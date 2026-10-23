Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Don's avatar
Don
5h

When I think back to all the biopsies I had in (slightly) high PSA's.

It's a wonder I can pee at all.

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
6h

Great post here!

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