Mothers of newborns are being told by pediatricians, every week, that their infants are allergic to their breast milk. They are instructed to stop breastfeeding and switch to specialized formulas costing tens of dollars a week. The claim is biologically implausible, and the mainstream medical literature, when examined, confirms that it is false in more than 99 percent of cases. This essay operates in two registers. When examining what the establishment has documented in its own journals, its own guidelines, its own prescribing trends, and its own funding structures, I use its own vocabulary: “allergy,” “immune reaction,” “IgE-mediated.” That language belongs to the framework being examined. When describing what is actually happening in the infants being labeled, and what the mother’s body actually produces, the writing shifts into the terrain paradigm. The purpose is to let the mainstream literature do the work of demolishing its own diagnosis, and then to explain, in accurate language, what the mother’s intuition has been telling her all along.

In the Office

She has been awake since three, or since two, or since not sleeping at all. The baby cried for most of it, arched his back, spat up twice, passed a stool the color of split-pea soup that alarmed her more than she wants to admit. The waiting room smells of antiseptic and the coffee cart in the lobby. When the nurse calls her name, she stands too quickly and has to steady herself against the arm of the chair.

The pediatrician is kind. He asks how long the crying has been going on, whether the spit-up is forceful or a dribble, whether there is blood in the diapers. She nods at each question the way you nod when you’re not sure what the right answer is. He examines the baby. He types.

“It sounds like milk protein allergy,” he says. “We see this a lot. Very common.”

He hands her a printed sheet. He writes a prescription. He explains that she will need to stop eating dairy, or possibly stop breastfeeding altogether, and that the baby will need a special formula from the pharmacy that will be partially covered by her insurance. He is warm, unhurried, professional. She trusts him.

She leaves the office holding the prescription in one hand and the baby in the other. Something in her chest will not settle. The doctor said her milk was hurting her baby. She had not known this was possible. She had assumed, without ever thinking about it, that her body knew what it was doing.

The something in her chest was right.

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Micrograms Per Liter

The concentration of beta-lactoglobulin, the cow’s milk protein most commonly cited as the trigger for “milk allergy” in breastfed infants, is present in a dairy-consuming mother’s breast milk at concentrations measured in a few micrograms per liter. Researchers at Imperial College London and Sechenov University in Moscow, using the pharmacokinetic data from published cases of children with genuine reactions, calculated that this amount is too low to trigger a reaction in more than 99 percent of children with a laboratory-confirmed cow’s milk allergy. The paper appeared in JAMA Pediatrics in 2020, authored by Munblit, Perkin, Palmer, Allen, and Boyle.¹

The finding is not obscure. It is not from a fringe journal or a suppressed preprint. It is in the most-cited pediatric journal in the world, from an author group at one of the most-cited medical schools in the world, published five years ago, never retracted.

Every week, in clinics across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, mothers are being told the opposite. They are told that their infants have cow’s milk protein allergy (CMPA), that their breast milk is the vector, and that they must switch to a hydrolyzed or amino acid formula priced at three to five times the cost of standard formula. Their confidence in their own bodies is dismantled in the space of a fifteen-minute appointment. The prescription is written before they leave the office.

The gap between what the mainstream literature says and what mainstream clinicians do is the mechanism by which a fifty-billion-dollar global formula industry has extended its reach into the lives of exclusively breastfed infants, using a diagnostic category whose criteria capture the ordinary behavior of the newborn.

One in a Hundred, One in Seven

The Munblit team analyzed nine official CMPA guidelines published between 2012 and 2019, drawn from medical organizations across Europe, North America, and Australasia. The actual laboratory-confirmed prevalence of cow’s milk allergy in infancy is approximately 1 percent.¹ In exclusively breastfed infants, the rate is lower still, estimated at less than 0.5 percent.² The proportion of families who now believe their infant has cow’s milk allergy runs as high as 14 percent.¹

Fourteen times the actual rate. Closer to thirty times the rate for the breastfed babies who are being diagnosed most enthusiastically.

The guidelines list, as indications of possible cow’s milk allergy: excessive crying, regurgitating milk, loose or blood-streaked stools, mild eczema, gassiness, disrupted sleep, fussiness during or after feeds.

Infant colic (unexplained crying with no identifiable medical cause, resolving spontaneously between four and five months) affects between 20 and 30 percent of all healthy infants.³ Spit-up occurs in the majority of infants under six months. Vomiting, crying, and mild eczema each affect 15 to 20 percent of babies in the first year.¹ Gassiness, disrupted sleep, and fussiness are close to universal in the newborn period.

Dr. Chris van Tulleken, writing in the British Medical Journal in 2018, put it plainly: “Virtually every single infant could potentially be diagnosed using these symptoms.”⁴

The non-IgE-mediated form of cow’s milk allergy, which is the type overwhelmingly diagnosed in breastfed infants, has no confirmatory laboratory test. The diagnosis is made by asking the mother to eliminate all dairy from her diet for two to four weeks and observe whether the infant’s symptoms improve. Since infant colic resolves spontaneously by the time most elimination trials conclude, and since parental confirmation bias in observing subjective infant symptoms is well documented, this procedure produces positive results whether the underlying allergy exists or not.

The reintroduction step (do the symptoms return when the food is reintroduced?) is the actual diagnostic test. It is skipped in the majority of primary-care cases. Once a mother has been told her milk is the problem, she is reluctant to challenge that finding by feeding her baby the food that supposedly hurt her.

Why would a diagnostic category composed of base-rate symptoms, resting on no confirmatory test, and requiring no completed challenge for confirmation, be codified into international guidelines and disseminated to pediatricians worldwide? The question has an answer. It is not a medical one.

The Trojan Horse

Before 1950, cow’s milk protein allergy in infants was rarely diagnosed. This is not the observation of a heterodox writer. It is the opening line of a 2022 case report published in Frontiers in Pediatrics.⁵ The product came before the diagnosis.

Nutramigen, the first extensively hydrolyzed formula, was introduced by Mead Johnson in 1942 for the rare cases of severe, laboratory-confirmed cow’s milk allergy in formula-fed infants.⁶ It remained a small-volume, narrow-indication product for the next fifty years. Neocate, the first amino acid formula, was developed by SHS in the United Kingdom in 1992 and received FDA approval for infants in the United States in 1995.⁷ Nutramigen with LGG (a probiotic-added reformulation) launched in Europe in 2003. Enfamil Gentlease LIPIL, a partially hydrolyzed formula marketed explicitly for “gas and fussiness,” launched in the United States in 2005.⁶ The DRACMA international guideline for cow’s milk allergy management appeared in 2010. The MAP guideline for UK general practice followed in 2013.

The products were in the market for a decade or more before the guidelines that would drive their mass prescription were written.

In December 2018, Chris van Tulleken published an investigation in the BMJ titled “Overdiagnosis and industry influence: how cow’s milk protein allergy is extending the reach of infant formula manufacturers.”⁴ He examined the funding structures behind the guidelines. The findings, later corroborated and quantitatively extended by the Munblit team’s JAMA Pediatrics review:

Three of the nine guidelines examined were directly funded by infant formula manufacturers or their marketing consultancies.¹

More than 80 percent of guideline authors had declared conflicts of interest with formula companies, including consultancy fees, research grants, speaking honoraria, and advisory board positions with Nestlé, Danone-Nutricia, Abbott Nutrition, and Reckitt (formerly Mead Johnson), or with the marketing agencies that represent them.¹

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and the Royal College of General Practitioners in the United Kingdom accepted financial support from formula manufacturers for educational programming on infant nutrition and allergy.⁴

The Milk Allergy in Primary Care (MAP) guideline, adopted widely in UK general practice, was developed with formula-industry funding, and its authors had industry ties.⁴

Public-facing websites offering “symptom checkers” and information about cow’s milk protein allergy in babies (the same sites mothers land on when they type their infant’s fussy behavior into Google at two in the morning) are funded by Danone-Nutricia (cowsmilkallergy.co.uk among others) and by other manufacturers.⁴

Fiona Godlee, then editor-in-chief of the BMJ, wrote in an accompanying editorial: “The growth in prevalence of CMPA has all the hallmarks of overdiagnosis fuelled by commercial interests.”⁸

What followed was predictable. Between 2006 and 2016, prescriptions of specialist formulas for suspected CMPA in the UK NHS rose from 105,029 per year to more than 600,000 per year, a nearly 500 percent increase.⁴ NHS spending on these products rose from £8.1 million to more than £60 million annually, an increase of nearly 700 percent.⁴ The 2022 Mehta analysis in Clinical and Experimental Allergy confirmed the pattern across three countries: prescribed volumes rose 2.8-fold in England (2007-2018), 2.2-fold in Norway (2009-2020), and 3.2-fold in Australia (2001-2012).⁹ By 2020, total prescribed volumes were 9.7 to 12.6 times greater than a true 1 percent CMPA prevalence would predict in England, and 8.3 to 15.6 times greater than expected in Norway.⁹

The global infant formula market is now valued at more than fifty billion dollars annually. Specialized “hypoallergenic” formulas sell at three to five times the price of standard cow’s milk formula. Every mother persuaded to switch from breastfeeding to one of these products represents lifetime revenue of several thousand dollars per infant, plus the network effect of a mother who did not breastfeed being statistically less likely to breastfeed her next child.

This pattern has run before, with a different product. Soy formula prescriptions in England exceeded expected volumes by 5.5 to 6.4-fold in 1994, driven by the same diagnostic vagueness and the same commercial promotion.⁹ Public health concerns then emerged about the phytoestrogen content of soy-based infant formula and its effects on infant endocrine development. Soy formula prescribing declined. The industry pivoted to the next product category. The extensively hydrolyzed and amino acid formulas that dominate CMPA prescribing today are the second act of a pattern whose first act ended in the phytoestrogen concern of the late 1990s.

Van Tulleken called CMPA a “Trojan horse” for the formula industry to establish relationships with pediatric clinicians and to insert its products into the lives of families whose infants would have thrived without them.⁴

The BMJ’s own editor, in her own journal, describing her own journal’s investigation: “hallmarks of overdiagnosis fuelled by commercial interests.”⁸

What They Are Actually Selling

The mother who accepts the diagnosis is handed a prescription for one of the following products, sold under names chosen to sound medical, precise, and safe.

Nutramigen (Reckitt / Mead Johnson). Extensively hydrolyzed casein formula. Corn syrup solids as the primary carbohydrate source. Palm olein, soy oil, coconut oil, and high-oleic sunflower oil as the fat blend. A premix of synthesized vitamins and minerals.

Alimentum (Abbott). Extensively hydrolyzed casein formula. Sucrose (table sugar) or modified tapioca starch as carbohydrate source, depending on formulation. Vegetable oil blend. Synthesized nutrient package.

Neocate (Danone-Nutricia). Amino acid formula. No intact protein at all. The “protein” component is a laboratory-synthesized mixture of free amino acids. Carbohydrate is corn syrup solids. Fat is a refined vegetable oil blend.

EleCare (Abbott) and PurAmino (Reckitt). Additional amino acid formulas. Similar composition, similar price, similar dependence on corn syrup solids as the primary carbohydrate.

A significant portion of the caloric content of these “specialized formulas” comes from free sugars: sucrose, glucose, dextrose, corn syrup solids, or maltodextrin. The 2022 Mehta paper flagged the contribution of specialized formula to free sugars consumption in young children as a public health concern.⁹ A 2022 European Food Safety Authority review of tolerable upper intake levels for dietary sugars in infants and young children raised the same concern in more detail.¹⁰

The mother who follows the pediatrician’s instruction is doing the following. She is stopping the flow of her own colostrum and mature milk, a living substance containing her hormones, her stem cells, her leukocytes, her tailored oligosaccharides, and hundreds of biologically active compounds calibrated in real time to her infant’s needs. She is replacing it with a mixture of hydrolyzed dairy fragments or synthesized amino acids, refined vegetable oils, corn syrup, and industrial vitamin and mineral premixes.

She is told the substitution will help her baby. She is not told what she is substituting.

What Is Actually Happening in These Infants

A minority of infants labeled with cow’s milk protein allergy do have real symptoms. The argument is not that every diagnosis is invented from thin air. The argument is that the diagnosis systematically obscures what is actually producing the symptoms in the infants whose distress is real.

Several documented pathways account for the phenomenon that mainstream medicine folds under the CMPA label. None of them locate the cause in the mother’s milk.

Intrapartum antibiotics. In the United States, roughly 25 to 30 percent of laboring women receive intravenous antibiotics during labor as part of the Group B Streptococcus (GBS) prophylaxis protocol. The typical regimen is two or three doses of penicillin or ampicillin over the hours preceding delivery. The infant is born having received these antibiotics across the placenta and, in the case of vaginal birth, encounters an antibiotic-suppressed birth canal.

The consequence for the infant’s gut is predictable. The microbial succession that normally establishes itself in the first days of life (Bifidobacterium infantis colonizing first and drawing on the specific oligosaccharides in colostrum, followed by the broader commensal community) is disrupted. Infants born to mothers who received intrapartum antibiotics show measurably different gut microbiome profiles at one month, six months, and one year of age.

When such an infant develops loose stools, blood-streaked mucous, or eczema in the first weeks of life, the mother is not told that her infant’s gut is trying to recover from prophylactic penicillin. She is told her infant has a milk protein allergy.

Cesarean delivery. Roughly 32 percent of American infants are delivered by cesarean section. These infants do not pass through the birth canal and do not receive the maternal microbial inoculum that vaginal birth provides. Their initial gut colonization is dominated by skin flora and hospital-environment organisms rather than by maternal Bifidobacterium and Bacteroides. Cesarean-delivered infants have higher rates of what mainstream medicine labels “atopy,” meaning eczema, food sensitivities, and asthma later in childhood. Some proportion of the CMPA diagnoses in breastfed infants are, in mechanistic terms, the downstream consequence of a compromised establishment of gut microbial ecology after cesarean birth.

Injection-induced sensitization. Charles Richet was awarded the 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on anaphylaxis. He demonstrated that the injection of a foreign protein, bypassing the digestive tract, creates heightened responsiveness on subsequent oral exposure. The oral-tolerance mechanisms that normally teach the body to tolerate ingested proteins do not operate on injected proteins.

Newborns in the United States receive, within their first hours and days of life, the hepatitis B vaccine, containing aluminum hydroxide adjuvant. Aluminum provokes strong sensitization reactions, and a fraction of injected aluminum remains in body tissues indefinitely.

Newborns also receive the vitamin K1 injection, formulated in polyethoxylated castor seed oil (Aquamephyton, Merck) or in lecithin derived from soy and egg (Konakion MM, Roche). The injection acts as a slow-release depot, dispersing its contents into the infant’s tissues over roughly two months. Castor and soy are legumes and share protein epitopes with peanut. Fraser cites a 1987 Plant Physiology study demonstrating cross-reactive binding between castor seed proteins and peanut proteins of similar molecular weight.¹¹

Heather Fraser’s The Peanut Allergy Epidemic documented the sensitization mechanism in painstaking detail.¹¹ The same mechanism operates for cow’s milk proteins, which are present as contaminants and process residues in various injected preparations and which cross-react with related bovine proteins used in vaccine growth media. An infant sensitized to cow’s milk proteins through an injected route, subsequently exposed to trace amounts through maternal diet, may indeed produce a reaction. The reaction is not to breast milk. It is to a prior injection-induced sensitization, later triggered by an oral exposure the infant’s body has been conditioned to attack.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the CDC’s own passive surveillance database, allows the pattern to be checked directly. As of August 2026, VAERS contains 135 reports of “milk allergy” developing in infants and children following vaccination.¹² The temporal association is striking. In 57.8 percent of the reports, the milk allergy developed within 30 days of the vaccination. In 54.1 percent, within 14 days. In 48.9 percent, within 2 days. In 31.9 percent, the onset was recorded as day 0, the same day as the shot.¹²

The vaccines most frequently reported are the ones administered on the standard 2-month, 4-month, and 6-month infant schedule: RotaTeq, the live oral rotavirus vaccine (a human-bovine reassortant strain grown in bovine cell lines, associated with 20.0 percent of the reports), DTaP (17.8 percent), the Haemophilus B conjugate vaccine (16.3 percent), the hepatitis B vaccine (11.9 percent), pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine (11.9 percent), and inactivated polio vaccine (9.6 percent).¹² The single most-reported vaccine is bovine-derived. The alleged allergen the infants are then diagnosed with is bovine-derived. Same category of protein.

VAERS is a passive reporting system. A 2010 study commissioned by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and conducted by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care found that “fewer than 1 percent of vaccine adverse events are reported.”¹³ The 135 milk-allergy reports on file therefore represent the visible surface of a much larger unreported phenomenon. What the reports establish is that infants developing what medicine calls “milk allergy” within hours to days of receiving vaccinations containing bovine-derived materials and aluminum adjuvants is not a theoretical prediction. It is documented in the CDC’s own database, and the pattern in the data is precisely what Richet described in 1901.

Hospital formula supplementation. Newborn nurseries in the United States and elsewhere routinely offer supplementary bottles of standard cow’s milk formula to breastfed infants during the first days of life, ostensibly to “top them up” while the mother’s milk supply establishes. A single such exposure, followed by cessation, followed by later re-exposure through the trace amounts in breast milk, is a documented mechanism for sensitization to cow’s milk protein. The mother is not told this occurred. She is told her milk is the problem.

Maternal pharmaceutical and toxic load. Breast milk carries what the mother’s body carries. Pharmaceuticals cross into breast milk. SSRIs, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, antibiotics prescribed for post-partum infections, hormonal contraceptives resumed within weeks of delivery. So do environmental toxicants: glyphosate residues from her food supply, plasticizers from her water bottles and food packaging, agricultural chemicals from her produce, pharmaceutical residues from her municipal water. An infant reacting to what is coming through the maternal milk supply may be reacting to any of these. The diagnostic move that lands on “cow’s milk protein” as the culprit is not derived from any test that isolated cow’s milk protein as the cause. It is derived from the fact that cow’s milk is on the list of things the mother can be told to eliminate.

The ordinary work of being a newborn. Underneath all of this is a fact the diagnostic apparatus has forgotten. A newborn’s digestive tract is establishing itself. The gut lining is maturing. The nervous system is calibrating. The infant will cry. The infant will spit up. The infant will pass green stool, yellow stool, mucous-streaked stool. The infant’s skin will show blemishes. This is not disease. It is the ordinary work of arriving in a body and beginning to use it.

What the Mother’s Body Actually Makes

Breast milk is not food the way formula is food. It is something else. To call it a nutrient mixture is to call the Ganges a body of water.

Colostrum comes first. Thick, yellow, closer to honey than to milk. Small in volume. A newborn takes teaspoons of it in the first day, and this is enough. Inside it are living cells from the mother’s body: T-lymphocytes that pass into the infant’s intestine, migrate to lymph nodes, and take up residence as part of the infant’s own cleansing and repair capacity.¹⁴ Her stem cells. Some of these have been observed migrating to distant organs of the infant, though what they do there is still being worked out. Interferons, cytokines, growth factors, hundreds of biologically active proteins whose specific instructions to the infant’s tissues are only beginning to be catalogued.

Mature milk comes in around day three or four. It contains more than two hundred distinct human milk oligosaccharides. The infant cannot digest most of them. They are not for the infant. They are for Bifidobacterium infantis, the specific commensal organism that must colonize the newborn gut before the rest of the microbial community can find its place. Without these oligosaccharides, that organism does not thrive. Without that organism, the succession does not proceed as it should. Formula, including the most expensive amino acid formulas, contains none of these oligosaccharides in any biologically meaningful form.

The composition changes constantly. It changes across a single feed: watery and sweet at first, richer in fat by the end. It changes across the day. It changes as the infant grows. When the infant is unwell, the compounds in the milk shift in response to what the mother has been exposed to through the infant’s mouth on her skin. The milk is not a delivery mechanism. It is a conversation.

The mother’s body makes this from her own tissue, her own diet, her own microbiome, her own physiological state. When she is well nourished and her terrain is intact, what she produces is the most complete nutrition and the most sophisticated developmental support the newborn will ever encounter. There is no product on any shelf that competes with it. There is no product that can.

The claim that an industrial mixture (corn syrup, refined vegetable oils, hydrolyzed dairy fragments or synthesized amino acids, a laboratory premix of vitamins and minerals) can substitute for this substance is not one any honest biologist would advance. The claim that the mother’s own milk is causing her infant harm, in 99 out of 100 cases where a milk protein reactivity has been laboratory-confirmed, is not one any honest clinician would advance either.

The mother’s intuition that her milk cannot be hurting her infant is not sentimental. It is biologically correct.

The Pattern in Practice

Two weeks after the appointment, she is on the phone with her sister, crying. She has cut out all dairy. She has been eating oatmeal and rice and chicken and steamed vegetables, and she is losing weight she cannot afford to lose. The baby’s crying has eased. The pediatrician wants her to switch to the specialist formula for six months to be sure. She has not slept properly in a week. Her sister asks whether the crying really was that bad. She cannot remember. She only remembers that the doctor was worried.

Three months in, on a friend’s kitchen counter, she picks up a slice of buttered toast without thinking. She eats half of it before she notices. She waits for the reaction. Nothing happens. She eats the rest. Nothing happens the next day either.

She calls the pediatrician. The pediatrician tells her to stay off dairy for the full six months to be safe. She asks whether the diagnosis was correct. The pediatrician tells her that these diagnoses are hard to be sure about, and that it is better to be safe than sorry.

She goes home. She thinks about it for another week. Then she eats a piece of cheese. Then she eats a bowl of yogurt. Then she reintroduces dairy fully. The baby is fine. He has been fine the whole time. She does not tell the pediatrician. She would like to, but she is tired, and she does not know what to say. The prescription is renewed automatically every three months for the next year.

This is the pattern documented in the mainstream literature. A 2021 survey of 133 mothers of children with diagnosed food allergies, presented by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, found that 12 percent of mothers believed their child had reacted to breast milk.¹⁵ When an allergist evaluated the reported reactions, only 4 of the 133 (3 percent) were classified as “likely IgE-mediated.” All 4 of those children had multiple other confirmed food allergies.¹⁵ The great majority of women told or believing their milk was harming their child were reacting to something else, or to nothing.

Harvard Medical School’s own publication, Harvard Health, has been telling parents since 2020: “many, if not most, of the babies who get this diagnosis don’t have it at all.”¹⁶

La Leche League Great Britain puts it more directly: “The misconception that these common baby symptoms are signs of milk allergy has been promoted by formula companies over the past 20 years.”¹⁷

The harm to mothers who follow the diagnosis is documented. Elimination diets remove dairy, then soy, then eggs, then wheat, then whatever remains on the pediatrician’s cascade. Calcium, vitamin B12, iodine, vitamin D, and DHA deficiencies follow. Maternal anxiety and sleep loss follow. Breastfeeding duration shortens. Mothers who abandon breastfeeding earlier than they intended describe grief, self-blame, and lasting regret in survey after survey and story after story.

What to Do Tonight

The mother reading this in the hours after being told to stop breastfeeding needs three things.

The first is a set of questions to put to the pediatrician who gave her the diagnosis.

What confirmatory test established that my baby has cow’s milk protein allergy? (For the non-IgE-mediated form, there is no confirmatory test. The diagnosis rests on elimination followed by reintroduction, and reintroduction is routinely skipped.) Are you aware of the 2020 Munblit paper in JAMA Pediatrics finding that beta-lactoglobulin in breast milk is present at concentrations too low to trigger a reaction in more than 99 percent of children with proven cow’s milk allergy? Which of the CMPA guidelines you are following were funded by infant formula manufacturers, and which of their authors have consultancy relationships with Nestlé, Danone, Abbott, or Reckitt?

An honest pediatrician will engage with these questions. A captured one will not. The answers, either way, will settle the matter.

The second is the plain fact that infant colic is a normal, self-limiting developmental phase affecting 20 to 30 percent of all healthy infants. It typically begins in the first weeks of life, peaks around six weeks of age, and resolves without intervention by four to five months. The crying is real. The distress is real. Colic is not a disease, and it does not require the mother to stop breastfeeding.

The third is a route to support that does not run through the formula industry’s referral pipeline. International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) practice largely outside pediatric channels, are not funded by formula manufacturers, and possess the direct clinical experience of what a healthy breastfed infant actually looks like. La Leche League, in most countries, provides free peer support to mothers navigating breastfeeding difficulties. The Human Milk Foundation and its network of milk banks provide donated breast milk for infants whose mothers genuinely cannot produce it.

Tonight, in a house somewhere, a mother will feed her baby from her own body. He will fall asleep at her breast, warm, milk-drunk, breathing against her collarbone. Her milk will keep him fed and keep him growing and quietly do the thousand other things her doctor was never trained to tell her about. The prescription she was handed will sit on the counter beside the sink. She will look at it once, and then she will not look at it again.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

There is a bakery in your town. It makes the best bread anyone has ever tasted. People walk in, eat as much as they want, and walk out. The bread is free.

A big company that sells bread in boxes notices something. People aren’t buying its boxed bread anymore, because the free bread is better and doesn’t cost anything. This is a problem for the company. The company likes making money.

So the company pays some doctors to write a book. The book is called How to Tell If Bread Is Making You Sick. It says that if you feel full after eating, or you burp, or you feel a little tired, that means you’re allergic to bread. Everyone who eats bread does these things. That is what happens when you eat bread.

Then the company pays other doctors to give the book to every mother in town. When a mother comes into the doctor’s office with her baby, the doctor opens the book and says, “Your baby is allergic to the free bread you eat, which comes through your milk. You must stop right away. Here is a box of special safe bread from the company. It costs a lot of money. It will save your baby.”

The mother is confused. The free bread was so good. Her baby seemed fine, just a little fussy sometimes, like all babies. But the doctor sounds worried, and doctors know things. So she stops going to the free bakery and starts buying the company’s bread. The company’s bread is mostly sugar and cheap oil. But it comes in a very nice box.

The company gets richer. The mother eats worse bread. Her baby drinks the box bread instead of her milk. The free bakery gets quieter.

The mother’s baby was never allergic to the free bread. The mother was just told he was, by a doctor who was reading from the company’s book.

References