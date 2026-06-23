Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Jun 23Edited

Thank you. Now if we could just get everyone in the world to read this.

"The companies that make the shots have special microscopes too. They could have looked inside their own bottles. They did not."

They did though. The metal is an attack vector and is not there by accident. If you go almost anywhere outside your home and turn in 360 degrees, with the right kind of eyes you will find the answer as to why.

Metal reacts to electromatic waves which are emitted en-masss from all of those towers surrounding and saturating you with microwaves which appeaed almost literally overnight when the world was locked in their homes afraid of a virus—the very thing these bovine "vaccines" are supposed to protect against.

Long story short those kids are likely now a part of the grid. And, if true, there is surely going to be hell to pay for those that did this to them.

Matthew 18-6: if anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.

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Scaler Wave's avatar
Scaler Wave
Jun 23

This is from a few years ago... vaccines are a fraud and always have been.

Ingredients:

In the current National Vaccine Schedule, in the first 6 years of life your child receives the following Vaccine Ingredients:

• 17,500 mcg 2-phenoxyethanol (Insecticide)

• 5,700 mcg aluminum (a known neurotoxin)

• Unknown amounts of fetal bovine serum (aborted calf's blood)

• 801.6 mcg formaldehyde (carcinogen, embalming agent)

• 23,250 mcg gelatin (ground up animal carcasses)

• 500 mcg human albumin (human blood)

• 760 mcg of monosodium L-glutamate (causes obesity & diabetes)

• Unknown amounts of MRC-5 cells (aborted human babies)

• Over 10 mcg neomycin (antibiotic)

• Over 0.075 mcg polymyxin B (antibiotic)

• Over 560 mcg polysorbate 80 (carcinogen)

• 116 mcg potassium chloride (used in lethal injection to shut down the heart and stop breathing)

• 188 mcg potassium phosphate (liquid fertilizer agent)

• 260 mcg sodium bicarbonate (baking soda)

• 70 mcg sodium borate (Borax, used for cockroach control-infertility in male primates)

• 54,100 mcg of sodium chloride (table salt)

• Unknown amounts of sodium citrate (food additive)

• Unknown amounts of sodium hydroxide (Danger! Corrosive)

• 2,800 mcg sodium phosphate (toxic to any organism)

• Unknown amounts of sodium phosphate monobasic monohydrate (toxic to any organism)

• 32,000 mcg sorbitol (Not to be injected)

• 0.6 mcg streptomycin (antibiotic)

• Over 40,000 mcg sucrose (cane sugar)

• 35,000 mcg yeast protein (fungus)

• 5,000 mcg urea (metabolic waste from human urine)

• Other chemical residuals

(From the book, "What The Pharmaceutical Companies Don't Want You To Know About Vaccines" - By Dr Todd M. Elsner)

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