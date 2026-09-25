Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Books (Paperback)

Print editions of Unbekoming books, produced via Lulu. Some began as digital books published earlier on this Substack; others were written for print first. All are standalone works — for readers who want the book in their hands, to mark up, pass on, or keep on the shelf.

Books are printed and shipped by Lulu. Click any title below to buy directly.

Platinum Supporters receive the digital edition of every paperback on the day it’s published. Click any title to open its launch post — the digital edition is available there.

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New paperback editions are added regularly.

Browse all Unbekoming paperbacks on Lulu →

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