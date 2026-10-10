Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

Good health won't put money into anyone else's pockets. Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine was known for his cures, but the Medical Industry has no desire for cures. Hippocrates's advice was simple. He promoted natural wholesome food as MEDICINE...not lab-created toxic drugs. He also promoted exercise as equally as important as the right food, plus sunlight, fresh air, rest, change of venue and a healthy lifestyle. These things led to cures.

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Mahdi Movahed's avatar
Mahdi Movahed
6h

The book is welcome in my thoughts as a physician, an interdesciplinary researcher, and the writer of "About Philosophy of Medicine"

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