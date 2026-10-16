Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
27m

Colloidal (or ionic, I suppose) silver is SO useful. We've got a maker at home. Used to sell them to my patients, too. Is a great remedy for so many things!

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Grace's avatar
Grace
4m

Thank you for your courage in exposing these charlatons & their excessive greed, who we once depended upon for their 'help'.

Bty, s/o tried hard to keep me from commenting, but I persisted.

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