Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Jane 333's avatar
Jane 333
Oct 8, 2024

Suggest those interested in water science read 100 reasons water is not H2O by Peter Peterson, free to download from smashwords. Water is not a compound of two extremely dry combustible gases.

We breathe air not oxygen, my article, I dismiss the gaseous exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide as a fraud. We are not machines using gases of combustion and exhaust. Hydration not oxygenation underpins our physiology. Every part of our physiology requires moisture. Water follows salt. Hydration equals salt plus water.

I present an alternative model of water and its structure. Water is an element. Water is inert and always the container/ carrier. It cycles because it’s not bonded to ‘another’. Hence we can distill water.

Water is a good insulator with a similar value to wood and with zero TDS carries no current in electrolysis.

For electrolysis to occur the TDS must climb, a salt is added or an electrode decomposes. The TDS provides the charge, not the water.

Air is the gaseous form of water.

Air is bubbles. Bubbles carry stuff - soot from a fire or smoke, sand in a sandstorm, dust in a dust storm.

Water is full bubbles or drops.

The two move between each state gaining and losing energy.

A cold front releases energy from air and drops form and fall.

Heat and movement energise water and bubbles are released. The oceans release the air we breathe, every wave is a mass of bubbles.

Dryness is the beginning of Dis-ease. Dehydration or hyponatremia is an emergency. The adrenals manage emergencies.

How does salt restriction lead to heart dis-ease and fear based reactionary thinking? I explain how restricting salt places into chronic dehydration and chronic adrenal control - this leads to chronic fatigue or adrenal fatigue.

Once you learn the symptoms of dehydration and remedy with salt plus water, your healing abilities are restored.

The hospital IV Saline drip is their best remedy for good reason.

Click on my blue icon to read my articles.

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Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
Oct 9, 2024

Dear Unbekoming

Excellent. I will publish on Wednesday on EarthNewspaper.com.

Dr. Gerald H. Pollack is both brilliant and a really nice person.

Mark

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