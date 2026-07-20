Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Missfit Infinitum's avatar
Missfit Infinitum
30m

My beautiful daughter-in-law passed away almost two years ago with what we called "turbo cancer." There was no other way to describe it at the time. At 35 years young with two very small children, she was vibrant, healthy, fit and strong. She died 22 months after diagnosis of bowel cancer, which went to her lymph nodes, liver, brain, and finally stomach. And yes, she did have three, maybe more, of the poison shots. They threw everything at it, which unfortunately included chemo and radiation. Other alternative therapies, which have reported great success, came too little too late. She put her faith in the medical system and my gorgeous grand children lost their mother. A tragic story repeated in hundreds of thousands of families across the world.

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Don's avatar
Don
5mEdited

Don't believe for a second that the obscene--I mean vaccine--makers didn't know this would happen before they deliberately unleashed it on the world.

Yes, depopulationists are that evil.

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