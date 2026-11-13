NurtureShock, published in 2009 by Po Bronson and Ashley Merryman, catalogs ten counterintuitive findings about the generation of children raised between 1986 and 2009 and attributes everything it sees going wrong to parenting technique, television, school structure, and sleep. The word “vaccine” does not appear in it. Neither does “aluminum,” “schedule,” or “injection.” This essay is a critique of what the book saw, what it refused to look at, and what the omission did for the industry whose products saturated the cohort the authors were describing. Where I quote Bronson and Merryman, their frame comes with the quotation. In my own voice the analysis runs on terrain: the body does not malfunction, symptoms are intelligent responses to insult, and chronic conditions trace back to what entered the child, not to what the parent did or did not do at the dinner table.

The Window

On November 14, 1986, Ronald Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. The Act removed civil liability from the manufacturers of childhood injection products. The commercial consequence was specific and immediate. Pharmaceutical companies that had been leaving the vaccine business because of liability (only one US manufacturer of pertussis vaccine remained by late 1985) re-entered it. New products were developed. New products were added to the schedule. The number of manufacturers grew. The industry’s vaccine revenue grew. The schedule began to expand.

In 1983, the CDC’s first recommended childhood schedule listed roughly eleven doses of four injected products through age eighteen. By 2007, that number had grown to thirty-nine doses, a 3.5-fold increase in twenty-four years.¹ The 2008 and 2009 schedules added further doses for rotavirus, hepatitis A, HPV, and influenza. The children Bronson and Merryman were writing about were born across this window. The ten-year-old Bronson introduces in the sleep chapter was born in 1999 and received the expanded schedule in full. The infants described in the language chapter were born in the second half of the 2000s.

This is the cohort NurtureShock describes. The authors describe them in granular, observational detail. They describe their fragile motivation. They describe their collapsed self-regulation. They describe them sleeping an hour less per night than children a generation earlier. They describe them struggling to speak. They describe them as more aggressive, not less, despite twenty years of anti-bullying programming. They quote Bronson’s own summary near the end of the aggression chapter: “Why modern involved parenting has failed to produce a generation of angels.”²

The authors never ask what the largest new variable in the cohort’s biological experience was. They never put the schedule expansion on the page. They never ask whether a product line that tripled in dose count during the same twenty years as the symptoms they are cataloging might be connected to the symptoms they are cataloging. The question is not addressed and rejected. The question is not considered.

This essay is about what the authors looked at, what they put under the streetlight, and the child-size shadow that fell across the whole book because they would not look in the dark.

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What NurtureShock Says

NurtureShock is built on counterintuitive findings. Each chapter takes a parenting assumption and inverts it. Praise for intelligence backfires. Early gifted testing misclassifies. Children lie earlier than parents think. Sibling conflict does not respond to refereeing technique. Teen arguing is a form of respect, not disrespect. Television educates children in aggression. Baby-education DVDs slow vocabulary.

The authors’ frame is consistent across all ten chapters. The children described are showing problems. The problems are explained by what parents did or did not do, by what schools did or did not teach, by what television they watched, by how much sleep they got, by whether they were praised the right way or the wrong way. The variables under investigation are all behavioral, pedagogical, or environmental in the soft-social sense. The children’s bodies are not variables. What was injected into those bodies is not a variable.

Bronson’s summary of the aggression chapter captures the frame in one line: “modern involved parenting has failed to produce a generation of angels.” The parents tried hard and failed. The children are the evidence of the failure. The explanation is parenting. This is the frame of the entire book.

The frame is what the pharmaceutical industry needs the frame to be. If the cohort described in NurtureShock is dysregulated because their parents overscheduled them, praised them wrong, or let them watch too much Dora, the schedule is in the clear. The book is 350 pages of plausible, well-sourced, academically-footnoted parent-blame published in the exact decade the schedule was most aggressively expanded. The book was a New York Times bestseller. It won awards. It became a parenting-class fixture. It is still in print.

The four symptoms the authors describe most clearly are the four symptoms the schedule most plausibly explains. Each deserves its own look.

Four Symptoms, Four Omissions

The collapse of self-regulation

The eighth chapter, “Can Self-Control Be Taught?”, asks why a generation of preschoolers appears to have lost the ability to control impulses, wait their turn, plan ahead, or stay on task. The authors introduce the Tools of the Mind curriculum, which teaches four- and five-year-olds to use private speech, pretend play, and planning to build what cognitive psychology calls executive function. The chapter is enthusiastic about Tools of the Mind. The implicit problem is cultural: children today do not get enough structured pretend play, so their prefrontal cortex does not develop the self-regulation muscles it used to develop naturally.

The parent-blame runs underneath. Modern parents overschedule, understimulate the imagination, or let screens substitute for play. The cultural prescription is a classroom intervention built on Vygotsky.

What the chapter never mentions is the organ the authors keep naming. The prefrontal cortex is the brain region most sensitive to developmental insult in the first five years of life. Aluminum is the primary adjuvant in the majority of the injected products added to the schedule across the window the book describes. The CDC’s own Pink Book, the standard training reference for the clinicians who administer the schedule, lists aluminum as the adjuvant in DTaP, Hib, Hepatitis A, and Hepatitis B.³ Christopher Exley’s laboratory at Keele University documented aluminum concentrations in the brain tissue of deceased donors with the pattern medicine labels autism that were among the highest ever measured in human brain tissue.⁴ Guillemette Crépeaux’s group demonstrated that aluminum hydroxide adjuvant particles travel from the injection site into mouse brain tissue, and that lower doses produced greater neurotoxicity than higher, inverting the dose-response assumption regulators rely on.⁵

The prefrontal cortex depends on a clean neural environment to lay down its circuits in the first five years. Children receiving the expanded schedule across those five years are receiving repeated injections of a documented neurotoxin into a body that cannot efficiently excrete it. The authors describe the behavioral consequence in detail. They prescribe pretend play.

The lost hour, and the lost nervous system

The second chapter is a strong piece of science journalism. The authors demonstrate, with real data, that children in the described cohort sleep about an hour less per night than children of the previous generation, and that the sleep debt produces measurable cognitive, emotional, and metabolic damage. Dr. Avi Sadeh is quoted: “A loss of one hour of sleep is equivalent to [the loss of] two years of cognitive maturation and development.”⁶ The chapter cites research tying sleep loss in children to IQ reduction, emotional dysregulation, inattentiveness that looks like what medicine labels ADHD, and obesity.

The authors blame parents and culture. The listed causes are “overscheduling of activities, burdensome homework, lax bedtimes, televisions and cell phones in the bedroom.”⁷ Guilt from working parents gets a mention. The authors never consider that a child whose autonomic nervous system has been repeatedly inflamed by injection might have difficulty regulating the sleep-wake cycle. They never consider that a child whose body is still sequestering injected aluminum may spend the night processing a biochemical load that was not on the table thirty years earlier.

One footnote in the chapter is remarkable. The authors cite a 2007 reference for the finding that the effects of childhood sleep loss are “akin to lead exposure.”⁸ They draw the comparison and move on. They never ask what a developing child’s nervous system might be exposed to that actually resembles lead in its mechanism. They do not mention that injected aluminum concentrates in neural tissue by the same general process as other trivalent metals, or that the childhood schedule across their window was also still carrying thimerosal, an organomercury preservative, in several products until the early 2000s and in the influenza product throughout.⁹ The “akin to lead exposure” line sits in the footnotes. The sleep is blamed on the cell phones.

Morgan Fichter, the ten-year-old whose insomnia opens the chapter, is described in the kind of clinical detail that should trigger every diagnostic instinct in the reader. She cannot sleep. She has emotional meltdowns of the kind “usually seen only in three-year-olds who missed their nap.” She is crabby, prone to crying. She falls asleep in class. Her mother worries. The book blames a hypercritical teacher from the previous year, and then caffeine. These are offered as the explanation. The schedule she received across her first decade of life, from 1999 to 2009, is not on the page.

Why Alyssa doesn’t talk

The tenth chapter examines why some infants talk early and others don’t. The authors spend much of the chapter on the Baby Einstein controversy. A University of Washington team found that infants who watched baby-education DVDs knew six to eight fewer words of the standardized MacArthur Communicative Development Inventory than infants who did not, with a dose-response pattern.¹⁰ Disney’s CEO publicly attacked the researchers. The chapter’s central argument is that responsive parent-child interaction, not video exposure, drives language acquisition.

The parent-blame structure is explicit. Parents who parked their infants in front of Baby Einstein did so because they believed the marketing claim that the videos would make their babies smart. The videos slowed vocabulary instead. The lesson is: parent better, talk to your baby, caress your baby.

What the chapter does not say is what else those babies received in their first fifteen months. The Hepatitis B birth dose, added to the US schedule in 1991, delivers aluminum adjuvant into a newborn within twenty-four hours of birth.¹¹ By the age at which first words typically emerge, the infant has received more than twenty doses of injected products, most of them carrying aluminum. Bronson’s cohort was the first American generation for whom this was routine. The chapter examines their vocabulary deficits and names the DVDs as the variable.

In the middle of the chapter, Bronson describes a preschool teacher’s three-year-old son, George. In the authors’ words: “He had special needs. She was convinced Tools would work for the normal children, but would it work for George? My son had speech and language delays, very severely. He didn’t speak at all. He wasn’t yet diagnosed with autism, but he had all the red flags of it. Later that fall, George was instead diagnosed with a hearing problem.”¹²

A preschool-aged child with “all the red flags of autism” who turns out to have a hearing problem appears in the middle of a language-acquisition chapter in a book written in 2009 about the first generation to receive the expanded schedule, and the authors use him as a detour on the way back to the Tools of the Mind curriculum. They do not ask what in George’s first three years might have caused the “red flags of autism” in the first place. They do not ask what might have caused the hearing problem. They do not ask whether the two might share an upstream cause. They describe him and move on.

Mark Blaxill and Dan Olmsted’s work on the historical emergence of what medicine calls autism places the first identified cases in the 1930s, the same decade ethylmercury preservatives were introduced into pediatric products.¹³ The earliest epidemiological surveys of the condition, published between 1966 (Lotter, UK) and 1987 (Burd, US), placed its prevalence at roughly 4 per 10,000 or less.¹⁴ By the 2000 CDC surveillance of eight-year-olds, the prevalence of the pattern labeled autism was 1 in 150; by the 2008 cycle, 1 in 88.¹⁵ The rate had risen approximately thirtyfold across four decades. The pattern labeled speech delay, often the earliest presentation of the broader developmental injury profile, tracked the same curve. The authors mention none of it. Alyssa does not talk. The authors blame her parents’ television habits.

Why modern parenting failed to produce a generation of angels

The ninth chapter, “Plays Well With Others,” is the one where the parent-blame frame comes closest to surfacing in Bronson’s own words. The cohort described has not become kinder despite the heaviest anti-bullying and social-emotional-learning investment any generation of children in American history has received. Relational aggression, verbal aggression, and physical aggression are observed at high rates in preschool children. The authors propose that educational television is a major driver, because shows on PBS and Nickelodeon spend most of their airtime establishing conflict between characters and only a few minutes resolving it, and children absorb the conflict without absorbing the resolution.¹⁶

The writers summarize the chapter in one line: “Why modern involved parenting has failed to produce a generation of angels.” They answer the question with the television hypothesis, with a critique of self-esteem culture, and with the observation that praising self-esteem seems to produce more aggression, not less.¹⁷

What they do not mention is that the CDC’s own Pink Book documents behavioral adverse events following multiple vaccines on the childhood schedule. Persistent crying lasting three hours or longer and hypotonic-hyporesponsive episodes are listed as moderate-to-severe systemic reactions to DTaP. Irritability is listed as a statistically significant adverse event of the rotavirus vaccine (11.4% in the vaccinated group versus 8.7% in placebo recipients).³ They do not mention that a developing nervous system carrying repeated neuro-inflammatory insult across the first five years of life will show a lower threshold for emotional reactivity across the lifespan. They do not mention that the cohort they describe as more aggressive than earlier cohorts received substantially more aluminum in their first five years than any earlier cohort of American children in history.

The chapter blames television. The product line that delivers the chemical substrate for behavioral dysregulation is not examined.

Even Here

The sixth chapter on sibling relationships is the one that looks most purely cultural. Bronson and Merryman show that whether siblings grow close as adults depends less on how skillfully parents referee the fights and more on how much shared enjoyable time the siblings get. A child’s pre-existing best-friend relationship predicts the quality of the later sibling bond.¹⁸ Bronson is right that shared play, warm parental facilitation, and early friendship experience all matter.

He is not telling the whole story. A sibling bond is built by two nervous systems engaging with each other, over years, in unstructured hours of co-regulated play. If either system is dysregulated, the bond-building capacity is impaired. A child who cannot tolerate frustration, wait a turn, read another child’s facial expression, sustain attention through a shared game, or stay regulated in the sensory load of a sibling’s proximity is not a child who will accumulate the shared history the chapter identifies as decisive.

The conditions the four previous sections of this essay named all compromise exactly this capacity. The collapsed self-regulation makes every sustained interaction harder. The sleep deficit shortens the fuse. The language delay thins the shared narrative that sibling bonds run on. The aggression turns play into conflict. The parents, meanwhile, pour their energy into managing meltdowns rather than facilitating the shared time Bronson identifies as the active ingredient.

Culture operates on a substrate. When the substrate is intact, the cultural interventions Bronson recommends have something to work with. When the substrate has been damaged, the same interventions reach a child who cannot receive them. A dysregulated four-year-old given shared play opportunities does not accumulate shared play. He accumulates failed attempts at shared play that his sibling eventually stops initiating. The book’s prescription assumes a nervous system capable of receiving it. The window NurtureShock describes is the window in which that assumption stopped being safe.

The sibling chapter was supposed to be the chapter the authors got right. It turns out to be the chapter where the omission reaches furthest. Even in the domain most purely cultural, the schedule has shaped what the culture can produce.

The Oldest Trick

Parent-blame is not a new operation. It is the oldest cover story in the industrial medical cabinet. When a child is injured by something a corporation sold, the first move of the corporation’s defenders is to look at the parent. The pattern runs back to the compulsory smallpox vaccination campaigns of the late 1800s, when injuries were commonly blamed on the child’s “constitution” or the mother’s nervous temperament rather than on the inoculation that preceded them.

Bruno Bettelheim’s refrigerator mother theory, which blamed what medicine called childhood autism on emotionally cold mothers, held the field from the 1940s into the 1970s.¹⁹ A generation of American mothers were told, by credentialed professionals, that they had caused their children’s developmental injury by failing to love them properly. When families rejected the diagnosis, their children were taken by force. Bettelheim called the process “parentectomy.” Psychiatric teams arrived at homes with guards who held off the screaming mothers while the children were removed, many of them to the Orthogenic School Bettelheim ran at the University of Chicago, where they were kept for up to a dozen years.

The operation was not conducted in good faith. Richard Pollack’s 1997 biography documented that Bettelheim deliberately misdiagnosed children as autistic who were not, to raise his “cure rate” and secure funding.²⁰ Edward Dolnick’s 1998 examination of the papers found that Bettelheim knew by 1964 his methods could not cure autism and continued publishing the theory for another twenty-six years anyway.²¹ The ethylmercury preservative in those children’s injected products was not on the table. The cold mother was.

Ann Bauer’s son Andrew was born in 1988, inside the NurtureShock cohort. When he lost language at three and a half in 1991, Iron Range social workers told Bauer and her husband they were the cause. The refrigerator-mother framework had officially retired but had not finished retiring in rural Minnesota. Bauer complied, attended parenting classes twice weekly, and kept her children. At five Andrew was diagnosed with autism. The parenting-caused framework was replaced by the dietary-caused framework, then the insufficient-therapy framework, then in his teens by the brain-chemistry framework. He was prescribed Lexapro at seventeen, Abilify at eighteen, then Risperdal and Depakote. He died at twenty-eight on his living room floor, with no cause of death the coroner could identify. Bauer had watched four successive frameworks assign the cause to everything except what Andrew had been injected with across his first decade of life. The frameworks retired one by one. The schedule did not.²²

Jonice Webb’s work on Childhood Emotional Neglect, popular in the 2010s and 2020s, offers a profile of adult struggle: emotional numbing, persistent inability to feel joy, difficulty regulating emotional responses, chronic self-criticism, difficulty relaxing, difficulty asking for help, feelings of being different.²³ The profile is a close match for the symptom pattern of an adult whose developing nervous system was repeatedly inflamed in childhood. Webb explains the pattern by what the parents failed to provide. The chemical substrate in the parents’ children is not in her framework. The companion essay Running on Aluminum takes the Webb profile apart in detail.²⁴

Charles Richet won the 1913 Nobel Prize for his demonstration that injection of foreign proteins creates sensitization: subsequent exposures produce an escalating inflammatory response, sometimes a fatal one.²⁵ This mechanism was known in 1913. It was known before the childhood schedule existed. It was systematically erased from the medical literature across the twentieth century, replaced by the “faulty digestion” hypothesis for conditions that are plainly injection-induced. The sensitization mechanism, if restored, would make the entire schedule indefensible. So it was retired.

NurtureShock is the same operation in a softer register. Bronson and Merryman are professional journalists with access to primary sources. They had the published prevalence data on what medicine labels autism. They had the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program statistics. They had the full body of adverse-event literature. They chose to write a book about a cohort of chronically injected children without examining the injections. Their book, bestseller and award-winner, reinforced the parent-blame frame in exactly the decade the schedule was most aggressively expanded.

The frame was built over a century by an industry that needed it to exist so that nobody would look at the needle. Whether that industry had any direct relationship with Bronson’s publisher is immaterial and I have no evidence either way. The frame was in place. The authors worked inside it. The product shipped. The industry got the book it needed from writers who never had to be asked.

The Control Group That Nobody Funded

The window the essay has been describing carried more than one new chemical variable. Processed and refined food expanded. Electromagnetic exposure intensified. Soil and food nutrient density fell. Screens entered infancy. The schedule was not the only thing that changed. It was, however, the single new biological input injected directly into every child, repeatedly, across the first years of life. Pulling it apart from the other variables is what a controlled comparison does.

If the symptoms NurtureShock cataloged were caused only by overscheduling, lax bedtimes, television, and inadequate pretend play, those symptoms would appear in children raised without the schedule at the same rates as in children raised with it. The parenting variables are the same across both groups. Overscheduled, television-saturated, under-played children exist in both groups. If the parenting hypothesis is right, the developmental injury profile should not care whether the child received the expanded schedule or none of it.

Nobody has been willing to fund the study that would answer the question. In the entire history of American medicine, no large, properly controlled comparison of chronically-injected and chronically-uninjected children has been commissioned by any health agency. The reason is not mysterious. The agencies that would fund the study are funded in part by vaccine licensing fees and populated by officials whose career advancement runs through the industry. A study whose likely result would end that revenue model is a study the agencies will not commission. This is not institutional inertia. It is a conflict of interest with identifiable beneficiaries. The ignorance is architecturally produced.

When institutional researchers have come close to running it, the results have been buried or the data destroyed. In 2014, William Thompson, a senior scientist at the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office and a coauthor of the agency’s 2004 MMR-autism study, released a public statement under federal whistleblower protection confirming that he and his colleagues had omitted statistically significant data from the published paper. The omitted data, Thompson said, showed an association between early MMR vaccination and the pattern labeled autism in African-American boys. The original datasets, according to Thompson, had been destroyed. Brian Hooker’s subsequent reanalysis of the recoverable data found a 3.36 relative risk for the subgroup the CDC had excluded.²⁶ The 2004 study continues to be cited as foundational evidence that no such association exists.

Joy Garner ran the comparison anyway. Not as an institution, as a private citizen. In 2019, after attending a California rally against vaccine mandates, Garner set up a survey booth and began collecting health data from Americans who had never received any injected product. The survey reached participants across 48 states. The resulting dataset, the Control Group Pilot Survey of Unvaccinated Americans, was published in 2020 and updated in 2021, with expert review by statistician Jan-Wilhelm Van Der Bergh, healthcare survey expert Dr. Pebsworth, and public health expert Dr. Kimmel.²⁷

The population Garner located is small. Approximately 0.26% of living Americans have received no injected products in their lifetime. The population exists. It is findable. Garner’s team found them.

The findings were what the institutions have spent a century making sure never got measured. Chronic illness rates in Garner’s genuinely unvaccinated cohort were in the low single digits, compared to roughly 54% in the CDC and HHS reference data for the general population. Developmental disabilities, learning disabilities, speech disorders, the condition labeled ADHD, epilepsy, food allergies, digestive disorders, asthma, and eczema were all present at dramatically lower rates in the unvaccinated cohort.²⁸

The categories Garner’s survey measured are the categories Bronson’s book cataloged. The cohort whose symptom load Bronson attributed to parenting is the vaccinated cohort. The cohort whose rates fall by an order of magnitude when the injected products are removed is the cohort Bronson never looked for.

Anthony Mawson’s 2017 study of home-schooled American children, comparing 666 fully vaccinated and completely unvaccinated six- to twelve-year-olds, found that vaccinated children had 4.2 times the odds of a diagnosis in the pattern labeled autism, 4.2 times the odds of the condition labeled ADHD, 5.2 times the odds of a learning disability, and 30 times the odds of allergic rhinitis, along with higher rates of what medicine labels otitis media, pneumonia, and eczema.²⁹ Frontiers in Public Health withdrew the paper after coordinated pressure from Retraction Watch and allied pharma-defense outlets. The Journal of Translational Science published it.

These are the studies the authors of NurtureShock would have needed to cite in order to examine the variable they refused to examine. The studies exist. The reader just has to know they exist. Either Bronson and Merryman knew and omitted them, or their professional curiosity did not reach the obvious question in their own domain. Both are indictments.

Morgan Fichter, Aged Ten

Return to the ten-year-old girl from the sleep chapter.

Morgan Fichter, fifth grade, Roxbury, New Jersey. Born in 1999. Received the full expanded schedule across her first ten years, which by the time she entered school had grown to include additional doses the children of thirty years earlier had not received. She plays competitive soccer and violin. Her mother coaches her team. Her father is a police sergeant. The family is intact, present, involved, attentive. Bronson chose this family as the chapter’s opening because they are visibly doing everything the parent-blame frame would say to do.

Morgan cannot sleep. She lays awake until midnight or later, clutching a leopard-fur pillow. Her bedroom walls are taped with index cards of vocabulary words she is struggling with. During the day she is “crabby and prone to crying easily.” Twice a month she suffers “an emotional meltdown, a kind of overreacting crying tantrum usually seen only in three-year-olds who missed their nap.” She falls asleep in class.

The authors offer two explanations. A hypercritical teacher the year before. One cola too late in the afternoon.

Read her again. A child whose autonomic nervous system does not regulate the sleep-wake cycle. A child whose emotional regulation keeps collapsing to a developmental age seven years below her chronological age. A child whose body is visibly, measurably not at rest. A child whose parents have done everything right and watched their child fall apart anyway.

The chemical substrate is in her. It has been in her for ten years. It is in every child in her class. The authors of the book will not see it because they will not look. The parents of the child do not see it because the authors of the book they trusted told them the problem was the teacher and the Coke.

Morgan is why this essay exists. Not Morgan specifically, who is by now in her mid-thirties. The ten-year-old girl in the chair at the breakfast table today, in 2026, whose mother is reading a current parenting bestseller and being told to adjust bedtimes and limit screens. That child’s parents deserve the information Bronson and Merryman refused to put on the page.

A responsible science journalist writing a book about this cohort in 2009 had a professional obligation to examine the schedule question. Bronson and Merryman knew the question existed. Everyone in American science journalism in 2009 knew it existed. They wrote around it for 350 pages. They did not do their job.

The schedule is the variable. The parents have been carrying the blame for the injuries their children’s bodies are reporting. The oldest trick in the industry’s playbook is to keep it that way.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

A man loses his keys walking home at night. When he gets to his front door, he sees he has dropped them somewhere along the way. He goes back out to look. Under the streetlight he kneels down and starts searching the patch of grass he can see.

Another man walks by and asks him what he is doing. “Looking for my keys,” says the first man. The second man helps. They look together for a long time. They do not find the keys. Finally the second man asks, “Are you sure you dropped them here?”

“No,” says the first man. “I dropped them over there, in the dark.”

“Then why are you looking here?”

“Because the light is better here.”

The man wrote a book about his search. The book was very careful. It described every blade of grass he examined. It described the exact spot the light fell. It described how many times he had crossed the patch and from which direction. He was a thorough and patient man. He wrote well.

But the keys were not where he was looking. The book described only the grass.

A whole generation of parents read the book and went looking in the same patch of grass. Their children’s keys were in the dark, in the needle, where no one was holding the light.

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