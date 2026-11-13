Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
3h

An excellent essay. Thank you very much for addressing such an important—and often overlooked—topic. Children today face challenges that go far beyond traditional education: excessive screen time, a lack of free play, reduced contact with nature, sleep deprivation, the consumption of ultra-processed foods, vaccines, environmental pollution, economic hardships, and a progressive decline in family and social interaction.

We are living amidst environmental toxins—in the soil, the sea, the air, and our food—that cause serious illnesses and premature deaths. There is growing evidence linking the widespread use of these substances to neurotoxic effects, which contribute to cognitive impairments in childhood and increase the risk of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders.

In this context, the push for annual "vaccines" for children amounts to organized crime, designed to generate profit for Big Pharma and its government allies. These "vaccines" not only cause immediate harm but also lead to a lifelong loss of immunity, effectively making individuals slaves to the pharmaceutical mafia. These are crimes against humanity—and crimes against children—subsidized by federal policy.

The number of recommended vaccines has more than quadrupled since the 1970s. During this same period, the health of children in the United States has seen a marked decline.

Pharmaceutical companies, along with the organizations that conduct and fund research, conceal the adverse effects associated with the childhood vaccination schedule. Numerous studies have highlighted this issue; for instance, a 2025 Danish cohort study specifically examined cumulative exposure to aluminum and adjuvants from childhood vaccines, investigating their potential link to autoimmune diseases, atopic/allergic conditions, and neurodevelopmental disorders. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40658954/ (2025)

Modern child-rearing practices are profoundly shaping the environment in which the child's brain matures. Cognitive development requires time, movement, affection, curiosity, rest, play, and genuine human relationships. We cannot expect optimal development if we neglect these fundamental needs. Communication between parents and children is essential in every aspect of daily life.

We need to restore a true culture of prevention. This entails conducting much deeper research into the impact of ultra-processed foods, additives, metabolic disturbances, environmental pollutants, and chemical exposures—as well as vaccination schedules that may trigger serious cognitive impairments from childhood, undermining children's mental and physical health.

It is necessary to reclaim a holistic view of childhood, investigate all environmental and biological factors, and, above all, prioritize the well-being and healthy development of the child above any economic or institutional interests.

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Robin Eubanks's avatar
Robin Eubanks
3h

Tools of the Mind is based on Soviet psychologist Lev Vygotsky's work. Interesting solution to a created problem.

Damage the body to manipulate the mind. A two-fer if unseen concentrated political power is the goal.

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