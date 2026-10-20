Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lesa Spravka's avatar
Lesa Spravka
4h

I'm blessed with that description of what happened, going from profession to industry because now I can see what happened to a good childhood friend of mine. She became a doctor because she was truly wanting to help people and she did many. 4 decades later and out of contact with her now but following her career, as I've heard her on podcasts, she is a voice for expansion of that industry. More, more, more all under the guise of "helping" by serving some IDEA of a population.

Reply
Share
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
5h

The financial influence of pharmaceutical companies on research and regulation deserves serious scrutiny. But I become cautious when criticism extends to nearly every area of medicine, including vaccines, cancer treatment, and psychiatry. There are real problems worth investigating, but they don't make every treatment ineffective or harmful. I'd be interested in how the book distinguishes well-documented failures from broader claims that remain disputed.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture