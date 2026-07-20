Author’s Note: This essay uses establishment terminology strategically. Words like cancer and tumor appear because they name real physical phenomena the essay examines. The terrain framing operates throughout: cancer is not a disease the body produces against itself but the body’s containment response to injury it cannot resolve. The dual register lets the mechanism be described in the terms it was documented in while the analysis proceeds in terrain terms. This essay is the companion to What Is Cancer? in this series. The causal chain from that essay is refreshed briefly here and referenced for full development. This essay applies the framework to one specific phenomenon.

In December 2024, Diblasi and colleagues published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research a systematic ICP-MS analysis of six brands of COVID-19 injectables from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Cansino, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.¹ They quantified fifty-seven chemical elements. Only two, sodium and phosphorus, were declared across all products. Three others appeared on some labels but not others. Fifty-five were undeclared.

Read the list in one pass and it looks like scattered contamination. Read it by cation charge state and a specific pattern emerges.

The trivalent cations, whose dominant biological state carries three positive charges: aluminum, gallium, chromium in the +3 state, iron in the +3 state, cobalt in the +3 state, yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, ytterbium, thallium in the +3 state, and bismuth. Twenty elements.

The higher-valence outliers, carrying four to six positive charges: uranium (+6), tungsten (+6), molybdenum (+6), thorium (+4), zirconium (+4), titanium (+4), hafnium (+4), tellurium (+4), niobium (+5), vanadium (+5), and antimony (+5). Eleven more.

Twelve of the fifteen lanthanides were present. All eleven of what the toxicology literature classifies as heavy metals were present. The specific selection that corresponds to the family of ions physical chemistry identifies as maximally destructive to colloidal stability was present in every product Diblasi examined, across manufacturers, across production facilities, across geographic locations. Concentrations varied. The pattern of what was there did not.

This is the substrate. What it does inside a body is the subject of this essay.

There Is No Turbo Cancer

Oncologists have coined a term for what they began seeing in 2021. The medical journals have not adopted it because there is no ICD code for it and no consensus definition. The pathologists using the term in private call it turbo cancer, and they mean by it the pattern that has appeared with sufficient force to be visible against the noise of ordinary oncology. Cancers arriving at Stage 4 with no prior symptoms. Recurrences weeks after apparent successful treatment. Multi-focal presentations in patients with no identifiable primary. Young athletes and children with cancers that used to appear in the eighth decade of life. Aggressive tumor profiles that conventional oncology has no framework to explain.

The term is misleading. There is no turbo cancer. There is cancer. The mechanism producing it is the mechanism that has always produced it. What changed is not the disease. What changed is the input.

What Is Cancer? established the causal chain.² Injected metallic particles collapse zeta potential in the affected tissue. The water body of the cell, which depends on charge, loses the gel-phase structure that respiration requires. Mitochondria cannot respire in a cytoplasm whose gel phase has collapsed. The cells shift to fermentation to stay alive. This is the Warburg shift, documented in 1924, present in every cancer cell ever examined, and still unexplained by conventional oncology.³ The body walls off the region that can no longer sustain itself. The wall accumulates the toxins the compromised region can no longer expel. The wall is what medicine calls a tumor.

Every link in that chain is a physical event with a specific driver. The driver at the top of the chain, the substrate that produces the zeta potential collapse, is what determines everything downstream. Where the substrate lodges determines where the wall will form. How much substrate arrives determines how quickly the collapse crosses threshold. How the substrate is delivered determines how far into the body it reaches before it settles.

Ambient environmental aluminum, the kind a person accumulates from cookware, canned drinks, food additives, and municipal water, follows a slow trajectory through the body. Ninety-nine percent is excreted before it reaches the bloodstream.⁴ What passes the digestive filter lodges gradually in specific tissues over decades. Cancer at seventy, in the tissue where the accumulated load first crossed threshold, is the visible endpoint of a lifetime of low-grade exposure.

The COVID injectables did something different. They delivered the maximally destructive cation cocktail directly into the bloodstream, in a lipid package built to distribute systemically, at 100 percent bioavailability, in a single afternoon. What used to take sixty years to reach threshold in one tissue now reaches threshold in many tissues at once, in weeks.

The velocity, the multi-focal onset, and the young patients are not evidence of a new disease. They are what the causal chain looks like when the input at the top is compressed by a factor of decades. The cancer is not turbo. The injection is.

The Schulze-Hardy Rule

Colloidal chemistry has a name for what the trivalent cation cocktail does to a suspension of charged particles. The Schulze-Hardy rule, established through direct laboratory measurement in the 1880s and 1890s and present in every physical chemistry textbook since, quantifies how effectively cations of different charge states destabilize colloidal fluids.⁵

The rule states that the destabilizing power of a cation scales approximately with the sixth power of its charge. A monovalent cation such as sodium is the reference point. A divalent cation such as calcium is roughly 60 times more effective at collapsing colloidal stability. A trivalent cation such as aluminum is between 600 and 1,500 times more effective. The higher-valence outliers extend the scale further. Tetravalent cations are more effective still, and hexavalent cations more effective again.

The practical consequences of this chemistry have been standard industrial practice for over a century. Municipal wastewater treatment plants add aluminum sulphate to raw sewage precisely because trivalent aluminum collapses the zeta potential of suspended organic solids, causing them to clump and sludge to the bottom of the settling tank where they can be removed. Wound-care products apply aluminum salts to bleeding tissue to clot the blood. The chemistry is settled. The industrial applications are settled. Trivalent cations are the tool of choice when the goal is to collapse the electrical repulsion holding a colloidal suspension apart.

Blood is a colloidal suspension. Every fluid inside a living body is a colloidal suspension. The water inside cells, the interstitial fluid, the lymph, the cerebrospinal fluid, the cytoplasm: each is a colloidal system whose functional state depends on the negative surface charge of its particles repelling their neighbors. Push zeta potential toward zero and the particles clump. Cross zero and the fluid gels. This is what the sewage plant is doing on purpose, and what the wound dressing is doing on purpose. It is also what the injection ingredients do inside the body of the recipient.

Now read the Diblasi catalog again. Aluminum is present. Twenty trivalent elements are present. Eleven higher-valence elements are present. If someone set out to design an injectable cocktail optimized for the collapse of colloidal stability in a mammalian body, the composition they would arrive at would look like what Diblasi found.

The Adams objection to Diblasi’s methodology was that individual concentrations of some elements were smaller than the Agilent 7500cx instrument could reliably detect.⁶ The Davidson response to Adams, published as a follow-up in the same journal, walked through the instrument detection limits and method detection limits for each element on each date of analysis and demonstrated that every reported concentration was above the corresponding detection limit for that run.⁷ The objection did not hold. The elements were there.

The remaining question is what those elements are doing in the vial. The Diblasi authors argue for intent, citing the coordinate involvement of gain-of-function research, the population-reduction agendas documented in the Kissinger Report, and the specific alignment of the detected elements with materials being developed for self-assembling nanotechnology and biological monitoring.¹ This essay does not require that argument to be settled. What matters for the mechanism is that the composition is what it is. Whether the cocktail was designed or arrived by accident, its chemical properties in the body of a recipient are determined by what is in it, not by what was intended.

A random contamination profile would look different. Manufacturing contamination tends to reflect the materials of the production line: stainless steel components, trace zinc from brass fittings, silica from glass. It does not tend to include twelve of fifteen lanthanides or the specific set of higher-valence transition metals present here. The Schulze-Hardy pattern is chemically improbable as a random draw. Whether that improbability constitutes evidence of intent is a question the reader can hold. What the pattern indisputably does inside a body is the subject of the next sections.

The Second Story

One paragraph must address a widespread confusion in the medical-freedom discourse before proceeding.

Most of the alternative literature explaining injection-related harms attributes the damage to the spike protein: the claim that mRNA in the LNP directs cells to manufacture spike protein, which then causes cardiovascular, neurological, and oncological injury. That story has become the second layer of misdirection identified in the earlier essay in this series, The Third Story.⁸ Stefano Scoglio’s analysis, together with Pfizer’s own biodistribution data showing that LNPs were recovered unchanged from organs, demonstrates that the stated mRNA-to-spike-protein mechanism is biologically implausible at the scale claimed.⁹ Multiple cellular barriers, from extracellular ribonucleases through endosomal destruction to intracellular ribonucleases, make the survival of injected mRNA to functional translation vanishingly rare. Nobody has ever isolated a spike protein directly from the tissue of an injected person.

The essay you are reading does not require the spike protein story to be real. The injury mechanism it describes does not depend on any protein being manufactured inside a recipient’s cells. The injury mechanism it describes depends only on what was physically delivered by the LNP: metallic content, lipid components, and whatever else the manufacturer put in the vial. The Diblasi catalog documents what was there. The Schulze-Hardy rule describes what those elements do to a colloidal fluid. The rest of the essay follows from those two facts.

The reader who has been arguing about spike protein toxicity, spike protein persistence, or spike protein shedding is arguing inside the second story. The first story was safe and effective. The second story is spike protein. The third story is that the mRNA-to-spike narrative was itself the cover for what was actually being delivered. What people are calling turbo cancer is a third-story phenomenon. The mechanism is the metallic cocktail, delivered to the cytoplasm, doing what trivalent cations have always done to colloidal suspensions.

The Delivery System

The route of administration is the multiplier.

The European Chemicals Agency and the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry both classify aluminum absorption from ordinary dietary sources in the range of 0.1 to 0.6 percent.¹⁰ More bioavailable forms such as aluminum citrate reach five percent. The digestive tract is a filter. Between the acid environment of the stomach, the enzymatic processing of the small intestine, the tight junctions of the intestinal epithelium, and the first-pass metabolism of the liver, almost all ingested aluminum is prevented from reaching the systemic circulation. The kidneys clear what does reach it. A person eating from aluminum cookware and drinking from aluminum cans and swallowing aluminum-containing antacids receives a load that would be catastrophic if the digestive filter did not remove ninety-nine percent of it before it entered the blood.

An injection bypasses the digestive filter entirely. One hundred percent of the injected material enters the extracellular space. This is why injections have always been a distinctive route of administration in toxicology. They deliver a dose to the systemic circulation that no oral dose can match. Charles Richet won the 1913 Nobel Prize for demonstrating that foreign proteins encountered through injection produce sensitization at doses that produce nothing when the same protein is encountered through digestion.¹¹ The route is not incidental to the injury. The route is the injury.

The COVID lipid nanoparticle platforms add a further multiplier that no previous injection had. Conventional injected material enters the interstitium and stays there or drifts through the lymphatic system. Its distribution is limited. Its access to the cytoplasm of any individual cell is limited by the cellular barriers designed to keep foreign material out. The LNP was built to defeat those barriers. The stated design purpose of the platform was to deliver mRNA cargo across the cell membrane and into the cytoplasm.¹²

What the LNP delivered included the mRNA cargo. It also included whatever else was in the lipid package. Pfizer’s own biodistribution data, submitted as part of the Japanese regulatory dossier and widely analyzed since, showed lipid nanoparticles distributing to every organ examined within hours of injection: liver, spleen, ovaries, adrenals, bone marrow, and brain, among others.¹³ The LNPs did not stay at the deltoid injection site. They went everywhere. The Diblasi elements went with them.

The compounding is what produces the velocity. Ingested aluminum: 0.6 percent bioavailable, extracellular, cleared by kidneys, accumulated over decades in specific tissues. Injected aluminum in a conventional adjuvant: 100 percent bioavailable, extracellular, cleared partially by kidneys, lodged in tissues around the injection site and in draining lymph nodes. Injected aluminum in an LNP: 100 percent bioavailable, systemically distributed, delivered directly to the cytoplasm of cells throughout the body. Each step compresses the timeline by orders of magnitude. What the ambient environmental exposure did over sixty years, the LNP-delivered cocktail can do in months.

The Cancer essay described what happens once foreign material reaches the cytoplasm. The Schaeffer experiment, performed in 1987 as a test of what was then the dominant theory that cancer originated in the nucleus, transplanted cancerous cytoplasm into normal cells and produced tumors in ninety-seven percent of recipient cells.¹⁴ The reverse experiment, transplanting normal nuclei into cancerous cytoplasm, produced almost no tumors. The disease was in the cytoplasm. Latypova has read this experiment as a model of transfection: the cell responds to foreign cytoplasmic material by attempting to expel what it cannot identify as its own, divides haphazardly in the process, and produces daughter cells that inherit the compromised state.¹⁵ The LNP performs the same operation on any cell it distributes to. What Schaeffer did with cancerous cytoplasm and a pipette, the LNP does with the Diblasi cocktail and the bloodstream.

The Compressed Timeline

The Warburg shift is the same event in every case. What varies is how long it takes to arrive.

A cell that has lost the ability to respire has crossed a specific threshold. Its water body has collapsed sufficiently that mitochondrial membranes can no longer maintain the electron transport chain. Its zeta potential has dropped sufficiently that colloidal machinery inside the cytoplasm no longer holds its assembled state. The cell must produce ATP or die, so it turns to fermentation, which produces two units of ATP per glucose molecule instead of thirty-six but which can operate without oxygen and does not require an intact mitochondrial membrane.

The threshold is reached at a specific water-body voltage. Healthy cells sit at roughly -70 to -80 millivolts. Cancer cells sit at approximately -15 millivolts.¹⁶ The distance between the two is what a cellular injury has to close before the shift occurs.

Ambient environmental exposure closes that distance slowly. A person accumulating aluminum from cookware over decades adds small increments of charge collapse to specific tissues. The kidneys clear what they can. The gel-phase water body of the cells regenerates when the injury pauses. Sunlight, particularly infrared, drives the formation of new exclusion-zone water directly.¹⁷ The tissue does not cross threshold until the cumulative injury exceeds the cumulative repair. This is why cancer in the pre-industrial world was rare, why cancer in populations that avoided the industrial-medical system was rare, and why cancer in the modern industrial diet still takes most of a lifetime to appear.

The LNP-delivered cocktail does not respect this pacing. A single injection delivers the Diblasi cocktail systemically, at 100 percent bioavailability, to the cytoplasm of cells throughout the body. The zeta potential collapse begins in every tissue that receives an LNP. The water body of the affected cells loses its gel structure. The threshold to fermentation is crossed not in one tissue after decades but in multiple tissues within days or weeks. The kidneys cannot clear what has already crossed into the cytoplasm. Sunlight cannot rebuild the water body of a cell whose entire electrical environment has been overwhelmed by trivalent metals still lodged in place.

The subsequent steps of the causal chain run on their own timeline once the injury reaches threshold. The Warburg shift takes hours to days. The body’s containment response, the walling-off of the affected region, takes weeks. The buildup of the wall’s sequestered contents, the arrival of the fungal forms Simoncini catalogued, the colonization of the compromised region by pleomorphic organisms responding to the acidic anaerobic terrain, unfolds over months.¹⁸ In ordinary cancer this whole sequence sits on top of decades of accumulated injury. In what people are calling turbo cancer, it sits on top of a single afternoon.

The compression of the timeline is the specific feature that makes the pattern visible against the background rate. It is also the specific prediction the framework makes. If the injury at the top of the causal chain is compressed by decades, the endpoint is compressed by decades. If the substrate arrives in multiple tissues at once, the walls form in multiple locations at once. If the substrate arrives in the tissues of a young athletic body whose baseline zeta potential was healthy before the injection, the containment response has to build the first wall from scratch rather than adding to an existing lesion. The result is the specific clinical picture pathologists are describing.

The Cluster of Features

Pathologists working in laboratories that receive tissue for examination began reporting the pattern within months of the mass rollout. Ute Krüger, a senior consultant pathologist in Sweden with decades of specialty in breast cancer, described in her 2022 lectures a shift she had not seen before in her career: larger tumors at diagnosis, more aggressive tumor grades, more multi-focal cancers arising simultaneously in different regions of the same breast, and a marked shift in the age distribution toward younger patients.¹⁹ She described seeing breast cancers in women in their twenties and thirties in numbers she had never encountered previously, and reported cancers she would have expected to appear in women in their sixties now presenting in women decades younger. She has been among the most prominent pathologists to describe the pattern publicly and to use the term turbo cancer for what she was seeing under the microscope.

Ryan Cole, an Idaho pathologist running a diagnostic laboratory, reported the same pattern from a different angle: a rise in aggressive endometrial cancers in young women, a rise in melanomas in unusual configurations, and a rise in lymphomas presenting in patients under forty.²⁰ Harvey Risch, professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and a cancer epidemiologist for four decades, has publicly relayed reports from oncologists and pathologists of unusually aggressive cancers appearing in patients without prior medical history and at ages where those cancers were previously rare. He has adopted the shorthand “turbo cancers” for the pattern and has called for formal epidemiologic investigation of the temporal association with the injection rollout.²¹

Krüger is presenting the tissue findings that cross her microscope. Cole is running a high-volume diagnostic laboratory. Risch is applying the epidemiological methods of his career. These are pathologists and epidemiologists describing what they are seeing, using conventional oncological categories, without endorsing any terrain framework that would explain why they are seeing it. Their reports document the phenomenon. The framework explains it.

The velocity Krüger describes is the compression of the causal chain. Cancer that used to arrive at Stage 1 or 2 in a woman in her sixties, giving the clinical team time to assess the disease before treating it, is now arriving at Stage 3 or 4 in a woman in her forties. The tumors are larger because the injury at the top of the chain was larger, arriving all at once, producing a containment wall that had to enclose a substantial region of tissue rather than a small early lesion.

The multi-focal pattern is the systemic distribution of the LNP. Conventional cancer arises in one tissue because the ambient exposure accumulated preferentially in that tissue over decades. A woman whose aluminum burden accumulated in her right breast over sixty years develops a wall in her right breast. The LNP does not accumulate preferentially. It distributes to every organ. Walls can form wherever the cocktail lodges sufficiently to cross threshold. A patient presenting with cancers in two or three sites simultaneously, with no identifiable primary, is presenting with the walls of a systemic injury that reached threshold in multiple tissues at once.

The specific tissue distribution of the Pfizer biodistribution data is worth pausing on. Beyond the injection site, the LNPs concentrated in liver, spleen, and bone marrow, which correspond to the aggressive lymphomas and leukemias appearing in young patients. They concentrated in ovaries, which corresponds to the aggressive ovarian and reproductive cancers appearing in women who were healthy before injection. They crossed into the brain, which corresponds to the aggressive glioblastomas appearing in patients with no prior neurological history. The distribution profile the manufacturer’s own data showed is the distribution profile the tumor sites are now confirming.

The demographic shift is the removal of the age variable. Ordinary cancer requires decades of exposure because the substrate accumulates slowly. What people are calling turbo cancer does not require decades because the substrate arrives all at once. A twenty-eight-year-old athlete with no prior medical history, presenting with Stage 4 disease, is presenting with the direct output of the injection. The healthy body of the pre-injection athlete provided no ambient burden the cancer could build on. The wall the injection provoked had to be built from scratch, entirely from what the injection provided.

The recurrence pattern is what the framework predicts after surgical intervention. The Cancer essay described the mechanism: surgery removes the wall while the substrate that produced the wall continues to circulate. In ordinary cancer this results in recurrence in the same tissue over years. In what people are calling turbo cancer, the substrate is still fully distributed throughout the body from the original injection, so the recurrence appears weeks after the primary is removed, often in different tissues, because the LNP is still lodged in every organ it reached.

Every clinical feature that makes the pattern distinct from ordinary cancer falls out of one mechanistic shift. Local slow accumulation, replaced by systemic acute delivery, of a maximally destructive cocktail, in a body whose baseline terrain provided no ambient buffer against the acute delivery. The cancer is not turbo. The input is turbo. The observed cluster of features is the endpoint of a causal chain running on compressed input.

What Can Be Done

The Cancer essay laid out the interventions in detail across six layers of the causal chain, and the reader who has been diagnosed or knows someone who has should read that treatment in full.² A short summary belongs here because some readers will land on this essay first.

The first layer is the substrate itself. Adding to it is the one intervention certain to worsen the outcome. No further injections. Reducing what is already present requires chelation. The Klinghardt protocols, the Cutler protocols, DMSO-based approaches, and clinical EDTA under medical supervision can pull metallic content out of tissue that the body cannot process on its own. This is slow work. Metals do not leave the body quickly. The load can be reduced.

The second layer is the electrical and water-body collapse. Grounding restores charge to a body whose zeta potential has been chronically depleted. Sunlight, particularly infrared, drives the formation of gel-phase water directly. Structured, mineral-rich water taken by mouth rebuilds what has been depleted.

The third layer is oxygen delivery to the affected tissue. Hyperbaric oxygen forces oxygen into tissues where capillary flow has closed. Cells that shifted to fermentation because their oxygen supply was cut can, in some cases, return to respiration when the oxygen is delivered by pressure.

The fourth layer is metabolic pressure inside the wall. Fasting operates here through the fuel switch, autolysis, autophagy, and stem cell activation. Seyfried’s ketogenic protocols extend the fuel-switch mechanism into daily practice.

The fifth layer is the terrain inside the wall. Sodium bicarbonate alkalinizes the accumulated fermentative acid. The fungal forms recede because the terrain no longer supports them.

The sixth layer is elimination. Coffee enemas, lymphatic movement, sauna, and sweating carry the released load out through the routes the body uses.

Behind all of this sits the multiplier. Reducing electromagnetic exposure, eating whole food, restoring sleep and rest, and reducing psychological load all lower the tissue-level pressure that keeps the wall necessary.

Nothing in this framework kills cancer. Cancer is not the kind of thing that can be killed. It is the body’s response to injury it cannot resolve. The wall comes down when the conditions that required it no longer sustain themselves. Reversing the chain runs in the direction the chain was built: from the substrate outward, reducing the metals, restoring the charge, restoring the water body, restoring respiration, releasing the wall, carrying out what the wall contained. The Cancer essay documents the fuller argument for each layer with citations to the primary work.

The Particle Is in Someone Now

Diblasi analyzed six brands of injectable. Each brand was administered to hundreds of millions of people. The cerium in the Pfizer sample analyzed in November 2023, the neodymium in the Moderna sample, the thallium in the Sinopharm, the uranium in the AstraZeneca, is now distributed throughout the bodies of the recipients of every dose from every lot those samples were drawn from. The elements did not biodegrade. The body has no enzymatic machinery for breaking down lanthanides, no clearance pathway for uranium, no mechanism for expelling thorium once it has lodged in tissue. What was in the vial went into the recipient. What went into the recipient is still in the recipient.

The specific lanthanide that lodged in the specific tissue of the specific twenty-eight-year-old athlete who now presents with Stage 4 cancer has not been isolated for analysis. The correlation between the specific element and the specific tissue and the specific tumor location has not been studied. The studies to determine which element does what in which tissue at what dose have not been commissioned by any regulatory agency. The pathologist working on the tissue sees the tumor. The pathologist does not see the trivalent cation embedded in the water body of the surrounding cells.

The tissue whose zeta potential collapsed first is the tissue whose wall is forming now. Whichever tissue that turned out to be for any particular recipient, the sequence is unfolding in that tissue on the compressed timeline. The Warburg shift has occurred. The mitochondria have shifted to fermentation. The wall is being built. The wall’s contents are accumulating. The fungal forms will appear. The pleomorphic organisms responding to the acidic anaerobic terrain will follow. Whatever pathologist eventually looks at the tissue will see cancer, will apply the ICD code for whichever cancer the location and cell type match, and will not have the framework to recognize that the cause was the cocktail delivered by injection at some point in the past four years.

The velocity that made oncologists coin the phrase turbo cancer is the visible surface of a compressed causal chain. The chain is not new. The mechanism is not new. Only the input at the top of the chain is new. Diblasi photographed and quantified the input. The chemistry that determines what the input does to a colloidal fluid was established in the 1880s. The delivery system that distributed the input to every organ was built in the past decade. The tissue that received the input is now doing what tissue has always done when zeta potential collapses beyond what the terrain can repair.

Cancer at Stage 4 in a twenty-eight-year-old is not a mysterious new disease. It is cancer, meeting an input the body has never encountered at this scale before, running on the timeline the input dictates. What the injection did was compress the timeline. What the body is doing is what the body has always done when it can no longer sustain the affected tissue. The wall goes up. The tumor forms. Nothing about the sequence requires a new mechanism. It requires only that someone look at what was in the vial and ask what that specific cocktail does to a colloidal fluid.

That question has an answer. It has had an answer for a hundred and forty years. What the answer means for the person carrying the particle is what this essay was for.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

There is no such thing as turbo cancer. There is cancer. What people are calling turbo cancer is the same disease that has always existed, running on a compressed timeline because of what was in the COVID injectables.

The Diblasi paper published in December 2024 quantified fifty-five undeclared chemical elements in six brands of the injections. Twelve of the fifteen lanthanides. All eleven heavy metals. Uranium, thorium, mercury, bismuth, gallium, thallium, and twenty other trivalent cations. Physical chemistry has a rule established in the 1880s called the Schulze-Hardy rule, which states that trivalent cations are between 600 and 1,500 times more effective than sodium at collapsing the electrical repulsion that holds a colloidal fluid apart. Water treatment plants add aluminum sulphate to sewage for exactly this reason. Wound care products use aluminum salts to clot bleeding.

Blood is a colloidal fluid. So is the water inside cells. So is every fluid in the body. When trivalent cations enter the body, they collapse the electrical charge that keeps the fluids fluid. The water inside cells loses the gel-phase structure that respiration requires. Mitochondria shift to fermentation. This is the Warburg shift. Cancer follows.

Ambient environmental aluminum from cookware and cans takes decades to accumulate because the digestive tract removes 99 percent of ingested aluminum before it enters the blood. The LNP-delivered cocktail bypasses the digestive filter, delivers 100 percent bioavailability, distributes to every organ, and crosses directly into cells. Each step compresses the timeline. What used to take sixty years now takes months.

Everything oncologists are calling turbo cancer, the velocity, the multi-focal onset, the young patients, the recurrence weeks after surgery, follows from one mechanistic shift. Slow local accumulation was replaced by fast systemic delivery of a maximally destructive cocktail. The cancer is not new. The input is.

[Elevator dings]

Threads worth pulling: read the Diblasi paper in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research. Read What Is Cancer? in this series for the full causal chain. Read Thomas Riddick’s Control of Colloid Stability through Zeta Potential. Read Sasha Latypova’s writing on the manufacturing analysis of the COVID products. And look at the pathologists on the record: Ute Krüger, Ryan Cole, Harvey Risch.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

There is a sickness where a lump grows inside the body. Doctors call it cancer.

The other essay explained why the body grows the lump. A tiny piece of the body got hurt inside. It could not get better. So the body built a wall around it to keep the hurt spot away from the healthy parts. The lump is the wall.

Usually the hurt happens slowly. It takes a very long time for enough hurt to build up. That is why most people who get cancer are old. They have had a whole life for the tiny hurts to add up.

But now something different is happening. Young people are getting cancer. Children. Athletes who run every day. People who never got sick before are suddenly very sick.

Doctors are calling it turbo cancer. That is a made-up word that means fast cancer. They are calling it that because it is happening so quickly.

But it is not really a new sickness. It is the same sickness, only faster.

Why is it faster?

Because of what was in the shot.

Some scientists looked at the shot under a very good microscope and a special machine that can count every tiny piece of metal in the liquid. They found fifty-five kinds of metal that nobody was supposed to know about. Not one or two. Fifty-five.

The metals are the kind that are especially bad for the tiny electric charge that keeps your blood and your body fluids flowing right. When those metals get inside the body, the electric charge stops working. The water inside your cells gets messed up. The little parts that make energy break.

That is what starts the hurt that builds the wall.

Normally this hurt would be very slow because your stomach stops most bad things from getting into your blood. But the shot goes right past your stomach. And the shot is made to send the metal into every part of your body all at once. And it is made to go inside your cells.

So instead of slow hurt over sixty years in one tiny spot, it is fast hurt everywhere in a few weeks.

That is why young people are getting cancer now. That is why some people are getting cancer in three places at the same time. That is why the cancer comes back so fast when the doctors cut it out.

It is not a new sickness. It is the old sickness. What is new is what was in the shot.

If the metal had never been put in the shot, the young people would not be getting the cancer. That is what the essay is about.

References