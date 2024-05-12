Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Let Kids Be Kids's avatar
Let Kids Be Kids
May 12, 2024

Thank you for this post - here in New Zealand we're unravelling the financial tsunami of this trans agenda, along with other amazing groups here. The pro-trans media makes it so challenging, and by now, most people are totally brainwashed. We will never give up though, and people are awakening to this trans-human agenda.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Janet McNeill's avatar
Janet McNeill
May 12, 2024

Much enjoyed this! For the record, Abigail Shrier (whom Ms. Bilek mentions near the end) appears to not "get it" about how damaged kids now are by the vaccine program. I hope someone will clue her in!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture