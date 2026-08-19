Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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CanadaChick's avatar
CanadaChick
4m

I’m perplexed by this clause:

“and was essentially gone by the eighteenth (century), well before the germ theory existed, four centuries before Hansen observed the bacillus in his microscope.”

Four centuries before?

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Jennine McCray's avatar
Jennine McCray
2h

Wow! The need of experts to have THE answer. Humans use their work to fulfill their psychological needs. So people who become doctors and scientists need to be like priests in the modern world. Priests tell us the story of creation, how the world works. One of the better consequences of COVID is an understanding of the role of narrative in science. People, in the case of leprosy, apparently built a narrative of biologic transmission because it was the intellectual tool of the day. To people with little understanding of science as a process, the whole project is mysterious. Demystifying science, odd as that sounds is needed. And given what human nature is, will likely be needed again…

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