Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Carole's avatar
Carole
6h

Antibiotic history?

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
2h

I love this article. I feel the same way about hypermobility. It’s now being pushed as a disability, and in a very small percentage of cases it can be, but most of us are well within the normal ranges, just not in the center of the curve. I hate that every system in our culture is pushing us to look for weakness rather than working with our own personal unique body to get the best out of it.

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