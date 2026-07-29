Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4hEdited

It’s an epidemic at the office I work at and then sprinkle in a little glp-1 ….and a little immunosuppression ect. from the jabs …. Our world is not well. “Our bodies are wonderfully made “ Psalm 139:14.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jan's avatar
Jan
3h

Interesting. A good friend of mine was very ill after getting her first 2 mRNA shots. The diagnosis? Autoimmune Hepatitis. I have the list of 1200 plus possible adverse events that Pfizer submitted to the FDA. I saved it in several ways. Yup, autoimmune hepatitis is on the list. I’ve never told her anything. She eats all the food she shouldn’t. She did stop drinking but still smokes heavily. I doubt she would change anything. (78 yo). I learned about the

seed oils in 2011. The HFCS earlier. I read recently that the refining that makes HFCS is not so good at getting the starch in the corn out. The starch then adds to the obesity issue.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture