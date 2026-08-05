Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Lindsay Moore's avatar
Lindsay Moore
38m

Every time I think I can’t consider western medicine any more evil, I read another of your articles. Thank you for the very important work you publish (faster than I can keep up).

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

When I was a young woman I was told by the doctor that, if I wanted to get pregnant, I should not take any meds. This is less than 50 years ago, in Europe. Obviously this knowledge has disappeared. Why do doctors nowadays no longer know this? Have they not learned from the disastrous use of meds in pregnant women?

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