Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

The Medical Industry... The Flexner Report ....Big Business....Money.....AMA promotion by John D Rockefeller....Patented Petroleum-based Drugs... Enhance Doctors Income and Prestige ... Prescription Drug promotion ... No Safety Checks or Testing...The same with Vaccines...No government testing...Vaccine Industry claims of efficacy accepted...Mass vaccination lowers health of every vaccine recipient during last 75 years. America goes from # 1 in World Health to 47th Place.

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
7h

Many thanks. What a cult it is. You say vaccination's story is polio, but the Jenner story is more the foundation and further back in the mists of time to give it a suitable aura with no one alive as witnesses to the fraud.

https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2022/04/24/a-typical-church-service-according-to-the-covid-cult/

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