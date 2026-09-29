Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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TranshumanCrossroads's avatar
TranshumanCrossroads
3h

How can the rift between the covidians and the covidiots be mended?

It’s like two religions in a forever war now.

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Ron Greenstein's avatar
Ron Greenstein
26m

If we ever begin holding Refuted Germ Theory live, public demonstrations perhaps there could be signs:

FREE HUGS NOT FEAR BUGS

THE MASKS KEEP OUT TOXIC SUBSTANCES

BACTERIA ARE OUR FRIENDS AND HOUSEMATES

QUESTION THOSE CHILDHOOD INDOCTRINATED BELIEFS

BRING BACK KISSING BOOTHS!

HIRE A VIROLOGIST TO DO SOMETHING USEFUL

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