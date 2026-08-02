A note before the essay. What follows treats lightning as one visible step in a circuit that runs from the Sun to the human body. The frame will be unfamiliar to most readers. The evidence carries the argument. The frame is what the evidence produces, not what it presupposes.

Bering’s Balloon

In 2001, physicist Edgar Bering of the University of Houston flew a high-altitude balloon above a thunderstorm. The standard model of lightning is a generator model. Within the storm cloud, colliding ice crystals and water droplets are supposed to separate positive from negative charge, the imbalance is supposed to grow until it exceeds atmospheric breakdown, a strike is supposed to release it, and the cycle is supposed to repeat. Bering expected his instruments to record the accumulation phase: voltage climbing between strikes, collapsing at each discharge.¹

The instruments recorded no such thing. The electric field above the storm was already at strike-generating potential. It sat there before the lightning, during, and after. The clouds were not building charge. The charge was arriving from somewhere else, and the clouds were channeling it.

Bering’s finding is not obscure. He published it. In the standard model, the clear-air electric field between the Earth’s surface and a cloudless sky is roughly 100 volts per meter, and lightning is what is supposed to generate and maintain it.² Bering’s data reversed the causation. The field was already there. Lightning is a load on a circuit, not a generator.

Something else is producing the charge. The essay that follows describes what that something else is.

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The Generator Model and Its Failures

The mainstream account of lightning has been in trouble for a long time. The version taught in atmospheric physics, which describes collisional charging of ice particles inside cumulonimbus clouds mediated by graupel, updrafts, and temperature gradients, has never produced a coherent quantitative model of strike initiation. The problem has a name in the discipline’s own literature. It is called the lightning initiation problem, and it has been unsolved since the discipline first tried to solve it.³

The observed electric field inside a thunderstorm, around 100 to 200 kilovolts per meter at maximum, is roughly ten times weaker than the field required to break down the air.⁴ There is not enough voltage in the cloud to start the strike. The standard workaround invokes cosmic-ray secondary electrons as seed particles that trigger a runaway relativistic avalanche. The mechanism remains speculative. No experiment has confirmed it as a general initiation process. No model reliably predicts where or when a strike will occur.

A careful reader will note that laboratory analogs of thundercloud microphysics do produce measurable charge separation between ice and water surfaces. This is real. Reynolds, Brook, and Gourley demonstrated it in 1957, and Latham and Mason extended the work through the 1960s.⁵ The mechanism is genuine at small scale. Two problems remain. The separations achieved in the laboratory are orders of magnitude too small to account for observed thunderstorm potentials, and the arguments that would scale them up to atmospheric conditions have never been experimentally demonstrated. The laboratory work shows that charge separation between ice and water is possible under specific conditions. It does not show that this process generates lightning.

The mainstream also cannot account for the timing of discharge. If clouds are generators, the interval between strikes should track a build-up cycle. Bering showed the field is stable at high potential regardless of discharge. Successive strikes fire from a field that never had to rebuild.

The mainstream cannot explain sprites, elves, blue jets, or gigantic jets, all of which are electrical discharges reaching upward from thunderstorms into the ionosphere.⁶ These were photographed in 1989 after airline pilots and amateur astronomers had reported them for decades and been told they had seen nothing. The prediction that upper-atmospheric discharges must exist came from the Scottish physicist C.T.R. Wilson in the 1920s, who reasoned that if the ionosphere holds significant charge, the thunderstorm-ionosphere gap should discharge like any other capacitor.⁷ The field took more than sixty years to confirm what Wilson had derived from first principles.

None of this is fringe science. The failures are documented within the mainstream literature. The mainstream account persists not because it works but because the alternative account requires accepting that the Earth is not electrically isolated, and that acceptance would open questions the discipline is structurally unable to answer.

From Sun to Lithosphere

Every eight minutes or so, a tube of plasma reaches from the Sun and connects to the Earth’s magnetic body.⁸ The tubes are roughly the width of the Earth. They are made of plasma, they carry plasma, and they carry current. Their existence is not speculative. Satellite instruments have documented flux transfer events since the 1970s, when the electrical connection between Sun and Earth stopped being deniable and quietly entered mainstream astrophysics under a new name, magnetic reconnection, that avoided crediting the researcher who had proposed the framework in 1908.⁹

Kristian Birkeland was a Norwegian physicist and adventurer who argued that the aurora borealis was caused by charged particles from the Sun flowing along the Earth’s magnetic field lines into the poles. For most of the twentieth century, this was treated as absurd. Space was empty. The Sun did not shoot electricity. When satellite data confirmed the currents in the 1970s, the mainstream absorbed the finding without acknowledging the sixty-year delay. The currents that carry solar plasma into the Earth’s poles are now called Birkeland currents. The framework Birkeland derived them from, that the solar system operates as an electrical circuit, remains formally rejected.¹⁰

The circuit works as a transformer network. Solar wind arrives at the Earth’s magnetic body at roughly half a million volts. It passes through the Van Allen belts, two torus-shaped structures of trapped charged particles that function as double-layer capacitors, stepping voltage down to around 20,000 volts.¹¹ By the time current reaches the polar cusps, it is in the range of a few thousand volts. By the time it reaches the atmosphere, the field is roughly 100 volts per meter in fair weather. The step-down is the same principle as the transformer on your street corner. Grid voltage arrives at tens of thousands of volts and gets reduced to something your appliances can use.

This is not an analogy. The physics is the same.

The AMPERE dataset, measurements from the Iridium satellite constellation collected since 2009, records the current flowing into and out of the Earth’s poles in real time.¹² The current is measured in millions of amperes. It is variable. It is never balanced. Sometimes the North Pole receives net inflow; sometimes net outflow. The same is true for the South Pole. The imbalance persists after every correction the researchers apply to make it disappear.

Where does the excess go? The mainstream answer is that the current does not enter the rocky body of the Earth. This is asserted rather than demonstrated. The Earth’s magnetic field is officially attributed to a dynamo mechanism in the liquid outer core, but the dynamo has never been reproduced experimentally at anything close to planetary parameters.¹³ The alternative, that the field is generated at least in part by solar current entering and leaving the Earth, is not permitted as a research question. It would require the standard cosmology to concede that stars are electrical phenomena. That concession is not on the table.

Michael Clarage, an astrophysicist working with the AMPERE data, has run correlations that the mainstream has not.¹⁴ When the current flowing into the North Pole drops substantially below its running average, global lightning strike rates rise by approximately ten strikes per day above baseline for the following two weeks. When North Pole current runs high, lightning falls. The correlation reverses direction cleanly: less solar current in, more terrestrial lightning; more current in, less lightning. A similar antiphase pattern shows up with earthquakes. When global current flow is quiet, with neither pole receiving much net inflow, global earthquake counts jump approximately a week later. The statistical significance he reports is a P value of 0.0005.

Clarage describes these results as preliminary sketches for future research. They point in a specific direction. Lightning is not what generates the atmospheric charge. The Sun is. Lightning is what happens when the Earth-space circuit finds a local path to discharge.

Tessellation and the Coaxial Capacitor

Between the solar plasma arriving at the poles and the strike that hits the ground, a great deal happens. The engineer Andrew Hall has worked out the intermediate mechanism in detail.¹⁵

Charge in the atmosphere does not distribute smoothly. It organizes into cells. The technical term is tessellation. Standing wave interference in a plasma produces geometric patterns of compression and rarefaction, and charge separates into cells of positive and negative concentration, bounded by their own magnetic fields. The cells stack vertically through the atmosphere because capacitance forces adjacent layers to mirror each other in opposing polarity. What forms is a coaxial capacitor: a column of electrode plates running from the ionosphere down to the ground, sheathed in its own magnetic field. Picture a stack of charged plates the height of the atmosphere, wrapped in an invisible magnetic sleeve.

A cloud is one of these cells made visible. Water vapor and ice particles carry surface charge that aligns coherently under the atmospheric electric field. When the alignment is dense enough, the cell condenses into what we perceive as a cloud. The cloud is not a puff of water floating in warm air. It is a coherent body of bound current, an electromagnetic interference pattern that happens to be composed of water.

This is why clouds look the way they do. The fibrous filaments of cirrus, the anvil top of a mature thunderstorm, the mammatus lobes hanging beneath a storm cell, the wall cloud around a mesocyclone: each of these is a specific electromagnetic structure with a specific function in the circuit. Anvil clouds are electrode plates. Mammatus lobes are sub-cells within the anvil that concentrate charge into tufts. The wall cloud is the footprint of the domain at the ground. A tornado is a Marklund discharge, a rotating current filament connecting the storm cell to the ground, of the type plasma physicists have modeled in laboratory experiments for half a century.¹⁶

The three atmospheric layers behave differently. Stratospheric ice carries charge in linear filaments that rotate into cyclonic winds. Mid-level water vapor carries three-phase current that tends toward tetrahedral geometries. Ground-level dust and ionic charge draws current tornadically from four sectors. Each layer has its own natural frequency, set by its density, temperature, and composition. The layers only connect when their frequencies resonate.

This is what a lightning strike is. When the phase of the ground-level current matches the phase of the cloud-level current, the dielectric resistance of the air between them drops sharply. The two frequencies lock. The coaxial capacitor discharges through a single filamentary channel. The strike is the collapse of a distributed standing-wave circuit into a single conductive path.

The sky’s searching tendrils that reach downward from a storm cloud and the ground’s answering tendrils that reach upward from hilltops and buildings are the plasma structures probing for phase resonance.¹⁷ Both are invisible to the eye. When one channel from the sky finds phase alignment with one channel from the ground, all the energy stored across the distributed circuit collapses into that single path. A lightning strike delivers peak power in the terawatts, not because the cloud held a terawatt of concentrated charge, but because the strike is the moment a distributed standing wave collapses into a filament. The energy was spread across the whole circuit. The strike is the discharge of the whole.

The mainstream cannot produce this account because it cannot start from the premise that the atmosphere is an electrical circuit driven from outside. It can only start from the premise that the atmosphere is a mechanical system driven by heat and pressure. From that premise, no path leads to what the phenomenon actually is.

Sunspots and Satellite Data

In 2024, the European Geosciences Union published a paper titled “Solar cycle signatures in lightning activity.”¹⁸ The authors examined global lightning data from the Worldwide Lightning Location Network and correlated it with the eleven-year solar cycle. They found statistically significant correlations between sunspot activity and lightning rates in Eastern Africa, a region of South America overlapping the South Atlantic Anomaly, the Indian Ocean, and the west coast of Australia.

The paper’s abstract states that the findings do not support previous work suggesting cosmic-ray intensity drives lightning globally. Something else is doing it. The authors then conclude, in the language such papers are required to use: “The exact mechanism leading to the link between lightning and solar activity is unknown.”

The exact mechanism is unknown to the mainstream. It is not unknown to plasma physics. If lightning is one step in a circuit reaching from the Sun to the ground, solar activity should modulate lightning rates in exactly this way. The prediction is a century old. It was confirmed in 2024. The mainstream cannot use the confirmation because it cannot cite the framework that made the prediction.

A related finding appeared in Nature Communications in the same period. Researchers studying high-energy electrons in the inner Van Allen belt found consistent correlations with geomagnetic storms produced by solar outbursts.¹⁹ Their proposed mechanism: solar activity populates the inner belt with high-energy electrons, and lightning then interacts with these electrons to produce specific electromagnetic signatures observed from satellite. The co-author’s summary reads, in the original: “The solar activity disturbs Earth’s radiation belts and populates the inner belt with very high-energy electrons, then the lightning interacts with these electrons and creates the rapid bursts that we observed. These results provide a nice reminder of the interconnected nature of Earth and space.”

The interconnectedness of Earth and space is the electric universe model in a sentence. What mainstream researchers report as isolated findings is the framework they cannot name.

Sprites, Elves, and Jets

Above a strong thunderstorm, the atmosphere sometimes discharges upward. Red sprites are the most photographed: vast red filaments blooming above cloud tops at altitudes of fifty to ninety kilometers, lasting a few milliseconds.²⁰ Blue jets are narrower and lower, punching upward from the cloud top into the stratosphere. Elves are expanding rings of light in the ionosphere itself. Gigantic jets are the largest, reaching all the way from cloud top to ionosphere in a single discharge.

C.T.R. Wilson predicted them on physical grounds in the 1920s. If a thunderstorm charges the atmosphere below it and the ionosphere holds significant charge above it, the vertical gap between them functions as a capacitor. Capacitors discharge. Wilson calculated the potentials and said the discharges should exist.²¹ For more than sixty years, the discipline told airline pilots and astronomers who reported them that they had seen artifacts.

In 1989, a research team accidentally caught one on video while calibrating equipment for other purposes. The phenomenon was real. It was named. The literature accumulated. The same physics that had denied Wilson’s prediction for six decades absorbed the finding as though it had always been part of the model.

In October 2019, a pilot named Chris Holmes filmed a gigantic jet over the Gulf of Mexico from a commercial flight at over 30,000 feet.²² The video showed something the standard model of gigantic jet formation could not accommodate. Researchers had believed gigantic jets required a leader, a bright hot lightning channel emerging from the cloud top, to boost their streamers into the upper atmosphere. Oscar Van der Velde of the Lightning Research Group analyzed Holmes’s video frame by frame. The sequence reversed the expected one. The gigantic jet reached the ionosphere before any lightning leader left the cloud. The streamers did not need boosting. They punched all the way through under their own potential.

Van der Velde’s conclusion, from the space-weather write-up, was that the video suggested a much more powerful electric configuration inside the thunderstorm than had previously been thought, perhaps as much as 200 million volts.

Two hundred million volts is not a value the standard cloud-charging model can produce. Ice crystals rubbing together cannot generate it. The runaway breakdown mechanism cannot generate it. The only account that can produce voltages of that scale is one in which the storm is coupled directly to a much larger circuit: a circuit reaching to the ionosphere, and through the ionosphere to the magnetosphere, and through the magnetosphere to the Sun.

Bering’s balloon showed the charge was already there. Holmes’s video showed how much of it was there. Two hundred million volts, sitting at the top of a thunderstorm, waiting for a discharge path.

What Cannot Be Conceded

Liam Scheff, writing in Official Stories, put the institutional problem clearly.²³ The mainstream cannot allow lightning to be a space-electrical phenomenon. If it did, the electric universe model would follow, and the electric universe model retires the entire gravity-centered cosmology that has employed university physics departments for a century.

The Big Bang requires gravity to do work that gravity cannot do. The observed rotation of galaxies requires either dark matter to make gravity strong enough, or a stronger force. Plasma physicists proposed the stronger force, electromagnetism, which is many orders of magnitude stronger than gravity, and modeled galactic rotation from it successfully. The mainstream response was to invent dark matter, undetectable but calculable, and to keep looking for it. Dark matter has not been found. The search continues because careers depend on it.

Stellar physics has similar problems. The Sun’s corona is hotter than its surface by a factor of a thousand. Under the fusion model, this is impossible. Heat should flow from the fusion core outward, and the corona should be cooler than the photosphere, not hotter. The mainstream calls this the coronal heating problem. It has been unsolved for as long as it has been observed. The electric universe model predicts it directly: the Sun is not a nuclear furnace but the terminal anode of a galactic circuit, the corona is the region of highest current density, and current density heats.²⁴

The list runs long. Retrograde planetary rotations. The tilt of Uranus. The rings of Saturn. The moons of the gas giants. The plasma jets of comets. The volcanoes of Io, whose collimated filamentary plumes look nothing like volcanic eruptions and everything like electrical discharges. The dust plumes on Mars, whose appearances correlate with coronal mass ejection arrivals in ways that surprised the researchers who noticed them.²⁵ Each of these is a problem for the standard model. Each is a prediction of the electric universe model.

Conceding any of it opens the door to conceding all of it. Lightning is the smallest and closest phenomenon in the sequence: the electric arc happening every second, in plain view, from a fraction of a mile away. If lightning is a space-electrical process, the same is true for the aurora. If the aurora is space-electrical, the same is true for the solar corona. Once the corona is conceded, the fusion model of the Sun is in question. Once the Sun is in question, so is every star. Once every star is in question, the Big Bang cosmology is in question.

The pattern is not unfamiliar. It is the same pattern that operates in institutional medicine. A single conceded fact collapses the pharmaceutical framework that employs the discipline: that the terrain determines the outcome, that the “germ” is a response rather than a cause, that what medicine calls the “immune system” is a cleansing function rather than a defense, that the “antibody” is a laboratory artifact rather than a defender. Any of these, admitted, ends the game. The institutional response is the same in both cases. The threatening question is declared unscientific. Researchers who pursue it are denied funding. The public is told the consensus is settled. The next generation is trained in the framework that keeps the institution employed.

Scheff’s phrase for the institutional pose was accurate. “No new ideas allowed.”²⁶ The clubhouse guards its walls.

The Lichtenberg Figure

The pattern is visible whether the institution names it or not. The shape of a lightning strike has a name. It is called the Lichtenberg figure, after the eighteenth-century physicist Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, who first produced it by discharging static electricity onto a resin plate and revealing the branching pattern with sprinkled dust.²⁷ The pattern is fractal. Branches split into smaller branches which split into smaller branches, self-similar at every scale.

The pattern appears everywhere electricity moves through a resistive medium. It appears in the veins and arteries of the human body. It appears in the bronchi of the lungs. It appears in the tributaries of a river delta. It appears in the roots and branches of a tree. It appears in the fault lines of drying mud and the frost patterns on a cold window. It appears in the spiral arms of galaxies, where plasma physicist Anthony Peratt demonstrated that Birkeland currents forming galactic-scale filaments produce precisely the observed pinwheel shapes in laboratory-scale models.²⁸

This is not aesthetic coincidence. It is the signature of a specific physical process. When current moves through a medium of variable resistance, it seeks the paths of lowest resistance and branches at every point where a lower-resistance path opens. The result is a fractal tree. The tree is the trace of the current’s search for a route.

The circulatory system in your body has this shape because it is the trace of the same process. Blood is a conductive fluid moving through resistive tissue. It found its channels the same way lightning finds its channels. The bronchi of your lungs branched into the same pattern for the same reason. Air is a conductive medium reaching for gas exchange sites, and the exchange sites are distributed through resistive tissue. The neurons in your brain form dendritic trees that branch identically. The same process makes the same shape.

Andrew Hall extends the observation to geology.²⁹ The craters on the Moon are not impact scars. They are the footprints of electrical discharges, Marklund discharges from the Moon’s surface to whatever body was electrically interacting with it. Impact craters would not produce flat floors. Sputtering discharges do. Impact craters would not produce doublets, twin craters joined at the rim with no ejecta between them, but tessellated electrical discharges do, because tessellation cells can form adjacent electrodes that discharge simultaneously. The mainstream impact hypothesis produces objects that do not match observation. The electrical hypothesis produces objects that match observation exactly.

The columnar basalt formations at the Giant’s Causeway in Ireland and Devil’s Postpile in California are the fossilized footprint of the same tessellation pattern Hall describes in the atmosphere. Hexagonal columns are the natural cross-section of close-packed cellular discharge domains. The rock is the trace of the discharge. The Richat Structure in Mauritania, a bullseye of concentric rings visible from orbit, has the exact geometry Hall’s model predicts for a three-phase Marklund discharge. The mainstream calls it an eroded dome. It is nothing of the kind.³⁰

The Lichtenberg figure is the universal signature. It appears wherever electricity flows. Look at the trees along a road, the veins in the back of your hand, the delta of a river reaching for the sea, the lightning above a storm, the arms of a galaxy. The same shape. The same process. The universe writes its currents in fractals, and the fractals are everywhere.

The pattern is not new to human experience. Twelve thousand years ago, when high plasma potentials filled the sky, human beings on six continents pecked identical figures into rock: the squatterman, Jacob’s Ladder, the tessellated grid, the concentric ring. Anthony Peratt matched these figures to the shapes plasma physicists produce in laboratory z-pinch experiments and identified them as records of the same electrical patterns being discussed here.³¹ What the ancients recorded as gods and demons and celestial serpents were the visible discharges of the electrical field they inhabited. Only the modern refusal to see the pattern is new.

The Body as Node

Robert Becker, an orthopedic surgeon and researcher at Syracuse VA Medical Center, spent his career demonstrating that the human body operates on direct-current electrical circuits.³² He measured them. He mapped the perineural system, a network of glial cells surrounding the nerves that carries a slow DC current distinct from the fast AC nerve impulses medicine had recognized. He documented the injury current, a specific voltage that arises at the site of tissue damage and drives the regenerative response. He showed that regeneration in salamanders, and by extension the more limited regeneration in mammals, follows the injury current. Interrupt the current and regeneration stops. Restore it and regeneration resumes.

The body is not metaphorically electrical. It is literally electrical. Its wound-healing response is electrically driven. Its embryonic development is electrically organized. Michael Levin, working at Tufts a generation after Becker, has confirmed and extended this work.³³ His research shows that faces appear as electric potentials on tadpole skin before the tissue forms, and that manipulating those bioelectric patterns manipulates the resulting anatomy. Life is electrical. This is no longer controversial except in the disciplines that depend on it not being true.

Arthur Firstenberg, in The Invisible Rainbow, tracked what happens when the atmospheric electrical environment changes.³⁴ Every rollout of a new electrical infrastructure has been followed by a specific pattern of increased illness in the exposed populations. The telegraph in the 1860s, radio in the 1920s, radar in the 1940s, television in the 1950s, satellite arrays in the 1990s, 5G in the 2020s: each new electromagnetic signature introduced into the environment brought the same signature of symptoms. Firstenberg tracks the pattern technology by technology, illness by illness. The persistent symptoms are the symptoms of a body whose electrical regulation is being interfered with: fatigue, insomnia, anxiety, cardiac irregularity, cognitive fog.

The connection to lightning is direct. The Earth’s atmospheric electric field is a real, measurable field, and the human body is an electrical system embedded in it. The field varies with solar activity, with the ionospheric current, with local storm activity. The Schumann resonance oscillates at approximately 7.83 Hz in the cavity between the Earth’s surface and the ionosphere. This happens to match the frequency range of the alpha brainwave in humans.³⁵ The match is not accident. Living systems function within this electrical environment. They resonate with it.

If lightning is one step in a circuit reaching from the Sun through the magnetosphere to the ground, the human body is one of the resistors in the last leg of that circuit. The body runs on electricity, from the beating of the heart to the ATP transactions in a single cell. The body runs on the same electricity that runs the sky, and the sky’s electricity varies with what is happening on the Sun.

This is why sensitive people feel storms coming, and why cardiac events cluster with geomagnetic disturbances.³⁶ Some populations of migratory animals synchronize their movements to solar-magnetic cycles. When new artificial electromagnetic sources enter the environment, the populations exposed to them show symptoms of biological dysregulation. The body is a node. The circuit reaches through it.

Lightning is not something happening far away. Lightning is the visible discharge of the same field the body is tuned to. When a storm approaches, the field changes, and the tuned instrument responds. This is not mysticism. This is bioelectric physics, worked out over the last century by researchers whose work has been steadily marginalized because it does not fit the framework that treats the body as a chemical machine and the atmosphere as a heat engine.

The Circuit Does Not End at the Ground

Michael Clarage offered a metaphor that lands the argument. If you look at the circuit diagram of a simple AM radio and try to understand the voltage across a single resistor by examining only the components adjacent to it, you will not succeed. The resistor is one element in a circuit. Its behavior is a function of the whole. To understand what any part is doing, you have to see the entire circuit.³⁷

The lightning that strikes the tree in your yard has been traveling for a long time. It has been in transit since the plasma tube left the Sun. It stepped down through the magnetosphere, through the Van Allen belts, through the polar current systems, through the ionosphere, through the tessellated cells of the atmosphere, through the resonant coupling of the storm cell to the ground. What you see is the last centimeter of a path that began at a stellar anode ninety-three million miles away.

The circuit does not stop when the strike reaches the tree. It continues into the ground. Telluric currents run through the Earth’s crust at magnitudes measured in millions of amperes, and the currents that Birkeland traced from the Sun to the poles complete their circuit through the body of the planet.³⁸ The Earth is not the endpoint. It is one node in a larger network.

And the body is one node in the Earth’s network. The lightning that discharges the coupled ionosphere-ground capacitor changes the electric field the body inhabits. The blood in your vessels responds to the change, and so do the neurons in your brain. The pineal gland, which contains calcite microcrystals and which every ancient tradition identified as a sensor of subtle energies, responds too.³⁹ You are not outside the circuit watching it. You are inside it, and have always been.

The Hermetic phrase that opens every serious esoteric tradition, as above, so below, was not a religious formula. It was a description of the circuit.

What is lightning? Lightning is the visible flash of a machine that is always running. The machine reaches from the Sun to the crust of the Earth, and from the crust of the Earth to the tissues of your body. You are not watching it happen. You are part of what is happening.

The strike above a distant hill and the current running through your nervous system are the same current, at different points in the circuit.

How to Explain This to a Six Year Old

The Sun sends out invisible rivers of electricity that reach all the way to Earth. Some of the electricity flows around the outside of the Earth like a bubble. Some flows in through the North Pole and the South Pole and moves through the middle of the planet.

The electricity is everywhere. It moves through the sky. It moves through the ground. It moves through your body, which is how your heart beats and how your brain thinks.

Most of the time it moves quietly and you cannot see it. Sometimes it builds up between the clouds and the ground. Then invisible feelers reach downward from the clouds, and invisible feelers reach up from hills and buildings. When one feeler from the sky finds one from the ground and they hold on to each other, all the electricity in the whole area rushes into that one path at once. The path becomes so bright and hot that we see a flash and hear a bang. That is lightning.

Lightning is not something happening far away from you. It is part of the same electricity that flows through the Sun, the sky, the ground, and you. You are inside that flow. You have always been.

Some people can feel a storm coming before it arrives. That is because their bodies notice when the electricity is changing. Their bodies are small parts of the same big machine that makes lightning.

References