Colonialism is a known operating system. Identify a resource. Build the infrastructure to extract it. Capture the local elites who police the extraction. Dress the whole thing as a civilising mission. The pattern ran against India for two centuries, against the Congo for a generation, against Latin America for a hundred years. Every historian recognises it.

What has not been treated at book length, until now, is that the same operating system has been turned around and pointed at the middle class of the developed world. The resource is a middle-class lifetime of health and savings. The infrastructure is the medical system: pharma, hospitals, insurers, medical schools, the regulatory and professional bodies that service them. The captured local elites are the physicians, the researchers, the health reporters, the parents who defend what harmed their children. The civilising mission is “care.”

Extraction brings every part of the extractive machinery into view at the same time, because the pattern only resolves when the whole machinery is visible.

That is why the book is long. 578 pages, twenty-five essays, three appendices, the largest book in the catalogue to date. The length is the argument.

The seed idea, and the person who planted it

The frame that made this pattern visible came from Toby Rogers. Rogers named the operating logic “biological colonialism” and did the foundational work of showing how it applies to the pharmaceutical industry’s relationship with children in the developed world. Extraction is the full-length treatment of that frame, extended across every part of the medical system and across a middle-class lifetime. The debt is foundational, and belongs at the top of the post.

What the book shows

Part One: The paradigm. What is being extracted, and what are the mechanisms of extraction at the biological level. The opening chapters put the vaccine schedule where the evidence places it: as the single largest contributor to the chronic disease epidemic in children. The Joy Garner Control Group Survey (2.64 percent chronic illness in the fully unvaccinated, 60 percent in the vaccinated). The particles in the vial that Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari documented across hundreds of samples in high-resolution electron microscopy. The negative synergies between concurrent injections. The clearest single-part statement in the catalogue of the terrain case against the schedule.

Part Two: The architecture. How the infrastructure was built, and how it is defended. The Flexner Report of 1910, funded by Carnegie and Rockefeller, which reduced American medical education from 162 schools to 66 and killed the terrain tradition inside the United States. The institutional machinery that keeps the right questions from being funded (the streetlight effect) and that converts the survivors into the dataset the entire profession reasons from (survivorship bias). The 1986 Act that gave the pharmaceutical industry statutory immunity for vaccine injury, documented through Aaron Siri’s federal court work: the admission in writing from HHS that no placebo-controlled safety review of the schedule has ever been conducted. The scattered fragments of this story, put together in one place.

Part Three: The instruments. The specific tools of extraction, catalogued. Three parallel chapters: the 12 diagnostic thresholds lowered to create millions of new patients at a stroke (blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, osteoporosis), each one with the committee that voted and the industry money that funded the committee; the 12 recommended ages lowered to make more patients earlier; the 12 screening programs that manufacture the patients they claim to find. Then: Incurable and Progressive, the framing that converts a resource into a lifetime customer. The HPV lie: Gardasil, the Pap smear industry, and a cancer caused by something other than what you have been told. The Genetic Cover, taken apart over ten specific conditions (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Type 1 diabetes, cystic fibrosis, autism, Down’s syndrome, sickle cell, Huntington’s, Dravet syndrome, breast cancer), each with the environmental cause the genetic framing is used to conceal. And the medicalisation of ageing and death, where the extraction lands on your parents, nine medications in.

Part Four: The capture. Why the captured population defends the extraction. How the psychological capture works. Why the loudest defenders of the schedule are often the parents of the most obviously injured children. The guards who love you. The gratitude of the captured. These are the hardest chapters in the book because they describe something people recognise in people they love.

Part Five: The refusal. The proof of what the extraction has taken. The closing chapter sits with the Garner cohort, the Mawson studies, the Amish communities, and the Homefirst practice in Chicago. It describes what a chronic illness rate of 2.64 percent looks like in actual children. The counterfactual that was never meant to exist. The body of people who prove what we have lost.

What is at the back

Three appendices. The full Garner Control Group Survey data tables, reproduced with permission. The Gatti-Montanari and Davidson forensic catalogues of vial contents, element by element. And 25 Questions They Never Fund, a chapter-length list of the studies that would resolve every open question in a single calendar year if the institutions wanted them resolved.

Full back-of-book index. Key Numbers reference page. Timeline of the architecture from Flexner (1910) to the present. Glossary. Bibliography. Further Reading. Everything cross-referenced.

Who this book is for

If you have been reading me on Substack for a while and you have been waiting for the one book that holds the whole pattern together, this is that book.

If you are new, start here. You do not need to have read anything else to follow it.

If someone you love is still inside the system and you have been looking for the single volume to put in their hands, this is the one I would send.

Extraction on Lulu

The companion piece: The Genetic Deception , now in print

Chapter 19 of Extraction is called “The Ten Genetic Diseases That Aren’t Genetic.” A short treatment of a problem that needed its own full-length book, and that book came out one week ago.

The Genetic Deception traces how a failed science continues to shape the way disease is diagnosed, named, and treated. It examines the conditions where the genetic framework collapses on inspection. Cystic fibrosis, where the environmental trigger is omitted. Down’s syndrome, where the toxic exposures are known but not acknowledged. Dravet syndrome, where vaccine injury is renamed as inherited fate.

The second edition in print adds three new chapters, a full back-of-book index, and expanded Notes and Sources drawn from the primary literature. If Extraction is the architecture, The Genetic Deception is one of the load-bearing walls examined up close.

Readers who want the whole structure should read Extraction. Readers who want the genetic cover taken apart in detail should read The Genetic Deception. Readers who want both will find the pair reinforcing.

The Genetic Deception on Lulu

Audio Deep Dive (for Paid Subscribers)

Digital Edition

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For the full paperback shelf

Both books sit on the Lulu shelf alongside the rest of the catalogue. The Boron Book. The Magnesium Handbook. No Autoimmunity. The Vaccine Books. The pet terrain titles.

lulu.com/spotlight/unbekoming

Thank you

Thank you for reading, for sharing, for buying, for lending, for recommending. The imprint runs on your attention and your word of mouth. Every book that goes out into the world does so because someone in this subscriber list decided it belonged on a shelf, in a library, on a coffee table, or in the hands of a friend.

Extraction is the longest of my books. If the architecture is to come apart, people have to be able to see it whole. That was the task.

With gratitude,

Unbekoming