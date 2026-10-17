Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
2h

What a saga!

Yet another example of the medical establishment trying to shut down health.

I don't blame Rene Caisse for not wanting to make a deal with any of the charlatan medical places. However, as Glum has suggested, letting her herbal cancer cure formula (Essiac) go far and wide as often as possible, since she wasn't charging for it anyway, would have been of greater service to the world. Basically, bypass the medical morons and let people decide for themselves! In this day and age it would be SOOOOO easy to do that! In her day? Not so much. But, I guess she wanted it set as a cornerstone in the medical establishment as a CURE for cancer. And I think that hope was a big problem, and possibly stemmed from her nurse training. She wanted to trust the establishment she trained in. And have it trust her. When ultimately, she just needed to trust herself irrespective of the establishment (which is pretty rubbish, anyway!).

Learning to have faith in oneself can be (more than) a lifetime's work.

Unbekoming, you are a WEALTH of information! THANKYOU!

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Truthseeker's avatar
Truthseeker
44m

I used this formula for two decades for my clients, not just for cancer, but for other health issues also. You are missing one ingredient from the original formula...Goldenrod herb. It may or may not make. Difference as to the efficacy of the "tea".

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