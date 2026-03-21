Books
Original books by Unbekoming. Each one is a standalone work — researched, structured, and written to be a vital resource on its topic.
Free books — download and share:
Medicalized Motherhood: From First Pill to Permanent Patient
Books for paid subscribers:
Before You Go Under: How Anaesthesiology Buries Brain Damage
Chronic Conditions: The Exposed Causes of Seventeen "Incurable" Diseases
Drilling for Profit: The Dietary Truth Behind Dental Disease
Heart Disease Reconsidered: The Cholesterol Deception, the Genetic Excuse, and the Real Causes
Just A Vitamin (Newborn Vitamin K injection)
No Virus: A Systematic Examination of Virology, Contagion, and What Actually Makes Us Sick
The Architecture of Deception: How Modern Medicine Was Built to Extract Wealth From Sickness
The Fasting Cure: A Century of Evidence That the Body Heals Itself
What Your Vet Can’t Tell You: The Root Cause of Chronic Disease in Dogs and Cats
The library keeps growing. Paid subscribers get every current and future title automatically.