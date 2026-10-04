Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Carol Taylor's avatar
Carol Taylor
4h

My Granddaughter's friend got the Gardasil Vaccine and now she has Crohn disease.

another of her friends has Colitis.

More money for Big Pharmaceutical companies😠

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

..."The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, signed by President Reagan in 1986, was the pharmaceutical industry’s response to a wave of lawsuits piling up against vaccine makers for serious injuries and deaths in the early 1980s...so 40 years ago we knew vaccines were terrible products that harmed humans. Yet here we are still forcing these ungodly sledges upon humans, especially newborns and young children.

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