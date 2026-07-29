A Diagnosis Built Around an Absent Confession

In July 1980, the gastroenterology service at the Mayo Clinic published a paper in Mayo Clinic Proceedings describing twenty patients whose liver biopsies looked exactly like the biopsies of alcoholics. The patients did not drink. The biopsies showed striking fatty changes, lobular inflammation, focal necroses, Mallory bodies, fibrosis in most specimens, and cirrhosis in three. Before this paper appeared, physicians faced with the same picture had been doing what the authors openly described as trying to “wrench from the patient an admission of excessive alcohol intake,” or to extract that confession from family members.¹ The patients had nothing to confess. The biopsies described damage that, by the standard taxonomy of the day, had no other name.

The lead author, Jürgen Ludwig, gave the condition one. He called it nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. The paper described the disease as poorly understood, hitherto unnamed, and of unknown cause.¹ Twenty patients, mostly women, mostly obese, a quarter with diabetes or elevated lipids. The histology was indistinguishable from alcoholic liver damage. None of them drank. The paper offered no mechanism. The condition had no prior name. Why this was now appearing in patients without conventional risk factors was, by the authors’ own account, unknown.

Forty-six years later, the disease has been renamed twice and is treated by two FDA-approved drugs. The cause remains, in the official wording of the field, multifactorial and incompletely understood. Yet the evidence the establishment has accumulated in its own journals and trial documents points clearly enough both to what is happening and to what is doing it.

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Four Renames in Forty-Three Years

In 1986, the pathologists Fenton Schaffner and Hans Thaler introduced “nonalcoholic fatty liver disease” (NAFLD) as the umbrella term covering the broader spectrum from simple steatosis through Ludwig’s NASH to cirrhosis.² The expanded term acknowledged that fat in the liver was the wider entity, of which steatohepatitis was the inflammatory subset.

In 1998, the British hepatologists Christopher Day and Oliver James proposed a “two-hit” hypothesis to account for the disease.³ Hit one was the accumulation of fat. Hit two was oxidative stress and inflammation, which converted simple steatosis into the more severe NASH. The framing acknowledged what the original paper could not: that fat in the liver was a state, not yet a disease, and that something further was needed to explain the inflammatory progression.

In 2010, Herbert Tilg and Alexander Moschen abandoned the two-hit model. Their paper in Hepatology proposed the “multiple parallel hits hypothesis,” noting that inflammation can precede steatosis and that gut-derived and adipose-derived signals operate in parallel rather than in sequence.⁴ The two-hit framework had failed because the disease did not unfold in the order it predicted. The hits could come in any sequence. There could be more than two. There could be many.

In 2020, an international expert panel led by Mohammed Eslam, Arun Sanyal, and Jacob George proposed dropping “nonalcoholic” entirely. The new name was MAFLD: metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease.⁵ The panel argued that the original term was a diagnosis of exclusion built on what the disease was not, and that the field had reached a point where positive criteria for what the disease was should replace the negative framing.

In June 2023, a multi-society Delphi consensus involving the AASLD, EASL, ALEH, and 236 panelists from 56 countries completed the rename.⁶ The new term is MASLD: metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. The inflammatory subset, formerly NASH, is now MASH. The diagnosis requires hepatic steatosis plus at least one of five cardiometabolic risk factors: elevated body mass or waist circumference, fasting hyperglycemia or diabetes, hypertension, hypertriglyceridemia, or low HDL cholesterol. A patient cannot be diagnosed with MASLD without exhibiting metabolic dysfunction.

That last detail is the concession. By making cardiometabolic dysfunction a diagnostic requirement, the 2023 nomenclature acknowledged what Ludwig in 1980 could not: the disease tracks with what the modern food supply does to insulin sensitivity, fat distribution, blood pressure, and serum lipids. The term “metabolic dysfunction” is doing the same work that “of unknown cause” did in the original paper. It signals that something is wrong upstream, without naming what.

Each rename brought the field a step closer to an admission it has yet to make. The 1986 expansion identified fat as the entity. By 1998, the two-hit hypothesis was conceding that fat alone could not be the cause. In 2010, the multiple-parallel-hits revision dropped the search for a single mechanism. By 2023, the consensus statement required cardiometabolic features for diagnosis, having classified the disease as metabolic. What the field has yet to say out loud is what the consensus statements have been quietly admitting: the framework that named the disease in 1980 was not equipped to explain it then, and is not equipped to explain it now.

Three in Ten Adults, One in Two Obese Children

By 2023, the global adult prevalence of MASLD was estimated at 30 percent. Zobair Younossi’s meta-analysis of 92 studies covering more than nine million people put the figure at 30.05 percent.⁷ The same analysis showed the prevalence rising from 25.26 percent in the 1990 to 2006 data to 38.00 percent in the 2016 to 2019 data. Across thirty years, the disease became roughly fifty percent more common, on a base that started at one in four adults.

The pediatric data tracks the same trajectory. A 2024 systematic review by Evelyn Yu and Jeffrey Schwimmer found prevalence of 13 percent in general pediatric populations and 47 percent in pediatric obese cohorts.⁸ The youngest documented diagnoses in the published case series include children as young as two and three years of age.

These figures are decisive. A toddler with a fatty liver cannot have drunk her way to it. She cannot have a sedentary lifestyle as an adult understands the term. The conventional risk factors invoke an adult biography she does not yet have. What she has eaten, by definition, came from her parents and from the surrounding food supply.

The third population the original framework could not predict is the lean cohort. Roughly a fifth of those carrying the MASLD diagnosis are not overweight by conventional measures.⁹ The descriptive term “thin outside, fat inside” entered the literature to describe individuals whose body mass index sits within normal range but whose livers and visceral compartments are loaded with fat. The 1980 paper described an obese cohort. The 2023 consensus had to accommodate the existence of patients who exhibit the disease without the body weight that was originally treated as its defining feature.

These three populations differ in everything the original framework looked at: body weight, age, alcohol exposure, exercise habits, genetic background. What they share is the food supply they have eaten from since birth. Two ingredients in particular were introduced at scale during the relevant period. Both reach the liver directly. Both impose loads on hepatic metabolism that the organ, before their introduction, was not built to handle at the volumes now ingested daily.

What Sugar Became

Sucrose is one molecule of glucose bonded to one molecule of fructose. When sucrose hits the gut, the bond cleaves, and the two sugars travel different paths. Glucose enters general circulation. Every cell in the body can metabolize it. Fructose is metabolized almost entirely in the liver. Robert Lustig, the UCSF pediatric endocrinologist who has spent two decades publishing on fructose metabolism, has estimated that approximately 80 percent of an ingested fructose load reaches the liver.¹⁰

In a 2013 paper in Advances in Nutrition, Lustig titled hepatic fructose metabolism “alcohol without the buzz.”¹⁰ The phrase was not rhetorical. Fructose in the liver and ethanol in the liver follow the same chemistry. Both get converted into fat when the cell cannot use them as fuel. The two also reduce the cell’s response to insulin (the hormone that regulates blood sugar) and raise triglyceride levels in the bloodstream after a meal. The biopsies that confused the Mayo Clinic in 1980 looked alcoholic because, in a way the field had not yet recognized, they were.

The controlled-feeding studies confirm this. In 2009, Kimber Stanhope and colleagues at UC Davis published a ten-week feeding trial in the Journal of Clinical Investigation in which overweight and obese adults consumed beverages sweetened either with glucose or with fructose at 25 percent of energy intake.¹¹ The two diets were matched calorie for calorie. The fructose group, but not the glucose group, gained fat around the organs, produced more hepatic fat from sugar, raised post-meal triglycerides, generated the dense form of LDL cholesterol most strongly associated with vascular damage, and lost insulin sensitivity. The same number of calories produced different diseases. Calories did not predict the outcome. The fructose did.

The shortest-turnaround human data comes from Jean-Marc Schwarz’s group at UCSF. In a 2017 paper in Gastroenterology, Schwarz reported that restricting dietary fructose in obese children significantly reduced liver fat within nine days, independent of weight change.¹² The children did not lose weight. They did not exercise more. The substitution of glucose calories for fructose calories, holding total intake constant, reduced hepatic fat in nine days. The mechanism is reversible on the timescale of a school vacation.

The exposure changed because industrial fructose was introduced at scale. Commercial production of high-fructose corn syrup in the United States began in the late 1960s, and per-capita HFCS availability rose from near zero in 1970 to a peak of 63.7 pounds per person in 1999.¹³ The Vos et al. analysis of NHANES III data estimated mean US fructose consumption at 54.7 grams per day, accounting for 10.2 percent of total caloric intake.¹⁴ Ouyang and colleagues reported in the Journal of Hepatology in 2008 that adults diagnosed with NAFLD consumed roughly twice as much fructose from sweetened beverages as control subjects without hepatic steatosis.¹⁵

A clarifying point belongs here, because it determines whether the careful reader concludes that fruit is the problem. It is not. The fructose in fresh fruit reaches the liver embedded in a fiber matrix that slows its absorption. The fructose in raw honey arrives with the enzymes and trace minerals that prompt the liver to form glycogen rather than to convert the sugar to fat. The fructose in HFCS-sweetened soda, in commercial baked goods, in flavored yogurts, in salad dressings, in barbecue sauce, and in approximately three-quarters of the packaged items on the modern supermarket shelf arrives stripped of every matrix the body is built to metabolize it within. Dawn Lester’s analysis of the issue, drawing on William Dufty’s earlier work, is direct: refined fructose is not functionally the same compound as the fructose in whole fruit, because the body cannot regulate its absorption when the matrix is gone.¹⁶ The driver of MASLD is not fruit. It is the industrial substitute that began entering the food supply in the late 1960s and that by the late 1990s was supplying every household, every day, in volumes the human liver was not designed to process.

The Cottonseed Pivot

The other ingredient that entered the food supply during the same window has a sharper origin date. In the late 1890s, the invention of the stainless-steel roller press allowed manufacturers to extract oil from hard seeds. Cottonseed oil, a waste product of the cotton industry, was the first to be processed at scale. The product oozed out of the crushed seed as a dark, foul-smelling material no one in his right mind would consume. Procter & Gamble, located in Cincinnati, perfected the high-temperature alkaline refining process that turned cottonseed gunk into a deodorized, bleached, hydrogenated solid suitable, in its initial commercial application, for candles.¹⁷

When electrification killed the candle industry, Procter & Gamble repurposed the infrastructure. The product was rebranded as a food and marketed as a healthier alternative to animal fats. The pattern repeated across cottonseed, corn, soybean, safflower, sunflower, canola, and grapeseed oils. The processing involved high heat, chemical solvents, deodorizing, and bleaching. The end product was marketed as a heart-healthy alternative to the butter, lard, tallow, and dripping that human populations had cooked with for the previous several millennia.

The dietary share of linoleic acid, the omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid that is the principal constituent of these oils, rose accordingly. Tanya Blasbalg and Joseph Hibbeln, working with colleagues at the National Institutes of Health, published the trajectory in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2011. Across the twentieth century, the availability of linoleic acid in the US food supply rose from 2.79 percent of energy to 7.21 percent of energy.¹⁸ Soybean oil consumption rose more than a thousand-fold from 1909 to 1999. The dietary change is, in caloric terms, one of the largest in recorded human nutritional history.

What this matters for the liver is documented in a primary-source way that the establishment’s own laboratories have produced. In 2010, Ariel Feldstein and colleagues published a chemical analysis of oxidized lipid molecules in the bloodstream of NASH patients in the Journal of Lipid Research.¹⁹ Of all the markers they monitored, only the oxidized linoleic acid metabolites, the OXLAMs, were significantly elevated in patients with NASH compared with patients with simple steatosis and normal-liver controls. The four molecules they identified, 9-HODE, 13-HODE, 9-oxoODE, and 13-oxoODE, are all products of the free-radical-mediated oxidation of linoleic acid. Patients in the top tertile of the OXLAM score were 9.7-fold more likely to have NASH than those in the bottom tertile.

Linoleic acid, by virtue of its multiple unsaturated bonds, is intrinsically unstable. Heated, exposed to oxygen, exposed to light, it oxidizes readily. The oxidation products are the molecules Feldstein found elevated in the bloodstream of patients with the inflammatory form of fatty liver disease. The mechanism by which these molecules enter the diet is no mystery. Industrial seed oils, by the time they reach the supermarket shelf, have been heated, deodorized, bleached, and exposed to oxygen multiple times during processing. They oxidize further on the shelf and again in the deep fryer. The oils used to fry restaurant chicken, restaurant fries, and most snack foods produced after 1970 are reheated repeatedly across batches, accumulating oxidation products with each cycle. The OXLAMs Feldstein measured in NASH patients are the same chemical species these oils generate.

Thomas Cowan’s analysis notes that polyunsaturated fats, incorporated into cell membranes, do not provide the structural stability that saturated fats provide.¹⁷ Cells with seed-oil membranes become more permeable, more vulnerable to oxidative stress, and more sensitive to electromagnetic radiation. The hepatocyte, the cell whose specific job is to detoxify the bloodstream, is particularly compromised when its own membrane is constructed from unstable polyunsaturated fats.

The same window of years, roughly 1970 to 2000, brought industrial fructose into the food supply, raised dietary linoleic acid intake from under 3 percent of calories to over 7 percent, elevated the OXLAM markers in the human bloodstream, and produced the population in whom Ludwig’s 1980 condition is now diagnosed at scale. The food supply changed. The liver took it.

The Variant That Explains Almost Nothing

The establishment response to the question of why some people develop MASLD and others, on apparently similar diets, do not, has been to invoke genetic predisposition. The principal genetic marker invoked is PNPLA3 rs738409, which the field associates with a liver enzyme involved in mobilizing stored fat. Stefano Romeo and colleagues published the discovery in Nature Genetics in 2008.²⁰ The G allele of rs738409 was associated with increased hepatic fat. Hispanic populations carried the G allele at a frequency of 49 percent, European Americans at 23 percent, African Americans at 17 percent. Carriers had two- to four-fold higher hepatic fat content. The variant was identified as the strongest single genetic determinant of liver fat in the human genome.

It is, as a finding, real. The odds ratio for NAFLD is approximately 3.4. For NASH it is approximately 4.4. The variant alters the enzyme’s substrate specificity in ways that reduce the hepatocyte’s capacity to mobilize stored triglyceride. The biology of the finding is established.

What the finding does not do is explain the prevalence. The G allele frequency in European Americans is 23 percent. Under standard population genetics, an allele at that frequency means roughly four in ten European Americans carry at least one G allele. The variant has been in the human population since long before 1980 and long before 1970. It cannot, by mathematical necessity, explain a disease that affected almost no one in 1960 and now affects three in ten adults. The G allele is too common, and too ancient, to be the cause of a surge that took thirty years.

The variance the variant explains, when the analysis is done properly, is single-digit percentages of hepatic fat in population samples. The “missing heritability” problem in MASLD, as in essentially every other complex chronic condition subjected to genome-wide association analysis, is the gap between the high heritability estimated from twin and family studies and the small fraction of variance the identified variants account for. The establishment frames this as a search problem: the missing variance must be in genetic factors not yet identified. The terrain reading is simpler. The missing variance is environmental. The diet, the toxic load, the pharmaceutical burden, and the rest of what is loaded onto the modern hepatocyte are doing the work the variants are not.

What the genetic framing accomplishes in clinical practice is foreclosure. When a patient is told that her MASLD has a genetic component, the conversational implication is that she is, in some unspecified way, predisposed; that the disease is innate; that pharmaceutical management is therefore appropriate because the body’s setup is the problem. The conversation that does not happen is the conversation about the food supply. The variant is invoked while the diet goes uninterrogated. The patient walks out with a prescription and a vague instruction to lose weight.

Romeo’s 2008 paper noted that hepatic fat content was higher in G-allele carriers when they were exposed to the modern diet. The variant requires a permissive nutritional environment to express disease. The same allele in a population eating a pre-industrial diet does not produce MASLD at population scale. The variant did not change. The food did.

Two Drugs, One of Which Damages the Liver

For forty-four years after Ludwig’s paper, the disease he named had no approved pharmacotherapy. The standard recommendation was lifestyle modification: weight loss of 7 to 10 percent, Mediterranean-style diet, abstinence from alcohol, exercise. Vitamin E at 800 international units per day was used off-label in non-diabetic NASH patients on the strength of the PIVENS trial, which reported a 43 percent histological response rate against 19 percent on placebo.²¹ The supplement-paradigm caveat applies. The 800 IU dose is pharmacological, not nutritional. Whole-food vitamin E in its full tocopherol-tocotrienol matrix is present in foods like sunflower seeds, almonds, and dark leafy greens at several milligrams per serving. The isolated alpha-tocopherol used in PIVENS, at approximately 540 milligrams, is being deployed as a free-radical-neutralizing agent against the OXLAM load. It is the antidote to the seed oil being dosed alongside it.

On 14 March 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Rezdiffra (resmetirom), the first drug approved for noncirrhotic NASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (stages F2 to F3).²² The drug is a chemical that binds to a specific class of thyroid hormone receptors in the liver and forces those receptors to drive the cell’s fat-burning machinery harder. In the MAESTRO-NASH trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, 25.9 percent of patients on the 80-milligram dose and 29.9 percent on the 100-milligram dose achieved NASH resolution at 52 weeks, against 9.7 percent on placebo.²³ The placebo-adjusted absolute benefit is between 16 and 20 percentage points. Roughly two in ten treated patients achieved the histological benefit attributable to the drug. The annual list price at launch was 47,400 US dollars.²⁴

The drug’s FDA-approved prescribing information includes a section on hepatotoxicity. The label describes a patient who, having entered the trial with normal liver enzymes, developed substantial elevations on the 80-milligram dose. Peak values: a measure of one liver enzyme (ALT) at fifty-eight times the upper limit of normal, another (AST) at sixty-six times, and bilirubin (the yellow pigment whose accumulation produces jaundice) at fifteen times. The enzyme rises were accompanied by an elevation in immunoglobulin G, a serum protein the body produces in response to chemical injury and tissue damage. The label characterizes this picture as suggesting drug-induced autoimmune-like hepatitis.²⁵ The terrain reading of the same data is simpler. The drug caused direct toxic liver injury at levels that, in any other clinical context, would be classified as fulminant hepatic failure. The elevated immunoglobulin is the body’s repair response to the chemical injury, not an autoimmune attack the body is launching on itself. The drug approved to treat the inflammatory form of fatty liver disease produced, in at least one trial participant, severe inflammatory liver injury through the mechanism of its primary therapeutic action.

On 15 August 2025, the FDA granted accelerated approval to semaglutide 2.4 mg (Wegovy) for noncirrhotic MASH with F2 to F3 fibrosis, the second drug approved for the condition. The pivotal ESSENCE trial reported 62.9 percent NASH resolution against 34.3 percent on placebo at 72 weeks, and 36.8 percent fibrosis improvement against 22.4 percent.²⁶ The placebo-adjusted absolute benefit is approximately 29 percentage points for resolution and 14 for fibrosis.

Semaglutide’s mechanism is informative. The drug mimics a gut hormone called GLP-1. Its effect is to reduce appetite and slow the rate at which the stomach empties food. The MASH treatment effect is, mechanistically, the effect of reducing caloric intake. The patient who responds to semaglutide is the patient who eats less and, by eating less, presents the liver with less of the substrate it cannot keep up with. Schwarz’s 2017 finding that fructose restriction alone reduces hepatic fat in nine days, independent of weight change, suggests that even the appetite suppression is incidental to the outcome. The active ingredient is the absent fructose.

What the field has, in 2026, is two approved drugs for a disease whose underlying cause is officially unknown. One forces the liver to oxidize its sequestered store and, in a documented case, induced severe inflammatory liver injury at fifty-eight times the upper limit of normal. The other suppresses the patient’s appetite and replicates, at a multi-thousand-dollar annual price tag, what removing high-fructose corn syrup and industrial seed oils from the diet would accomplish at no cost. Neither addresses the food supply that produced the disease. Both are priced for chronic, long-term use.

What the Liver Was Doing All Along

What the body does with a chemical load it cannot eliminate is store it. Persistent organic pollutants accumulate in adipose tissue. Heavy metals sequester in bone. The body’s strategy, in the face of inputs that exceed the capacity of phase-1 and phase-2 detoxification, is to wrap the load in a tissue compartment where it can be kept out of circulation and out of the structures it would otherwise damage. The compartment is selected for chemical compatibility. Fat-soluble compounds lodge in fat. The body does not malfunction in storing them. It is performing exactly the protective task it is built to perform.

The hepatic fat in MASLD is the same logic applied to a different load. The liver is the body’s central detoxification organ. Dawn Lester and David Parker, in their analysis of the establishment’s own literature, document the liver’s role as the organ responsible for the metabolism of drugs and toxic chemicals.¹⁶ Phase-1 detoxification, performed by a family of liver enzymes called cytochrome P450, takes fat-soluble compounds and transforms them into more reactive intermediate forms. Phase-2 conjugates those intermediates with sulfur, glycine, glutathione, or glucuronic acid, rendering them water-soluble for excretion through bile or kidney. The pathway has finite capacity. When the load exceeds capacity, the liver does what every other tissue does. It stores. The substrate it has available for storage is the fat the modern diet supplies it with in volumes the organ was not designed to receive. The hepatocyte, taking in fructose at five to ten times the daily volume any pre-industrial human ever encountered, converts what it cannot oxidize into triglyceride. The triglyceride accumulates because the load continues to arrive. The fat in the liver is not the disease. The fat in the liver is what the liver chose to do with what it was given.

This reading reframes every element of the picture.

The histological similarity to alcoholic liver disease that embarrassed the Mayo Clinic physicians in 1980 is not coincidence. The liver responds to chronic chemical loading with similar morphology regardless of the chemical. Ethanol overloads the same detoxification pathways that fructose overloads. The biopsy looks similar because the liver’s response is similar. The disease was named by what it was not because the field could not accept what it was: the same response to a different but biochemically parallel input.

Pharmaceutical exposure compounds the load directly. Drug-induced hepatotoxicity is, by Lester and Parker’s documentation of the establishment’s own admissions, the leading cause of acute liver failure in the United States.¹⁶ Every drug on the modern patient’s daily regimen passes through the same phase-1 and phase-2 pathways that are already saturated by the dietary inputs the food supply provides. Rezdiffra now joins the list of drugs that themselves damage the organ they are sold to treat.

The injectable pharmaceutical burden compounds the load in the same way. The first case of autoimmune-labeled hepatitis following the mRNA product marketed as a COVID vaccine appeared in Journal of Hepatology within months of the 2021 rollout.²⁷ A multi-center case series in Hepatology documented the pattern across international cohorts the following year.²⁸ The manufacturer’s own biodistribution data, submitted to the Japanese pharmaceutical regulator, had already placed the highest tissue concentration of the injected lipid nanoparticles in the liver.²⁹ The pattern is the one the Rezdiffra label admits: chemical injury to hepatocytes, elevated IgG, elevated transaminases, classified as autoimmune rather than as toxic.

The renaming sequence acknowledged this in stages without quite stating it. The 1986 expansion to NAFLD treated fat in the liver as the entity, of which inflammation was a subset. The 1998 two-hit hypothesis conceded that fat alone was insufficient; something further was driving the damage. The 2010 multiple-parallel-hits revision dropped the search for a single mechanism. The 2020 and 2023 renames identified the disease as metabolic, driven by dysfunction upstream of the liver, and requiring cardiometabolic features to diagnose. Each rename brought the field closer to the terrain reading without saying it out loud. The liver is being overwhelmed by inputs the food supply did not previously deliver.

John Henry Tilden, writing in 1926, framed this as toxemia: when the body’s eliminative capacity is exceeded, toxins accumulate in the blood, and what medicine calls disease is the body’s effort to discharge that accumulation through whatever route remains available.³⁰ The liver, charged with metabolizing the largest share of the chemical load, takes the first and largest hit. Hepatic fat is one of the routes by which the liver buys time. The accumulation is the body’s response. The cause sits upstream, in what is being put into the mouth and absorbed across the gut.

The pharmaceutical treatments, read through this frame, are revealed for what they are. Resmetirom forces the liver to oxidize the sequestered store. The store contains, among the triglycerides, the oxidized linoleic acid metabolites, the fructose-derived lipogenic intermediates, the pharmaceutical residues, and the rest of the modern hepatic load. Forcing rapid oxidation of that store releases the sequestered load back into circulation. The patient with the 58-fold transaminase elevation is exhibiting, on this reading, exactly what the body was sequestering the load to prevent. The drug succeeds in clearing the fat. The cost is the release of what the fat was hiding.

Semaglutide, read through the same frame, is appetite suppression as fasting analogue. The drug reduces intake. Reduced intake reduces the inflow of fructose and seed oil and the rest of the modern hepatic load. The liver, presented with less, clears more. The mechanism is the mechanism of fasting. The drug is making people eat less. The food supply is what is sick.

The Schwarz 2017 finding closes the case. Nine days of fructose restriction in obese pediatric patients reduced hepatic fat independent of weight change. The liver responds to the removal of the offending input on the timescale of a school vacation. The condition is not chronic in the way the pharmaceutical pricing models require. The condition is, on the evidence of the establishment’s own controlled feeding studies, reversible on the timescale at which the modern food supply could be removed from a household.

The 1980 paper described twenty patients with a poorly understood and hitherto unnamed condition of unknown cause. The cause is now visible. Forty-six years of candidate explanations (viral, autoimmune, genetic, idiopathic) have not accounted for the data the field itself has produced. The cause is what every person reading this has been eating since approximately 1975: isolated fructose at fifty grams a day, industrial seed oils at seven percent of calories, and a pharmaceutical and chemical background load that compounds the work the liver is being asked to do. The disease that was named by what it isn’t has a cause with a clear name. The modern food supply reformulated what the human liver had to handle. The hepatic fat that pathologists started biopsying in the 1970s is the body’s record of that change.

Author’s Note

The primary sources in this essay are establishment journals, regulatory documents, and trial reports. Mayo Clinic Proceedings, Hepatology, the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of Lipid Research, the Journal of Clinical Investigation, Nature Genetics, Gastroenterology, the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the FDA approval announcements, and the FDA prescribing information for Rezdiffra are all establishment work. They report establishment findings using establishment categories: nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, metabolic dysfunction, hepatic fibrosis, drug-induced hepatotoxicity, polyunsaturated fatty acid oxidation, GLP-1 receptor agonism, thyroid hormone receptor-beta selectivity, drug-induced autoimmune-like hepatitis. Where this essay quotes or cites them, those are their words and their findings within their framework.

The terrain reading is mine. The body is not malfunctioning. The liver is doing precisely what the liver is built to do under conditions of chemical overload. It is sequestering what it cannot eliminate, storing the load in the compartment chemically suited to receiving it, and waiting for the inputs to reduce so that clearance can resume. Hepatic fat is the body’s intelligent response to an exposure profile no human population previously encountered. The four renamings, the abandoned two-hit hypothesis, the multiple-parallel-hits revision, and the official position that the cause remains incompletely understood are the establishment’s record of an explanation that has not arrived because the framework that searches for it cannot find it. The cause is not inside the body. The cause is in the food supply that was loaded onto the body during the lifetime of every person now living.

Nothing in this essay is medical advice. The natural conclusion of the evidence is that the removal of isolated fructose and industrial seed oils from the diet, combined with the addition of nutrient-dense whole foods in the pattern that human populations ate before the food supply was reformulated, is the first intervention that addresses the disease at its cause. Specific therapeutic decisions belong to the individual reader and to the practitioners she trusts. I write as a researcher organizing the available evidence within a paradigm I defend, not as a clinician with treatment responsibility for any reader’s specific condition.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

The liver is the part of your body that cleans your blood. It takes out the things your body cannot use and puts them where they cannot hurt you. It is one of the busiest organs you have, and it does its job quietly, every day, without you noticing.

A long time ago, the food people ate was simple. Meat, eggs, vegetables, fruit, bread, butter, milk. The liver could clean what came in.

Then the grown-ups changed the food. They put a new kind of sugar in almost everything sweet. They started cooking everything in a new kind of oil made by big machines. The new sugar and the new oil were not in the food before. The liver had not seen them before. It did not know what to do with so much of them so often.

So the liver did what the body always does when it does not know what to do with something. It put it somewhere safe, where it would not hurt the rest of the body. The liver wrapped the new sugar and the new oil up in fat and held onto it. The fat in the liver is the safe place.

Doctors saw the fat in the liver and called it a disease. They tried to figure out which germ or which gene was causing it. They could not find either one, because there isn’t one. They invented a drug that makes the liver let go of the stored fat very fast, but when it lets go, all the things the liver was hiding come back into the blood, and people get sick.

The liver is not broken. The food is. If you take the new sugar out and put the new oil away and eat the kind of food your great-grandmother would have eaten, the liver lets go of what it stored, all by itself, and you get better.

References

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Additional Sources

For the natural-versus-refined distinction in carbohydrate metabolism, and the specific mechanism by which whole-honey fructose prompts the liver to form glycogen rather than fat, see the earlier essay The Honey Defense in this series.

For the broader pattern of how chronic conditions are produced by the modern food supply and then attributed to the body, see the essays What Is Diabetes?, The Fish Oil Deception, and What Is Inflammation?

For the foundational terrain framework, see John Henry Tilden, Toxemia Explained (1926); Herbert Shelton, Natural Hygiene; Henry Bieler, Food Is Your Best Medicine (1965); Weston A. Price, Nutrition and Physical Degeneration (1939); and Dawn Lester and David Parker, What Really Makes You Ill? (2019).

For a comprehensive treatment of seed oils, see Thomas Cowan’s chapter in The Contagion Myth (2020) and the broader work of the Weston A. Price Foundation.

For the biochemistry of fructose as an ethanol analogue, see the work of Robert Lustig, particularly Fat Chance (2012) and Metabolical (2021), and the published work of Richard Johnson at the University of Colorado.