Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
2d

Outstanding synthesis and clear communication of this complex topic. I continuously learn from your work, even when you cite mine, because it is the bast way to understand, by multiple people using their minds and logic to review each other's findings. Thank you so much for what you do!

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NAN J CROSSGROVE DC's avatar
NAN J CROSSGROVE DC
3d

Thank you for this. This is the first place I have read that assembles all the layers. Comprehensive and empowering. Priceless.

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