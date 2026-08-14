Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
1h

I think it's great that you are making these as real paper books. And even better to hear that people are purchasing them! I have a few books on my shelf that I've got e-books of, too, but I much prefer my paper copies. So much quicker for referencing sometimes, although the Ctrl-F for e-books is still very useful when you're looking for something specific! No flicking through the pages, (hopefully) remembering what it was you wanted to double check. But there's something about reading a physical book. It's special. And it's better on your eyes!

As a paid subscriber, I've downloaded all your e-books, but I'd love to purchase some of your paper books in the future. I never quite trust the internet, or computers. Books trump electronics because electricity can be out, your laptop battery could be dead, the internet might not connect etc.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

Thank YOU for doing this! I just ordered these 2 plus the vet I had on wait till other books came out. The shipping is kinda high but that is okay. I by far prefer physical books to Ebooks, it seems I remember much better what I read like that than on the screen. Plus, of course, you can always take that book from the shelf without the search engine being unable to find it!!!

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