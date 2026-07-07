Author’s Note: This essay uses establishment terminology strategically. Words like cancer, tumor, and metastasis appear because they name real physical phenomena that the essay examines. These are the walled region, the fermenting cell, the containment vault the body builds when a region of tissue can no longer sustain itself. When these terms operate in the argument, the essay is describing what tissue is actually doing, not endorsing the disease-category framework the establishment built around them. In my own voice, the framing is different. Cancer is not a disease the body produces against itself. It is the body’s containment response to injury it cannot resolve. The dual register lets the mechanism be described in the terms it was documented in while the analysis proceeds in terrain terms.

No case of breast cancer has ever been documented in a chimpanzee, though chimpanzees are more than 98 percent identical to humans by every measure the establishment uses.¹ Cancer is not built into human biology. A 1968 investigation of 10,000 aboriginal Africans found essentially none.² Inuit populations before industrial medicine reached them were among the healthiest people on earth. The same populations, now serviced by the medical school in Thunder Bay, carry the full modern burden of obesity, diabetes, dementia, and cancer.³

Cancer did not exist at meaningful rates in human populations before the industrial-medical system reached them. Whatever cancer is, it is something modernity does to the body. The answer to what it is has to explain why the body of a chimpanzee, of an aboriginal African, of an Inuit before medicine arrived, did not do it, and the body of an American child now does.

Warburg’s Shift

Every cancer cell ferments. Otto Warburg established this in 1924 through direct measurement across dozens of animal and human tumors.⁴ Every examination since has confirmed the finding across every tissue of origin and every stage. PET scans, the gold standard of oncological detection, work by making the fermentation visible. Injected radiolabeled glucose lights up wherever cells consume sugar at the rate cancer cells consume it. Every day, oncologists worldwide look at scans that display Warburg’s century-old observation and prescribe treatments built on a theory that ignores it.

Cells produce energy two ways. Respiration uses oxygen inside the mitochondria and produces roughly thirty-six units of ATP per glucose molecule. Fermentation happens outside the mitochondria, does not use oxygen, and produces two units of ATP per glucose molecule. Respiration is efficient. Fermentation is a crisis measure. Cancer cells run on fermentation even when oxygen is available. A cell that has switched to fermentation while oxygen is present has lost the ability to use the oxygen. Something has broken inside it.

Warburg stated the mechanism in a sentence that has never been refuted: “The prime cause of cancer is the replacement of the respiration of oxygen in normal body cells by a fermentation of sugar.”⁴ He assumed the field would ask what caused the replacement. It did not.

Give a gift subscription

Share

The Genetic Theory Failed on Its Own Terms

The field turned to genes and stayed there for a century. The Cancer Genome Atlas, launched in 2006 as the definitive catalog of what the establishment calls cancer-causing mutations, returned results that undid its own theory.⁵ Rather than consistent mutations characterizing each cancer type, the project found mutational chaos: dramatic variation between patients with the same diagnosis, variation between cells within the same tumor, and aggressive cancers with no identifiable driver mutations at all. Bert Vogelstein, one of the field’s pioneers, borrowed the phrase “dark matter” from astrophysics to describe the missing cause the mutations could not supply.⁶

Nearly 700 targeted therapies have been developed from these projects. No patient with a solid tumor has been cured by this strategy.⁷ Herceptin, held up as the paradigm success, extends life by about four months in the 20 percent of breast cancer patients whose tumors carry the target. Gleevec is the outlier. It works for chronic myeloid leukemia, a cancer with unique genetic homogeneity, which represents less than 0.5 percent of all cancer diagnoses. Every other targeted therapy has failed to alter the arc of the disease.

James Watson, co-discoverer of the double helix, publicly abandoned the genetic theory in 2009. He wrote that researchers should “turn our main research focus away from decoding the genetic instructions behind cancer and toward understanding the chemical reactions within cancer cells.”⁸ Four years later he called this his most important insight since the double helix. The father of the paradigm walked away from it. The industry it created did not.

Audio Overview

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Cytoplasm Carries the Disease

Two experiments in the late 1980s should have ended the genetic theory of cancer. Warren Schaeffer’s group at the University of Vermont and Jerry Shay’s team at the University of Texas Southwestern independently performed nuclear transfers.⁹ They took the nucleus of a cancer cell, the nucleus that contains all the mutated material the genetic theory blames, and transplanted it into a normal cell whose own nucleus had been removed. According to the genetic theory, the result should have been cancer. Of 68 recipient cells implanted into mice, one produced a tumor. Shay’s follow-up produced none.

The reverse experiment produced the reverse result. Normal nuclei transplanted into the cytoplasm of cancer cells produced cancerous cells 97 percent of the time.

The disease was not in the nucleus. The disease was in the cytoplasm.

This finding sat in the literature for decades and was not followed up. The industry could not follow it up, because the cytoplasm carries no patentable target. There is no molecule to sequence, no gene to license, no personalized therapy to bill. Following the cytoplasm leads to structured water, to electrical charge, to zeta potential, to metallic contamination. None of these support a business model built on drug development.

Thomas Seyfried has done the most rigorous work of anyone in the mitochondrial framework. His book Cancer as a Metabolic Disease documents the biochemistry of the fermentation shift in comprehensive detail.¹⁰ He has established that dietary restriction of glucose exploits the metabolic inflexibility of the fermenting cell. He has documented cases where patients on ketogenic protocols have lived a decade or more beyond terminal prognoses. His clinical work is real and important.

His causal claim does not follow from his data. He describes cells with damaged mitochondria running on fermentation. He does not explain what damaged the mitochondria. Saying cancer is a mitochondrial disease is a description of the state a cell is in when it becomes cancerous, not an explanation of why it entered that state. When his own cytoplasm-transfer experiment reproduces cancer in 97 percent of recipient cells, he does not ask what property of the transferred material produced the effect. He treats the mitochondrial damage as the primary lesion. It is a middle layer. Something above it produced it.

Sasha Latypova has drawn out what the experiment demonstrates beyond what Seyfried intended. Look again at what Schaeffer did. He took foreign cytoplasmic material from a cancerous cell (proteinaceous debris, damaged organelles, fragments of no identified provenance) and introduced it across the membrane of a healthy cell. The recipient cell responded to the introduced material the way any cell responds to foreign content that has bypassed its surface controls: it attempted to expel what it could not identify as its own. It divided haphazardly in the process. Its descendants inherited the compromised state. The lineage was a tumor.¹¹

This is a model of transfection. Transfection is the introduction of foreign material into a cell across the membrane. The physical and electrical barriers that normally exclude foreign content (the lipid bilayer, the surface charge, the transport controls) are bypassed or overcome. The material enters the cytoplasm. Once inside, the cell responds as Schaeffer’s recipient cells responded.

An injection is the same operation performed on tissue. Injected material bypasses the digestive filter, the mucosal barriers, the surface controls of the skin. It enters interstitial fluid. From there it enters cells. The cell responds to injected content the way Schaeffer’s cells responded to transplanted cancerous cytoplasm. As foreign material to be expelled. The response is unsuccessful because the debris cannot be broken down. The cell divides haphazardly attempting the expulsion. Its descendants inherit the compromised state.

The lipid nanoparticle platforms deployed since 2020 make this efficient. LNPs were engineered to solve precisely the problem Latypova describes: the cellular barriers that historically limited how much injected material reached the cytoplasm.¹² Conventional injections produced some level of transfection but were rate-limited by cellular resistance. LNP platforms carry their cargo across the membrane and release it inside the cell. The stated purpose of the platform is transfection. What Schaeffer’s experiment demonstrates is what a cell does after transfection has occurred. His result was the tumor.

Seyfried performed the experiment as a demonstration of his mitochondrial framework. He did not ask what property of the transferred material produced the effect. Latypova asked. His foundational experiment models the mechanism of the primary cause he did not name.

The Water Body of the Cell

The water inside a cell is not the same as the water in a glass. Gerald Pollack’s laboratory at the University of Washington has documented a fourth phase of water, distinct from solid, liquid, and vapor, that forms on hydrophilic surfaces.¹³ It has a gel-like consistency similar to raw egg white. The molecular structure is H₃O₂ rather than H₂O. The layer excludes solutes, so Pollack named it the exclusion zone. It carries a strong negative charge. The bulk water immediately beyond it carries a compensating positive charge. Every gel-phase water body is a battery.

Sunlight builds the exclusion zone. Infrared radiation drives its formation directly. Pollack found the wavelength around 3000 nanometers particularly effective, capable of expanding the exclusion zone by a factor of ten with only small amounts of exposure.¹³ The separation between the ordered layer and the bulk water beyond it drives biological work. This is measurable in Pollack’s laboratory and reproducible in any physics setup that can distinguish the phases.

The cell is not a bag of chemicals suspended in liquid water. It is a hydrogel. Mitochondrial membranes, microtubules, ribosomes, the fascial matrix that ties one cell to the next: the entire architecture of the cell is embedded in gel-phase water and depends on it. The gel is not a container for the machinery. It is the organization. When the gel collapses, the organization collapses.

Thomas Cowan’s Cancer and the New Biology of Water builds the framework outward from Pollack’s physics.¹⁴ Cancer is fundamentally a disease of the water body of the cell. Warburg identified the metabolic signature. Cowan names what Warburg did not. The fermentation is what happens when the water body of the cell has lost the structure that respiration requires. Mitochondria cannot respire in a cytoplasm whose gel-phase has collapsed. Nothing can. The mitochondria shift to fermentation because it is the last available option in a compartment that no longer supports the ordered work of respiration.

The voltage difference is measurable. Healthy cells maintain a resting potential of roughly -70 to -80 millivolts. Cancer cells sit at approximately -15 millivolts. Pollack’s hypothesis links these numbers directly to EZ water content: healthy cells are electrically negative because they are full of negatively charged gel-phase water, and cancer cells lose their negative potential because they have lost the water body that produced it.¹³ The metabolic shift Warburg described and the voltage collapse Pollack measured are the same event described from different angles.

The broader framework this essay draws on, that health is electrical integrity maintained through structured water and disease is the collapse of that integrity, was developed at length in an earlier essay in this series, A Unified Theory of Health Through Structured Water and Electron Flow.²⁸ This essay applies that framework to a single endpoint.

Schaeffer’s experiment makes sense in this framework. What he transferred, when he transferred cytoplasm, was a water body plus its embedded machinery. When he transferred it from a cancerous cell into a healthy one, he transferred a collapsed gel. The recipient cell’s mitochondria did not fail because something was wrong with them. They failed because their environment had collapsed around them.

Nothing in the mainstream cancer literature examines the water body of the cell. There is no gene to license in gel-phase water. There is no personalized therapy to bill. The cytoplasm is the layer of causation the industry cannot follow, because the answers there do not produce revenue.

What Damages the Water

The water body of the cell depends on charge. The gel phase forms on negatively charged surfaces. The cells that carry that water maintain a slight negative charge on their outer surfaces called zeta potential. In blood, zeta potential keeps red cells apart so they can flow through capillaries one at a time. Blood is a colloidal suspension. It functions because the particles in it are electrically repelled from each other.¹⁵

Zeta potential sits close to a threshold. Push a colloidal suspension over that threshold and the particles clump. Red cells stick together in stacks called rouleaux. Blood viscosity climbs. Flow through the smallest vessels slows, then stops. The tissue those capillaries were feeding loses its oxygen supply. Cells inside that tissue begin to run out of ATP. This is the moment Warburg was describing. The mitochondria cannot get the oxygen they need. The cells shift to fermentation to stay alive.

Thomas Riddick’s 1968 monograph Control of Colloid Stability through Zeta Potential mapped the chemistry.¹⁵ Positive metallic ions in solution neutralize negative surface charges. Aluminum ions are among the most effective agents for this purpose. Municipal sewage plants use aluminum salts to sludge suspended organic matter out of wastewater. Wound care products use aluminum salts to clot bleeding. The chemistry is not disputed. Aluminum collapses zeta potential.

Andrew Moulden’s clinical work documented what happens when the collapse is systemic.¹⁶ He described a pattern he called Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes, or MASS. White cells migrate to sites of tissue stimulation, physically obstructing capillaries that are already sludging from reduced zeta potential. The obstruction produces microstrokes. Any tissue can be affected. What differs is where the flow stops.

The kidneys clear positive cations from circulation. The load can be managed when the kidneys can keep up. When it cannot be cleared, the sludging becomes chronic. This happens whenever the exposure is systemic, whenever the delivery bypasses the digestive filter, and whenever the substances involved are biopersistent metals the body has no enzymatic machinery to break down. The regions of anoxia become permanent. The Warburg shift becomes the default state of the affected tissue.

The Vial

The particles that produce this collapse have been photographed.

Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari are materials scientists at the Italian National Council of Research. In 2017 they published the first systematic microscope survey of injectable vaccines. They obtained forty-four products from pharmacies in Italy and France, including products from Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, and Merck. They placed a twenty-microliter drop of each under a Field Emission Gun Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope and identified the elemental composition of every particle they found using X-ray spectroscopy. They photographed each contaminant and compiled the catalog.¹⁷

Lead appeared in Typhim Vi, Cervarix, Agrippal S1, Meningitec, and Gardasil. Tungsten appeared in eight further products. Stainless steel appeared in twenty-five of the forty-four samples. Bismuth, gold, silver, platinum, cerium, zirconium, hafnium, antimony, strontium, barium, copper, tin, and zinc appeared in various alloy combinations across the catalog. None of these materials appeared on any package insert. None had a declared role in the products’ formulation.

The childhood products produced the highest particle counts. Varilrix returned 2,723 particles per twenty-microliter drop. Infanrix hexa returned 1,821. Cervarix returned 1,569. A standard injection is twenty-five times that volume.

Forty-three of the forty-four products examined were for human use. One was for cats. That single sample, Feligen CRP manufactured by Virbac, contained no heavy metals and no industrial alloys. The veterinary production line, examined by the same instruments at the same resolution, produced a clean vial. The human production lines did not.

Once a metallic particle enters a protein-rich solution, the recipient’s own proteins bind to its surface within seconds. The binding distorts them, exposing configurations that would normally remain internal to the folded molecule. The composite that results is a metal core wrapped in unfolded protein. Gatti and Montanari photographed the composite forming.

Charles Richet documented the sensitization mechanism in 1901. Injection of foreign protein into an animal produced a response. Second exposure produced a stronger response. Third exposure produced a stronger response still. Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis and received the 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the work.¹⁸ The route of administration was the operative variable. Foreign proteins encountered through digestion are processed. Foreign proteins encountered through injection sensitize predictably.

Gatti and Montanari supplied the physical agent Richet’s mechanism predicted. The foreign protein in a contemporary injection is not an ingredient in a controlled formulation. It is a protein corona: the recipient’s own proteins, distorted, presented on the surface of a tungsten particle, a lead particle, a stainless steel fragment, a rare earth metal alloy. The particles do not biodegrade. The body has no enzymatic machinery for breaking down tungsten or lead or cerium. The composite persists. It travels through circulation and lodges wherever the flow slows enough for it to settle.

Sasha Latypova’s manufacturing analysis extends the pattern.¹² The same regulatory framework that never required Gatti and Montanari’s protocol before 2017 did not require it after. The LNP platforms deployed since 2020 add transfection efficiency to the substrate the earlier products already carried. The contamination has not been investigated by the producers, addressed by the regulators, or refuted by anyone.

The Arithmetic

Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey established the rate of chronic disease in the fully unvaccinated adult American population at 2.64 percent. This means no vaccines, no vitamin K shot, no maternal vaccine exposure during pregnancy. The rate in the vaccinated adult population is 60 percent.¹⁹ The sample was drawn across forty-eight states at a 0.178 percent random sample of the fully unvaccinated, with a 99 percent confidence level.

The gradient runs in one direction. Full avoidance: 2.64 percent. Add the vitamin K shot alone: 11.73 percent. Add maternal vaccine exposure alone: 21.05 percent. Add both: 30 percent. Complete the schedule: 60 percent. Each incremental exposure adds to the burden. There is no plateau. There is no threshold below which the substrate produces no effect.

Cancer is one of the chronic conditions Garner counted. The population-level arithmetic already says what the mechanism predicts. The unvaccinated do not get cancer at anything approaching the rate the vaccinated do. Unvaccinated adults in modern America, eating from the same industrial food system and living in the same electromagnetic environment as everyone else, show approximately zero cancer at any age in Garner’s dataset before the 2021 rollout of the mRNA products. What the injections do at scale, the diet and the environment do not do at scale.

The 2.64 percent baseline is what modern industrial chemistry, electromagnetic exposure, industrial food, and modern stress produce in a body that has not been injected. Whatever the injections do, they do it at more than twenty times the rate of everything else combined.

The Wall

When a region of tissue has lost the ability to sustain itself, the body encloses it. This is what a tumor is.

The body invests significant infrastructure in the tumor. New blood vessels form to supply the region. Extracellular scaffolding is laid down. Specialized metabolic machinery is upregulated. Patrick Coles’s work catalogs what the enclosed region accumulates: seed oil breakdown products, free iron, excess copper, excess estrogen, ammonia carried in through glutamine, histamine, microplastics, and, in the vaccinated population, the metallic debris that produced the collapse in the first place.²⁰ Coles observed the sequestration correctly. The tumor is a containment vault.

Coles’s framing places the accumulated toxins as the primary cause. The causal chain in this essay places them one step later. The chemical toxins did not initiate the process. The electrical injury did. The metallic particles collapsed the zeta potential of the affected tissue, the water body of the tissue lost its structure, the mitochondria lost the ability to respire, and the region shifted to fermentation to survive. The body then walled off the region and only then did the sequestration begin. The chemical inventory Coles catalogs is what accumulates inside a wall the body was already forced to build. Garner’s baseline supports the ordering. The chemical toxins present in modern life do not produce cancer at meaningful rates in the unvaccinated body. They fill the wall. They do not build it.

Metastasis is the same process repeated. When the primary vault is overwhelmed or surgically removed while the underlying substrate continues to circulate, the body walls off further regions. The label metastasis frames this as invasion. What the body is actually doing is continuing to contain damage it cannot resolve. Where the substrate continues to circulate, new sites will continue to be affected.

The Fungus in the Swamp

Tullio Simoncini observed fungal forms in tumor tissue and concluded that fungus causes cancer. He proposed sodium bicarbonate as treatment on the theory that alkalinizing the local environment would kill the fungus. He was struck off the medical register in Italy. His treatment worked in some patients regardless.²¹

Simoncini’s observation was correct. Fungal forms do appear in tumor tissue. His causation was reversed.

Antoine Béchamp’s terrain framework explains what Simoncini saw. Béchamp identified microzymas, indestructible subcellular particles found in all living tissue, and documented that they transform into bacterial and fungal forms when the terrain calls for it.²² Enderlein, Rife, Naessens, and Mattman confirmed the pleomorphic behavior across a subsequent century of observation. Bacteria and fungi are not fixed invaders. They shift form in response to conditions.

The interior of a tumor is fungal terrain. It is acidic from fermentative waste. It is low in oxygen because zeta potential collapsed the capillaries. It carries low charge because the substrate that produced the collapse continues to sit in the tissue. It is stagnant because normal flow through the region has been closed off. Fungi thrive in exactly those conditions. When Simoncini looked inside a tumor and saw fungal forms, he was seeing the terrain producing the organisms the terrain called for. The fungi did not build the tumor. The tumor became the environment in which fungi could grow.

This is why Simoncini’s treatment sometimes worked. Sodium bicarbonate alkalinizes the local terrain. Alkalinizing the interior of the tumor removes one of the conditions that made the wall necessary. The fungal forms recede because the terrain no longer calls for them. Cells previously running on fermentation get some chance to restore respiration. He was treating the terrain and getting terrain results. He interpreted those results through germ theory. The explanation was wrong. The treatment was doing something real.

The pattern is the one Béchamp described. The organisms are not the arsonists. They are the caretakers of the environment the damage produced.

Why the Treatments Fail

Every mainstream cancer treatment attacks the wall while the primary insult continues.

Surgery removes the tumor. It does not remove the metallic particles collapsing the zeta potential of the tissue around it. The substrate that produced the first wall is still in circulation. New walls form. Surgery also releases the contents of the wall back into circulation, where they add to the load the body was already trying to contain. The biopsy that precedes surgery does the same thing at smaller scale. Mainstream oncology acknowledges this under the label "needle tract seeding" — the phenomenon in which cutting into a tumor to sample it releases its contents into the surrounding tissue and vasculature, initiating new walls at the sites where the released material lodges. The diagnostic procedure and the definitive procedure both breach the containment the body built. Both are performed on the theory that the wall is the problem. Neither addresses what the wall was containing.

Chemotherapy poisons every rapidly dividing cell in the body, cancer and non-cancer alike. It does not correct the zeta potential collapse. It adds to it. Cytotoxic drugs are themselves biopersistent toxins that must be sequestered. The population receiving chemotherapy has more substrate to manage after treatment than before it.

Radiation burns tissue. It does not restore respiration to cells that have lost it. It creates additional regions of damage the body will have to wall off.

The five-year survival statistic conceals the failure. Screening programs catch cancers earlier, which starts the survival clock earlier and increases the recorded survival time without changing the date of death. Epidemiologists call this lead-time bias. Overdiagnosis inflates the survival denominator with people who were never at risk. Bleyer and Welch documented, in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2012, that breast cancer was overdiagnosed in 1.3 million American women over three decades. In 2008 alone, 31 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses were cancers that would never have caused symptoms or death if left undetected.²³ Every one of those women was subjected to surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy for a condition that required no treatment.

DCIS is the earliest breast cancer diagnosis given. Long-term follow-up suggests low mortality even without treatment.²⁴ Low-risk early-stage prostate cancer shows similarly low mortality on active surveillance.²⁵ These are conditions the industry treats aggressively while the numbers show the overwhelming majority of patients would survive without intervention. Bailer’s 1986 analysis of raw cancer mortality found that death rates had risen 9 percent since 1950, despite decades of the War on Cancer.²⁶ Bailer worked at the National Cancer Institute. The American Society of Clinical Oncology called him a naysayer for reporting the arithmetic. The arithmetic has not improved in the four decades since.

The false diagnosis compounds the false treatment. Screening finds “cancer” in bodies that never carried disease. The industry treats what it found. The treatment produces the substrate that later causes cancer for real. The patient enters the system healthy, receives the diagnosis, receives the treatment, and joins the 60 percent chronically ill population Garner counted. This is not an inefficient healthcare system. It is a highly efficient one, running in the direction its incentives point.

What Follows

For the person who has not been injected, the framework simplifies. Do not put the substrate in. The 2.64 percent baseline in Garner’s data is the visible measure of how much the body handles on its own.

For the person already diagnosed, the framework becomes legible when read against the causal chain. The chain runs in one direction: substrate enters, zeta potential collapses, the water body loses its structure, mitochondria lose the ability to respire, cells shift to fermentation, the body builds a wall, the wall accumulates further toxins. Every productive intervention addresses a specific layer of the chain.

The word “work” needs definition within this framework. A cancer therapy works when it reduces the substrate that produced the injury, restores the terrain the injury collapsed, or supports the body’s decommissioning of the wall it built. Nothing “kills cancer.” Cancer is not the kind of thing that can be killed. It is the body’s response to injury it cannot resolve.

Mainstream oncology uses the same word to mean something different. When a mainstream treatment “works,” the tumor shrank or disappeared while the patient was under observation. Whether the tumor disappeared because the body no longer needed the wall, or because a cytotoxic agent destroyed the wall while the substrate that required it continues to circulate, is not distinguished. The five-year survival metric registers both outcomes as success. They are not the same outcome. In the first, the terrain has been repaired. In the second, a new wall is already forming.

Every effective alternative therapy operates on the first definition. Mistletoe, high-dose ascorbate, methylene blue, hyperthermia, Gerson’s protocols, Coley’s toxins, Rife’s frequencies, Kelley’s enzymes, and the dozens of other approaches that have been documented to shrink tumors and extend life all reduce the substrate, restore the terrain, or support the body’s decommissioning of the wall.³¹ None targets cancer as a disease entity. The framework does not require that any single agent do so. The wall comes down when the conditions that required it are no longer sustained.

This is why terrain interventions stack where mainstream interventions merely accumulate. Chemotherapy plus radiation plus surgery is three attacks on the same wall while the substrate that produced it continues to circulate. Fasting plus grounding plus hyperbaric oxygen plus sodium bicarbonate plus chelation plus ketogenic eating is six interventions each addressing a different layer of the causal chain. The chain gets reversed layer by layer. The body decommissions the wall not because any single intervention forced it to, but because the conditions that required the wall no longer exist.

One modality operates under all the layers. Fasting is the only major intervention that works by subtraction rather than addition. Every other modality adds an input the body must process. Fasting removes inputs. It gives the digestive and detoxification apparatus a period during which they redirect their capacity from processing new material to clearing accumulated burden. On that cleared substrate every other intervention works better. Herbert Shelton supervised more than thirty thousand fasts across four decades and documented that the body, given no food, selectively dismantles damaged tissue while sparing vital organs.²⁹ Cysts, fibroids, tumors, and arterial deposits clear in order of dispensability. Vital organs are protected until the end. Fasting is not one modality among many. It is the foundation the layered interventions rest on.

The first layer is the substrate itself. Adding to it is the one intervention certain to worsen the outcome. No further injections. Reducing what is already present requires chelation. Careful protocols such as Klinghardt’s, Cutler’s, and the various DMSO and DMPS approaches pull metallic particles out of tissue the body cannot process on its own. This is slow work. Metals do not leave the body quickly. But the load can be reduced.

The second layer is the electrical and water-body collapse. Grounding restores charge to a body whose zeta potential has been chronically depleted. Sunlight, particularly infrared, drives the formation of gel-phase water in tissue directly. Structured, mineral-rich water taken by mouth rebuilds what has been depleted.

The third layer is oxygen delivery. Hyperbaric oxygen forces oxygen into tissues where capillary flow has closed. It bypasses the zeta potential collapse rather than correcting it. Cells that shifted to fermentation because their oxygen supply was cut can, in some cases, return to respiration when the oxygen is delivered by pressure.

The fourth layer is metabolic pressure inside the wall. Fasting operates here through four convergent mechanisms. The fuel switch withdraws glucose from cells running on fermentation and transitions the rest of the body to ketone metabolism, which fermenting cells cannot efficiently use. Autolysis dismantles damaged and unneeded tissue by enzymatic self-digestion. Autophagy clears cellular debris and damaged organelles at depth. Around the third day, dormant stem cells throughout the body begin dividing, each division producing a replacement and a new cell to repair damaged tissue. Healthy cells respond to fasting by entering a protected state. Cancer cells, whose growth signaling cannot be turned down, continue trying to grow in conditions that no longer support them.³⁰ Seyfried’s ketogenic protocols extend the fuel-switch mechanism into daily practice, holding the metabolic pressure without requiring extended cessation.

The fifth layer is the terrain inside the wall. Sodium bicarbonate, meaning Simoncini’s protocol understood as terrain intervention rather than antifungal treatment, alkalinizes the accumulated fermentative acid. The fungal forms recede because the terrain no longer supports them.

The sixth layer is elimination. Once the wall begins to be decommissioned, the sequestered material has to leave the body. Coffee enemas, lymphatic movement, sauna, sweating, and dry brushing carry the released load out through the routes the body uses.

Behind all of this sits the multiplier. Reducing electromagnetic exposure, eating whole food, restoring sleep and rest, and reducing psychological load all lower the tissue-level pressure that keeps the wall necessary.

Spontaneous regression is what happens when this combination reduces the load below the level that requires the wall. Everson and Cole’s 1956 review documented 176 cases in the medical literature.²⁷ The pattern involved dietary change, environmental change, and often an acute fever event. Fever is what the body does when it mobilizes large quantities of toxic material for excretion. When the mobilization is successful and the load drops, the body decommissions the wall. This is not a rare miracle. It is what the body does when the conditions permit it.

None of these interventions is a cure in the pharmaceutical sense. They work because they address the layers of the causal chain. Reversing the chain runs from the substrate outward: reducing the metals, restoring the charge, restoring the water body, restoring respiration, releasing the wall, carrying out what the wall contained. This is not warfare. It is terrain repair.

The Particle Is in Someone

The cerium-iron-titanium-nickel particle Gatti and Montanari photographed in Novartis’s Agrippal S1 flu vaccine, batch 147302A, is in someone now. That vial was administered in the 2014-2015 flu season. The particle did not biodegrade. It found somewhere to lodge. Whichever tissue it settled in became the tissue whose zeta potential collapsed first. What is happening in that tissue now was not studied. The studies to determine what happens have not been commissioned.

The vaccinated population lives with a substrate the unvaccinated do not carry. The substrate collapses the water body of tissue wherever it lodges. The tissue whose water body has collapsed cannot sustain respiration. Cells inside it shift to fermentation. The body walls off the region. The wall accumulates further toxins the compromised region can no longer expel. Fungal forms appear in the enclosed environment because the terrain calls for them.

Every thinker in this framework has one specific piece. Warburg named the shift. Seyfried mapped the biochemistry and stopped one step short of the cause. Cowan named the water body. Riddick, Moulden, and the zeta potential tradition supplied the mechanism of injury. Gatti and Montanari supplied the physical substrate. Latypova extended the manufacturing pattern and read Schaeffer’s experiment as the transfection model it always was. Garner supplied the arithmetic. Coles supplied the sequestration inventory. Béchamp supplied the framework in which Simoncini’s fungal observation makes sense.

The pieces fit because they were describing the same phenomenon.

“The prime cause of cancer is the replacement of the respiration of oxygen in normal body cells by a fermentation of sugar.” Warburg wrote that in 1956. A century after his first measurement, the answer to what replaces the respiration exists. It has been photographed under an electron microscope. It has been counted at 2,723 particles per twenty-microliter drop. It has been administered to children by the millions. The particle is in someone now. What that means, and what to do about it, is what this essay was for.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Cancer is not what you have been told it is.

Every cancer cell has one property in common. It ferments sugar instead of using oxygen. Otto Warburg proved this in 1924 and won a Nobel Prize. Every cancer since has confirmed it. PET scans work by making the fermentation visible.

Warburg said the cell shifted to fermentation because its respiration was damaged. He asked what damaged the respiration. Medicine spent a century looking at genes instead. The Cancer Genome Atlas returned mutational chaos. Nearly seven hundred targeted therapies have been developed. Not one has cured a solid tumor.

The disease is not in the DNA. It is in the water. Every cell is a hydrogel. The gel-phase water inside it carries the electrical charge that makes respiration possible. When that charge collapses, respiration collapses. The cell shifts to fermentation to stay alive.

What collapses the charge? Positive metallic ions in circulation. Italian materials scientists Gatti and Montanari put forty-four vaccines under an electron microscope in 2017. They found tungsten, lead, stainless steel, cerium, and rare earth metals in every human product. The one veterinary sample they tested was clean. The body has no way to break down tungsten. The particle lodges. The tissue around it loses charge. The cells inside that tissue shift to fermentation. The body walls off the region. The wall is what medicine calls a tumor.

Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey found chronic disease in the fully unvaccinated American adult population runs at 2.64 percent. In the vaccinated it runs at 60 percent. Cancer is one of the conditions she counted.

Surgery removes the wall while the metal keeps circulating. A new wall forms. That is called metastasis.

The body decommissions the wall when the conditions that required it are no longer sustained. Fasting, chelation, grounding, hyperbaric oxygen, and ketogenic eating each address a specific layer of the causal chain. This is not warfare. It is terrain repair.

[Elevator dings]

If you want to follow this: read Thomas Cowan’s Cancer and the New Biology of Water. Look up the Gatti and Montanari 2017 paper on vaccine contamination. And search Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Sometimes people get very sick. There is a kind of sickness where a lump grows inside the body. Doctors call it cancer.

Why does the body grow the lump?

Because somewhere inside, a small piece of the body got hurt and could not get better. The blood stopped flowing to that spot. The tiny parts of the cell that make energy stopped working right. The piece of body could not do its normal job anymore.

The body did not want the hurt spot to spread. So it built a wall around it. The wall keeps the hurt spot away from the healthy parts. The lump is the wall.

What hurt the piece of body?

Something got inside that should not have been there. Usually it came from a shot. The shots are supposed to only have medicine in them. But some scientists looked at the shots with a very strong microscope, and they found tiny pieces of metal in the liquid. The pieces are too small for your eyes to see. But they are in there.

Once the metal is inside the body, the body cannot get it out. Your body knows how to clean up many things. It does not know how to clean up metal. So the metal stays. It sits somewhere inside. Around where it sits, the body starts to hurt.

That is where the wall gets built.

Some people who never had any shots at all were counted, all across the country. Almost none of them had cancer. And chimpanzees, which are almost the same as people, do not get breast cancer either. They do not get the shots.

When the doctors find the lump, they usually cut it out. But cutting the lump out does not take out the metal. The metal is still there. So the body has to build another wall somewhere else. The doctors call this the cancer coming back.

If the metal had never gone in, the body would never have needed to build the wall at all.

That is what the essay is about.

Truth Be Told: I’ve Accepted an Invitation to Speak on The Unvaccinated On September 17th, I’ll be giving a one-hour presentation titled The Unvaccinated as part of a six-hour livestream called Truth Be Told. This is the first time I have accepted an invitation to an event, and I have been honoured with the opening act. The livestream begins at 12pm EST. Vaccination is the subject closest to my heart, and this is another opportunity to spread the word. The format will preserve the pen name. Jamie Andrews (Decentralized Science Projects) and Agent131711 (Dinosaurs) will also be presenting. Jamie’s Virology Control Studies work led to an interview here last year. Agent’s research shaped my essays on vitamin D and dinosaurs. Tickets are here. The code UNBEKOMING is $5 off and applies automatically at that link. Replay available afterwards. Hope you can make it.

References