Patrick Antonius is a Finnish professional poker player, resident of Monaco, with more than two decades at the highest levels of cash game poker and induction into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2024. In September 2026 he sat for a long interview with the podcaster JRB in which, nine minutes in, he began to describe his health in genetic terms. This essay examines what he actually said about his life, what the industry sold him as the explanation, and what the record of that industry contains. Establishment vocabulary (genes, variants, SNPs, “injury predisposition,” “autoimmune,” “genetic susceptibility”) appears here inside quotation and attribution, because that is where it lives. The terrain reading (mechanical overload, toxic exposure, nutritional depletion, the body’s intelligent response to injury) operates in the author’s own voice. Keeping the two registers separate is the only way to show both what the industry says and what the body had already told its owner.

The Interview

“I actually did some very deep genetic testing and I find out I have a g, I have we, I have very unusual genetics,” Patrick Antonius told the podcaster JRB in September 2026. “I have a gene that kind of makes it almost impossible to be a professional athlete, cuz when I try to push my body really hard I am, I’m very prone to like tendon injuries and disc injuries.”¹

He continued. “It’s scary how deep this gene stuff can go. It goes deep into your brain functioning, nutritioning, what, what it goes really deep. It goes even to specific foods.”²

He was now, he said, on “the very good program.” He had found a practitioner “specializing in all this autoimmune disease cancer which goes to the deepest level of health on the cellular level.” He was taking “kind of right supplements, right dietary things,” and feeling good. The timeline he described was lifelong, in exactly the way the industry’s marketing promises.³

Over the next ninety minutes of conversation he also, without noticing the connection, told JRB exactly what had happened to his body.

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What His Body Did

By age fifteen he was practicing tennis “four hours a day, five hours a day.” His back went. He described, in his own words, “a bulggin’s disc,” and an orthopedic doctor who told him he would never play tennis again. The physical therapy he received was poor. “That’s why it took so long to recover. One and a half years until I found like a good physical therapy, proper training and I recovered.”⁴

He returned. Two more years at the top of Finnish junior tennis, ranked top thirty nationally, training with players who would go on to professional careers. Another injury at nineteen ended tennis as a serious pursuit. Tennis, he said, is “a brutal sport when you practicing like 4 hours a day, 5 hours a day and you have shoulder elbow.”⁵

He then spent approximately twenty years sitting at card tables. In August 2026, after an unusually heavy stretch of poker during which he played “around the clock 24-hour sessions” for two weeks, he decided to return to competitive tennis. He developed a hip problem. He had been seeing a physiotherapist for two weeks when he spoke to JRB, limping, declining a weekend trip with friends.⁶

A boy was trained five hours a day until his spine ruptured. A teenager received eighteen months of bad physical therapy. A man came back to competitive sport after two decades of sitting at a card table and his hip complained. The pattern needs no further explanation. The body told the story each time. Patrick repeated the story accurately to his interviewer.

Then he reached for a gene.

Where to Find This in the Interview For readers who want to hear Patrick in his own voice, the relevant passages in his September 2026 conversation with JRB on Broke Living with JRB are: 6:30–9:12 — Tennis background: early training, injuries, the bulging disc at fifteen, the orthopedic doctor who told him he would never play again, the eighteen months of poor physical therapy, the return to competition, the second injury at nineteen that ended tennis as a serious pursuit. 9:17–9:48 — The genetic claim first stated: “I actually did some very deep genetic testing and I find out I have a gene... I’m very prone to tendon injuries and disc injuries.” 9:48–10:05 — The claim extended: “It’s scary how deep this gene stuff can go. It goes deep into your brain functioning, nutritioning... It goes even to specific foods.” 10:05–11:30 — The program: “the very good program,” the “right supplements, right dietary things,” and the practitioner “specializing in all this autoimmune disease cancer which goes to the deepest level of health on the cellular level.” 13:40–14:26 — The terrain framework in Patrick’s own voice: the body “heals itself” when given “right environment, right nutrition”; EMF, stress, and overstimulation as causes of illness. 14:34–15:44 — The gluten story: years of “inflammation, injuries, low energy levels, brain fog” resolved after he removed gluten in 2011. 45:41–46:30 — The hip problem of 2026, following “around the clock 24-hour sessions” and a return to competitive tennis after two decades of sitting at card tables.

The Discoverers’ Retreat

The gene story Patrick bought came from a small research network in Cape Town. In 2006, Gugu Mokone, Martin Schwellnus, Tim Noakes, and Malcolm Collins published a case-control study in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports. They compared 111 subjects with Achilles tendon pathology to 129 controls, all of European ancestry, in South Africa. They genotyped a particular variant in the COL5A1 gene, later catalogued as rs12722, and found that one allele was more common in the controls than in the cases. The odds ratio for the whole sample was 1.9, with a 95% confidence interval of 1.3 to 3.0. For a secondary analysis restricted to seventy-two subjects with chronic tendinopathy, the odds ratio rose to 2.6 (1.5 to 4.5). The paper concluded that individuals with the protective allele were “less likely of developing symptoms of chronic Achilles tendinopathy.”⁷

This is the paper that opened an entire athletic injury category inside the direct-to-consumer genetic testing industry. It is a candidate-gene study of 240 people, done in one city by one laboratory group. It is a reasonable starting hypothesis. It is not a clinical test.

In the years that followed, the same Cape Town network (Collins, Alison September, Michael Posthumus) ran further studies and added COL1A1 rs1800012 to the panel. Results were mixed. Some replicated. Some did not. Some pointed in opposite directions depending on how the alleles were coded. The COL1A1 genotype of commercial interest, the rare TT, appeared in approximately four percent of European controls. A rare homozygote does not sort the other ninety-six percent of customers.

By 2015, the Cape Town group was publishing cautions. In the British Journal of Sports Medicine that year, Collins, September, and Posthumus wrote that “many direct-to-consumer companies are currently marketing genetic tests directly to athletes without it being requested by an appropriately qualified healthcare professional, and without interpretation alongside other clinical indicators or lifestyle factors. These specific genetic tests are premature.”⁸

By 2023, in the same journal that had carried Mokone 2006, Collins and September published a review titled “Are commercial genetic injury tests premature?” Their answer, printed in the abstract: “the current evidence suggests that it is premature or even not viable to include these three polymorphisms as markers of injury risk.” The three polymorphisms they named: COL1A1 rs1800012, COL5A1 rs12722, GDF5 rs143383. These are the markers at the center of the commercial athletic genetics industry. The authors who discovered them, by name, told the industry to stop selling them.⁹

The industry did not stop.

What the Meta-Analyses Found

Pooled analyses accumulated. In 2022, Rui Guo and colleagues at Beijing Sport University published the largest synthesis in the literature, twenty-one observational studies on COL5A1 polymorphisms and musculoskeletal soft tissue injuries. For rs12722 overall: T versus C allele, OR 1.14 (95% confidence interval 1.03 to 1.28). An allelic odds ratio of 1.14 is a small shift in a noisy trait. It is not destiny. It is not a reason for a supplement.

The more consequential finding was in the stratified analysis. The authors wrote: “Stratified analyses by injury type suggested that rs12722 polymorphism was associated with an increased susceptibility to ligament injury under five genetic models. But the association was not found in tendon injury or muscle injury.”¹⁰

The marker that opened the field in 2006 as an Achilles tendinopathy finding does not, in the largest meta-analysis available in 2026, show a tendon-injury association. The literature has walked away from its own origin story.

Patrick is a tennis player with disc and tendon complaints. The marker sold for his profile has, in the best pool of evidence, no tendon association. He bought a lifetime of supplements against it anyway.

What the Industry Sells

The companies know all of this. They sell anyway.

3X4 Genetics operates out of Solana Beach, California. Its test is marketed as “35 pathway results across the 10 health areas,” at $299, available either direct to the consumer or through more than nine thousand associated clinicians. The muscle and skeletal pathway promises “Injury risk, recovery speed and bone health, train with your genes, not against them.” Every result “includes food, lifestyle and supplement guidance matched to your genes.” The lifelong frame is printed twice on the product page: “Yours for life, DNA doesn’t change” and “Never changes, test once, use for life.”¹¹ Patrick’s description to JRB of his supplements, his dietary rules, and his lifelong program could be lifted from the page.

SelfDecode sells a tendon-injury report for $59. The companion article, “You Train Hard, Yet Injuries Keep Sidelining You. Your Collagen Genes May Be Why,” is written by “the SelfDecode Research Team” and reviewed by Puya Yazdi, MD. It prescribes a protocol: “People with COL5A1 variants benefit from high-dose collagen peptides (10-15g daily of hydrolyzed collagen), combined with vitamin C (500mg daily), which is required for collagen cross-linking.” The article names Vital Proteins and Orgain as example brands. The adjacent frequency claim on the same page, that “roughly 30-35% of athletes carry the T allele” at rs12722, inverts Mokone’s own numbers. Mokone’s protective allele frequency was 29.8 percent in controls; the T allele was the majority. SelfDecode has published a frequency that reverses the reference paper’s data.¹²

Nutrigenomix is more careful on the surface. Its 2020 sample report, hosted on a laboratory website, names COL5A1 rs12722 by its official identifier, prints “Your variant: TT, Your risk: Elevated,” and cites a single paper to support the claim: September et al., British Journal of Sports Medicine 2009. That is one of the two main 2009 Cape Town papers. The sample does not cite Guo 2022, which found no tendon association. It does not cite Collins and September 2023, which told sellers to stop. The company’s recommendation in the sample case: “be mindful of activities requiring a surge of energy or overextension of this tendon through certain exercises such as uphill running. Preventive measures also include additional stretching of your calf muscles and increasing the duration of your warm up and cool down during exercise sessions.”¹³ Translated: warm up, stretch, strengthen your calves. The DNA test produced generic sports-medicine advice. The genotype did not change the advice. The genotype was the receipt.

DNAFit was once the UK brand name in this market. Its own domain, as of October 2026, redirects to CircleDNA. The company that was DNAFit has migrated. CircleDNA sells eighteen reports in its “sports and fitness” product, including “Injury Risk,” “Risk of Achilles Tendon Injury,” and “Risk of Anterior Cruciate Ligament Rupture.” It quotes an “analytical accuracy rate of 99.9%” for its sequencing. That is a claim about the lab chemistry. It is not a claim about the clinical accuracy of its injury-risk reports. The two numbers sit close together on the page.¹⁴

The MTHFR branch runs in parallel. Ben Lynch, ND, author of Dirty Genes, sells an “MTHFR Support Bundle” through Seeking Health, discounted to $73.60. The page opens: “You have an MTHFR variant. Here’s your starting point.” On duration: “If you carry significant variants, your body will likely always appreciate some level of support.”¹⁵ On an adjacent page on the same site, Lynch himself writes: “You do not base how much methylfolate you take based on which or how many MTHFR SNPs you have.”¹⁶ The company’s own site contradicts the company’s own product. Patrick’s second claim to JRB, that his gene goes into “brain functioning, nutritioning, specific foods,” is the MTHFR sales pitch almost verbatim.

Common population variants, often with weak or disputed effect sizes, become lifelong supplement protocols. The genotype provides the reason to start. “DNA doesn’t change” provides the reason never to stop. Where actionable advice appears, it is advice any competent coach or dietitian would already have given.

The Pattern Is Older Than Patrick

Patrick is not the first elite athlete to walk out of this industry with “high injury risk” written over his training history.

In March 2014, Runner’s World ran a piece on Jenny Meadows, the British 800-meter runner who had taken silver at the 2010 World Indoor Championships and then missed the 2012 Olympics with a tendon injury. After her injury she took a DNAFit test. “I only wish I’d had this information years ago. I could have trained more effectively,” she said. “The real eye-opener has been that I have a high risk of injury. This is the biggest fear of any athlete.”¹⁷

The magazine wrote that her DNAFit test “apparently revealed that she has an increased risk for soft-tendon injuries.” She modified her training to include fewer track workouts and more cycling. She became a DNAFit spokesperson. No gene name was published. No genotype. No lab report. The company had found a world-class athlete who had just suffered the exact injury the test’s output would frame as predicted.

The arrangement is structural. An elite athlete suffers an injury that threatens her career. She takes a test, which identifies that she has “high risk” for the kind of injury she just had. She adopts the finding as her own biography and tells the story in interviews, often as a paid spokesperson for the company that sold her the test. Her endorsement reaches the next injured athlete, who arrives at the test persuaded that someone like her found something useful. The test’s output is validated by her belief that it predicted something, when what it did was describe something after the fact. Greg Rutherford, the 2012 Olympic long jump champion, became a paid DNAFit spokesperson by 2016 under the same arrangement, promoting the test while winning further medals he attributed in part to its guidance.¹⁸

A decade after Meadows, Patrick Antonius told JRB: “I have very unusual genetics... I’m very prone to tendon injuries and disc injuries.” Two world-class athletes, ten years apart, arrived at the same self-description after a cheek swab, after the real injuries they had already sustained. The pattern is older than Patrick. He is the current example.

Seven in Ten

How unusual is “unusual”?

On October 15, 2020, a British runner writing under the name The PhD Runner published a review of her DNAFit experience. The company had sent her a report. Her injury result, as she rendered it: “I have a HIGH PREDISPOSITION to connective and soft tissue injuries. I am much more likely to develop tendinopathies and tendonitis with regular training.”¹⁹ She noted that the genes named “are most strongly linked to Achilles tendon, knee ligament, and shoulder injuries.”

She also noted something the company does not advertise. About seventy percent of DNAFit users had received the same injury result. A “high predisposition” shared by seven in ten customers is a marketing label, not a diagnosis.

Patrick’s “very unusual genetics” are, in the industry’s own commercial output, the ordinary result. The uniqueness he purchased for himself is the modal product the industry sells. Jenny Meadows got it in 2014. The PhD Runner got it in 2020. Patrick Antonius got it in time to talk about it on a podcast in 2026. The report is the product. The report is also the same report.

What the Mainstream Has Already Said

Mainstream medical genetics has been clear on this for more than a decade.

In 2013, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics published a practice guideline on MTHFR testing. The abstract concludes: “There is growing evidence that MTHFR polymorphism testing has minimal clinical utility and, therefore should not be ordered as a part of a routine evaluation for thrombophilia.”²⁰ A 2020 ACMG addendum reclassified the 2013 document from “evidence-based practice guideline” to “Clinical Practice Resource.” The clinical recommendation itself was not reversed.²¹

The CDC’s clinician page on folic acid, updated July 15, 2026, is addressed to the practitioner whose patient has walked in with a direct-to-consumer MTHFR result: “After testing with a direct-to-consumer genetic testing kit, patients may be seeking guidance on taking folic acid given their MTHFR genotype. There are no clinical recommendations at this time to test for MTHFR status or for consuming a different amount of folate or folic acid on the basis of the MTHFR genotype.”²²

The 2015 consensus statement from Webborn and colleagues in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, co-authored by fourteen sports scientists including Claude Bouchard, Yannis Pitsiladis, and Alun Williams, states: “The general consensus among sport and exercise genetics researchers is that genetic tests have no role to play in talent identification or the individualised prescription of training to maximise performance.” The same group warned about quality control failures, including samples from the same individual returning different results from different companies.²³

In November 2016, STAT journalist Rebecca Robbins published a long investigation into the athletic genetic testing industry. Robert Green, a geneticist at Harvard, told her: “The notion that they’re somehow tailoring these recommendations on the basis of your DNA is nonsense.”²⁴ Alun Williams, co-author of the Webborn consensus, told the same reporter that the companies cite the research “inappropriately,” with “selective quotations or taking little bit of information and extrapolating way beyond what we say.”²⁵

On March 31, 2021, the UK Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint against DNAFit. The ad in question had promised, “We’re DNA. We know all about your body.” The ruling: the ad “must not appear again in the form complained about.” The company was told its future marketing “must not state or imply they could provide consumers with effective personalised exercise and nutrition information or advice based on sequencing of their DNA that would result in improved health and fitness outcomes unless they held documentary evidence to that effect.”²⁶

The scientists who discovered the markers have called the tests premature. The sports science consensus says the same. Clinical geneticists have ruled MTHFR testing clinically useless. An advertising regulator forced DNAFit to pull an ad in 2021. The companies continue, operating under new brand names when the old ones become inconvenient.

The Same Device in Another Market

The gene story Patrick bought at retail is the same device used elsewhere. When connective tissue damage follows a pharmaceutical the medical system has conceded ground on, the admission is permitted; the CDC’s Pink Book acknowledges that up to twenty-five percent of adult women develop joint symptoms after MMR vaccination, attributed to the rubella component.²⁷ When connective tissue damage follows pharmaceuticals the medical system does not want investigated, the explanation migrates. The 2012 Institute of Medicine review parked reactive arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, arthralgia, and brachial neuritis in the “inadequate evidence to accept or reject causation” bucket.²⁸ The post-vaccination literature attributes the chronic cases to “genetically susceptible individuals.” Pope’s 1998 Journal of Rheumatology case series of eleven hepatitis B recipients who developed rheumatoid arthritis used that framing,²⁹ as does Shoenfeld’s ASIA framework across dozens of vaccine-adjacent conditions.³⁰

The injury is real. The gene is where investigation stops. The industry Patrick walked into sells the retail version of that same stopping point. He is paying for it. People injured by pharmaceuticals they did not ask to think of as pharmaceuticals get the gene story imposed on them, often without being asked.

What Collagen Actually Needs, and What Damages It

Tendons and discs are made of collagen. Collagen is a protein. Proteins are built from amino acids, which come from food, and are assembled in the body with the help of specific cofactors, also from food. Type I collagen is built from glycine, proline, and lysine as its main amino acid inputs. Ascorbate (the molecule sold as vitamin C) is the cofactor for the enzymes that hydroxylate proline and lysine during fibril assembly. Copper is the cofactor for lysyl oxidase, the enzyme that produces the cross-links giving the fibril its tensile strength. Sulfur, zinc, and manganese contribute. Patrick could obtain all of these from a serving of beef liver and a bowl of bone broth, and would not need to buy them from Vital Proteins.

Collagen is damaged by what damages everything in the body: mechanical overload beyond recovery capacity, chronic inflammation from toxic exposure, nutritional depletion, and stress with its associated cortisol load. These are the four categories in which the terrain breaks down. Patrick’s injuries sit inside all four.

Mechanical overload: he trained five hours a day as an adolescent whose growth plates were still active. His spine responded by producing a bulging disc. His shoulder and elbow responded by producing inflammation and pain. These are intelligent responses. They are the body telling him to stop. He stopped at nineteen, not by choice but by injury.

Toxic exposure: the modern industrial food supply contains seed oils that generate inflammatory byproducts during metabolism, glyphosate residues on grains, pesticide and herbicide residues on produce, and preservatives, emulsifiers, and colorants the body spends energy clearing. The toxic burden begins earlier than food, with the pharmaceutical schedule administered across childhood. Patrick grew up on Finland’s. Patrick himself described his gluten story to JRB. He had been in a state of “inflammation, injuries, low energy levels, brain fog” for years. In 2011 he removed gluten and the symptoms resolved. “It only happened like few times in the first 6 months that I got some kind of symptoms when I quit gluten.”³¹ He explained his own transformation accurately. A food he had been eating was damaging his body. His body was responding with inflammation. When the insult was removed, the inflammation resolved. The gene story was not needed to make sense of any of it.

Nutritional depletion: soil mineral content has declined over the last century. Industrial processing strips remaining nutrients from grains. Modern eating patterns favor caloric density over nutrient density. The raw materials collagen needs are, for most people in industrial countries, in short supply.

Stress with cortisol load: cortisol breaks down collagen directly. Chronic sympathetic activation suppresses tissue repair. Patrick described to JRB a summer in which he played twenty-four-hour poker sessions back to back for two weeks before resuming hard tennis. He also described EMF, “stress,” and “overly stimulation” as causes of illness. He described how the body “heals itself” when given “right environment, right nutrition.”³² He stated the terrain framework in his own voice. He then handed it to a gene.

The honest explanation of his history is that his body was overworked as a child, inadequately rehabilitated as a teenager, poisoned by industrial food and specifically by gluten for the better part of two decades, then subjected to an abrupt return to high mechanical load after twenty years of sedentary work. The body produced the predictable responses at each stage: disc rupture at fifteen, chronic inflammation across his twenties, hip injury at forty-four. The gene did not cause these injuries. It was retailed to him as the terminal explanation for them, so the actual causes could remain unexamined and the supplement protocol could continue for life.

What the Gene Was For

A boy was trained past his recovery capacity until his spine broke. A teenager was given eighteen months of poor physical therapy and then sent back to the same training load that had broken him. A man came back to competitive sport after twenty years of sitting at a card table and his hip complained. These are not mysteries.

The industry that sold Patrick his explanation operates in open contradiction of the scientists who discovered its markers, the sports science consensus, the clinical geneticists, and the regulators who have examined its claims. The companies continue anyway, operating under new brand names when the old ones become inconvenient, selling the same product shape across different pathways. Seven in ten customers walk out “high risk.” Patrick walked out with the modal commercial result and announced his unusual genetics on a podcast.

The gene was a device for making the training log, the processed food, the childhood that preceded them both, and the industrial environment invisible. A lifetime supplement subscription was sold on their disappearance to a man who had already told his interviewer, in his own words, what had actually happened.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine a boy who runs around every day on concrete without proper shoes. His feet get sore. Then they get sore every day. Then one day they really hurt and he has to sit down.

A grown-up could tell him two different stories about why.

The first story: “The concrete is too hard. Your shoes are not good. Your feet needed a rest and did not get one. Let us fix the shoes, soften the ground, and give your feet time to heal.”

The second story: “You were born with special feet. Your genes make your feet weak. There is nothing you did and nothing you can change. Here is a little pill you must take every day forever, and here is a bowl of powder you must stir into your drink every morning. These will help your special feet. You will need them for the rest of your life. We also sell them.”

Both stories are told in the same friendly voice. One of them is true.

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