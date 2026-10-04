On September 25, 2017, the US Court of Federal Claims ruled that Merck’s Gardasil vaccination killed Christina Tarsell, a twenty-one-year-old Bard College art student who died in her sleep eighteen days after her third dose. The government did not appeal. By letting the deadline expire on March 30, 2018, the US Department of Health and Human Services conceded by preponderance of evidence what Merck and the CDC had spent a decade denying: this product can cause death in healthy young women. The Tarsell ruling is the keystone finding of Shattered Dreams: The HPV Vaccine Exposed, Christina England’s 2019 compilation of fifteen contributors documenting what Gardasil, Gardasil 9, and Cervarix have done to teenage girls across the world. The book is anchored in court documents, FDA submissions, VAERS data, and clinical trial protocols obtained through freedom of information requests. The evidence is not anecdotal. It is procedural, documented, and publicly available to anyone who looks.

Christina England holds a BA Hons in Literature and Humanities and a Higher National Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies, and has spent over a decade researching vaccination for VacTruth, Health Impact News, GreenMedInfo, and The Truth About Vaccines. She has previously co-authored Shaken Baby Syndrome or Vaccine Induced Encephalitis — Are Parents Being Falsely Accused? with Dr. Harold Buttram, and Vaccination Policy and the UK Government: The Untold Truth with Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic PhD. Her co-author Amanda Dew holds a BSc Hons in Health Sciences, with a Masters-level literature research module in the same field; her sixteen-year-old daughter Brodie developed severe epilepsy, chronic fatigue, and ASIA syndrome after the HPV vaccination series. The contributors assembled for this volume include Professor Christopher Exley (bioinorganic chemistry, Keele University), Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld (immunology, Tel Aviv University), Dr. Sin Hang Lee (pathology, Milford Molecular Laboratory), Dr. Sarah Myhill, Désirée Röver, Viera Scheibner PhD, and attorney Alan Phillips. Their work has not been refuted. It has been ignored.

Gardasil received FDA fast-track approval in 2006, Cervarix followed in 2009, and Gardasil 9 was approved in December 2014 with more than double the aluminium adjuvant content of the original. The commercial context is specific. Merck was about to lose patent protection on Zocor and faced $18 billion in Vioxx injury claims from a cardiovascular drug the company had marketed while suppressing its own data showing a five-times increase in heart attacks. Analysts projected the global HPV vaccine market at $4 billion by 2011, contingent on government-funded national programs for teenage girls. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act had already granted manufacturers complete liability immunity. By 2013, Japan had withdrawn its HPV vaccine recommendation after cataloguing severe adverse reactions in hundreds of girls. No Western government followed. The establishment position across the UK, US, Australia, and most of Europe held, and still holds, that the vaccines are safe and effective, that reported injuries are coincidental, and that cervical cancer prevention justifies the program. The book was published into this position, not against a vacuum.

Shattered Dreams sits alongside Mary Holland’s The HPV Vaccine On Trial and Viera Scheibner’s foundational vaccination work as part of the documented record on what has been done to a generation of teenage girls under the banner of cancer prevention. The full summary unpacks three specific findings: that Merck used the aluminium adjuvant itself as the “placebo” control in 92.5% of trial subjects, making it structurally impossible to detect excess reactions from the adjuvant; that Dr. Sin Hang Lee found HPV DNA fragments bound to aluminium in every one of sixteen Gardasil samples tested, and in the blood and spleen of a New Zealand girl six months after her third dose; and that in every country with high vaccination coverage, including Australia, the UK, Norway, and Sweden, cervical cancer rates have stopped declining and started rising specifically in the vaccinated cohort. Martínez-Lavín’s 2017 calculation puts the number needed to seriously harm with Gardasil 9 at 140, and the number needed to vaccinate to prevent one case at 1,757. Thirteen young women are seriously harmed for every one who benefits. The vaccine was approved on the basis of trials that could not detect what the trials were supposed to detect, and it is still being given to twelve-year-olds today.

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30 Q&As

Question 1: Who was Christina Tarsell, and what was the significance of the US Court of Federal Claims ruling in her case?

Answer: Christina Tarsell was a 21-year-old Bard College art student, athlete, and only child of Emily Tarsell. She died in her sleep on June 23, 2008, eighteen days after her third Gardasil vaccination. She had no known heart condition before her first Gardasil dose. Between her first and second shots, an EKG detected an arrhythmia that had never appeared in twenty years of regular athletic physicals. Her primary care doctor misdiagnosed the irregularity as premature atrial contractions and ordered the wrong follow-up test. The coroner, Dr. Keri Reiber, could find no structural cause of death and filed a VAERS report. The CDC obtained Christina’s medical records, ran one test for Staphylococcus aureus, and closed the investigation.

Emily Tarsell spent nearly a decade in the Vaccine Court. Leading cardiologist Professor Michael Eldar and immunologist Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld examined the case. Eldar established that the arrhythmia was malignant RVOT ventricular premature complexes, a form documented in the literature as capable of triggering fatal arrhythmias in otherwise healthy individuals. He showed that the arrhythmia was not present before the first Gardasil dose and that symptoms intensified with each successive shot, satisfying the challenge-rechallenge standard. Special Master Christian Moran initially denied compensation. Judge Mary Ellen Coster Williams overturned that ruling in 2017, documenting thirty specific medical appointments showing no prior arrhythmia and finding the Special Master had ignored the evidence. On remand, Moran reversed his own decision. The government did not appeal. By letting the deadline expire on March 30, 2018, the US Department of Health and Human Services conceded by preponderance of evidence that Gardasil killed Christina Tarsell. Her case is the first Gardasil death to win a judgment in federal court.

Question 2: What is the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, and how did it change the legal landscape for pharmaceutical manufacturers?

Answer: The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, signed by President Reagan in 1986, was the pharmaceutical industry’s response to a wave of lawsuits piling up against vaccine makers for serious injuries and deaths in the early 1980s. The pharmaceutical lobby pressured Congress to grant complete federal liability protection to vaccine manufacturers, doctors, and hospitals for any health damage, side effects, or deaths caused by vaccines they administered. The Act created the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, often called the Vaccine Court, as the sole venue for claims. Injured parties cannot sue the manufacturer directly. The US Supreme Court reinforced this immunity in the 2011 Bruesewitz v. Wyeth decision, in which the court itself characterized vaccines as “unavoidably unsafe.”

The consequences of this liability shield are structural, not incidental. Without the threat of lawsuits, pharmaceutical companies lost the single most powerful commercial incentive to make safer vaccines, to investigate adverse reactions seriously, or to withdraw products that cause harm. By 2018, the US federal government had paid out $3.9 billion in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths, with a payout of $282 million in fiscal year 2017 alone. Since the Department of Health and Human Services has acknowledged that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported, these figures represent a tiny fraction of the actual harm. The 1986 Act created a market in which the manufacturers collect the profits and the taxpayers cover the damage. Vaccines are, in commercial terms, the only product category in modern pharmaceutical history where this arrangement exists.

Question 3: What was Kesia Lyng’s experience in Merck’s Future II clinical trial, and what does the phrase “new medical history” reveal about how adverse reactions were handled?

Answer: Kesia Lyng was eighteen when she enrolled in Merck’s Future II Gardasil trial in September 2002 at Hvidovre Hospital in Copenhagen. Her grandmother had died of cervical cancer the year before, and she wanted to help prevent the same fate for other women. Merck paid her 54 euros. After the first dose, she experienced pain and tingling in her arm. After the second dose in November 2002, she developed severe headaches, exhaustion, and flu-like symptoms that made simple tasks like biking to school impossible. When she reported these effects to Merck, they told her the symptoms could not have been caused by the vaccine, reassured her the product was safe, and persuaded her to continue. After the third dose, her condition deteriorated into chronic fatigue, insomnia, and unrelenting headaches. She was eventually diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome in 2016. Five other Danish trial participants told her they had become similarly ill.

The investigative journalist Frederik Joelving, in an eight-month investigation for Slate, obtained over 2,300 pages of trial documents through freedom of information requests. He confirmed that when trial participants reported serious health problems like Lyng’s, Merck investigators did not record them as adverse reactions. They recorded them as “new medical history,” placing them in a separate category outside the trial’s safety data. The 33-year-old participant interviewed by Joelving had been forced to drop out of school from overwhelming fatigue; her investigator recorded none of this and told her, “This is not the kind of side effect we see with the vaccine.” The “new medical history” category is the mechanism by which the trial produced its safety record. Reactions that occurred were not denied; they were reclassified. The published safety data reflects what the investigators chose to count as vaccine-related, not what actually happened to the people who received the shots.

Question 4: How did Brandy Vaughan’s time inside Merck selling Vioxx shape her understanding of the HPV vaccine program?

Answer: Brandy Vaughan joined Merck at twenty-five with a biochemistry background and the belief that she was going to help people around the world. She sold Vioxx, a pain medication so powerful it caused heart attacks and death. A Merck-funded study showed a five-times increase in heart attacks in the Vioxx group versus the placebo group. When Merck received the results, the company stopped the study but told neither the FDA nor the patients. Sales representatives were instructed to persuade doctors that the results did not reflect reality, and the drug continued to be prescribed. Vioxx was a blockbuster. By the time Merck withdrew it, an estimated 60,000 people had died. Merck paid a $321 million criminal fine. Vaughan saw from the inside how a pharmaceutical company twists information and data for its own gain, placing patients at huge risk.

When Vaughan’s pediatrician in California tried to pressure her into vaccinating her unvaccinated seven-month-old son, the doctor used a line Vaughan recognized immediately: “I’m the doctor, I’ve done the research for you. You can trust me.” She had trained sales representatives to coach doctors to say exactly that to parents who questioned prescriptions. Her response, that she knew where he got his research because she used to call on pediatricians for Merck, ended the appointment. Vaughan then applied the same analytical lens to Gardasil that she had learned to apply to Vioxx. Merck was facing the loss of patent protection on Zocor and $18 billion in Vioxx injury claims. Gardasil was the lifesaver for Merck’s sinking prospects, projected to reach a $4 billion global market by 2011. She founded Learn the Risk to warn parents. The Vioxx pattern (safety signals ignored, profits prioritized, injured patients abandoned, regulators compliant) is the pattern she recognized in the Gardasil program before most of the public had any idea it was happening.

Question 5: What is the Gillick competency doctrine, and how has it been used to vaccinate children against their parents’ wishes in the United Kingdom?

Answer: The Gillick competency doctrine comes from a 1985 House of Lords case in which Victoria Gillick challenged the right of doctors to give contraceptive advice to her daughters under sixteen without her consent. The court ruled that a child under sixteen could legally consent to medical treatment if the healthcare worker administering the treatment believed the child understood the benefits and risks. This standard was originally crafted around contraception, where a doctor might reasonably argue that preserving a young person’s confidentiality served their welfare. The Fraser Guidelines, drawn from the same case, set out specific conditions under which such consent could be accepted. Together they created a legal pathway that allows a child to receive a medical intervention without parental knowledge or against stated parental refusal.

In the context of HPV vaccination, this doctrine has been used in a way the original ruling never contemplated. Nurses in UK school settings have given the HPV vaccine to twelve- and thirteen-year-old girls after their parents had already signed forms refusing consent. Amanda Dew describes being “emotionally bullied” alongside her sixteen-year-old daughter by a nurse practitioner who conducted what Amanda calls an interrogation (”Why wouldn’t you want to protect your daughter against cervical cancer?”) despite Amanda’s signed refusal. For a twelve-year-old to meaningfully understand the benefits and risks of a vaccine involving a proprietary aluminium adjuvant, residual recombinant DNA fragments, Polysorbate 80, and documented links to autoimmune reactions, menstrual disruption, premature ovarian failure, and sudden death, the child would need a working grasp of immunology, molecular biology, trial design, pharmacovigilance, and the economics of pharmaceutical regulation. No twelve-year-old has this. The Gillick framework, applied this way, produces a legal fiction in which the state obtains consent from a child that the child cannot meaningfully give, overriding the one adult in the room who is legally responsible for the child’s welfare.

Question 6: What is aluminium adjuvant, what role does it play in HPV vaccines, and why did Merck more than double its quantity in Gardasil 9?

Answer: An adjuvant is a substance added to a vaccine to provoke a stronger inflammatory response, on the theory that the virus-like particles would otherwise produce too weak a reaction to generate measurable “antibody” levels. Merck’s HPV vaccines use a proprietary compound called Amorphous Aluminium Hydroxyphosphate Sulfate, abbreviated AAHS. Cervarix uses a different system called AS04, which combines aluminium hydroxide with Monophosphoryl Lipid A. The original Gardasil contained 225 micrograms of aluminium per dose. Gardasil 9, approved by the FDA in December 2014, contains 500 micrograms per dose, more than double the original. Cervarix contains 500 micrograms of aluminium hydroxide. These adjuvants are what the body actually responds to, which is why in the clinical trials the “placebo” group that received the adjuvant alone experienced adverse reaction rates comparable to those receiving the full vaccine.

Merck doubled the aluminium content in Gardasil 9 to drive a response against five additional HPV types (31, 33, 45, 52, and 58) added to the original four. The design logic was straightforward: more antigens require more inflammatory stimulus. SaneVax posed the obvious question: aluminium is a known neurotoxin with 1,652 peer-reviewed PubMed papers documenting its effects on biological systems, so why would a manufacturer double the dose in a product given to healthy adolescents? The answer lies in regulatory asymmetry. The FDA treats aluminium exposure through injection as equivalent to aluminium exposure through swallowing, even though swallowed aluminium is subject to stomach acid, enzyme breakdown, and excretion. Injected aluminium bypasses every one of these natural defenses. The GACVS statement endorsing aluminium safety relies on an FDA risk assessment calibrated to oral ingestion. No equivalent assessment for injected aluminium at the doses now used in Gardasil 9 exists in the published literature. The doubling went forward anyway.

Question 7: What did Professor Christopher Exley’s research reveal about aluminium accumulation in brain tissue, and what role does silicon-rich mineral water play in his treatment approach?

Answer: Christopher Exley is Professor of Bioinorganic Chemistry at Keele University, where he has studied aluminium in biological systems for over thirty years. His work with Matthew Mold and colleagues produced two findings that disturb the official narrative on aluminium safety. First, in 2017 they documented extremely high levels of aluminium in brain tissue samples from young people with autism spectrum disorder who had died. In one fifteen-year-old boy, aluminium was found at nearly three times the level considered significant, both within dying brain cells and clumped in the spaces between them. Second, their 2016 work on brains from patients with familial Alzheimer’s disease found aluminium concentrations high enough to suggest a causal role rather than a passive one. Exley has shown that the aluminium does not simply sit inert; it is carried into the brain inside immune cells (what medicine calls macrophages) that absorb the adjuvant at the injection site and travel across the blood-brain barrier, a mechanism Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic has described as a “Trojan horse.”

Exley’s therapeutic recommendation is deceptively simple. Silicon in its biologically available form, silicic acid, binds to aluminium in the body and enables its excretion through urine. Drinking 1.5 litres of silicon-rich mineral water each day for twelve weeks measurably reduces body aluminium burden. Amanda Dew put her daughter Brodie on this regimen after speaking with Exley directly. The Acilis brand of silicon-rich mineral water, drawn from Malaysian artesian sources and bottled at source, is one of the products used in Exley’s clinical trials. Testimonials from parents of autistic children describe improvements in eye contact, speech, and constipation after regular drinking. Exley’s position is straightforward: aluminium should not be used as a placebo in vaccine trials because it is not inert, and the burden of proof lies with manufacturers to demonstrate safety for a substance known to accumulate in brain tissue. His research continues to be published in mainstream peer-reviewed journals even as regulatory agencies ignore its implications.

Question 8: What did Dr. Sin Hang Lee discover when he analyzed Gardasil samples, and why does his finding about HPV DNA fragments bound to aluminium matter?

Answer: Dr. Sin Hang Lee is the director and pathologist of Milford Molecular Laboratory in Connecticut. In 2012 he analyzed sixteen Gardasil samples drawn from various countries. Every single sample contained residual DNA fragments from the HPV coating gene, in addition to the expected virus-like particles. In eleven samples, DNA from two HPV types was present. In each case, the DNA fragments were attached to an insoluble particle Lee could only conclude was the aluminium adjuvant. Merck’s position had been clear: the virus-like particles were produced in yeast cells using recombinant technology, contained no viral DNA, and were therefore non-infectious. Lee’s work showed this was not accurate. His findings were independently confirmed by Professor Laurent Belec at the European Hospital Georges Pompidou in Paris, who tested French Gardasil batches and found the same contamination. When SaneVax submitted the evidence to the FDA, the agency’s response was that residual DNA fragments were not contaminants but a normal consequence of vaccine manufacture, and that Gardasil continued to be safe and effective.

Lee’s work took on sharper significance when he was given post-mortem blood and spleen tissue from an eighteen-year-old girl in New Zealand who had died unexpectedly in her sleep six months after her third Gardasil dose. The autopsy had revealed no cause of death. Lee found HPV-16 DNA fragments firmly attached to the aluminium adjuvant in both her blood and spleen. The DNA was contorted out of its natural shape, which Lee believed rendered it impermeable to the enzymes that would normally break it down. Free-floating HPV DNA is cleared from the body within forty-eight hours. The adjuvant-bound DNA was still present six months later. HPV-16 normally infects only the cells lining mucous membranes, such as the genital tract; finding it in blood and spleen is itself unprecedented. The implications sit at the intersection of several categories of concern: a persistent foreign genetic material capable of being carried by macrophages to distant organs, bound to a known neurotoxin, with no study of its long-term effects on the recipient’s own tissues. This is what medicine calls autoimmune disease: the body responding to foreign material lodged in its own tissues, which is exactly what Dr. Lee’s findings describe.

Question 9: How were the clinical trials for Gardasil and Cervarix designed, and why is the use of aluminium adjuvant as a “placebo” scientifically indefensible?

Answer: The gold standard for establishing causation in medical research is the double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial, in which the test substance is compared against an inert substance that produces no biological effect. A placebo is, by definition, inactive. The Gardasil clinical trials enrolled 18,083 subjects across seven studies, with 10,088 receiving Gardasil and 7,995 receiving what Merck called “placebo.” Of those 7,995, fully 92.5% received an injection containing the same aluminium adjuvant used in the vaccine itself. Only 7.5% (320 females and 274 males) received what was described as “saline placebo.” Even that saline placebo contained Polysorbate 80, a compound shown in Slovak research to cause ovarian disruption in rats. Cervarix was tested against hepatitis A vaccine, another biologically active substance, in trials involving fewer than 1,200 girls under fifteen.

The design produces exactly the result it was engineered to produce. When the aluminium-containing “placebo” group reports adverse reactions at rates close to the vaccine group (injection site pain at 75% versus 84%, swelling at 16% versus 25%, systemic effects comparable across both arms), the apparent conclusion is that the vaccine causes no excess reactions beyond background. The actual conclusion is that both groups received the same inflammatory substance. This is the mechanism by which Gardasil and Cervarix have been described as “placebo-controlled” and “safe” in regulatory submissions, in physician education materials, and in mainstream media coverage. When a member of the audience at a December 2017 Trinity College Dublin lecture asked a professor directly about the approval of Gardasil from trials that did not use inert controls, the question was not answered. A second professor bypassed it by referring to post-licensing research. This question has never received a satisfactory answer because none exists. The trial design made it impossible to detect what honest trials are supposed to detect.

Question 10: How were adverse events recorded, categorized, and dismissed during the 14-day post-vaccination monitoring window?

Answer: The European Medicines Agency’s 2006 guidance for clinical evaluation of new vaccines states that special attention should be paid to adverse events occurring within approximately five to seven days of each dose, with later events up to fourteen days collected by telephone contact. After day fourteen, only serious adverse events requiring hospitalization and judged by the investigator to be “possibly, probably, or definitely vaccine-related” were recorded. Everything else fell outside the trial’s safety data entirely. The architecture of this system produces predictable results. Autoimmune conditions take months or years to manifest. Ovarian failure may not become apparent until a young woman tries to conceive. Chronic fatigue syndrome develops over months. Neurological conditions emerge in patterns that the fourteen-day window is incapable of capturing. The Japanese researchers Ozawa and colleagues documented an average onset of 319 days between first vaccination and symptom appearance in their cohort of 163 patients.

The categorization scheme compounded the problem. The million-woman Danish and Swedish cohort study followed girls aged ten to seventeen for four years but recorded only hospital-diagnosed autoimmune, neurological, and venous thromboembolic events for six months after each dose. Even for serious adverse events during the fourteen-day window, trial protocols required that investigators make causality judgments based on “the test vaccine’s known profile,” which is a circular standard since the trial itself is supposed to establish that profile. The World Health Organization’s Uppsala Monitoring Centre researchers analyzed 39,953 HPV vaccine adverse event reports in VigiBase. They found that a mother describing her daughter sleeping twelve to twenty hours per day, missing lots of school with no energy, was coded as “non-serious.” A parent writing “it’s too late for my son whose life has been irrevocably altered” was coded as “non-serious.” The coding system does not reflect what happens to the recipient. It reflects what the pharmacovigilance infrastructure chooses to count as a reaction worth recording. By the Dwoskin Foundation and Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic’s calculations, the age-standardized death rate from cervical cancer in the US is 2.5 times lower than the rate of serious adverse reactions from Gardasil reported to VAERS. In the Netherlands, the serious adverse reaction rate from Cervarix is nearly four times higher than the age-standardized cervical cancer death rate.

Question 11: What has happened to cervical cancer rates in countries with high HPV vaccination coverage, and how does this contradict the vaccine’s stated purpose?

Answer: The pattern across every high-coverage country is the same. In Australia, cervical cancer incidence declined by almost 50% from 1995 to 2004, before the HPV vaccine was introduced. Since the national vaccination campaign began in 2007, achieving 85% coverage of Australian girls, the decline stopped. By 2017, cervical cancer mortality had increased by almost 15% in just three years. In Canada, cervical cancer incidence was halved between 1972 and 2008 through Pap screening alone. Once the HPV vaccine was introduced, the decline stagnated and incidence began trending upward. In Norway, before vaccination, the cervical cancer rate had fallen sharply between 1965 and 2004. Since the 2009 vaccination campaign, cervical cancer rates have nearly doubled between 2004 and 2015 and continue to trend upward. In Sweden, after four decades of steady decline, cervical cancer rates rose 20% in just two years from 2014 to 2015, concentrated specifically in the age range targeted by the vaccine.

The United Kingdom data is the sharpest. Between 2002 and 2008, the last year before the countrywide vaccination campaign, cervical cancer incidence in girls aged twenty to twenty-four decreased by 40%. In 2009, the year the school program reached 80% coverage, the decrease stopped. By 2011, rates began to rise. Between 2012 and 2015, cervical cancer rates in girls aged twenty to twenty-four increased by 45%, while rates in older women did not increase. The vaccine was supposed to reduce cervical cancer by 70%. Instead, in every country where coverage is high, the long-standing downward trend produced by Pap screening has either stopped or reversed, and the increases are concentrated in the vaccinated age cohort. Pap smear screening reduced cervical cancer mortality by 70% in the decades before any vaccine existed. The disease was already in retreat when Merck brought Gardasil to market. The vaccine’s measurable effect on cervical cancer rates in the populations where it has been most aggressively deployed is to end the retreat and reverse it.

Question 12: What arguments do Peter Duesberg, Christian Fiala, and other scientists make against the premise that HPV causes cervical cancer?

Answer: Peter Duesberg is a professor of molecular biology at the University of California, Berkeley. His 2013 paper in Molecular Cytogenetics, co-authored with McCormack, Fan, Bloomfield, and Fiala, titled “Individual karyotypes at the origins of cervical carcinomas,” argues that cervical cancers arise from chromosomal rearrangements induced by carcinogens, not from HPV. His position rests on three observations. First, if HPV were the direct cause, every cervical cancer cell would contain HPV genetic material; they do not. Second, around 30% of healthy American women carry HPV sequences without ever developing any pathology, which is inconsistent with the pathogen-causes-disease model. Third, if cervical carcinomas depended on HPV functions, they would be immunogenic and subject to what medicine calls anti-viral immunity, which is not observed. The occurrence of papillomavirus-free cervical carcinomas, in Duesberg’s words, “is by itself sufficient evidence that cervical carcinomas are virus-independent.” He describes HPV in cancer cells as a “passenger,” present but not causal.

Dr. Christian Fiala, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Vienna, states the position directly: “Nobody has shown that the HPV vaccine actually reduces the rate of cervical cancer. As long as we have no proof that cervical cancer is caused by HPV, it is fundamentally useless to vaccinate against HPV because the chances are the cancer will occur whether there is HPV or not.” Dr. Bernard Dalbergue, a former Gardasil marketing physician, has predicted the vaccine will become “the greatest medical scandal of all time.” Ryser and colleagues published a 2015 stochastic model showing that in immunocompetent adolescents with cervical HPV, the body’s cellular response may contribute less than 20% to viral clearance, with the rest handled by random cell dynamics in the basal layer. The actual contributing factors to cervical cancer are documented: smoking, long-term oral contraceptive use (which depletes folic acid, essential for cervical cell integrity), multiple sexual partners, and the carcinogen exposures of modern life. The germ theory framework insists on a single-pathogen cause for a single disease because that structure sells vaccines. The clinical reality is messier and does not require Merck’s product to address.

Question 13: What is ASIA syndrome, and how does Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld’s work connect vaccine adjuvants to conditions labelled autoimmune?

Answer: Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld is an immunologist at Sheba Medical Center and the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. He has written twenty-six medical books in immunology, edits four medical journals including Autoimmunity Reviews, and founded the biennial International Congress on Autoimmunity. In 2011 he published a groundbreaking paper describing a phenomenon he called ASIA syndrome: Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants. The syndrome encompasses a constellation of symptoms including muscle pain, chronic fatigue, cognitive impairment, memory loss, arthritis, and sleep disorders, often accompanied by auto-antibody detection and specific genetic susceptibility markers. Shoenfeld’s work documents what practitioners worldwide were already witnessing but could not categorize: an inflammatory response that persists long after exposure, producing damage that medicine then labels as the body attacking itself.

The mechanism Shoenfeld describes is Charles Richet’s sensitization pathway, discovered in 1901 and awarded the Nobel Prize in 1913. Injection of foreign proteins creates a heightened response to subsequent exposures. Aluminium adjuvants are specifically designed to provoke this response. The HPV vaccines over-stimulate the body’s antibody-producing capacity, generating levels thirty-six to seventy-eight times higher than those produced after natural exposure to the alleged virus. This hyper-stimulation increases the likelihood that proteins resembling the body’s own tissues will be targeted by what medicine calls the immune response. Darja Kanduc, a molecular biology professor at the University of Bari, has shown that HPV vaccine proteins share amino acid sequences with numerous human proteins, including those involved in reproductive function. This is molecular mimicry, the accepted immunological mechanism for what medicine calls autoimmunity. Shoenfeld served as expert immunologist in the Christina Tarsell case. His textbook The Mosaic of Autoimmunity has become foundational to the field. What medicine calls autoimmune disease is, in the terrain reading, the body responding to foreign material it cannot clear: toxic injury producing inflammatory repair, which the labeling then calls self-attack. Shoenfeld’s clinical work points directly at the injection as the trigger, which is the piece medicine most needs to not see.

Question 14: What evidence links HPV vaccines to premature ovarian failure, infertility, and menstrual disruption?

Answer: The evidence runs across multiple independent streams. In the US VAERS database, cases of amenorrhea, premature menopause, and ovarian failure were essentially flat through 2006. In 2007, the first full year of Gardasil administration, cases of amenorrhea jumped from three to twenty-eight. By 2016, the combined annual total reached sixty-seven cases. Of all VAERS reports involving these conditions since Gardasil’s licensure, 88% have been associated with Gardasil, and 76% solely with Gardasil. The American College of Pediatricians issued a formal 2016 statement raising concerns about this signal, noting that long-term ovarian function was not assessed in either the original rat safety studies or the human vaccine trials, and that the lack of saline placebos combined with high rates of hormonal contraception use among trial participants made meaningful assessment impossible. Dr. Gayle DeLong’s 2018 statistical analysis found that women who received the HPV vaccine were significantly less likely to have ever conceived. By her calculation, universal vaccination of the study population would have resulted in two million fewer conceptions.

The biological mechanisms are well documented. The aluminium adjuvant has been shown in rat studies by Fu and colleagues (2014) to disrupt ovarian structure and interfere with cellular respiration, inhibiting ovulation and corpus luteum development. Polysorbate 80 (Tween 80) was studied by Gajdová and colleagues in Bratislava in 1993; neonatal rats exposed to it showed rapid maturation followed by degeneration of the ovaries. European Medicines Agency documents for both Gardasil and Gardasil 9 acknowledge that “theoretically, the vaccine could give rise to antibodies, which cross-react to self-structures, resulting in autoimmune events.” Human ovaries are listed in the literature as common targets of what medicine calls autoimmune attack. The HPV vaccines generate what medicine calls antibody responses at levels thirty-six to seventy-eight times higher than natural exposure, dramatically increasing the probability of cross-reactivity with ovarian tissue. The clinical trials were not designed to detect ovarian problems. The follow-up window was fourteen days. Most participants were on hormonal contraception, which masks any menstrual irregularity. The signal only became visible after the product was in the general population, which is when the cases started appearing in VAERS, in the medical literature, and in the lives of young women who found they could not conceive.

Question 15: What is Polysorbate 80, and what did Slovak researchers find when they exposed young female rats to it?

Answer: Polysorbate 80, also known as Tween 80, is a surfactant and emulsifier used in Gardasil and Gardasil 9 (but not Cervarix). It appears on the ingredient list at 50 micrograms per dose. Its stated purpose is to help the active components disperse in solution. Beyond this technical role, Polysorbate 80 has specific biological properties. It increases the permeability of membranes, including the blood-brain barrier, which has made it useful in pharmaceutical formulations where drugs need to cross otherwise impermeable barriers. For a vaccine administered to adolescent girls, this property is not trivial. Polysorbate 80 was also present in the “saline placebo” given to the 7.5% of Gardasil trial participants who did not receive the aluminium-containing control, which means the trial compared the full vaccine against an injection containing a known reproductive toxin.

The reproductive toxicity was documented by Gajdová and colleagues at a Bratislava research center in 1993. They injected neonatal female rats with Polysorbate 80 at low doses and observed what happened to their reproductive organs over time. The exposed animals showed accelerated maturation of the reproductive system followed by progressive degeneration of the ovaries. The researchers concluded that neonatal Polysorbate 80 exposure caused delayed but definitive damage to female reproductive organs. The paper has been in the peer-reviewed literature for over three decades. Merck’s clinical trials did not test for the effects documented by Gajdová. The investigators were not looking for menstrual abnormalities, ovarian dysfunction, or infertility. The fourteen-day post-vaccination monitoring window would not have detected effects that develop over months or years. The signal that eventually appeared in VAERS, in the American College of Pediatricians statement, and in the DeLong fertility analysis is consistent with what Gajdová showed in rats twenty-five years before. The compound is still in Gardasil 9 at the same quantity. No pregnancy registries were established before the vaccine’s rollout. Young women receiving the vaccine today receive a substance known since 1993 to damage the ovaries of female mammals, with no human study designed to detect the same outcome in them.

Question 16: How does Leslie Carol Botha’s work on the menstrual cycle intersect with the HPV vaccination program and the use of birth control pills?

Answer: Leslie Carol Botha is a women’s health educator who has spent decades studying the menstrual cycle as a barometer of overall health. Her central observation is that women’s immune function fluctuates sharply across the cycle. In the postovulatory phase (the paramenstrum, roughly the week before menstruation), immune function drops as a biological consequence of the hormonal environment required to support potential conception. During this phase, tolerance to alcohol, drugs, surgical procedures, and vaccines is measurably reduced. Botha documented this through her work in detention facilities, where she found women consistently incarcerated during this same phase of their cycle for “disorderly conduct” and “disruptive behavior” triggered by altered alcohol tolerance. The medical establishment, Botha argues, has treated the menstrual cycle as either a nuisance or a joke. The result is that women receive medical interventions, including vaccines, with no consideration of where they are in their cycle.

The HPV vaccination program compounds this blindness in two ways. First, girls receive the vaccine with no attempt to track or document their cycle phase at the time of injection. Barbara Loe Fisher of the National Vaccine Information Center included a cycle-phase question on NVIC’s adverse injury survey; hardly any respondent could answer it. Second, girls are routinely encouraged (whether or not they are sexually active) to begin oral contraceptive pills at the same visit as HPV vaccination, often framed as a way to “regulate” their cycle. The contraceptive pill does not regulate the cycle; it suppresses ovulation and produces a withdrawal bleed. A girl taking the pill will appear to have regular periods regardless of whether her reproductive system is functioning. Any damage to ovarian function from the vaccine will be masked for as long as she stays on the pill, often not becoming apparent until she stops it years later and tries to conceive. The pill also depletes folic acid, magnesium, zinc, selenium, and B vitamins, as documented in Ross Pelton’s work. Folic acid depletion is specifically linked to cervical dysplasia, meaning the pill may contribute to the very condition the vaccine is sold to prevent. Botha’s framework exposes a medical system that disregards the menstrual cycle as data, which is one of the clearest signals a woman’s body provides about her state of health.

Question 17: What constellation of symptoms have been reported in HPV-vaccinated girls across the world, and what diagnostic labels have been applied to them?

Answer: The pattern is remarkably consistent across continents. The AHVID survey of 160 UK adolescents found that 97% reported fatigue, 77% headaches, and over 75% suffered concentration problems, brain fog, sleep disorders, dizziness, joint pain, mood changes, menstrual issues, and gastrointestinal problems. New onset seizures occurred in 23%. In Japan, Kinoshita’s case series of 44 teenage girls documented headaches, fatigue, cold fingers and toes, limb pain, and general weakness beginning five to ten months after vaccination; eighteen were diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. A quarter had orthostatic intolerance producing violent tremors. In Denmark, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome emerged as the signature presentation. In the Netherlands, long-lasting fatigue. In Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Ireland, Spain, and across Scandinavia, the same clusters appeared: autonomic nervous system dysfunction, cognitive decline, chronic pain, debilitating fatigue, seizures, menstrual disruption, and premature ovarian failure. Takahashi and colleagues documented thirty-two Japanese patients with prolonged nervous system symptoms. The World Health Organization’s Uppsala Monitoring Centre researchers found 39,953 HPV vaccine adverse event reports in VigiBase, with disproportionate reports of serious events even excluding the signal countries of Japan and Denmark.

The diagnostic labels applied to these girls form a litany: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome / Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), fibromyalgia, Guillain-Barré syndrome, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, celiac disease, idiopathic epilepsy, functional neurological disorder, autoimmune encephalitis, premature ovarian failure, primary ovarian insufficiency, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and anaphylaxis. In addition to these diagnoses, girls have been labeled with psychiatric conditions: psychosomatic disorder, conversion disorder, fabrication disorder, Munchausen syndrome, and Munchausen by proxy aimed at the mothers. The Japanese researchers’ honest observation was that most girls were initially assessed as “psychosomatic” before diagnostic testing revealed real physical abnormalities including small fiber neuropathy, abnormal cerebral blood flow on SPECT imaging, and autoantibodies against neural receptors. The labels serve different purposes. The medical diagnoses carve the condition into departmental fragments, each managed by a different specialist with no one taking responsibility for the whole. The psychiatric labels transfer responsibility to the patient. What unites every one of these girls is the same injection, received in the same deltoid, containing the same aluminium-bound virus-like particles and residual DNA fragments. Only the Japanese researchers thought to investigate the pattern rather than disperse it into separate specialties.

Question 18: How did the Japanese government respond to the pattern of adverse reactions, and how does their approach compare with that of Western health authorities?

Answer: Japan did what no Western government has done. In June 2013, after mounting reports of severe adverse reactions in girls who had received Cervarix or Gardasil, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare withdrew its recommendation for routine HPV vaccination. Medwatcher Japan published a 2015 report calculating that serious adverse events after HPV vaccines ran at 3.2%, and concluding that the risk of death from the vaccine exceeded the risk of death from cervical cancer. When 750 girls developed nervous system problems, Japanese officials did not require causation to be proven before investigating. They treated the girls. They took blood samples and spinal fluid, tested for autoantibodies, measured immune system chemicals, and documented what they found. They identified antibodies against NMDA receptors (correlating with cognitive problems in 81% of patients), elevated IL-17 (associated with pain sensation and nervous system disorders), and a wide range of specific markers that pointed to real, treatable pathology. The average time from vaccination to onset of cognitive symptoms was nearly two years. The researchers Kazuki Ozawa and colleagues documented 163 patients in their series.

The Western response could not be more different. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency received over 9,100 adverse event reports by 2018, with eight deaths, and concluded there were “no new safety issues.” The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation subcommittee, with thirty-five members present at its January 2017 meeting, had read none of the three major research papers warning of signals (Chandler’s WHO pharmacovigilance work on symptom clusters, Aratani’s mouse study showing central nervous system damage, and Takahashi’s case series) that the MHRA had dismissively summarized for them. The World Health Organization’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety noted that “there were ongoing media reports in some countries in Europe which were undermining HPV programmes,” framing the problem as a public relations challenge rather than a safety signal. In Ireland, parents raising concerns were dismissed as spreaders of misinformation. In the UK, Amanda Dew’s daughter Brodie had hundreds of blood tests and autoantibody panels showing clear abnormalities (24% blood cell membrane loss, elevated receptor autoantibodies) which multiple neurologists refused to engage with. One consultant admitted her team had held a prior meeting at which they had already decided the vaccine was not responsible, before any examination. The Japanese response treated the girls as patients with real illness requiring investigation. The Western response treated the parents as problems requiring management.

Question 19: What happened to 30,000 girls in India who received HPV vaccines in 2009, and what did the Supreme Court case reveal?

Answer: In 2009, approximately 30,000 young girls in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat were given HPV vaccines (Gardasil and Cervarix) in what was presented to them and their families as a routine immunization program. The girls were tribal children, drawn from vulnerable populations with no political voice and little access to information. What they and their families were not told was that they were being enrolled in a Phase IV clinical trial. The vaccines had not been proven safe in the Indian population. The informed consent that international medical ethics requires did not occur. Many of the girls suffered anaphylactic shock, seizures, paralysis, and conditions medicine classifies as immune system disorders. Six children died. The deaths were ruled unrelated to the vaccine without the kind of investigation that would have been required to establish causation. Parents who tried to raise concerns were ignored.

Activists Kalpana Mehta, Nalini Bhanot, and Dr. Rukmini Rao of the Gramya Resource Centre for Women filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court of India on October 29, 2012, under Article 32 of the Constitution. The petition was directed against the Drug Controller General of India, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, PATH International (the US-based NGO that organized the trial), GlaxoSmithKline Asia, and MSD Pharmaceuticals. The petition alleged that the HPV vaccines were illegally brought into the two states and administered to thousands of vulnerable Indian children before the vaccines were established as safe. In its April 2017 judgment, the Supreme Court referred the matter to the Constitution Bench under Article 145(3), citing substantial questions of law regarding constitutional interpretation. In February 2017, the Indian government took a further step: it severed all financial ties between the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, citing conflict of interest concerns arising from the foundation’s connections with pharmaceutical companies. India had seen what happens when a Western philanthropic organization with pharmaceutical investments is allowed to shape a developing country’s vaccination policy, and it closed the door. No Western government has taken comparable action.

Question 20: What did Governor Rick Perry’s 2007 executive order mandating HPV vaccination in Texas expose about Merck’s political influence?

Answer: In early 2007, Texas Governor Rick Perry issued a surprise executive order making the HPV vaccine compulsory for all Texas schoolgirls. He framed the order in the language of public health protection, telling the Associated Press that the vaccine provided “an incredible opportunity to effectively target and prevent cervical cancer.” His spokeswoman emphasized that the governor wanted to protect young women “rich and poor, insured and uninsured.” Neither mentioned the governor’s financial relationship with Merck. When the connection surfaced, Perry acknowledged a $5,000 donation and framed questions about his motives as personal insult: “If you’re saying I can be bought for $5,000, I’m offended.” The actual figures emerged shortly thereafter. The watchdog group Texans for Public Justice revealed that Merck had given Perry $28,500 for his gubernatorial campaigns since January 2001. Since 2006, when Gardasil came to market, Merck had donated $377,500 to the Republican Governors Association, which was one of Perry’s campaign’s largest bankrollers. Perry chaired that association.

The investigation uncovered additional layers. Perry’s chief of staff, Mike Toomey, had moved through the revolving door from the governor’s office directly into a lobbying position for Merck in Texas, which he held while Perry issued the executive order. GlaxoSmithKline, whose Cervarix was then in late development, had donated similar sums to Perry’s campaigns and nearly four times as much to the Republican Governors Association. Novartis had donated more than $700,000 to the governor’s association between 2006 and 2009, and Perry had signed a bill mandating meningococcal vaccination for all Texas college students shortly before Novartis introduced its own meningococcal vaccine. The Texas HPV mandate was overturned by the state legislature a few months after Perry’s executive order. The same pattern was simultaneously unfolding in twenty other states. In Virginia, where the mandate for sixth-grade girls passed with little notice, legislators had received $135,750 in Merck campaign contributions. In Illinois, the senate’s majority leader introduced a mandate while serving as director of a Merck-funded national cancer organization. The Texas scandal taught Merck that direct mandate campaigns drew unwanted attention. The company announced it would halt its push for mandates, continuing instead through less visible channels: patient advocacy groups, medical societies, school-based programs, and political relationships that produce the same result without the paper trail. Merck’s annual lobbying budget, as reported by the Center for Responsive Politics, runs to $5.4 million.

Question 21: How did Merck and GlaxoSmithKline position themselves commercially around the HPV vaccine, and what did their cross-licensing agreement reveal about the appearance of competition?

Answer: The public narrative around HPV vaccination featured Merck’s Gardasil and GSK’s Cervarix as competing products in a “cancer war” between two pharmaceutical giants with rival technologies. News coverage framed the race in competitive terms, as though the two companies were pushing each other toward better products through market pressure. The reality was different. In early 2005, long before either vaccine reached the market, Merck and GSK settled their patent disputes through a cross-licensing agreement. GSK, which held key intellectual property through its partnership with MedImmune, took an upfront payment plus royalties from Merck’s future Gardasil sales. GSK was going to profit from every Gardasil dose Merck sold. The competition was theatrical. The commercial arrangement was collaborative. The two companies, which between them cover essentially the entire HPV vaccine market globally, had already divided the spoils before the public health campaigns began.

The commercial pressure to launch and maintain Gardasil as a blockbuster drug was substantial. Merck was about to lose patent protection on Zocor, its leading cholesterol drug, and faced $18 billion in injury claims from Vioxx. Analysts projected the global HPV vaccine market would reach $4 billion by 2011 if the vaccines were placed on national schedules and funded by governments. A 2006 review study noted explicitly that this projected revenue depended on “government-funded vaccination program[s] for teenage girls.” Gardasil generated $1.1 billion in sales in its first nine months. By 2016, US HPV vaccine sales reached $1.8 billion annually. The pattern established by the Merck-GSK agreement is standard in modern pharmaceutical markets. Apparent competitors share underlying intellectual property, cross-license their technologies, and present the appearance of market dynamics while coordinating on pricing, regulatory strategy, and public messaging. The former First Ladies, former Presidents, and bipartisan political figures who have lent their names to HPV vaccine promotion (Rosalynn Carter’s Every Child By Two, Bill Clinton’s Global Initiative, the George W. Bush Institute’s Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon, the Obama-Biden Cancer Moonshot) are not opposing Merck and GSK. They are extending the market for a product that both companies profit from, with regulatory protection from liability, government funding to buy the doses, and political cover from across the ideological spectrum.

Question 22: How does Kate Birch’s homeopathic framework describe HPV vaccine damage, and what does miasm theory contribute to understanding the pattern of injuries?

Answer: Kate Birch works within the classical homeopathic tradition established by Samuel Hahnemann and developed through two centuries of clinical practice. Her framework rests on observations that mainstream medicine has excluded from its model. Microorganisms, in the homeopathic reading, are pleomorphic: they change form in response to the conditions of their environment, as Antoine Béchamp documented. They are not fixed invaders. Vaccination, in this framework, is not immunization but rather the introduction of foreign material that provokes a specific kind of chronic disturbance Hahnemann called a miasm. The sycotic miasm (associated historically with gonorrheal infection) and the cancer miasm are the two most relevant to understanding HPV vaccine damage. Birch’s clinical observations connect the symptoms girls develop after HPV vaccination (chronic warts and overgrowths, ovarian dysfunction, hormonal disruption, autoimmune conditions, cancer susceptibility) to the activation of these miasmatic patterns by the vaccine’s foreign material.

The homeopathic treatment protocol works through several mechanisms simultaneously. Thuja is the classical remedy for vaccine damage and genital warts. Silica supports the body’s ability to break down and expel foreign material, including the aluminium adjuvant. Medorrhinum addresses the underlying sycotic miasm. Carcinosin addresses the cancer miasm activated by the vaccine. Alumina helps the body release stored aluminium. Potentized preparations of Gardasil and Cervarix themselves, used isopathically (same cures same), can trigger the body’s clearance of what it has retained from the original injection. Oophorinum, prepared from healthy ovarian tissue, supports the reactivation of ovulation. Folliculinum addresses hormonal cycle disruption. Birch’s clinical experience reveals a specific vulnerability: girls on hormonal contraception at the time of vaccination showed the most severe and persistent damage. The pill and the vaccine together create a double disruption of hormonal, immune, and cellular function that neither produces alone. The co-morbidity of oral contraceptives and HPV vaccination has never been studied. Birch’s clinical observations fill the gap medicine refuses to investigate. Her framework treats the body as self-regulating and self-healing, understanding symptoms as the body’s attempts to expel what has been imposed on it, and selecting remedies that support rather than suppress the restorative process.

Question 23: What is Dr. Sarah Myhill’s clinical approach to treating HPV vaccine damage, and what role do mitochondria, nutrition, and toxic metal detoxification play?

Answer: Sarah Myhill is a British physician whose clinical framework treats the body as an energy system. Fatigue, in her reading, arises when energy demand exceeds energy delivery. The mitochondria are the engines that produce energy at the cellular level. When they fail (whether from toxic blockade, nutritional deficiency, or metabolic disruption), every system that depends on them fails with them. Myhill’s analogy is the car: the mitochondria are the engine, diet is the fuel, micronutrients and good gut function are the oil, the lungs and heart deliver oxygen, the thyroid is the accelerator, and the adrenals are the gearbox. HPV vaccine damage, in this framework, strikes multiple parts of the system simultaneously. Aluminium accumulates in tissues and blocks mitochondrial function. Residual recombinant DNA fragments provoke chronic inflammation. The resulting fatigue reflects actual cellular energy failure, not psychological weakness.

Myhill’s treatment protocol works at multiple levels at once. A paleo-ketogenic diet eliminates the fermenting sugars that poison mitochondria and provides ketones, which mitochondria burn more cleanly than glucose. A basic package of nutritional supplements (magnesium, Coenzyme Q10 as ubiquinol, carnitine, niacinamide, D-ribose, and vitamin B12 by injection) supplies the raw materials mitochondria need to function. Vitamin C to bowel tolerance (typically five to fifteen grams daily for healthy humans, higher for the sick) donates electrons and supports the body’s natural clearance processes. DMSA chelation at 15 mg/kg weekly binds toxic metals and allows their excretion through urine. Heating regimens (traditional saunas, far infrared saunas, Epsom salt baths, sunbathing) mobilize toxins stored in subcutaneous fat so they can be washed off the skin surface. Fifty such regimens reduce the toxic load by approximately 50%. Correction of thyroid and adrenal function with natural desiccated thyroid addresses the downstream endocrine damage. In Myhill’s small sample of ten post-Gardasil patients, every single one showed significant aluminium burden. Her framework addresses the actual mechanisms: toxic metals blocking cellular energy production, nutritional deficiencies impairing detoxification capacity, and the chronic inflammation generated by foreign material the body cannot clear. The restoration of function follows from supporting the body’s own processes rather than suppressing the symptoms those processes produce.

Question 24: What does Dr. James Smith’s analysis reveal about relative versus absolute risk reduction in HPV vaccine studies?

Answer: Dr. James Smith, writing under a pseudonym because of professional restrictions on physicians who question vaccine policy, performed a careful statistical analysis of the research cited by the American Academy of Pediatrics in physician education materials promoting HPV vaccination. The paradigm case was a study presenting the vaccine’s efficacy in terms of relative risk reduction. Relative risk reduction compares the rate of a bad outcome in one group to the rate in another, expressed as a percentage. When relative risk reduction is high and the baseline rate of the bad outcome is low, the number sounds impressive while meaning very little. Absolute risk reduction, by contrast, measures the actual difference in outcomes between the two groups. For HPV vaccination, Smith’s analysis showed that the three-dose schedule, presented as highly effective in the paper used to educate physicians, overestimated its own benefit by 248.5 times when the figures were converted from relative to absolute risk reduction.

Martínez-Lavín and Amezcua-Guerra published a 2017 critical review of HPV vaccine serious adverse events in pre-licensure randomized trials and post-marketing case series. Their calculations produced a stark finding. For Gardasil 9, the number needed to seriously harm was 140 (95% confidence interval 79-653). The number needed to vaccinate to prevent one case was 1,757 (95% confidence interval 131 to infinity). In practical terms, Gardasil 9 was associated with serious harm in approximately one of every 140 recipients, while its benefit was approximately one in 1,757. Thirteen young women are seriously harmed for every one who benefits. Two of the largest HPV vaccine randomized trials found significantly more severe adverse events in the vaccine arm than in the aluminium “placebo” arm. One compared 2,881 women receiving the bivalent vaccine against 2,871 receiving aluminium placebo; the vaccine arm had fourteen deaths versus three in the control arm (p = 0.012). Despite this, “practically none of the serious adverse events occurring in any arm of both studies were judged to be vaccine-related.” The methodology for assigning causation was the same methodology that erased Kesia Lyng’s symptoms into “new medical history.” The arithmetic of the vaccine’s risk-benefit ratio has been in the literature for years. The physicians recommending it to healthy teenage girls, and the parents consenting on their behalf, almost never see these numbers.

Question 25: What is type replacement, and what evidence suggests that non-vaccine HPV strains are rising in vaccinated populations?

Answer: Type replacement is the ecological phenomenon in which pressure applied against specific strains of a microorganism creates space for other strains to expand. The principle is well established across pathogen biology. When antibiotics eliminate susceptible bacteria, resistant strains flourish. When vaccines target specific strains, non-targeted strains occupy the vacated niche. In the case of HPV, the original Gardasil targeted strains 6, 11, 16, and 18. There are over 100 known HPV strains, approximately thirty of which are sexually transmitted, and approximately fifteen of which have been associated with cervical cancer. By suppressing strains 16 and 18, the vaccine creates space for strains 31, 33, 45, 52, 58, 56, 39, 66, and others. The commercial response has been to add more strains to the vaccine: Gardasil 9 targets nine strains instead of four. The ecological response is predictable. Pressure against those nine will favor the hundred-plus others.

The evidence that type replacement is happening in vaccinated populations is accumulating. Fangjian Guo and colleagues published 2015 data showing significantly higher prevalence of non-vaccine high-risk HPV types in vaccinated US adult women compared to unvaccinated women across almost every demographic category. The prevalence ratio for all non-vaccine high-risk types in vaccinated women was 1.29. For non-Hispanic white women it was 1.40. For women with past smoking it was 1.93. Reyes-Rodriguez and colleagues produced mathematical models predicting the rise of non-vaccine HPV strains as vaccination pressure continues. The FUTURE II trial, one of the largest Merck-funded studies, found that while Gardasil was 98% effective against the specific strains in the vaccine among women with no prior HPV exposure, that efficacy dropped to 17% when all HPV-related disease was included. The rising cervical cancer rates in vaccinated populations across Australia, UK, Norway, and Sweden are consistent with type replacement. The teenagers like Jess Bradford who developed cervical cancer after full vaccination demonstrate individual cases of the pattern. Erin Crawford, who participated in one of the first US HPV vaccine trials, developed cervical cancer caused by the exact strain the vaccine was supposed to protect against, suggesting either vaccine failure or that the vaccine itself delivered the viral material she subsequently developed cancer from. The ecological reality is that pressure on specific strains does not reduce overall HPV presence in the population. It redistributes it toward strains that were previously unmeasured. The vaccine’s commercial model requires presenting it as a reduction in cancer risk. The ecological evidence suggests it is instead reshaping the distribution of HPV types in ways the vaccine’s targeted strains do not capture.

Question 26: What alternative or complementary risk factors for cervical cancer are being overshadowed by the focus on HPV vaccination?

Answer: The documented risk factors for cervical cancer are specific and well-established. Smoking is strongly associated with cervical cancer development, as the carcinogens in tobacco smoke concentrate in cervical mucus and damage cervical cells directly. The long-term use of combined oral contraceptive pills increases the risk of persistent HPV infection and cervical cancer; the pill depletes folic acid, which is essential for cervical cell integrity, and alters the hormonal environment in ways that favor cervical pathology. Multiple sexual partners increase the likelihood of exposure to HPV and other sexually transmitted factors. Ryser and colleagues’ 2015 stochastic model showed that estrogen stimulates cervical epithelial proliferation while progesterone inhibits it, which means progestin-dominant hormonal contraception may increase cervical cancer risk through its effects on cell dynamics. Suzy Cohen’s documentation of estrogen-based contraceptives disrupting gut flora, with downstream nutritional consequences, adds another layer. The Rockefeller-era shift of nutrition out of medical education left most physicians without the framework to recognize these connections.

The question of alternative causes becomes sharper when the ineffectiveness of the vaccine is considered. If HPV vaccination reduced cervical cancer rates in the vaccinated age cohort, there would be a legitimate (if still risk-laden) argument for the intervention. In every high-coverage country, cervical cancer rates in vaccinated age groups have either stagnated or risen. The pre-vaccine decline in cervical cancer was produced by Pap screening, which identifies and treats pre-cancerous lesions before they become invasive. Pap screening reduced cervical cancer mortality by 70% in high-income countries before the vaccine existed. The money spent on vaccination programs could fund earlier and more thorough Pap screening in young women, which would address cervical cancer where it actually occurs (predominantly in women over fifty) rather than vaccinating teenagers against a disease that is extraordinarily rare in their age group and may not be caused by HPV in the way the pharmaceutical industry has established. The real population-level intervention would address smoking cessation, caution about long-term hormonal contraception, information about safer sexual practices, and expanded screening. These interventions do not generate pharmaceutical revenue. They do not require patents. They do not create markets. The focus on HPV vaccination displaces attention from the modifiable risk factors that would actually reduce cervical cancer burden, in favor of a product that reduces nothing while generating serious adverse events in teenage girls.

Question 27: What did Amanda Dew’s daughter Brodie experience after her HPV vaccinations, and what pattern emerged when Amanda sought answers from the medical system?

Answer: Brodie Dew was sixteen when she and her mother Amanda were “emotionally bullied” (Amanda’s words) by a nurse practitioner into accepting the HPV vaccine, despite Amanda having signed a form refusing consent. Brodie had been a keen academic student who enjoyed studying. The first dose in October 2014 produced only mild flu-like symptoms. Before the second dose in January 2015, Amanda noticed unusual behavior: Brodie was stabbing a math textbook with her pencil in frustration at being unable to understand homework, something entirely out of character. After the second dose, Brodie began having full tonic-clonic seizures. Over two and a half years, she experienced forty-four documented seizures. Her blood tests showed autoantibodies against muscarinic and adrenergic receptors, a 24% loss of blood cell membranes, abnormally low levels of phospholipids, essential fatty acids, magnesium, chromium, selenium, zinc, vitamins C and B12, raised serum calprotectin, and a diagnosis of ASIA syndrome. She developed temporal lobe epilepsy, absence seizures, functional neurological disorder, cognitive impairment, tachycardia, chronic fatigue, exercise intolerance, sleep problems, skin lesions, and periodic severe abdominal pain. She missed significant portions of school. She could not run safely without triggering seizures. The person she had been before the vaccine was replaced by someone her mother barely recognized.

Amanda’s search for answers mapped the shape of institutional denial. The first neurologist dismissed any connection to the vaccine. The second neurologist, recommended as more open-minded, listened politely but produced only an invoice. The third, at Queen Square in London, dismissed Brodie’s hand tremors by saying her own hands shook too. When Amanda produced blood work showing 24% blood cell membrane loss, the consultant admitted that her team had met previously and already decided the vaccine was not responsible. The decision had been made before any examination. The MHRA’s response to Amanda’s safety queries consisted of a reference to a one-page GACVS document that discussed only two autism studies and relied on an FDA risk assessment calibrated to orally ingested rather than injected aluminium. The GP eventually offered a verbal apology but could never put anything in writing. Amanda’s local immunization team said they would improve the information letters to parents; the change amounted to lip service. The private meeting the school had held about the HPV vaccine had excluded the GP, who was also the school medical adviser. Amanda eventually located Professor Christopher Exley at Keele University, who gave her the silicon-rich mineral water protocol that reduced Brodie’s aluminium burden. The research journalist Christina England met Amanda at a product launch for Acilis mineral water, and the idea for this book was born there. Brodie’s story is the story of thousands of girls across the UK and the world. The deafening silence that gives Amanda’s chapter its title is the systematic refusal of medical institutions to investigate a signal they are structurally unable to see.

Question 28: What did Désirée Röver uncover about SV40 contamination in polio vaccines, and how does this historical precedent inform understanding of the HPV vaccine program?

Answer: Désirée Röver is a Dutch medical research journalist whose own son died of cancer at the age of three. Her research into vaccination led her to a 1950s precedent that remains largely absent from public awareness. The Merck polio vaccines put on the market in 1954 were produced using monkey kidney cells as the culture medium. Shortly after launch, Merck scientists Bernice Eddy and Sarah Stewart discovered that these vaccines were contaminated with a monkey virus they called Simian Virus 40, or SV40. Eddy’s hamsters injected with the vaccine developed malignant tumors. Eddy reported her findings. Merck’s response was to remove her from the project and seize her research papers and photographs. Maurice Hilleman, Merck’s chief vaccine developer, confirmed in a 1987 interview with medical historian Edward Shorter that “one in 10,000 particles [of SV40] is not inactivated by formaldehyde,” meaning the SV40 contamination survived every method used to prepare the vaccine. His response was clinical: “It was good science at the time because that’s what you did. You didn’t worry about these wild viruses.”

The implications continued to unfold for decades. In 1992, researcher Michele Carbone identified the same SV40 strains that had been in the 1950s polio vaccines in the brain tumors of adult Americans who had received those vaccines as children. The latency between vaccination and malignancy was forty years. The parallel to the HPV vaccine program is direct. Both vaccines use biological production methods that cannot guarantee the absence of foreign genetic material. In the HPV case, the recombinant DNA technology used to produce virus-like particles leaves residual DNA fragments (documented by Dr. Sin Hang Lee in every Gardasil sample tested). These fragments bind to the aluminium adjuvant and persist in the body, as shown in the New Zealand girl’s post-mortem analysis. The clinical observation that cancers can develop decades after a vaccine was taken seriously enough with SV40 to generate thousands of research papers, but the implications were buried and the vaccines were never recalled. The pattern repeats with HPV: contamination identified, dismissed by regulators as expected and harmless, with the long-term consequences not yet measurable because the exposed cohort is only beginning to reach the ages at which such effects would appear. Röver’s warning is that the pattern of discovery, suppression, delayed consequence, and institutional silence that characterized SV40 is already visible in the HPV vaccine program. The information is there. Whether it will be acted on before the forty-year window of latency expires is a different question.

Question 29: What did Dr. Jenny Goodman observe in her treatment of “Susanna” and “Laura,” and what therapeutic protocols did she apply?

Answer: Dr. Jenny Goodman is a British ecological physician whose clinical practice centers on the connections between environmental exposures and chronic illness. She contributed two detailed case histories to the book. Susanna was a previously healthy teenager who developed severe fatigue, cognitive problems, and widespread symptoms after her HPV vaccination series. Laura came to Goodman after HPV vaccination with symptoms including fatigue, inability to attend school, cognitive impairment, and physical weakness. Blood testing on Laura revealed very high aluminium levels. Goodman’s clinical approach treats these cases as what they clinically appear to be: toxic injury from a specific identifiable source, requiring removal of the toxin from the body and support for the tissues damaged by its presence. She does not accept the diagnostic erasure that redirects these cases into psychiatric categories or into chronic disease labels that imply unknown cause.

Goodman’s protocol for Laura began with aluminium removal. Silica, in its soluble silicic acid form, binds to aluminium and enables its excretion through urine. Horsetail, a herb that naturally concentrates silica from soil, provided additional silicic acid. Silicon-rich spring waters contributed further. Vegetable juicing supported the body’s natural detoxification pathways. Far infrared saunas initially, graduating to ordinary saunas as Laura regained strength, mobilized aluminium stored in subcutaneous fat so it could be washed from the skin surface. Over time, her aluminium levels dropped to a quarter of their initial measurement. Goodman also addressed sources of ongoing aluminium exposure: aluminium cookware, aluminium foil used for food storage, and the deodorants and antiperspirants that deliver aluminium directly through underarm skin into the lymphatic system. Laura returned to school part-time. She was not completely restored to her pre-vaccination health, but she was substantially improved. Her mother declined the second and third HPV doses. Goodman’s framework rejects the false dichotomy between acknowledging that the vaccine caused the damage and refusing to treat the patient. She treats the damage as what it is and addresses the mechanisms through which it continues to injure. Her case histories demonstrate that recovery is possible when the clinician is willing to recognize what has happened and work with the body’s capacity to restore itself when the ongoing insult is removed and the stored toxic burden is addressed.

Question 30: What do Alan Phillips, Brandy Vaughan, and the collective voice of the contributors recommend parents do when confronting the HPV vaccine program?

Answer: The practical recommendations across the contributors converge on several themes. Alan Phillips, as a vaccine rights attorney, counsels parents to learn the specific vaccination laws of their jurisdiction, to understand what exemptions exist (medical, religious, philosophical, personal belief), and to invoke them legally when they decide against vaccination. He warns against bringing someone up to speed all at once; the subconscious psychological barriers that protect existing beliefs will shut down a conversation that moves too fast. He recommends asking questions rather than hurling facts, since telling someone they are wrong triggers defensive closure, while asking a question leaves them in control. He offers eight concise, irrefutable facts that start a learning curve without demanding immediate acceptance: that the US Supreme Court itself has called vaccines “unavoidably unsafe,” that federal payouts for vaccine injury have exceeded $3.9 billion, that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported, that manufacturers have no liability, that 95% of twentieth-century infectious disease mortality decline preceded vaccines, and that pharmaceutical companies have paid billions in criminal and civil fines for fraud.

Amanda Dew offers three questions every parent should ask before consenting to the HPV vaccine: Is it safe? Is it effective? Do the benefits outweigh the risks? If any answer is no, do not sign the form. If a parent decides to proceed, Dew recommends documenting the child’s baseline health in detail before vaccination (heart rate, appetite, energy, mental acuity, GP visit frequency) so that any post-vaccination changes can be objectively assessed. Report any suspected adverse events to the national pharmacovigilance system (MHRA in the UK, VAERS in the US). Connect with vaccine injury support groups: AHVID and Time for Action in the UK, REGRET in Ireland, SaneVax in the US, GANZ in New Zealand. Brandy Vaughan’s Learn the Risk, Claire Dwoskin’s CMSRI, and the National Vaccine Information Center provide independent information. The underlying principle, articulated across all the contributors, is that informed consent cannot be obtained from parents who have been given only Merck’s sales material and Public Health England’s reassurances. True informed consent requires access to the clinical trial data, the VAERS reports, the independent research, the family stories, and the alternatives (Pap screening, lifestyle factors, nutritional approaches). The programme survives only because this information is withheld. When parents access it, the deafening silence from the health authorities becomes audible as the sound of institutional interests overriding the welfare of the children the institutions are meant to protect. The recommendation is simple: do your own research, document everything, refuse to be bullied, support the injured families, and know that the burden of proof should lie with those administering the vaccine, not with the parents whose children bear the consequences.

Analogy

Imagine a small town built along a river. The river has flowed clean for generations because the townspeople take care of what they put into it: they screen their waste, they tend the banks, they teach their children not to foul the water. Cases of illness downstream have been declining for seventy years thanks to this careful stewardship.

A chemical company arrives with a product it says will stop a particular kind of contamination that occasionally shows up in the river. The company’s own tests, it says, prove the product safe. The town council meets. Representatives of the company explain that failing to use the product means children will die. The council votes to require the chemical be added to the water supply of every child in the town.

Within a year, children begin collapsing. Some have seizures that never stop. Some lose the ability to walk. Some die in their sleep. Their parents bring the evidence to the town’s doctors, who say the symptoms must be coincidental, that no connection has been proven. The parents bring the evidence to the town council, which responds that the chemical company has reviewed the reports and found no cause for concern. The parents bring the evidence to the newspapers, which print stories warning readers not to believe the “misinformation” being spread by “anti-chemical activists.”

A mother whose daughter has collapsed asks what the chemical actually contains. She discovers that the company’s “placebo” in its safety tests was the chemical itself, minus one ingredient. She discovers that the follow-up period after exposure was fourteen days, far shorter than the time it takes most symptoms to appear. She discovers that the company was granted immunity from lawsuits before the chemical came to market. She discovers that the clean-water trend downstream, which had been improving for seventy years, has now reversed in the children exposed to the chemical, with contamination levels rising instead of falling in exactly the population the product was supposed to protect.

She discovers that other mothers in neighboring towns are finding the same things. She discovers that one town, in a country far away, decided to stop using the chemical and start treating its injured children. She discovers that her own country’s health authorities received thousands of reports of injuries and recorded them all as unrelated. She discovers that the chemical company funds the medical schools, the professional journals, the patient advocacy groups, and the political campaigns of the officials who regulate it.

She tells her story. Other mothers tell theirs. They are called hysterical, uninformed, conspiracy theorists. They are told the chemical is safe because it has been tested, even though they can read the tests themselves and see what the tests actually measured. They are told the chemical is necessary to prevent a disease that was already in retreat before the chemical existed. They are told their children’s suffering must have other causes, though no one investigates those other causes either. Their daughters sleep sixteen hours a day. Their daughters cannot climb stairs. Their daughters cannot have children. The company’s revenue grows.

The HPV vaccine is the chemical. The river is the body. The town is every country where the program operates. The mothers are telling the truth.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Shattered Dreams is a 2019 compilation of fifteen expert contributors documenting what has happened to teenage girls after HPV vaccination with Gardasil and Cervarix. The book opens with Christina Tarsell, a twenty-one-year-old who died eighteen days after her third dose; the US Vaccine Court ruled in 2017 that Merck’s product killed her. It documents Kesia Lyng, a Danish trial participant whose severe reactions were recorded as “new medical history” rather than adverse events. It documents Amanda Dew’s daughter Brodie, who has had forty-four seizures and lost 24% of her blood cell membranes.

The vaccines use an aluminium adjuvant called AAHS, which Merck doubled in Gardasil 9. The clinical trials used the aluminium adjuvant itself as the “placebo” in 92.5% of controls, making it impossible to detect excess reactions. The vaccines contain residual HPV DNA fragments bound to the aluminium, documented by Dr. Sin Hang Lee in every sample he tested. In every country with high vaccination coverage, including Australia, UK, Norway, and Sweden, cervical cancer rates have stopped declining and started rising specifically in the vaccinated cohort. The 1986 US National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act gave manufacturers complete immunity from liability. Fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported, and even obvious serious reactions have been coded as “non-serious” in the WHO databases.

Thirteen women are seriously harmed for every one who benefits from Gardasil 9, according to Martínez-Lavín’s 2017 calculation. Japan withdrew its recommendation in 2013 and started treating the injured girls. No Western government has done the same.

[Elevator dings]

For further research: look into Dr. Sin Hang Lee’s HPV DNA contamination studies published in Advances in Bioscience and Biotechnology; the Christina Tarsell case documents at the US Court of Federal Claims; and the Slate magazine investigation by Frederik Joelving titled “What the Gardasil Testing May Have Missed.”

12-Point Summary

1. The Christina Tarsell Precedent. On September 25, 2017, the US Court of Federal Claims ruled that the Gardasil vaccination killed Christina Tarsell, a twenty-one-year-old Bard College student who died in her sleep eighteen days after her third dose. The government did not appeal, allowing the deadline to expire on March 30, 2018, thereby conceding by preponderance of evidence that Merck’s product caused her death. Her mother Emily Tarsell spent nearly a decade in the Vaccine Court, with cardiologist Professor Michael Eldar demonstrating that Christina’s fatal arrhythmia was not present before her first Gardasil dose and that symptoms intensified with each successive shot. The ruling established legal precedent that Gardasil can cause death, a fact systematically denied by health authorities globally.

2. The Clinical Trial Fraud. Merck’s Gardasil clinical trials enrolled 18,083 subjects. Of the 7,995 “placebo” recipients, 92.5% received an injection containing the same aluminium adjuvant used in the vaccine itself. The remaining 7.5% received a “saline placebo” that contained Polysorbate 80, a compound shown to cause ovarian damage in young female rats. The gold standard for establishing causation requires comparison against an inert substance. By using the aluminium adjuvant as the control, Merck engineered a trial design that could not detect reactions caused by the adjuvant, which is the component producing most of the inflammatory damage. The vaccine was approved and marketed as “placebo-controlled” and “safe” on the basis of this design.

3. The Fourteen-Day Window and “New Medical History.” Adverse event monitoring in HPV vaccine trials was limited to fourteen days after each dose. After day fourteen, only hospital-diagnosed serious events judged by investigators to be vaccine-related were recorded. Kesia Lyng, a Danish Future II trial participant, documented how Merck recorded severe post-vaccination symptoms in trial participants as “new medical history” rather than adverse reactions. The architecture guarantees that autoimmune conditions, ovarian failure, chronic fatigue, and neurological disorders (all of which develop over months or years) do not appear in the safety data. The published trial safety profiles reflect what the investigators chose to count, not what happened to the people who received the shots.

4. The Rising Cervical Cancer Rates. In every country with high HPV vaccination coverage, the decades-long decline in cervical cancer produced by Pap screening has stopped or reversed in the vaccinated cohort. Australia saw a 15% increase in cervical cancer mortality from 2014 to 2017. The UK saw a 45% increase in cervical cancer rates in girls aged twenty to twenty-four between 2012 and 2015. Norway’s rates nearly doubled between 2004 and 2015. Sweden’s rose 20% in just two years from 2014 to 2015. Pap screening alone had reduced cervical cancer mortality by 70% in high-income countries before any vaccine existed. The vaccine’s measurable population-level effect is to reverse the pre-existing improvement.

5. The Aluminium Adjuvant and Brain Accumulation. HPV vaccines use proprietary aluminium adjuvants (AAHS in Gardasil, aluminium hydroxide with Monophosphoryl Lipid A in Cervarix). Gardasil 9 contains 500 micrograms of aluminium per dose, more than double the original Gardasil. Professor Christopher Exley at Keele University has documented aluminium accumulation in brain tissue, including nearly triple the significant threshold in a fifteen-year-old boy with autism who had died. Macrophages carry the aluminium across the blood-brain barrier (the “Trojan horse” mechanism described by Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic). Silicon-rich mineral water (such as Acilis) can reduce body aluminium burden through urinary excretion, a protocol Exley recommends and Amanda Dew applied with her daughter Brodie.

6. The HPV DNA Contamination. Dr. Sin Hang Lee analyzed sixteen Gardasil samples from around the world and found HPV DNA fragments bound to the aluminium adjuvant in every single sample. Professor Laurent Belec at the European Hospital Georges Pompidou independently confirmed the finding in French Gardasil batches. In the post-mortem analysis of an eighteen-year-old New Zealand girl who died unexpectedly six months after her third dose, Lee found HPV-16 DNA bound to aluminium in both her blood and spleen. The contorted DNA could not be broken down by the enzymes that would normally clear free-floating DNA within forty-eight hours. The FDA’s response was to declare residual DNA fragments a normal consequence of vaccine manufacture.

7. The Fertility Signal. VAERS reports of amenorrhea, premature menopause, and ovarian failure were flat through 2006, then jumped sharply after Gardasil’s introduction. 88% of all such reports since licensure have been associated with Gardasil, 76% solely with Gardasil. Dr. Gayle DeLong’s 2018 statistical analysis found that women who received the HPV vaccine were significantly less likely to have ever conceived, with universal vaccination of her study population projected to produce two million fewer pregnancies. The American College of Pediatricians issued a 2016 warning statement. The biological mechanisms include aluminium disruption of ovarian function (Fu 2014), Polysorbate 80 damage to ovaries in rats (Gajdová 1993), and cross-reactivity between vaccine proteins and ovarian tissue (molecular mimicry documented by Darja Kanduc).

8. The Japanese Response Versus the Western Silence. Japan withdrew its HPV vaccine recommendation in June 2013 after mounting reports of severe adverse reactions. Japanese researchers treated the affected girls, taking blood samples and spinal fluid, testing for autoantibodies, and documenting what they found. They identified antibodies against NMDA receptors (correlating with cognitive problems in 81% of patients), elevated IL-17, abnormal cerebral blood flow on SPECT imaging, and small fiber neuropathy. The average time from vaccination to onset of cognitive symptoms was nearly two years. In the UK, MHRA received over 9,100 adverse event reports by 2018 with eight deaths and concluded there were “no new safety issues.” The thirty-five members of the January 2017 JCVI subcommittee had read none of the three major research papers warning of signals.

9. The India Case and the Gates Foundation. In 2009, approximately 30,000 tribal girls in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat were enrolled without informed consent in a Phase IV clinical trial of Gardasil and Cervarix organized by PATH International. Many suffered anaphylactic shock, seizures, paralysis, and immune system disorders; six died. Activists filed a writ petition with the Indian Supreme Court in October 2012. In February 2017, the Indian government severed all financial ties between the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, citing conflict of interest concerns arising from the foundation’s connections with pharmaceutical companies. India closed the door that the West has kept open.

10. The Political Capture. Governor Rick Perry’s 2007 Texas executive order mandating HPV vaccination for all schoolgirls was revealed to be backed by $28,500 in Merck donations to his campaigns and $377,500 to the Republican Governors Association he chaired. His chief of staff Mike Toomey moved directly from the governor’s office into a Merck lobbying position. Similar patterns were documented in Virginia ($135,750 in Merck contributions to legislators), Illinois (the mandate’s lead sponsor directed a Merck-funded cancer organization), and twenty other states. Merck’s annual lobbying budget runs to $5.4 million. Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Vice President Biden have all lent their names to HPV vaccine promotion through foundations and initiatives, providing bipartisan political cover for the program.

11. The 1986 Vaccine Act and the Liability Shield. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, signed by President Reagan in 1986, granted complete federal liability immunity to vaccine manufacturers, doctors, and hospitals for harm caused by vaccines. Injured parties cannot sue the manufacturer directly; they must go through the Vaccine Court. The US Supreme Court reinforced this immunity in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth (2011), characterizing vaccines as “unavoidably unsafe.” By 2018, federal payouts for vaccine injuries totaled $3.9 billion. Since fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported, actual harm vastly exceeds this figure. The commercial consequence is that pharmaceutical companies collect the profits while taxpayers cover the damage, with no financial incentive remaining to make safer vaccines.

12. The Pattern of Institutional Denial. The response from medical institutions follows a consistent pattern across every country. Doctors tell parents the symptoms must be coincidental. Health authorities dismiss adverse event reports as background noise. Mainstream media characterizes parents raising concerns as spreaders of misinformation. Specialists refuse to investigate even when presented with clear clinical findings (Brodie Dew’s 24% blood cell membrane loss, documented autoantibodies, and ASIA syndrome diagnosis were met with “I never heard of HPV vaccine causing problems”). Regulatory committees meet with members who have read none of the critical research. The 1,145 adverse event reports in Spain, the 125 Japanese lawsuits, the 700 Colombian women suing Merck for $160 million, the Spanish court ruling on Andrea’s death, and the thousands of injured girls globally are met with the same institutional response: there is no evidence, there has been no proof, the parents are mistaken, the vaccine is safe. The silence is deafening because it is deliberate.

The Golden Nugget

The single most profound idea in the book, and the one fewest people would know, is this: Merck used its own experimental aluminium adjuvant as the “placebo” control in the Gardasil clinical trials, and no regulatory body in the world has required this to change.

This is not a minor methodological quirk. It is the architectural flaw that makes everything else possible. A placebo, by definition, is an inactive substance used to measure what the test substance causes above baseline. The aluminium adjuvant is the component of the vaccine that produces most of the inflammatory damage. By injecting the aluminium adjuvant into the “control” group, Merck guaranteed that the control group would experience adverse reactions at rates comparable to the vaccine group. When the comparison yielded no statistical difference, Merck declared the vaccine safe. The trial was designed to produce exactly this result. The 92.5% of control subjects who received the aluminium placebo had injection site pain at 75% versus 84% in the vaccine group, systemic reactions comparable across both arms, and the entire safety profile distorted by the inclusion of the inflammatory substance in both groups.

The reason this is the golden nugget is that it is simultaneously the most damning piece of evidence against the HPV vaccine program and the piece most invisible to the public. Parents consenting to the vaccine have never been told this. Doctors recommending it have almost never seen this. Regulatory agencies defending it have never addressed this. When a member of the audience at a December 2017 Trinity College Dublin lecture asked a professor directly about the approval of Gardasil from trials that did not use inert controls, the question was not answered. A second professor bypassed it by referring to post-licensing research. This question has never received a satisfactory answer in any public forum because none exists. The entire safety case for Gardasil, Cervarix, and Gardasil 9 collapses the moment this architectural flaw is understood. The vaccine was never tested against a placebo. It was tested against itself.

How to Explain It to a 6-Year-Old

Imagine you have a lemonade stand. You want to prove your lemonade is the best in the neighborhood. So you set up a taste test. On one side of the table, you put a cup of your lemonade. On the other side, you also put a cup of your lemonade. Then you ask everyone, “Which one tastes better?” People take a sip from each cup and say they taste about the same. You smile and tell everyone, “See? My lemonade is just as good as any other lemonade!”

That is a silly test. You cannot prove your lemonade is good by comparing it to itself. You have to compare it to something different, like water, or juice from another stand. Otherwise, you have not really tested anything.

A big company made a medicine shot called Gardasil. They said it would help girls not get sick when they grow up. They had to test it to show it was safe. But they did a test like the lemonade test. They gave almost everyone the shot with all the strong stuff inside it, and told people that the “pretend shot” (the one that was supposed to be plain) also had the strong stuff inside. Then they said, “See? The real shot and the pretend shot cause the same amount of problems. So the real shot must be fine.”

But that is not fine at all. Lots of girls got very sick after the shot. Some could not go to school anymore. Some had seizures. Some could not have babies when they grew up. A few even died. Their mommies and daddies told the doctors, but the doctors said it was just a coincidence, like saying the rain had nothing to do with your sneakers being wet.

The grown-ups who made the shot are still selling it to lots and lots of girls all over the world. They make billions of dollars. The people who are supposed to check if medicines are safe keep saying it is safe, even though mommies and daddies are saying their daughters got sick right after the shot. The book is telling the truth about what happened, so other families will know before they decide.