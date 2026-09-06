Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
8h

But I am the idiot for not "trusting the science".

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
6h

The whole Virology System is based on the Emperor's new Clothes.type of story. I have never worried about germs. If you cant see them, why worry about them? i am into health. I do everything I know how to do to keep well. If a problem would arise, I would ask myself, what have i unknowingly done to create it? Several years ago, i woke up one morning and couldn't walk my ankle was red, swollen and sore. The first thing I thought of, what have I been eating to cause this? Then, I realized that i had been using jalapena peppers in my eggs. I eliminated the peppers and it took a month, before i could walk without pain. Solanine is a poison in the nightshade family of plants, which affects the joints, In 1986, when i had excruciating pain in my elbows and couldn't lift my arms, I checked my diet and stopped eating grains. It took 2-1/2 weeks, before the stiffness and pain were gone. Grains cause joint problems and 200 other diseases per Dangerous Grians by James Braly M.D. and Ron Hoggan, M.A.

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