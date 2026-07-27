Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Scout's avatar
Scout
7h

Very grateful for your research, your thinking and writing capacities. And for the final section for 6th graders!

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Roger's avatar
Roger
1h

Our medical paradigm:

Industry including the medical industry dumps some poison into our environment. People get sick or die, and suspect the industry. Industry calls in the gene and virus hunters to find the scapegoat. Crisis averted, by the industry. Not for those still sickening and dying. Repeat as needed.

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