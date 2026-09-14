Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
6h

Another EXCELLENT article! My own perspective is that literally anything which "triggers" an immune response is considered a good thing by vaccine makers. Injecting feces would likely pass their approval as an effective "adjuvant" due to what it does to the immune system. They've never once bothered to ask whether it's a good thing to inject things that freak the immune system out, over and over again. In their book, if something causes an immune reaction, it must be a good thing. Conversely, a toxicologist's first clue that something is BAD for the body, is when it causes a massive immune reaction;-)

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
6h

All of these manipulations are so disturbing. Aluminum hydroxide as an adjunct is simply added to create more medical issues.

My 2 month old Son reached down and pulled the syringe out of his leg before the product was injected. That was a wakeup call for me.

I wish I had been more educated. He had no combo shots & very few after that.

I was also in the US Army. The number of shots we were given is hard to imagine. When I left I had migraines & SLE. I am fairly free of both after 50 years.

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