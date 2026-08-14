Two molecules. Both cheap. Both simple. Both used for decades. One has been approved for a single condition. The other has been officially demonized. Neither has killed anyone.

In June I wrote about twelve remedies they can’t patent. The essay described a pattern: the cheaper a substance is, the more versatile it is, the more the evidence stacks up, the harder the door gets pushed shut. Two of those twelve now have their own books.

The DMSO Book: The Suppressed Science of Medicine’s Most Versatile Compound

Buy on Lulu → · 219 pages · USD $19.99

100,000 studies. Zero deaths. One FDA approval. Dimethyl sulfoxide has been studied for over sixty years, used by millions, and killed no one — and the FDA has approved it for exactly one condition. The DMSO Book compiles nearly 330 questions and answers across six major sources: A Midwestern Doctor’s combination-therapy series, Morton Walker’s foundational 1993 text, Amandha Dawn Vollmer’s practical guide, Archie Scott’s clinician handbook, klimer’s first-person survivor account, and A Midwestern Doctor’s work on DMSO and cancer. It covers chronic pain, burns, strokes, autoimmune conditions, antibiotic-resistant infections, eye diseases, and cancer. It documents preparation, dosage, and combination protocols with antibiotics, chemotherapy, magnesium, ivermectin, anaesthetics, and antifungals. It traces the history — Zaytsev’s 1866 synthesis, Herschler’s discovery at Crown Zellerbach, Jacob’s clinical breakthrough at Oregon Health Sciences — and the FDA’s decades-long suppression of the research.

The compound wasn’t dangerous. It was too versatile to be allowed.

For the person managing chronic pain who has been offered nothing but escalating prescriptions. For the household that wants a single reference to keep on the shelf next to the first-aid kit.

Chlorine Dioxide: The Forbidden Remedy

Buy on Lulu → · 201 pages · USD $19.99

Chlorine dioxide is not bleach. It is a molecule that works with the body rather than against disease — at a voltage of 0.95 volts, within the electrical range of human tissue, delivering oxygen precisely where it is needed and breaking down into salt and oxygen when its work is done. It has been used in water purification for decades. Its oxidative properties are not disputed even by the agencies that warn against its therapeutic use. What is suppressed is the possibility that a substance this simple, this inexpensive, and this widely available could address conditions that generate billions in pharmaceutical revenue.

The book brings together five independent voices who arrived at overlapping conclusions through separate pathways: Dr. Andreas Kalcker, biophysicist and world authority on chlorine dioxide research; Kerri Rivera, whose autism recovery protocol has restored speech and behaviour in nonverbal children; Xuewu Liu, whose intratumoral injection work is showing significant promise in cancer; Curious Outlier, whose Universal Antidote documentary has reached millions; and Jim Humble, who discovered the Master Mineral Solution in the Bolivian jungle in 1996. Their protocols are documented in full. Their limitations are stated honestly. Their evidence — clinical observation supported by studies involving thousands of patients, validated by the daily practice of over 5,000 doctors in the COMUSAV network across sixty countries — is presented so the reader can evaluate it themselves.

For the parent of a nonverbal child who has been told there is nothing left to try. For anyone who has watched a family member exhaust the conventional options and wants to know what the record actually shows.

A note of thanks

The first five books have been out for a matter of weeks, and something I did not expect has already happened: a meaningful number of you are buying the shelf. Two books, three, the full set, sometimes more than one copy of the same title to give away. I see every order. Each one is a real person deciding to put money and space on a shelf behind this work. Thank you. I know what it costs to buy books you have, in effect, already read online — and I know what it means that you are doing it anyway.

The shelf

Seven books now. More coming.

The first five took on specialisms trained not to see the thing they treat — motherhood, vaccination, dentistry, veterinary medicine, psychiatry. These two take on something different: not a profession, but a category of substance. Cheap. Simple. Versatile. Too useful to be allowed a fair hearing.

The books are printed to order and shipped worldwide from Lulu. The full shelf is at lulu.com/spotlight/unbekoming.

— Unbekoming