Lewis rats develop arthritis.⁹

CFA plus type II collagen produces collagen-induced arthritis in mice (Trentham 1977, Courtenay 1980).¹⁰ CFA plus myelin antigens, supplemented with pertussis toxin, produces experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, the standard laboratory model for multiple sclerosis. CFA plus retinal antigen produces experimental autoimmune uveitis (Caspi 1988). CFA plus thyroglobulin produces experimental autoimmune thyroiditis (Vladutiu and Rose 1971). CFA plus cardiac myosin produces experimental autoimmune myocarditis (Neu 1987). Squalene, injected intradermally into arthritis-prone rats, produces chronic T-cell-mediated arthritis with no added antigen at all (Lorentzen 1999, Carlson 2000).¹¹

The pattern is stable across seven decades. A researcher who wants to study a disease labeled autoimmune or allergic does not wait for the disease to appear naturally in the laboratory. She induces it. The induction requires an adjuvant. Without the adjuvant, the disease does not appear. With the adjuvant, it appears reliably enough to serve as a research platform.

Every condition medicine calls autoimmune has a laboratory induction protocol. Every protocol uses an adjuvant. The adjuvant is the enabling agent. Without it, the field does not exist.

The rat and mouse models use routes and doses and strains that differ from routine human vaccination. A critical reader will note this immediately. The models are intraperitoneal or intradermal; vaccines are intramuscular. The models use CFA or pertussis toxin, which are stronger adjuvants than aluminum hydroxide. The models use inbred susceptible strains; human populations are outbred. These differences are real. They matter for how quickly and reliably disease is produced under laboratory conditions.

They do not eliminate the underlying observation. The observation is that injection of foreign protein plus adjuvant, into mammalian tissue, produces the pathology medicine labels autoimmune, allergic, and inflammatory. The mechanism is documented in the peer-reviewed record. The route and dose modify how often the mechanism operates. They do not modify what the mechanism is.

The Word

The Latin root of adjuvant is adjuvare, meaning to help. The word sounds administrative, auxiliary, supportive. In casual reading, an adjuvant is a helper.

In the laboratory, an adjuvant is the substance that causes the disease. The word does two jobs, and the two jobs are opposite.

The mechanism was discovered by accident, by Gaston Ramon at the Institut Pasteur in the mid-1920s. Ramon, a French veterinarian, was studying diphtheria and tetanus toxoids in horses. He noticed that horses which developed sterile abscesses at the injection site produced higher antitoxin titers than horses that did not. The abscesses were the interesting finding. The injury was the interesting finding.

Ramon then began deliberately inducing injury at the injection site by co-injecting substances he called adjuvantes et stimulantes de l’immunité. The substances he tried include tapioca, breadcrumbs, agar, starch, lecithin, oil, and saponin.¹² None of them are pharmaceutical products. They were selected because they would produce inflammation at the injection site. When they did, the response to the toxoid increased.

That is the founding observation of adjuvancy as a discipline. Injury increases the response.

Alexander Glenny, working at the Wellcome Physiological Research Laboratories in London, published the aluminum result in the Journal of Pathology and Bacteriology in 1926. Glenny and colleagues precipitated diphtheria toxoid with potassium alum, aluminum potassium sulfate, and injected it into guinea pigs. The precipitated preparation produced stronger antibody responses than plain toxoid. That is the paper that put aluminum into vaccines.¹³

The 1926 paper is an immunogenicity study. It reports how strong the antibody response was in guinea pigs. It contains no toxicology data as toxicology is currently understood. There was no developmental toxicology framework. There were no controlled clinical trials. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938 had not been written. The Kefauver-Harris Amendments of 1962, which first required proof of efficacy, were three and a half decades in the future. When aluminum entered the human vaccine schedule in the 1930s, the regulatory tools that would have evaluated it did not yet exist.

The substance was introduced empirically, worked well enough to publish, and became standard practice in an era when standard practice required only clinical observation. It has never subsequently been evaluated by the standards of the era it now inhabits. The safety case has been assembled retrospectively, over the century since Glenny.

The Depot Hypothesis

For roughly six decades after Glenny, the explanation offered for how aluminum works in vaccines was called the depot hypothesis. Aluminum, so the story went, forms a small deposit at the injection site. The deposit slowly releases the antigen over time. The prolonged exposure produces a stronger antibody response than a single bolus would.

The hypothesis was intuitive, physically plausible, and wrong.

The test that killed it is straightforward. If you excise the injection site shortly after injection, you should abolish the response, because you have removed the depot. When researchers did this, the response was not abolished. Something else was doing the work.

By 2009, the mainstream immunology literature had moved on. Marrack and colleagues, in Nature Reviews Immunology, summarized the state of understanding. The depot hypothesis had failed. Adjuvancy was now attributed to innate immune activation, including NLRP3 inflammasome signaling, local cell death, damage-associated molecular pattern release, and enhanced antigen uptake by antigen-presenting cells.¹⁴

Translated out of the vocabulary of contemporary immunology into the vocabulary of what is actually happening: aluminum hydroxide causes cell damage at the injection site. Cells rupture and release their contents. The released material includes molecules that the body recognizes as damage signals. The body mounts an inflammatory response. Within that inflammatory response, the body’s reaction to the co-injected foreign protein is amplified.

Aluminum works, on this understanding, by producing injury. Ramon knew this in 1925. The current immunology literature has arrived at the same conclusion in different words. The substance is not a helper. The substance is a controlled toxicity that produces the inflammation that produces the response.

Charles Richet had made the same point in a different context, in work beginning in 1901. Richet, a French physiologist, discovered that injection of foreign proteins into dogs produced a heightened response on subsequent injection. He named the phenomenon anaphylaxis. He received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1913 for the work. The mechanism, in Richet’s original observation, was sensitization. The body, having encountered foreign protein by injection, responded with increasing intensity to subsequent exposure.

The rat models sitting on laboratory benches today are Richet’s early-twentieth-century experiment running on modern equipment. Injection of foreign protein plus adjuvant produces the sensitization that produces the disease. The disease is called autoimmune when the tissue damaged is the animal’s own, allergic when the response is directed at ambient protein, inflammatory when the pathology is generalized. The label is applied to the outcome. The mechanism is the injection.

The FDA’s Toxicokinetic Model

The current safety case for injected aluminum in infants rests on a 2011 paper published in Vaccine: Mitkus, King, Hess, Forshee, and Walderhaug, “Updated aluminum pharmacokinetics following infant exposures through diet and vaccination.”¹⁵

The paper is a mathematical model. It takes assumed rates of absorption, distribution, and elimination and calculates a predicted body burden of aluminum after vaccination. The model concludes that the calculated body burden of aluminum from vaccinations exceeds that from dietary sources but stays below what the model treats as a minimal-risk equivalent. The paper states, in its conclusion: “episodic exposures to vaccines that contain aluminum adjuvant continue to be extremely low risk to infants.”

This is the paper the FDA cites. This is the paper the CDC cites. This is the paper the pediatric societies cite.

The Mitkus model’s absorption rate is drawn from a single 1997 paper: Flarend, Hem, White, Elmore, Suckow, Rudy, and Dandashli, “In vivo absorption of aluminium-containing vaccine adjuvants using 26Al,” also published in Vaccine.¹⁶

Flarend’s experiment used two rabbits per adjuvant. The animals were followed for 28 days. At day 28, aluminum retention was 78% for aluminum phosphate and 94% for aluminum hydroxide. The paper reports where the remaining aluminum went: kidney, spleen, liver, heart, lymph node, and brain.

The FDA’s mathematical model of infant aluminum safety is built on two rabbits over 28 days.

Masson, Crépeaux, Authier, Exley, and Gherardi, publishing in the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry in 2018, examined the reference base and identified its structural weaknesses. Flarend used only two rabbits per adjuvant. The 28-day window was too short to capture long-term retention. The tissue accounting omitted adjuvant retained inside cells at the injection site, adjuvant transported into draining lymph nodes, adjuvant retained in muscle, and adjuvant deposited into bone. The mathematical model rests on one experimental study plus theoretical calculations that inherit its assumptions.¹⁷

The mainstream toxicokinetic literature comparing dietary and injected aluminum reports fractional absorption from the gut in the range of 0.1% to 0.3% for the forms present in food and water (Priest 2004).¹⁸ Injected aluminum, according to Flarend’s data, is nearly completely absorbed over months. That is a difference of roughly two to three orders of magnitude in fractional bioavailability. The gut evolved as a barrier for a reason. Injection bypasses it.

The FDA’s reassurance about injected infant aluminum is a mathematical model. The model is built on a study of two rabbits. The study omits several major storage compartments. The critique is not from a fringe publication. The critique is from Christopher Exley, one of the world’s most cited aluminum researchers; Romain Gherardi, whose group described the aluminum-hydroxide-containing histological lesion known as macrophagic myofasciitis in Brain in 2001; and their coauthors, publishing in a peer-reviewed inorganic biochemistry journal.

This is what “the safety of injected aluminum in infants has been extensively studied” means, when the record is examined.

The Room

A mother sits in the pediatrician’s waiting room. She has read some of the debate. She has heard from friends. She is uncertain. When it is her turn, she asks the pediatrician whether the aluminum in the vaccines is safe.

The pediatrician answers her honestly, as far as her training allows. The aluminum is a small amount. It has been used safely for decades. Studies show no significant risk. She says this because that is what she was taught in medical school and what the pediatric society guidance tells her.

The pediatrician did not read Mitkus 2011. The guidance authors who cite Mitkus did not conduct the toxicokinetic modeling themselves. The FDA that stands behind Mitkus did not conduct the underlying experiment. The underlying experiment is Flarend 1997. Flarend 1997 used two rabbits over 28 days.

Neither the mother nor the pediatrician nor the guidance authors nor the FDA can see the two rabbits from where they are standing. But the two rabbits are what the assurance rests on. When the mother says yes and the vials are drawn up, the exchange in the room is being backed by two rabbits.

The schedule the pediatrician is about to administer looks like this.

The Schedule

In 1962, the United States childhood vaccine schedule contained three doses. In 1986, following the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which removed liability from vaccine manufacturers, the schedule contained twenty-five doses. In 2023, the schedule contained seventy-three doses through age eighteen.¹⁹

The aluminum content of the current infant schedule is drawn from FDA-approved package inserts. Values below are stated per dose:

Infanrix (GlaxoSmithKline DTaP): 0.5 mg aluminum

Pediarix (GSK DTaP–HepB–IPV combination): up to 0.85 mg

Engerix-B pediatric hepatitis B: 0.25 mg

Recombivax HB pediatric hepatitis B: 0.25 mg

PedvaxHIB: approximately 0.225 mg

Prevnar 13 pneumococcal conjugate: 0.125 mg

Havrix pediatric hepatitis A: 0.25 mg

Gardasil-9: 0.5 mg

Bexsero meningococcal B: approximately 0.5 mg

A two-month-old at a typical visit receives a DTaP-containing product, a hepatitis B product, a Hib product, and a pneumococcal product. Depending on which brands the practice stocks, the combination sums to somewhere between 0.3 mg and 1.2 mg of aluminum at that single visit. A two-month-old weighs about five kilograms. At the higher end of the combination, the exposure reaches approximately 240 micrograms per kilogram in a single event.

The four-month visit and the six-month visit repeat the pattern. A four-month-old weighs approximately six and a half kilograms. A six-month-old weighs approximately seven and a half. Per-kilogram exposure declines slightly as the infant grows, but the aluminum from prior visits does not exit the body between pulses. Flarend’s rabbit data showed retention of 78% to 94% at 28 days. Each subsequent injection lands on top of a still-present depot.²⁰

Cumulative aluminum by six months typically falls in the range of 3 to 4 mg. Through age five, the cumulative total falls between 4 and 5 mg, depending on which combination products are used.

The FDA has published aluminum thresholds for parenteral products. Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations, section 201.323, addresses aluminum in intravenous nutrition solutions. It sets a concentration limit of 25 micrograms per liter for large-volume parenterals. It warns that parenteral aluminum exposure above 4 to 5 micrograms per kilogram of body weight per day accumulates to bone-toxic and central-nervous-system-toxic levels in patients with impaired renal function, notably premature infants.

A five-kilogram infant receiving Pediarix at the two-month visit receives up to 850 micrograms of aluminum in a single injection. On a per-kilogram basis, that is 170 micrograms per kilogram, delivered in one event, exceeding the FDA’s own daily accumulation threshold by a factor of thirty-four to forty-two.

A defender of the schedule will observe, correctly, that these exposure profiles differ. Intravenous infusion of soluble aluminum in a renally impaired patient is not the same as an intramuscular depot in a healthy infant. That is true. It also concedes the essential point. The only aluminum exposure thresholds the FDA has published apply to the intravenous route. The intramuscular route in healthy children has no published exposure threshold. The threshold that exists is exceeded by every aluminum-containing pediatric vaccine on the market, on the assumption that the intramuscular route is different enough that the intravenous threshold need not apply. That assumption has never been tested prospectively in the population it governs.

The Informed Consent Action Network, through FOIA, established that the NIH could not produce studies establishing the safety of injected aluminum in infants when asked to do so.²¹ A defender will note that a null FOIA response reflects the specific scope of the request, not the total literature. That defense also concedes the essential point. When federal researchers were asked to produce their safety studies on this specific question, they produced no records. Whatever safety case exists is not the outcome of a targeted federal research program on the specific exposure the schedule delivers to the specific population it targets. The case is retrospective, mathematical, and built on the Mitkus model above.

In the Body

The account above operates in the establishment’s register. What follows operates in the terrain register. Both are load-bearing.

What happens in the infant’s leg at the moment of injection is not a controlled activation of an immune system readying itself for future encounter with a pathogen. Medicine’s “immune system” is a construct built to rescue germ theory from its contradictions, not an observed organ or network with definable boundaries. What exists is a body maintaining homeostasis, and the body has just received a bolus of aluminum salts, foreign protein, polysorbate, and other adjuvants and preservatives, deposited in muscle by a needle.

Cells at the injection site rupture from the aluminum’s cellular toxicity. The body recognizes cellular damage. It mounts an inflammatory response, which under the terrain reading is the body’s repair mechanism, not an attack. The response is amplified against the foreign material co-injected with the aluminum. Some aluminum stays in the muscle. Some traffics to draining lymph nodes, liver, kidney, spleen, and brain. This is documented in Flarend’s data. It is also documented in Gherardi’s biopsies of the injection site lesion known as macrophagic myofasciitis, which shows aluminum hydroxide still present in tissue macrophages years after the last injection.²²

When the same injury is repeated at four months, six months, twelve months, fifteen months, eighteen months, the body’s repair response operates against a rising toxic burden. If the burden exceeds the body’s capacity to clear and repair, the response persists. The persistent inflammation is what medicine labels autoimmune when directed at the animal’s own tissue, allergic when directed at ambient protein, chronic inflammatory when generalized.

Herbert Shelton described the sequence a century ago. Continuous injury combined with continuous inflammatory response, followed by pharmaceutical suppression of the response, produces the progression medicine calls chronic disease. The body did not attack itself. The body responded to what was put into it.

The Epidemiology

A serious essay on this subject must address the large mainstream studies that report no signal.

The best-cited is Arnheim-Dahlström and colleagues, published in the BMJ in 2013. It examined 997,585 Danish and Swedish girls, 296,826 of whom received a total of 696,420 doses of quadrivalent HPV vaccine. The study examined fifty-three outcome categories, including autoimmune, neurological, and thromboembolic conditions, and reported no support for causal associations between vaccination and any of the examined outcomes.²³

The study did what it was designed to do. It looked at incident diagnoses within defined windows following vaccination. The design constraints determine what the study can and cannot detect.

Three matter here. First, the study measures diagnoses following a single vaccine, not cumulative aluminum burden from a schedule. If aluminum contributes to disease through cumulative body burden, a study of one vaccine at one age will miss the mechanism. Second, the study’s follow-up windows are short relative to the latency of conditions currently increasing in the pediatric population. Many chronic inflammatory and neurodevelopmental conditions become clinically apparent years after their triggering events. Third, the study compares vaccinated girls to unvaccinated girls in the same population. In Scandinavia, unvaccinated girls are a small, self-selected minority whose health-seeking behavior differs systematically from the vaccinated majority. This is a well-recognized confounder in the pharmaceutical epidemiology literature under the term healthy-user bias, and it operates in both directions depending on the outcome. In observational vaccine research, unvaccinated cohorts often show lower rates of diagnosis for conditions requiring physician encounters, mechanically, because they attend fewer well-child visits.

A study that measures HPV vaccination against 53 outcomes over months to a few years, in a self-selected comparison population, is a genuine study. It is not an answer to the question of whether cumulative aluminum burden across a 73-dose schedule contributes to the disease pattern medicine now observes in children. That study has not been performed. It cannot be performed within the current research funding environment, because the comparison group it requires, a substantial unvaccinated cohort followed longitudinally with matched care contact, does not exist in the countries with the population size to answer the question.

The mainstream position is not, when read carefully, that no association exists. The mainstream position is that no association has been demonstrated in the studies that have been done. The studies that would demonstrate an association, if one exists, have not been designed. The absence of evidence, in the strictly technical sense, is the absence of studies that could have generated evidence.

The Pattern

The disease pattern in American children born after 1986 tracks the pattern the rat models produce.

The rat models generate asthma, allergic rhinitis, prostatitis, lupus, arthritis, multiple sclerosis models, thyroiditis, uveitis, and myocarditis. The chronic disease pattern in the same pediatric cohort is dominated by asthma, allergic rhinitis, eczema, food allergies, and the conditions medicine groups as autoimmune, chronic inflammatory, and neurodevelopmental.

Childhood asthma prevalence in the United States rose from 3.6% in 1980 to 9.1% by 2007, per CDC data.²⁴ Allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, and food allergies rose across the same period. Type 1 diabetes incidence rose. Juvenile arthritis rose. The conditions grouped as neurodevelopmental, including what medicine calls autism spectrum, rose. Diagnostic substitution and coding changes account for a portion of the increase in some categories, particularly autism. What is not disputed is that the pattern rose.

The rise coincided with the expansion of the childhood schedule from three doses in 1962 to twenty-five in 1986 to seventy-three by 2023. Correlation is not causation. Coincidence in time does not establish causal linkage. What it establishes is that the pattern the rat models generate in weeks, under laboratory conditions, has emerged at population scale in the human cohort that received the schedule, unfolding over years.

The mainstream position is that no study has demonstrated the connection. The terrain reading is that the connection does not require demonstration by studies that have not been designed. The mechanism is documented in the rat models. The pattern is documented in the children. The bridge between them is a study that has not been performed, cannot be performed within the current research funding environment, and would not survive publication if it were.

The Paul Thomas sequence is what happens when someone tries.

The Paul Thomas Sequence

Paul Thomas practiced pediatric medicine in Portland, Oregon. He ran a large practice with a mixed patient population that included both fully vaccinated children and children whose parents had declined some or all vaccines. In 2020, Thomas, together with James Lyons-Weiler, published a study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health comparing health outcomes in his practice across the vaccination spectrum. The paper reported relative rates of physician-billed diagnoses for asthma, allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, developmental disorders, and other conditions.²⁵

The sequence that followed is a matter of institutional record.

The paper was published on November 22, 2020.

On December 3, 2020, eleven days later, the Oregon Medical Board issued an emergency suspension of Thomas’s medical license. The stated grounds concerned his broader vaccine-hesitant practice, including a child who contracted tetanus. The Board’s action was not narrowly directed at a single clinical decision. It targeted the pattern of practice from which Thomas had drawn the data he had just published.

On January 22, 2021, the journal published a correction to the paper. The authors were still defending the underlying study.

On July 22, 2021, the journal retracted the paper. The retraction notice states that an investigation raised methodological issues and that the conclusions were not supported by strong scientific data. Critical readers have identified the primary methodological concern as healthy-user bias: unvaccinated children in Thomas’s practice attended fewer well-child visits by construction, mechanically reducing their opportunity to receive diagnoses.

The retraction notice also contains a specific and unusual line. It states that the authors did not agree to the retraction.

That line matters. The ordinary retraction pattern is that an author, discovering an error, requests withdrawal. The journal complies. The retraction reflects the author’s agreement that the paper should not stand. The Lyons-Weiler and Thomas retraction is not that pattern. It is the journal overriding the authors’ objection, on grounds of design criticism that could have been made, and were made, during peer review. The design concern is legitimate. Every observational vaccine-outcome study faces confounding of that shape. Studies with the same design constraints, producing findings congenial to the schedule, are published every year without retraction.

A curious skeptic can read the sequence as it stands and draw a conclusion. A pediatrician tracked health outcomes in his own patient population. He published findings adverse to the schedule. His medical license was emergency-suspended eleven days later, on the ground that his broader practice pattern was clinically inappropriate. The paper was corrected two months after that. The paper was retracted six months after the correction, over the objection of both authors, on the same methodological grounds that had been available during peer review and that apply to every study of this type.

The pattern is what it is. Publish findings favorable to the schedule and the paper enters the literature. Publish findings adverse to the schedule and the sequence above unfolds. The specific numbers in the Thomas paper are contested. The specific numbers are not the essay’s evidentiary weight. The evidentiary weight is the sequence itself, which is documented in the IJERPH correction notice, the retraction notice, and the Oregon Medical Board’s public record.

The Two-Month Visit

A pediatrician sits at a small examination table with a two-month-old infant on it. The infant weighs about five kilograms. The pediatrician draws up a syringe containing Pediarix, which contains up to 0.85 mg of aluminum hydroxide. She draws up a syringe containing PedvaxHIB, which contains approximately 0.225 mg of aluminum hydroxide. She draws up a syringe containing Prevnar 13, which contains 0.125 mg of aluminum phosphate. Together, these three syringes contain something on the order of 1.2 mg of aluminum salts, at roughly 240 micrograms per kilogram of the infant’s body weight.

Across town, at a university laboratory, a graduate student is drawing up ovalbumin combined with 2 mg of aluminum hydroxide. She injects it intraperitoneally into a Wistar rat weighing 250 g. Her dose is approximately 8 mg per kilogram of the rat’s body weight, higher than the pediatric dose, delivered by a different route. She will inject the rat again on day seven and day fourteen. She will then challenge the animal intranasally with ovalbumin. Two weeks later, when she measures airway inflammation, IgE, eosinophils, and lung histopathology, the animal will meet the paper’s diagnostic criteria for asthma.

The rat is a mammal. The infant is a mammal. The substance is the same substance.

The rat has been given, per kilogram, a larger dose over a shorter interval by a route that reaches the peritoneum directly. The infant has been given, per kilogram, a smaller dose delivered intramuscularly. The infant will be given a further such dose at four months, at six months, at twelve months, at fifteen months, at eighteen months. By the time the infant is a five-year-old, the total aluminum burden delivered by injection will be between 4 and 5 mg, distributed across the schedule, arriving in a series of pulses that land on top of the aluminum still retained in tissue from prior pulses.

The rat models were designed by researchers who understood that the injection of aluminum plus antigen, into a susceptible mammal, produces the pathology those researchers call autoimmune and allergic disease. That knowledge is in the papers. It is peer-reviewed. It is replicable. The models exist because the mechanism works.

The schedule was designed by regulators who accept, on the basis of a mathematical model built on two rabbits over 28 days, that the same substance, delivered to human infants by injection, is safe. That model is also peer-reviewed. It is the reason the schedule exists.

Both papers sit in the medical literature. Both cannot be right.

A pediatrician sits at a small examination table with a two-month-old infant on it. The infant weighs about five kilograms. She draws up the syringes.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

A scientist wants to study asthma. She works in a laboratory. She needs a rat with asthma so she can study it.

The problem is that rats do not usually get asthma. If she waits, no rat will get asthma. So she has to make a rat with asthma on purpose.

Here is how she does it. She takes a little bit of egg white. She takes a little bit of a silver-white powder called aluminum hydroxide. She mixes them together. She uses a needle to put the mixture into the rat.

She does this a few times over two weeks. Then she puts the rat in a special box and lets it breathe in more egg white.

The rat gets asthma. Every time. She writes a paper about it so other scientists can make rats with asthma too.

Now the scientist finishes her work for the day. She washes her hands. She walks out to her car. She drives to the doctor’s office. Her baby is two months old and has an appointment for shots.

The doctor takes out a needle. In the needle is a mixture. A little bit of protein made in a factory, and a little bit of a silver-white powder called aluminum hydroxide.

It is the same powder the scientist used on the rat that morning.

The doctor puts the needle into the baby’s leg. She says everything will be fine.

References