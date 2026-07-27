Myotonic dystrophy is presented to affected families as a genetic curse that expands and worsens through the generations. The molecular basis for that claim will not survive careful reading.

A physician assistant wrote to me. Her cousin, thirty-three years old, was just diagnosed with myotonic dystrophy type 1. Grip myotonia. The whole family is now being tested. Thousand-dollar PCR panels. Cascade screening. She has three children and describes herself as terrified about their futures.

She made three specific observations before she wrote.

First, in her own words: “the expression from anecdotes online seems so wildly variable which is what made me dig deeper into genes.” Members of the same family with the same diagnosis presenting nothing like each other.

Second: the autosomal dominant claim, which asserts fifty percent transmission and full penetrance in carriers, does not match what she is seeing in her family.

Third, and most important, she asked whether the lab might be having prior knowledge. Whether the PCR running through her extended family is doing what she was told it is doing.

Her three observations are correct. Each one, on its own, is fatal to the framework she was taught in PA school. Taken together, they dismantle the claim that myotonic dystrophy is a genetic disease.

The framework called “myotonic dystrophy” bundles a real clinical picture with a false causal story. The picture is real. The causal story does not survive scrutiny. What actually explains the picture is measurable, addressable, and inherited across families in exactly the way the reader is observing. Families do share something that determines who develops the presentation and who does not. That something is not DNA. It is terrain.

Her instincts were correct. Her training was working against her ability to trust them.

The Clinical Picture

What clinicians call myotonic dystrophy is a cluster of features that appears together often enough to have earned a name.

Delayed muscle relaxation, called myotonia. The grip does not release. The eyelids stay closed after a squeeze. Percussion of the thenar muscle produces a sustained dimple.

Muscle weakness and wasting, typically beginning distally in DM1 and progressing over decades to involve neck flexors, respiratory muscles, and more proximal groups.

Cataracts. Often presenile. Often multicolored, described in the older literature as “Christmas tree” cataracts for their iridescent inclusions. In many patients the cataracts appear first and prompt medical evaluation years before muscle symptoms are recognized.

Cardiac conduction abnormalities. First-degree AV block, bundle branch blocks, arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death. Cardiac involvement is a leading cause of mortality.

Endocrine disruption. Insulin resistance and diabetes. Testicular atrophy in men. Thyroid dysfunction. Adrenal changes.

Cognitive and behavioral changes: executive dysfunction, apathy, avoidant patterns. Excessive daytime sleepiness. Gastrointestinal dysmotility.

The framework distinguishes two “types.” DM1, mapped to what genetics calls chromosome 19, is the classic presentation. DM2, mapped to chromosome 3, is milder and presents later. A congenital form of DM1 exists, presenting at birth with severe hypotonia and developmental delay. The congenital form has one striking feature that will matter later: it is described as almost exclusively transmitted through the mother.

The presentation runs through nearly every major organ system: muscle, lens, heart, pancreas, gonads, thyroid, brain, gut. Any causal story that begins with “a broken gene” has to explain how a single disrupted instruction produces effects across tissues as different as skeletal muscle, cardiac conduction fibers, lens epithelium, pancreatic beta cells, testicular Leydig cells, thyroid follicles, and prefrontal cortex neurons.

The framework’s answer is that the disrupted instruction produces a “toxic RNA” that interferes with the splicing of many other messenger RNAs across multiple tissues. This is a hypothesis, not a demonstration. We will return to it.

The clinical picture was first described in 1909, independently, by Hans Steinert in Germany and by Frederick Batten and H.P. Gibb in England.¹ Reported prevalence has risen substantially over the twentieth century. Current estimates place DM1 at roughly 1 in 8,000 globally, with regional pockets much higher (Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean population at approximately 1 in 500).² If the cause is a stable inherited sequence, the rate of diagnosis should not track the twentieth-century timeline of industrial change. It does. Rates rose during the same century that industrial food, dental amalgam, vaccination schedules, pharmaceutical exposure, and environmental toxicant load also rose.

After more than three decades, the framework has not delivered a treatment or a mechanism that predicts expression. What it has delivered is testing, monitoring, and a label that forecloses further investigation.

What the Framework Actually Claims

In 1992, three research groups reported that people diagnosed with myotonic dystrophy type 1 shared a feature at a specific location on chromosome 19.³ Adjacent to what genetics labels the DMPK gene (dystrophia myotonica protein kinase), they found a trinucleotide sequence (CTG) repeated more times in affected people than in unaffected people. The finding was rapidly written into the diagnostic textbooks as the cause of the disease.

A normal person carries between 5 and 34 copies of the CTG repeat. Between 35 and 49 is called “premutation.” Between 50 and 150 is “mild” DM1. Above 150 is “classic” DM1. Above 1,000 is congenital DM1.

Look at what has just happened. The thresholds distinguishing “normal” from “premutation” from “disease” were set by looking at the repeat counts in people who had already been diagnosed with the clinical picture. Then the presence of repeats above threshold was taken as confirmation of the diagnosis. The test cannot validate a causal claim it was calibrated against. The threshold is descriptive, not mechanistic.

The repeat count identifies who has been given the diagnosis. It does not demonstrate that the repeat causes the diagnosis. To demonstrate causation, one would need to show that people with high repeat counts inevitably develop the picture, that people without expanded repeats cannot develop the picture, and that intervening at the level of the repeat changes the outcome. None of the three has been shown.

Dr. Marizelle Arce describes the standard operating logic of medical genetics in one sentence: someone has a condition, a DNA variant is located, the location is named a gene, the disease becomes genetic, the gene is now proven.⁴ Naming correlation and calling it origin. The DMPK story is that sequence performed in public over three decades.

The DMPK case is not unique. Consider BRCA1 and BRCA2, the “breast cancer genes” that persuaded Angelina Jolie and thousands of other women to undergo prophylactic double mastectomies. In 2018, the Lancet Oncology published the POSH study by Copson and colleagues, a prospective cohort of 2,733 women diagnosed with young-onset breast cancer, of whom 338 carried a pathogenic BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation.²⁵ The primary finding: no significant difference in overall survival between BRCA carriers and non-carriers at two years (97.0% versus 96.6%), at five years (83.8% versus 85.0%), or at ten years (73.4% versus 70.1%). The “deadly cancer gene” produced the same survival curve as its absence. The marker is real. The causal claim built on top of it does not hold up. The framework was not revised. It continues to drive risk-reducing surgeries. The reader is watching, in miniature, a pattern that plays out across medical genetics whenever a marker is available and a story can be sold.

The Anticipation Rescue

Classical genetics predicts that inherited traits are stable across generations. A dominant allele is either transmitted or not. Both the transmission pattern and the expression pattern should be predictable.

The observation in families diagnosed with DM1 was that later generations tended to present with earlier and more severe disease than earlier generations. This violates classical genetics. Under a stable inherited allele model, it should not occur.

The framework’s response was a rescue hypothesis. The repeat, they proposed, expands across generations. Each transmission produces additional copies. More copies produce earlier and more severe presentation. The phenomenon was named “anticipation.”

The rescue has a specific structural function. It absorbs an observation that would otherwise falsify the model and converts that observation into confirmation of the model. Any presentation that does not fit is attributed to “somatic mosaicism,” meaning different cells in the same person carry different repeat counts. Somatic mosaicism cannot be reliably measured in living patients. It is invoked to explain variability the primary hypothesis cannot predict. This is the definition of an unfalsifiable rescue: no observation can defeat it, because every observation can be assigned to the invisible variable. A test whose outcome cannot be wrong is not a test. It is a ritual of confirmation.

Under the terrain framework, generational worsening is expected. Each generation inherits its parents’ burden of accumulated toxicants and cofactor depletion, and adds its own exposures. Each generation starts from a more compromised baseline. What the framework calls “anticipation” is the predictable trajectory of a family whose terrain is being progressively degraded across generations. No genetic rescue hypothesis is required.

Mark Purdey, an English organic farmer, worked through the same reframe in the case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy. BSE was presented to the public as a transmissible neurodegenerative disease of cattle. Purdey’s own cattle, on his organic farm, never developed the disease. He documented that the geographic distribution of BSE tracked the regions where British farmers had been legally compelled, under the 1982 Warble Fly Order, to apply high doses of the organophosphate insecticide phosmet along the spinal columns of their cattle.²⁶ Organophosphates were originally developed as nerve gases. Purdey proposed that phosmet exposure, combined with regional patterns of copper depletion and manganese enrichment, produced the neurodegenerative changes attributed to prions. He successfully challenged the compulsory treatment order in the High Court. He was ignored by the field, marginalized by regulators, and died at fifty-two.

What looks like inherited progressive disease traveling through generations may be the visible signature of shared exposure to what is damaging the terrain. The reader’s cousin was born into a food supply saturated with glyphosate, an electromagnetic environment saturated with wireless radiation, a pediatric schedule of injections his grandparents did not receive, and a pharmaceutical burden his grandparents did not carry. The severity of his presentation, compared to his grandparents at the same age, is the environmental history of four generations made visible in one body.

James Shapiro, molecular biologist at the University of Chicago, has documented that cells actively reorganize their genetic material in response to environmental stress. He calls this “natural genetic engineering.”²⁷ Repeat expansion at unstable regions of the genome is a documented cellular response to stress. The observation that CTG repeat counts grow across generations of affected families is consistent with a family whose cells are progressively encountering more environmental stress in each generation and responding accordingly. The repeat count is a record, not necessarily a cause. The framework treats the record as cause and predicts destiny from it.

The “expanding curse” framing that terrifies affected families follows from applying genetic language to what is at root an environmental phenomenon. The curse is not a mutation growing across generations. It is the burden of industrial exposure accumulating across generations. What has been passed down is a pattern of exposure, not an inevitability. Patterns of exposure can be interrupted. Genetic destinies cannot.

What PCR Actually Does

The reader asked whether the lab might be having prior knowledge. She is exactly correct.

Kary Mullis, who invented PCR and won the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for it, was direct about what PCR does and does not tell you. At a 1997 conference in Santa Monica, discussing the misuse of PCR for HIV diagnosis, Mullis said PCR “is just a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something. That’s all it is. It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick, it doesn’t tell you that the thing you’ve ended up with was really going to hurt you, or anything like that.”²⁴ The inventor disqualified its diagnostic use. His statement applies to every PCR test, including the one running through the reader’s family.

PCR is a technique for amplifying a specific DNA sequence. It requires two primers, short single-stranded sequences designed to bind to the boundaries of the target region. The primers determine what is amplified. If you design primers that flank the CTG repeat in DMPK, you will amplify the CTG repeat in DMPK. If you design different primers, you will amplify something else.

The lab knows what it is looking for before it looks. A positive result confirms the presence of the designed target. It does not confirm that the target is causing anything.

For DM1 testing, the standard clinical PCR is calibrated to detect repeats within a certain range. Very large expansions require secondary techniques: Southern blot, triplet-repeat primed PCR, or long-read sequencing. Each has its own artifacts and interpretive assumptions. The report the family receives is the output of a series of amplification and sizing procedures interpreted against reference standards. The reference standards were built by measuring samples from diagnosed patients.

Jamie Andrews, working through the Virology Control Studies Project, has documented an even more fundamental point.⁵ The final read-out step of the assay, gel electrophoresis, is a charge detector: negatively charged fragments migrate through a gel under an applied voltage and are sized by how far they travel. The technique measures electrical charge and mobility in liquid solution. It does not read sequence directly. What is presented in the diagnostic report as “reading the genetic code” is a chain of amplification and separation steps whose final signal is an electrical measurement, translated by convention into a sequence claim.

The Toxic RNA Mechanism

The framework’s proposed mechanism for how the CTG repeat produces the multisystem picture is worth engaging directly. The claim runs as follows. Transcripts of the expanded repeat are said to accumulate in the cell nucleus as “toxic RNA,” where they sequester a family of splicing regulator proteins called muscleblind-like proteins (MBNL1 chief among them). With MBNL1 sequestered, its function in regulating the alternative splicing of hundreds of other messenger RNAs is claimed to be impaired. A related protein, CUGBP1, is said to be upregulated in affected tissues, producing complementary splicing changes.²⁹

Two problems with this story. First, the observations rest on the same molecular biology methodology whose foundations the Andrews section has already put in question. The techniques that “detect” MBNL1 sequestration rely on staining with what medicine calls antibodies, fluorescence in situ hybridization, and downstream computational assignment. Each step assumes what it purports to demonstrate. Whether the observations reflect what the framework claims they reflect is a separate question the field does not ask.

Second, even accepting the claims at face value, the direction of causation is not established. Whatever splicing changes are being detected occur inside cells whose intracellular water structure, mineral status, energy production, and redox state are already compromised. The mainstream frame treats the RNA transcripts as the primary event and the cellular dysfunction as downstream consequence. The terrain reading reverses the arrow: cells under mineral depletion and heavy-metal burden lose the electrical and structural integrity that supports whatever the cell is doing, and the molecular observations attributed to “toxic RNA” are what compromised cells look like at the detection endpoint. Same reading, different causal frame.

A 2020 review in Biomolecules by La Rosa and colleagues, examining the DNA repeat expansion disorders as a class, acknowledges that mitochondrial dysfunction and redox imbalance are “common features in these disorders, deeply affecting their severity and progression.”²⁸ Compromised cellular energy and disrupted redox state precede whatever the molecular assays are picking up. The framework treats the marker as the cause, then predicts the picture from the marker, then labels the picture “genetic.” The cellular biology it points to is the terrain biology it refuses to name.

The Mouse Models

To adjudicate between these readings, one would need an experimental model in which the toxic RNA mechanism produces the multisystem clinical picture in an otherwise healthy organism. That is what the mouse models are supposed to provide.

They do not. Knocking out DMPK produces only mild changes. Knocking in expanded CTG repeats in the mouse DMPK locus produces limited effects. The models that show significant muscle involvement typically require insertion of very large human CTG expansions under artificial strong promoters that drive expression far beyond what occurs in humans. Even so, the mice do not reproduce the multisystem human presentation. There is no mouse model that develops the cataracts, the cardiac conduction abnormalities, the endocrine cluster, the cognitive changes, and the muscle picture together.

If the CTG repeat expansion were the cause of the human picture, the animal models should reproduce it. They do not. The framework’s response is that the mouse is not a perfect model of the human, that species differences in splicing account for the failure, and that further engineering is required. This is the response any failing hypothesis produces.

The Variability Problem

Return to the reader’s first observation. She looked at online patient accounts and found the expression “so wildly variable.” Same diagnosis. Same repeat range. Different clinical presentations. Different ages of onset. Different systems involved. Different severity.

Under a genetic causation model, this should not happen. If the repeat is the cause, similar repeats should produce similar disease. The framework’s response is to invoke “variable penetrance,” “somatic mosaicism,” “epigenetic modifiers,” and other terms that translate to “we do not know.”

Under the terrain model, the variability is expected. Two people with the same laboratory finding but different toxic burden, different mineral status, different pharmaceutical exposure, different dental history, different EMF environment, and different stress load will present differently. The variability is not noise around a true genetic signal. It is the primary signal.

Everything her training told her was solid about this diagnosis rests on a rescue hypothesis stacked on a circular threshold, tested by a technique that cannot answer the causal question, in animals that fail to reproduce the picture. The chromosome takes the fall for the terrain.

What Families Actually Share

The reader is watching her family test positive for a laboratory finding and being told that finding is a disease. What she needs to know, and what the framework refuses to investigate, is what her family shares besides a stretch of amplified DNA.

Families share diet. Water. Soil, where they grow food or where the food they buy is grown. Dental practice: the dentist the mother went to is likely the dentist the daughter went to, using the same materials in the same generation. Vaccination schedules calibrated to the era. Pharmaceutical exposure patterns. Cooking oils, cookware, household cleaning products, mattresses. Stress patterns, sleep patterns, cultural attitudes toward illness and pain. Electromagnetic environments: houses built in the same decade, wired the same way, situated near the same transmission infrastructure. Amandha Vollmer and other practitioners working in the older homeopathic and naturopathic traditions describe an additional layer called miasm: patterns of physiological response passed from mother to child that reflect the accumulated nutritional depletions, toxic exposures, and unresolved strains of the preceding generations.⁶ Whether the mechanism is best framed as material burden or as something subtler, the observation is the same. Families transmit terrain, and the terrain determines expression.

None of this is on the PCR report.

When something “runs in families,” the terrain axis is the first place to look. It is also the last place the genetic framework will look. The extended family cascade testing the reader describes is the framework doing what it does: labeling and monitoring rather than investigating cause.

The clinical picture the framework calls myotonic dystrophy fits, in almost every specific, the picture that decades of clinical and biochemical work have documented under other names: magnesium depletion, heavy metal toxicity, generational nutritional collapse, and the compounding factors of the industrial environment. The overlap is not partial. It is precise.

We start with magnesium.

Magnesium and the Multisystem Picture

Delayed muscle relaxation, the defining feature of the condition, has a specific biochemistry. Skeletal muscle contracts when calcium is released from the sarcoplasmic reticulum into the cytoplasm and binds to troponin. It relaxes when calcium is pumped back into storage and when the muscle membrane repolarizes through chloride and potassium channel action.

Magnesium is required at every step of relaxation. It is the physiological calcium channel blocker. The calcium ATPase pump that removes calcium from the cytoplasm requires magnesium. Chloride channel function is magnesium-dependent. Sodium-potassium ATPase, which restores membrane potential, requires magnesium.

Magnesium depletion produces exactly the pattern the diagnosis names: sustained contraction, delayed relaxation, cramping, fasciculation. This is not speculative. Any clinical biochemistry reference documents the connection. Magnesium infusion is used acutely in obstetrics precisely because it produces muscle relaxation. The mechanism is direct.

The framework’s answer is that a “toxic RNA” produced by the CTG repeat interferes with the splicing of the chloride channel messenger RNA. Even accepting the claim on its own terms, the framework has to explain why the same clinical picture emerges from magnesium depletion alone. It cannot.

The cellular voltage and membrane integrity that determine chloride channel function are part of the broader electrical framework of the body developed at length in prior essays on structured water, electron flow, and zeta potential.⁷

The pattern extends to every element of the DM cluster.

Cardiac. The DM cardiac picture (first-degree AV block, bundle branch blocks, atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death) is the cardiac picture of magnesium depletion. Low intracellular magnesium produces prolonged QT intervals, conduction blocks, and increased susceptibility to fatal arrhythmias. It is standard cardiology teaching that magnesium repletion resolves many arrhythmias, particularly torsades de pointes.

Endocrine. Magnesium is a required cofactor for insulin receptor function, testosterone synthesis, and the deiodinase enzymes that convert T4 to T3. Magnesium depletion is one of the most robustly documented drivers of insulin resistance in the biochemical literature. Every element of the DM endocrine picture (diabetes, testicular atrophy, thyroid dysfunction, adrenal changes) matches the endocrine picture of magnesium depletion.

Cognitive. Magnesium is required for NMDA receptor regulation, mitochondrial ATP production in neurons, and stress axis regulation. Magnesium depletion produces cognitive symptoms that overlap precisely with the DM cognitive picture.

The standard clinical test for magnesium status is serum magnesium. It measures approximately one percent of the body’s total magnesium content and is homeostatically defended: the body will pull magnesium from bone and soft tissue to keep serum levels within reference range. A person can be profoundly depleted in intracellular and tissue magnesium while presenting a “normal” serum magnesium result.⁸ The functional depletion that drives the clinical picture is invisible to the tests that would ordinarily be run.

Magnesium does not work alone. Muscle relaxation and cardiac conduction and insulin function require a matrix of cofactors working together, and the fat-soluble compounds the whole-food matrix delivers alongside them. The industrial food supply strips these matrices. Bread that once carried the mineral content of the soil now carries the mineral content of a soil chemically farmed for decades. Meat from confinement-raised animals fed grain lacks the nutrient density of pastured animals eating their natural diet. Vegetables grown in depleted soil deliver a fraction of the mineral content their grandparents’ vegetables delivered.

Weston Price documented fourteen traditional populations across the globe eating wildly different diets and sharing one feature: mineral-dense whole foods and virtual absence of the chronic multisystem disease patterns the industrial world now takes as normal.⁹ The DM cluster is a chronic multisystem disease pattern of exactly the kind Price documented as arising when traditional diets are abandoned.

The Maternal Line and What It Actually Transmits

The congenital form of DM1 has a specific transmission pattern. It is described as almost exclusively maternal. Fathers with the diagnosis do not, in the framework’s language, transmit the congenital form. Mothers do.

The framework’s explanation involves “genomic imprinting” and speculation about maternal factors affecting repeat expansion. The mechanism is proposed but not demonstrated.

Look at what actually transmits from mother to child that could not transmit from father to child. The mother carries the child for nine months. Her blood crosses the placenta and supplies the developing fetus. Her body’s toxic burden, whatever it is, is shared with the fetus during the period when every organ system is forming. After birth, her breast milk is the primary nutrient source for the infant. Everything she has accumulated is transmitted through these channels. The father contributes DNA at the moment of conception. He does not contribute nine months of blood supply and twelve months of milk.

Congenital multisystem disease with strict maternal transmission is the picture heavy metal transmission across the placenta and through breast milk predicts, with high accuracy.

Mercury and the Amalgam Line

Dental amalgam is approximately fifty percent mercury by weight. Amalgam has been placed in human mouths since the mid-nineteenth century. Mercury vapor is released continuously, at rates increased by chewing, brushing, and hot foods. The mercury is absorbed through the oral mucosa and the gastrointestinal tract, distributed via blood, and stored in fat-rich tissues including brain, endocrine glands, and the developing fetus.

Mercury crosses the placenta. Fetal mercury levels correlate with maternal amalgam count. Mercury is found in breast milk. Boyd Haley, a former chair of chemistry at the University of Kentucky, documented the biochemistry in extensive detail.¹⁰ Sam Ziff and Michael Ziff, in Dentistry Without Mercury, compiled the international literature.¹¹ The IAOMT provides the current clinical protocol for safe removal.¹²

Mercury accumulates preferentially in the pituitary, thyroid, adrenals, testes, ovaries, and pancreatic beta cells. The endocrine cluster in the DM picture matches the mercury accumulation pattern precisely.

Mercury depletes glutathione, the master antioxidant of the cell. Glutathione depletion drives oxidative stress in tissues with high metabolic demand, including the lens of the eye. Presenile cataracts with the multicolored appearance described in DM are a documented consequence of oxidative stress and mercury exposure. Hal Huggins spent decades documenting the reversal of specific neurological findings following amalgam removal, including cerebrospinal fluid protein patterns that had been considered permanent.¹³

Mercury accumulates in the frontal cortex. The cognitive picture in mercury toxicity is executive dysfunction, apathy, and avoidant behavior. This is the DM cognitive picture.

Mercury interferes with sodium-potassium ATPase, calcium channel function, and mitochondrial ATP production. Cardiac conduction abnormalities and excessive daytime sleepiness follow from these interferences directly. Mercury binds to sulfhydryl groups in enzymes and structural proteins throughout the body. One insult, thousands of downstream disruptions, distributed across every tissue that requires magnesium, glutathione, and functional sulfhydryl chemistry.

The maternal transmission of congenital DM1 is the maternal transmission of mercury burden accumulated over the mother’s lifetime and delivered across the placenta and through milk during the developmental window. This is a mechanism with documented biochemistry, published clinical protocols for reversal, and a specific fit to the observed transmission pattern the genetic framework cannot explain without inventing “genomic imprinting.”

Mercury from amalgam is one documented mechanism by which the mother’s toxic burden reaches the child. Her own vaccination history is a second. Aluminum adjuvants, thimerosal from any mercury-preserved products she received, and the metallic contamination now documented in the vials themselves accumulate in her tissues and cross the placenta on the same routes as amalgam mercury.

Each generation of mothers begins with the accumulated burden of the mothers before, plus her own new exposures, and transmits a fraction of it to her children in utero and through milk. The severity worsens across generations, not because a repeat is expanding, but because the burden is compounding.

Vaccination and the Injected Load

Aluminum functions in most modern vaccines as the primary adjuvant. Aluminum hydroxide or aluminum phosphate is added to the vial to intensify the body’s response to whatever antigen the vial is designed to deliver. The disclosed aluminum content accumulated across the current childhood schedule reaches approximately 5,700 micrograms by age six.³⁰ Aluminum accumulates in muscle at the injection site, in bone, in the frontal cortex, and in lymphatic tissue. It disrupts calcium channel function. It competes with magnesium in enzymatic sites. It crosses the blood-brain barrier. It binds glutathione and depletes it.

Every functional target aluminum disrupts is a target the DM cluster presents at. Muscle. Cardiac conduction. Endocrine tissue. Frontal cortex. The overlap is not partial.

The disclosed load is not everything in the vial. In 2017, Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari, materials scientists at the Italian National Council of Research, catalogued the contents of forty-four vaccines from major manufacturers using Field Emission Gun Environmental Scanning Electron Microscopy.³¹ They identified metallic contamination not disclosed on any label: lead, tungsten, stainless steel, bismuth, gold, silver, platinum, cerium, zirconium, hafnium, antimony, strontium, barium, copper, tin, and zinc, in various alloy combinations. Forty-three of the vaccines were for human use. All were contaminated. The single veterinary vaccine in the sample, for cats, was clean.

These metals are biopersistent. The body has no enzymatic machinery for breaking down tungsten, lead, or rare-earth alloys. Once injected, they remain.

Charles Richet won the 1913 Nobel Prize for demonstrating that injected foreign proteins produce sensitization: each subsequent exposure produces a stronger response than the last.³² The route of administration was the operative variable. Injection produces this pattern. Ingestion does not. The current pediatric schedule delivers dozens of injection exposures across the first six years of life. Each injection compounds the load.

The Richet mechanism is the terrain-consistent frame for the progressive multisystem damage that follows repeated injection of foreign material into human tissue. What mainstream medicine labels “autoimmunity” and what it labels “progressive genetic disease” both present downstream of it. The body was sensitized. The framework labels the picture and refuses to investigate the sensitization.

The reader’s cousin was born in the early 1990s. The post-1986 schedule he received was already substantially expanded from what his grandparents received. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act had removed manufacturer liability for vaccine injury, and the schedule expanded substantially in the years that followed.¹⁷ The reader’s three children will receive still more injections than their cousin did. The schedule has continued to expand. Each generation of the family carries a larger injected load than the one before. This is what the framework calls “anticipation.” The mechanism is documented. The framework does not name it.

The Compounding Factors

Magnesium depletion and mercury burden do not exhaust the terrain picture. They are the two largest single contributors. Several compounding factors intensify the picture.

Glyphosate. Roundup was introduced commercially in 1974 and became the dominant agricultural herbicide following the introduction of glyphosate-resistant crops in the mid-1990s. Glyphosate is now detectable in the urine of approximately eighty percent of the United States population.¹⁴ Glyphosate chelates minerals. It binds magnesium, manganese, zinc, and cobalt with high affinity. This is why it kills plants: it starves them of the minerals they require. It does the same in the human gut, in gut bacteria, and in the tissues that require these minerals for enzymatic function. The reader’s cousin was born into a glyphosate-saturated food environment. His grandparents were not.

Fluoride. Fluoride binds magnesium. Fluoride displaces iodine from thyroid tissue. Fluoride accumulates in bone and in the pineal gland. The dental fluorosis rate in American children now exceeds forty percent.¹⁵ A family drinking fluoridated water for three or four generations has been receiving a mineral chelator with every glass.

Pharmaceutical burden. Statins produce myopathy, cognitive dysfunction, and mitochondrial dysfunction. Fluoroquinolone antibiotics produce tendon and muscle damage that can be permanent. Proton pump inhibitors deplete magnesium. SSRIs produce metabolic and endocrine effects. Every category was more widely prescribed to the reader’s cousin’s generation than to any generation preceding. Herbert Shelton documented, a century ago, the mechanism by which acute symptoms suppressed with pharmaceutical intervention drive the trajectory toward chronic multisystem disease.¹⁶ The DM picture is what the acute-to-chronic cycle produces after enough decades of running.

Electromagnetic environment. Wireless exposure affects calcium channel function, mitochondrial ATP production, and blood-brain barrier permeability. Martin Pall’s work on voltage-gated calcium channel activation by radiofrequency exposure documents the mechanism.¹⁸

None of these is the cause taken alone. Together they compound the burden. Each generation begins from a more depleted terrain, absorbs more insults during a lifetime, and presents earlier and more severely. This is the mechanism the framework calls “anticipation.” No CTG expansion is required to explain it.

What Can Actually Be Done

The framework offers monitoring and pharmaceutical management of individual symptoms as they arise. The terrain frame offers a sequence of intervention that follows the mechanism. Specific application requires practitioner support, particularly for amalgam removal and heavy metal detoxification.

Step One: Stop the ongoing insults. Before removing accumulated burden, stop adding to it. Remove fluoride from the water (reverse-osmosis filtration or spring water; fluoride-free toothpaste). Remove seed oils (soybean, corn, canola, cottonseed, safflower, sunflower); cook with butter, tallow, ghee, olive oil, coconut oil. Reduce glyphosate exposure through organic food, particularly wheat, oats, and legumes (the highest-exposure crops, due to pre-harvest desiccation). Reduce electromagnetic exposure: wired ethernet, phone off the body when possible. Stop any pharmaceutical contributing to the picture, in consultation with the prescribing physician.

Step Two: Remove accumulated burden. Practitioner involvement becomes essential here. Improper mobilization of heavy metals can redistribute them to more sensitive tissues, including the brain. Amalgam removal by an IAOMT-trained dentist using the SMART protocol. Heavy metal detoxification, sequenced after amalgam removal, using protocols developed by Andrew Hall Cutler,¹⁹ Chris Shade,²⁰ or Dietrich Klinghardt.²¹ Support for elimination pathways: mineral-rich water, bowel regularity, sauna, lymphatic support.

Step Three: Rebuild the terrain. Mineral repletion primarily through whole foods: bone broth, organ meats (particularly liver, weekly), wild-caught fish, grass-fed and pastured animal products, traditionally prepared grains if grains are eaten, sea salt with the full mineral matrix, fresh vegetables from the highest-quality soil available. Magnesium supplementation where whole-food repletion is not sufficient, in bioavailable forms (glycinate, malate, taurate).²² The Weston Price Foundation and Sally Fallon Morell’s Nourishing Traditions provide the working framework.²³ Sun exposure appropriate to skin type and season, for the electron and infrared exposure the body uses to structure cellular water.

Step Four: Address the compounders. Sleep as protected time. Movement that engages fascia and lymphatic circulation. Emotional and psychological load. Chronic stress depletes magnesium, elevates cortisol, and suppresses the body’s restorative processes.

The cascade applies to a family with the diagnosis. It also applies to a family without one. The terrain principles do not require a laboratory finding to justify.

The Reader’s Three Questions

What can be done for the cousin already diagnosed? The cluster can be addressed through the cascade above, in the order given, with practitioner support for the burden-removal steps. Cataracts have reversed following amalgam removal and glutathione support. Cardiac conduction abnormalities have improved with magnesium and cofactor repletion. Insulin resistance responds directly to mineral repletion and dietary restructuring. Cognitive symptoms improve as heavy metal burden reduces. Recovery is not guaranteed, and the framework will describe any improvement as “atypical presentation.” Clinicians working outside the framework have documented it for a long time.

What can be done for family members now getting tested? The PCR will return a number. That number does not determine outcome. The terrain of each family member is the addressable variable. The family can begin the cascade collectively, regardless of individual results.

What can be done for her three children? The three children are still forming their terrain. What they eat, what they drink, what they are injected with, what dental materials go into their mouths, what electromagnetic environment they sleep in, will determine what they carry into adulthood. The children are not condemned by a laboratory finding in an extended family member. They are shaped by the environment their mother creates for them, starting now. The terrain frame gives her something to do. The genetic frame gives her something to fear.

One Note on Professional Position

The reader is a physician assistant. Nothing in this essay can be said openly in most clinical settings without professional consequence. The framework she was trained in is currently the operating framework of the field. Changing that is a longer project. The investigation, though, is available to her privately. She can verify the biochemistry against the primary literature and cross-check every citation. And she can feed her children well, filter the water, choose the dentist, protect their sleep. None of this requires institutional permission.

The Framework Fails

The framework fails at causation, at prediction, at animal models, at family expression, at treatment. What it succeeds at is generating tests, labels, monitoring, and pharmaceutical interventions for individual symptoms as they emerge.

The reader wrote that something was not adding up. What did not add up is that she was being handed a framework that could not answer the questions she was asking, and that ended her ability to look further once the label was applied. Her cousin’s diagnosis is a real clinical picture. The story attached to it is not the cause. What she does with the picture is available to her regardless of what the story claims.

Her three children have names she did not share in the letter. Whatever they are, the terrain they inherit is being shaped in the decisions she makes this week. That is the hope she asked for. It is not a hope produced by the framework. It is a hope the framework was designed to foreclose.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine your family is a garden. Every person is a plant in the garden.

One day, some of the plants start to look sick. Their leaves droop. They cannot stand up straight. The gardener from the fancy garden store comes to look. He takes a tiny piece from each plant, puts it in a machine, and says a very serious word: “genetic.”

He tells you the sick plants have a bad seed. There is nothing you can do. He gives you a schedule for coming back so he can watch the plants get worse. He does not look at the soil. He does not check the water. He does not see the little pipes leaking chemicals into the ground. He does not notice that the plants have been fed the same processed pellets for three generations, or that the machine next door has been humming beside the garden every night since anyone can remember.

When you look closely, you see something the gardener missed. Some plants with the “bad seed” are perfectly healthy. Some plants without the bad seed are getting sick too. The seed does not decide who gets sick. Something else is deciding.

That something else is what is in the garden.

The plants that get sick are the ones getting the least of what plants need: clean water, mineral-rich soil, sunshine, rest. And the ones getting the most of what plants do not need: metal in the soil, sprays on the leaves, machines humming beside them all night.

You do not need the fancy gardener to fix your garden. You can filter the water. You can dig up the poisoned soil and put better soil in. You can move the machine. You can feed the plants what plants actually eat. You can do this for the plants that are already sick. You can do this for the seedlings that just started growing.

The seedlings do not have a bad seed. They have a garden that is being taken care of, starting today.

References

¹ Steinert, H. (1909). “Über das klinische und anatomische Bild des Muskelschwundes der Myotoniker.” Deutsche Zeitschrift für Nervenheilkunde, 37. Batten, F. E., and Gibb, H. P. (1909). “Myotonia atrophica.” Brain, 32.

² The 1-in-8,000 global prevalence estimate for DM1 appears in multiple systematic reviews. See Theadom, A. et al. (2014), “Prevalence of muscular dystrophies: a systematic literature review,” Neuroepidemiology, 43. The Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean cluster is documented in Mathieu, J. et al. (1990), “Genealogical reconstruction of myotonic dystrophy in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area (Quebec, Canada),” Neurology, 40, and subsequent Quebec population studies.

³ The three simultaneous 1992 papers reporting the CTG repeat: Brook, J. D. et al., “Molecular basis of myotonic dystrophy: expansion of a trinucleotide (CTG) repeat at the 3’ end of a transcript encoding a protein kinase family member,” Cell, 68; Fu, Y. H. et al., “An unstable triplet repeat in a gene related to myotonic muscular dystrophy,” Science, 255; Mahadevan, M. et al., “Myotonic dystrophy mutation: an unstable CTG repeat in the 3’ untranslated region of the gene,” Science, 255.

⁴ Arce, Marizelle. Germs Are Not Our Enemy (2025). Substack: drmarizelle.substack.com. See also terraindoctor.com.

⁵ Andrews, Jamie. Virology Control Studies Project. controlstudies.substack.com. His articles on the mechanics of PCR, the negative control problem, and gel electrophoresis as a charge measurement develop this argument in extensive technical detail.

⁶ Vollmer, Amandha D. Writing and teaching at yummy.doctor. The concept of miasm has a long homeopathic lineage, developed most systematically by Samuel Hahnemann in The Chronic Diseases (1828) and elaborated by subsequent constitutional homeopaths.

⁷ See prior essays in this series: What Is Cancer?, What Is Zeta Potential, and A Unified Theory of Health Through Structured Water and Electron Flow. The foundational sources for the electrical-cellular framework are Cowan, Thomas. Cancer and the New Biology of Water (2019) and Pollack, Gerald. The Fourth Phase of Water (2013).

⁸ On the limitations of serum magnesium testing and the case for intracellular measurement, see Dean, Carolyn. The Magnesium Miracle (Revised Edition, Ballantine Books, 2017), and Rosanoff, A. et al. (2012), “Suboptimal magnesium status in the United States: are the health consequences underestimated?” Nutrition Reviews, 70.

⁹ Price, Weston A. Nutrition and Physical Degeneration (1939). Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation. Multiple editions.

¹⁰ Haley, Boyd E. Extensive published work on mercury biochemistry across peer-reviewed neurotoxicology, dentistry, and integrative medicine literatures, spanning three decades.

¹¹ Ziff, Sam, and Ziff, Michael. Dentistry Without Mercury. Bio-Probe, Inc. Multiple editions since 1985.

¹² International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology. Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART protocol) and practitioner directory available at iaomt.org.

¹³ Huggins, Hal A. It’s All in Your Head: The Link Between Mercury Amalgams and Illness (Avery Publishing, 1993). The cerebrospinal fluid protein-band work is developed in his later clinical publications and in the Huggins Applied Healing archive.

¹⁴ US population glyphosate exposure has risen substantially since 1993. See Mills, P. J. et al. (2017), “Excretion of the herbicide glyphosate by older adults between 1993 and 2016,” JAMA, 318. Contemporary detection rates in US urine samples run 80–95% depending on population sampled and detection threshold used.

¹⁵ Beltrán-Aguilar, E. D. et al. (2010), “Prevalence and severity of dental fluorosis in the United States, 1999–2004,” NCHS Data Brief, 53. Fluorosis prevalence in American adolescents exceeded 40% in the most recent published surveys and has continued to rise.

¹⁶ Shelton, Herbert M. The Hygienic System (multi-volume) and Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life. The acute-to-chronic mechanism is developed across his clinical writings from the 1930s through the 1960s.

¹⁷ National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, Public Law 99-660, codified at 42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 through 300aa-34.

¹⁸ Pall, Martin L. (2013), “Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects,” Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, 17(8).

¹⁹ Cutler, Andrew Hall. Amalgam Illness: Diagnosis and Treatment (1999) and Hair Test Interpretation: Finding Hidden Toxicities (2004). The frequent-dose DMSA/ALA protocol has been implemented by many practitioners; the Andy Cutler Chelation community provides guidance and practitioner referrals.

²⁰ Shade, Christopher. Quicksilver Scientific mercury and glutathione protocols. Published lectures and clinical papers develop the mercury speciation model and the binder-based approach to detoxification.

²¹ Klinghardt, Dietrich. Klinghardt Academy, Autonomic Response Testing training, and integrative heavy metal detoxification protocols.

²² Dean, Carolyn. The Magnesium Miracle (Revised Edition, Ballantine Books, 2017).

²³ Fallon Morell, Sally. Nourishing Traditions (Revised Edition, NewTrends Publishing, 1999). See also the Weston A. Price Foundation at westonaprice.org.

²⁴ Mullis, Kary, speaking at a conference in Santa Monica, December 7, 1997, on the misuse of PCR in HIV diagnosis. The quotation appears at approximately the 51-minute mark of the recorded talk and has been widely archived. Mullis received the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the invention of PCR. He died in August 2019.

²⁵ Copson, E. R. et al. (2018), “Germline BRCA mutation and outcome in young-onset breast cancer (POSH): a prospective cohort study,” The Lancet Oncology, 19(2). Discussed in Cowan, Thomas, Cancer and the New Biology of Water (Chelsea Green, 2019), in the chapter on the failure of the oncogene theory.

²⁶ Purdey, Mark (2004), “Elevated silver, barium and strontium in antlers, vegetation and soil sourced from CWD cluster areas: do Ag/Ba/Sr piezoelectric crystals represent the transmissible pathogenic agent in TSEs?” Medical Hypotheses, 64. See also his earlier work in The Ecologist (1994) and the discussion in Lester, Dawn and Parker, David, What Really Makes You Ill? (2019). Purdey successfully challenged the UK Warble Fly Order in the High Court.

²⁷ Shapiro, James A. Evolution: A View from the 21st Century (FT Press Science, 2011; second edition, Cognition Press, 2022). See also Shapiro, J. A. (1999), “Genome system architecture and natural genetic engineering in evolution,” Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, and his subsequent peer-reviewed publications from the University of Chicago on cellular reorganization of genetic material in response to environmental stress.

²⁸ La Rosa, P. et al. (2020), “Oxidative Stress in DNA Repeat Expansion Disorders: A Focus on NRF2 Signaling Involvement,” Biomolecules, 10(5). The paper explicitly names myotonic dystrophy among the repeat expansion disorders in which mitochondrial dysfunction and redox imbalance are central features affecting severity and progression.

²⁹ On MBNL1 sequestration and CUGBP1 upregulation in DM1 tissues, see Miller, J. W. et al. (2000), “Recruitment of human muscleblind proteins to (CUG)(n) expansions associated with myotonic dystrophy,” EMBO Journal, 19(17), and the subsequent literature developing the “spliceopathy” hypothesis, including Ranum, L. P. W. and Cooper, T. A. (2006), “RNA-mediated neuromuscular disorders,” Annual Review of Neuroscience, 29.

³⁰ On aluminum accumulation across the pediatric vaccination schedule and its mechanism, see Exley, C. (2014), “Aluminium adjuvants and adverse events in sub-cutaneous allergy immunotherapy,” Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology, 10, and Shaw, C. A., and Tomljenovic, L. (2013), “Aluminum in the central nervous system (CNS): toxicity in humans and animals, vaccine adjuvants, and autoimmunity,” Immunologic Research, 56. The approximately 5,700 microgram cumulative figure by age six is calculated from the CDC’s published schedule and manufacturer package inserts.

³¹ Gatti, A. M., and Montanari, S. (2017), “New quality-control investigations on vaccines: micro- and nanocontamination,” International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination, 4(1). The full elemental catalog of forty-four vaccines is documented in the paper’s supplementary tables.

³² Richet, C. (1913), Nobel Lecture on Anaphylaxis, delivered December 11, 1913. Nobelprize.org, The Nobel Foundation. Richet received the 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for demonstrating that repeated injection of foreign proteins produces progressively heightened responses on subsequent exposures.