Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Carol's avatar
Carol
2h

I found it very hard reading this… in fact, I skipped parts of it. Because the PTSD associated with the intervention roller-coaster that I blindly “consented” to during my labor & my son’s first few months, that directly resulted in pretty much everything described above, still reduces me to tears after 18 years. Those bastards bullied me into an induced birth, caused chorioamnionitis, pumped both him & me full of antibiotics, injected him with neuro-, immune-, and gut-destroying toxins. And the rest is history. Not being able to nurse him killed me. The ER visits when he projectile vomited. The relentless colic. The expense involved in trying to find something he could tolerate… all while causing more harm. Then the years of pediatric “interventions” of 1 kind or another, all of which caused permanent neutoimmune injury. Not to mention the $50,000-100,000 in out of pocket expenses trying to find a functional doc to recover him. It’s 18 years later & he/we still deal with the iatrogenic injury caused by allopathic medicine.

I DESPISE OBGYNs & pediatricians with a burning passion that I will never get over. They harmed me. Worse, they harmed my child.

They are infanticidal bastards who should rot and burn in hell.

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Abi Licatino's avatar
Abi Licatino
1h

Well done. Thank you for writing this. So many new moms need to hear this and trust their instincts. How can a baby be allergic to something that has been feeding them from the beginning of human kind? Maybe looking into the interventions introduced during pregnancy and at the early stages of a newborns life should be questioned and avoided?

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