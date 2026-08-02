Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Joanna Martin's avatar
Joanna Martin
7h

Well, when I get to Heaven, I will sign up for every science class they offer. I started reading your article and realized, "I need to go to the part where he explains it to a six--year old."

But at least I can both feel & smell the delicious scent when a storm is coming.

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RealityCheck's avatar
RealityCheck
7h

I wonder how the thousands of satellites spinning around the earth are affecting this planets connections.

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