The ten shifts documented below occurred within the germ-theory framework used by regulators and medical authorities. The analysis of what the shifts reveal operates from the terrain paradigm, which locates disease causation in toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic insult, and emotional strain rather than in invading organisms. Establishment vocabulary (virus, immune response, infection, pathogen) appears throughout in quotation, attribution, and the names of official bodies and documents. The analytical voice is terrain-paradigm. The curious skeptic encountering this material does not need to accept either framework to see what the renamings do.

In the decade after Jonas Salk’s inactivated polio vaccine was released in April 1955, the diagnostic threshold for declaring a polio epidemic was raised from 20 cases per 100,000 population to 35 per 100,000. A region now needed almost twice the historical case rate to register an outbreak at all. In the same period, the paralysis duration required for a diagnosis of paralytic poliomyelitis was extended from 24 hours to residual paralysis at 60 days, a criterion documented in the CDC’s own 1963 Poliomyelitis Surveillance Reports. A child paralyzed for forty days was, by administrative definition, no longer a polio case.

The third shift was the broadest. Cases that would previously have been classified as polio were redistributed across a growing list of adjacent neurological categories: aseptic meningitis, viral meningitis, enterovirus infection, coxsackievirus infection, transverse myelitis, and (later, in the era of oral vaccine campaigns in the global south) non-polio acute flaccid paralysis. The clinical picture in each category was, by the surveillance literature’s own description, indistinguishable from what had previously been called polio. Only the names changed. The vaccine appeared to work.¹

Half a century later, India performed the same label-dispersal maneuver in the modern context. The country had passed one year without a reported wild poliovirus case by 2012 and was declared “polio-free,” with formal WHO certification following in 2014. In the same window, cases of “non-polio acute flaccid paralysis” (NPAFP) surged in the states where oral polio vaccine coverage was highest. Writing in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics in 2012, Dr. Neetu Vashisht and Dr. Jacob Puliyel documented an extra 47,500 cases of NPAFP in 2011 alone, “clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly,” with the incidence of NPAFP in each region directly proportional to doses of oral polio vaccine received.² A 2018 follow-up by Puliyel and colleagues in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health traced the full arc: Indian NPAFP cases rose from 7,260 in 2000 to 59,462 in 2012 as pulse polio rounds intensified, and began to decline from 2012 as the number of rounds was reduced.³ The paralysis continued to occur and the children continued to die; the name was different, so the vaccine’s record remained intact.

Three shifts, one disease, spanning seven decades. Each permitted an injectable product to be reported as effective when its measurable biological outcome either stayed flat or worsened. What follows is a catalog of seven more. Each turned on a change in classification rather than a change in disease. The pattern spans more than a thousand years and arrives at its deepest expression in the WHO’s own official history of smallpox eradication.

The terrain-paradigm reading of what was actually happening alongside the US polio renaming is worth stating at the outset, because it recurs across the catalog. DDT was introduced into American agricultural and household use in 1943 as a neurotoxic chlorinated hydrocarbon pesticide. By 1945 it was already known to be stored in body fat and to appear in human and bovine milk. It was sprayed directly on children at swimming pools, impregnated into wallpaper in children’s bedrooms, and fogged through American suburbs by Shell oil trucks. Dairy cows were washed with it, and the pesticide passed through to the milk supply. In the UK town of Broadstairs in 1943, a polio outbreak was traced to a local dairy where cows had been washed down with DDT.

Between 1945 and 1952, as DDT application peaked across the United States, polio cases rose from roughly 25,000 to over 280,000, a more than tenfold increase in seven years. When DDT use declined around 1951-52 because of livestock deaths and farmer complaints, polio cases fell by two-thirds before Jonas Salk’s vaccine was introduced in 1955.

Dr. Morton Biskind, a Connecticut physician, published repeatedly from 1949 onward in peer-reviewed journals (including the American Journal of Digestive Diseases and the American Journal of Psychotherapy) documenting that his polio patients recovered when DDT exposure was removed, and that symptoms reappeared in the same patients each time on re-exposure. In 1950 he testified before Congress that pesticides, not a virus, were the major cause of polio epidemics. Ralph Scobey, MD, documented that children with polio symptoms kept in general wards never transmitted the illness to other patients, and that the clinical presentation matched known patterns of pesticide and heavy-metal poisoning.⁴

The clinical pictures Biskind and Scobey documented as pesticide poisoning (aseptic inflammation of neural tissue, flaccid paralysis of enteroviral appearance, and the acute paralytic events with variable recovery that Scobey described) correspond directly to the categories that absorbed the dispersed polio cases after 1955. Aseptic meningitis, enterovirus infection, coxsackievirus infection, and transverse myelitis each describe clinical patterns the pesticide-exposure literature had already documented without reference to any infectious agent. The dispersal was clinically available because there was no infectious agent to begin with. The symptoms could be redistributed freely across adjacent neurological labels without producing any clinical contradiction.

The Rockefeller Institute had succeeded in 1911 in having poliomyelitis classified in US Public Health Law as a reportable contagious viral disease, a classification that, as Scobey testified before Congress in 1952, “imposes only this type of investigation” and foreclosed toxicological inquiry at the legal level before any investigator could begin.

The declining polio curve the vaccine would soon claim credit for was already in progress; the three-shift renaming of the remaining cases finished the appearance. The pattern recurs across the ten shifts. The product fails on its original terms, the terms are moved, and the record is preserved.

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1. AIDS as Twenty-Nine Rebranded Diseases (United States, Early 1980s)

In the early 1980s, a cluster of illnesses in young men in Los Angeles and New York was consolidated under a new name. Nancy Turner Banks, a Harvard Medical School graduate who practiced for over thirty years, described AIDS as “a collection of twenty-nine old diseases, clustered together, re-branded, and given a new scary label.”⁵ Peter Duesberg, elected to the National Academy of Sciences for his work on retroviruses, demonstrated the mechanism directly: tuberculosis without a positive HIV test was diagnosed as tuberculosis, treated with antibiotics, and expected to resolve. Tuberculosis with a positive HIV test was diagnosed as AIDS, treated with AZT (originally developed as a chemotherapy agent and shelved after it failed as a cancer treatment), and expected to kill the patient.⁶ The clinical picture, from the organism identified in the lungs to the patient’s presentation, was the same. The name decided the treatment, and the treatment decided the outcome.

The architecture transferred to twenty-nine conditions. Pneumonia in a person who tested negative was pneumonia. The same pneumonia in a person who tested positive was AIDS-defining pneumonia. Kaposi’s sarcoma, previously a rare condition in elderly men of Mediterranean descent, was reclassified as an AIDS-defining illness when it appeared in young homosexual men whose use of amyl nitrite “poppers” (then recognized in dermatology literature to produce vascular skin lesions) was redescribed as incidental. The rebranding generated a new patient category and a new treatment protocol. The historical conditions, with their established causes and effective treatments, were absorbed into a category whose cause was declared viral and whose treatment was declared cytotoxic. The old causes were no longer investigated. The new category required the new drugs.

AZT itself is the sharpest edge of the mechanism. The drug had been developed in the 1960s as a chemotherapy agent, found ineffective against the cancers it was designed for, and shelved. When it was revived for AIDS at doses of 1,500 mg per day (later reduced as the deaths mounted), it stopped cell division in all dividing cells, not only in the cells in which a putative retrovirus was alleged to replicate. The symptoms attributed to late-stage AIDS (wasting, anemia, collapse of what the establishment calls immune function) were also the known side effects of AZT. The renaming permitted a cell-killing drug to be prescribed to young men identified as HIV-positive, including asymptomatic men, and permitted the resulting deaths to be classified as deaths from AIDS rather than deaths from AZT. The drug sold and the category expanded; the cause was never seriously re-examined because the category was already named.

2. Atypical Measles (United States, 1960s to Present)

Between 1963 and 1967, approximately 18.9 million doses of a killed measles vaccine (inactivated with formaldehyde) were administered to American children. Within two years, physicians began reporting that children who had received the killed vaccine developed a severe, atypical presentation when subsequently exposed to measles. The illness included high fevers, atypical rashes, pneumonia, and liver involvement. The condition was named “atypical measles syndrome.”⁷ The 1970 Canadian Medical Association Journal and later the British Medical Journal published case series. A 2003 Nature Medicine paper reported, in primates, that the killed vaccine produced what the authors described as “nonprotective, complement-fixing antibodies with low avidity,” which the authors interpreted as driving immune complex deposition on subsequent exposure.⁸

The CDC’s current public position: anyone vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 with the killed version should be revaccinated. The condition remains in the medical literature today, still bearing its name. What the naming accomplished was to assign the illness to a new category rather than to the vaccine that produced it. “Atypical measles” is not described in the official literature as a failure of the measles vaccine; it is described as its own distinct syndrome. The renaming severed the direct line from product to injury.

3. SIDS Dispersed into SUID (United States, 2009 to 2014)

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome had become a problem for the vaccine schedule by the early 2000s. The CDC’s own documentation acknowledged that “babies receive many vaccines when they are between 2 to 4 months old. This age range is also the peak age for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).”⁹ The temporal association was documented in reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), in autopsy case series, and in the work of Viera Scheibner and others. The combined diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus shots (DPT, later DTaP) were implicated in a substantial proportion of SIDS cases occurring within the close post-administration window.

Beginning around 2009, the CDC introduced a broader umbrella classification: Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID). The Shapiro-Mendoza classification system, formally published in Pediatrics in 2014, split what had previously been counted as SIDS into multiple sub-categories: SIDS proper, accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, “ill-defined and unknown cause,” and “undetermined.” A CDC presentation described the result candidly: the “decline in SIDS is offset by increasing rates of: Cause unknown/unspecified, Other SUID (suffocation, wedging, overlaying, poisoning).”¹⁰ A Delaware public health document stated the mechanism in plainer language: “as the definition of SIDS has become narrower and more precise, more infant deaths are being classified as SUID cases rather than SIDS cases.”¹¹

The total number of sudden, unexplained infant deaths did not fall. The SIDS signal, which had become visibly correlated with the vaccine schedule, was dispersed across four less recognizable categories. The product that produced the pattern retained its clean record. The grieving parents went into four columns instead of one.

4. Guillain-Barré Syndrome as “Background Rate” (United States, 1976 and After)

The 1976 swine flu vaccination campaign produced an episode the CDC could not immediately absorb. Within weeks of the mass vaccination drive, hundreds of cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (an acute ascending paralysis presenting with respiratory involvement) appeared in vaccinated adults. By late December 1976, 172 Guillain-Barré cases had been reported across twenty-four states, with 99 of them in people recently vaccinated. The CDC Director halted the campaign. Independent reviews later confirmed that the vaccinated were approximately four times more likely to develop the condition than the unvaccinated, with roughly one additional case per 100,000 people vaccinated.¹²

The subsequent decades produced a different approach to the same phenomenon. The CDC established a “background rate” of 80 to 160 Guillain-Barré cases per week in the United States, “regardless of vaccination.” The regulatory frame became: cases following vaccination are compared against this background rate and classified as above it or within it. The language of coincidence replaced the language of causation. When Guillain-Barré appears in a flu vaccine recipient today, the question posed is not “did the injection trigger this?” but “does this case exceed the expected background?”¹³

The injection remained the same. The statistical architecture around it changed. The renaming here is subtler than the others in this catalog: not a new category, but a reframing of the injury as noise.

5. Whooping Cough Rebranded as the “100-Day Cough” (United Kingdom, 2024)

Whooping cough was supposed to have been eliminated by the pertussis vaccine. The 2024 UK figures made the failure impossible to ignore. UKHSA data confirmed 2,793 cases of pertussis across England in Q1 2024 alone, compared with 858 cases for the whole of 2023, a greater-than-threefold rise in a single quarter against a full prior year. Five infant deaths were reported in Q1 2024. Most adult cases occurred in a population with near-universal pertussis vaccination coverage. Mainstream UK media coverage, drawing on an older descriptor for the illness, began referring to the condition as the “100-day cough.” The term, used in headline after headline through 2024, began replacing “whooping cough” in much public discussion.¹⁴

The move here is softer than the others. “100-day cough” is not a new diagnostic category; it is an older vernacular descriptor revived in a particular rhetorical moment. What the revival accomplished was to shift the public frame from a disease that was supposed to have been eradicated (whooping cough) to a benign-sounding duration descriptor (a cough that lasts 100 days). The illness is still what the establishment calls pertussis. The vaccine still failed in the vaccinated population. The name shift absorbed some of the attention a 3,000-case cluster in a vaccinated population would otherwise have drawn. This is the weakest documented item in the catalog, included because the pattern across the other nine shifts permits it to be read for what it is: the softer end of the same spectrum.

6. George Bernard Shaw at the London Health Committee (circa 1900)

The mechanism is not modern. George Bernard Shaw, who served on a London Borough Council Health Committee during a smallpox event at the turn of the twentieth century, described what he found: “I learned how the credit of vaccination is kept up statistically by diagnosing all the re-vaccinated cases of smallpox as pustular eczema, varioloid or what not, except smallpox.”¹⁵

Eleanor McBean, documenting the same period in The Poisoned Needle (1957), recorded corroborating practice. Hospital records were “worked on” before release. Mild smallpox in the vaccinated was recorded as chickenpox or measles. Serious smallpox in the vaccinated was recorded as syphilis or scrofula (an archaic term for tuberculosis of the lymph nodes). In the Salk polio trials of the 1950s, no case was counted as “immunized” unless it had received two shots; children developing polio after the first shot were automatically placed in the “uninoculated” class, invalidating any conclusion drawn from the trial figures.¹⁶ The administrative mechanism is at least one hundred and twenty years old, and its continuity is the significant observation. The particular shift that keeps the record clean varies with era and jurisdiction. The shift itself does not vary.

7. Smallpox and the Thousand-Year Fragmentation

The oldest instance of the mechanism in this catalog ran for a thousand years and ended in the WHO’s own official history of its own eradication program. What the term “smallpox” designated varied by region, by century, and by the clinician applying it. A 1979 article in Medical History titled “Smallpox and the Evolution of Ideas on Acute Viral Infections” states that the identification of the illness from extant descriptions before AD 900 cannot be made with any degree of certainty, and that for several hundred years after the Latin terms variola and morbilli came into use, the illnesses they referred to could not be clearly distinguished on the basis of the available clinical descriptions.¹⁷ The same point appears elsewhere in the clinical literature: for centuries scarlet fever, rubella, measles, and what medicine would later call smallpox were considered a single category of febrile illness with rash.

The first formal attempt to split chickenpox off from smallpox as a distinct category was published by the English physician William Heberden in his paper “On the Chicken-pox,” read before the Royal College of Physicians on August 11, 1767 and printed in Volume 1 of the College’s Medical Transactions the following year. Heberden acknowledged in his own report that the pustules were the same size, that they contained a similar yellowish fluid, and that the preceding symptoms (chills, fatigue, cough, insomnia, migratory pains, loss of appetite, and fever) were shared. His primary evidence for separation was a difference in the timing of crust formation on the pustules. He stated plainly that his reason for proposing the split was “the small-pox, with which it may otherwise be confounded, and so deceive the persons, who may have had it.” The deception he feared was that a previous bout of what he was now calling chickenpox would be assumed to protect against smallpox, and smallpox inoculation would be refused as a result. The separation was proposed in defence of the inoculation practice.¹⁸

The proposal was not accepted for over a century. When it was eventually adopted in the early 1900s, the British Medical Journal carried extended correspondence on the difficulty of applying it. A letter published in the issue of October 27, 1923, from a physician working in Sudan, described epidemics that moved through three stages in the same population: indistinguishable from chickenpox in its early form, through alastrim (variola minor), and finally typical smallpox. Another physician in the same correspondence noted that “many so-called distinguishing characteristics are quoted in textbooks, but all of them may fail and leave one in perplexity.” The same period produced the diagnostic exchange at Johns Hopkins University in which several senior physicians diagnosed a patient as having a severe case of chickenpox, and William Osler, arriving on the ward, overruled them with “My God, Futcher, don’t you know smallpox when you see it?”¹⁹

The pattern of splitting off new labels continued through the twentieth century. The WHO launched its intensified global eradication campaign in 1967. Nine years earlier, in 1958, a pox-like illness had been observed in two shipments of cynomolgus monkeys arriving at the State Serum Institute in Copenhagen, Denmark; the monkeys had been imported from Singapore for use in polio vaccine research. The entity isolated from the lesions was named monkeypox virus. In August 1970, in the village of Bukenda in the Equatorial region of what was then Zaire, a case of smallpox-like illness in a child was investigated as a suspected smallpox outbreak nine months after smallpox had been declared eliminated from that country. When no variola virus could be recovered, the illness was reclassified as the first human case of monkeypox.²⁰ The WHO’s own 1988 publication acknowledges that monkeypox in humans is clinically indistinguishable from smallpox, with the primary distinguishing sign being enlarged lymph nodes, a feature that the same literature acknowledges is inconsistently present in monkeypox, occasionally present in smallpox, and also present in chickenpox. The distinguishing feature was not a distinguishing feature. The new label was simply a new label.

The 1976 India post-eradication surveillance is the mechanism’s clearest documented moment. A country-wide system for the surveillance of fever with rash was introduced across India in January 1976. During that year alone, 1,951,487 cases of fever with rash were entered in the registers, and 519,651 of the localities in which the cases occurred were visited by senior health workers. None of the cases was found to be smallpox. The WHO’s own 1988 publication documents the classification of what the surveillance did find: 862,155 were classified as chickenpox, 519,597 as measles, 146,855 as “other skin diseases,” and the remaining 422,880 as “miscellaneous.” Of the 102 cases investigated in 1976 by the senior epidemiologists of the smallpox eradication program as clinically suspected smallpox, 63 percent were classified as chickenpox and none as smallpox.²¹

The pattern was not unique to India. In Indonesia’s precertification surveillance, of 650 suspected smallpox cases investigated during 1970-1972, 629 (96.8 percent) were classified as chickenpox and none as smallpox. In the Afghanistan 1976 hospital searches, 223 suspected cases were investigated; 55 percent were classified as measles, 28 percent as chickenpox, and 17 percent as “a variety of skin diseases.” In Pakistan, 49,874 cases of fever with rash were detected and investigated between October 1974 and November 1976; 27,703 were classified as chickenpox. In Western Africa, 157 laboratory specimens from suspected cases were sent to the WHO collaborating centre in Atlanta between January 1972 and April 1976; none yielded variola virus, while 41 were found to contain herpesvirus particles. The same publication notes that the laboratory test used (virus isolation on the chorioallantoic membrane) did not grow chickenpox virus at all, so “hundreds of specimens from chickenpox viruses might be examined with consistently negative results.”²²

During the eradication program, ambiguous cases had been counted as smallpox. After the formal declaration of eradication in 1980, the same clinical presentations, in the same populations, were counted as chickenpox, measles, monkeypox, or “other skin diseases.” The institution’s own eight-hundred-page official history documents each step of the reclassification. The curious skeptic can download the publication from the WHO archive and read the pages.

The Pattern

The shift occurs after a product is introduced, or in the course of defending one. The product is almost always a vaccine. In the AIDS case it is a diagnostic test paired with a drug protocol. In the smallpox case it is the vaccine industry’s founding product, and the shift runs for a thousand years. The shift permits the product to be reported as effective when the measurable biological outcome either stays flat or worsens.

The structural prevention was described by Ralph Scobey, MD, in testimony to the United States House of Representatives in 1952. “For almost half a century,” he told Congress, “poliomyelitis investigations have been directed towards a supposed exogenous virus. The manner in which the Public Health Law is now stated imposes only this type of investigation. No intensive studies have been made to determine whether or not the so-called virus of poliomyelitis simply results from an exogenous factor, for example, a food poison.”²³ The law imposed the name. The name imposed the investigation. The investigation confirmed the name.

What the ten renamings reveal is the character of medical categories themselves. They are decisions made by institutions whose solvency depends on the outcome of the decision. The International Classification of Diseases, which the WHO describes as the body that “defines the universe of diseases,” expanded from roughly 13,000 codes in ICD-9 to approximately 70,000 codes in ICD-10. Human biology did not multiply fivefold. Billing granularity did. Each new code is a new product line. Each renamed condition is a maneuver on an existing line.

The financial architecture explains the direction of travel. A diagnosis that falls into a vaccine’s injury column creates liability. A diagnosis that falls into a different column generates revenue (a new ICD code, a new specialist referral, a new drug protocol, a new monitoring regimen). The administrative incentive runs in one direction only. A country has no office whose job is to re-examine old diagnoses and ask whether the renaming was wrong. It has many offices whose job is to add new codes and to classify ambiguous cases into them. Over decades, the gradient produces exactly what the catalog documents: a vaccinated population with the same injuries, differently labeled, absorbed quietly into categories that no longer point back at the product.

Specific beneficiaries can be named for each shift. The polio reclassification protected the pesticide industry (DDT was then manufactured by Monsanto, Ciba, and other chemical firms, and the broader organochlorine and organophosphate markets were implicated by Biskind’s and Scobey’s testimony) and secured the Rockefeller Institute’s control of the research field through its decades-long monopoly on virus-focused funding. The AIDS reclassification generated AZT’s revenue stream for Burroughs Wellcome (later Glaxo, now GSK), expanded the National Cancer Institute’s retrovirus research programs, and preserved the broader germ-theory framework for infectious disease classification. The atypical measles name protected Pfizer, which manufactured the “Pfizer-Vax Measles-K” killed vaccine implicated in the condition. The SIDS-to-SUID dispersal protected the childhood vaccine schedule as a whole, benefiting Merck, Sanofi, GSK, and Pfizer across their pediatric product lines. The GBS background-rate reframing protects every seasonal flu vaccine manufacturer against the signal that stopped the 1976 campaign. The pertussis 100-day cough rebrand protects GSK and Sanofi, the two companies that currently manufacture pertussis vaccines. The smallpox fragmentation across a thousand years protected the vaccine industry’s founding product, legitimized the WHO’s claim to eradication authority (a claim that funded the subsequent global vaccination infrastructure), and created the modern markets held by the manufacturers of chickenpox vaccines (Merck’s Varivax, licensed by the FDA in March 1995; GSK’s Varilrix), monkeypox vaccines (Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos), and the measles-component vaccines whose markets were created by the splitting-off of measles as a distinct entity (Merck, GSK, and Sanofi). The autism spectrum expansion protects the entire childhood vaccine schedule and simultaneously generates revenue for genetic testing firms built around “genetic predisposition” as the declared cause of a condition whose rise has correlated instead with the expansion of the schedule itself.

A defender of the schedule might respond that the ten shifts above are examples of scientific refinement over time, that diagnostic categories improve as understanding grows, and that any reclassification system will produce some apparent movement in reported case counts. The claim is testable. Genuine diagnostic refinement would run in both directions. Some conditions would be newly recognized as vaccine-related; others previously thought vaccine-related would be reclassified as independent. A random-walk refinement process would produce roughly symmetric movement. The ten shifts documented here are not symmetric. Every single one runs in the same direction: toward removing a vaccine-adjacent injury signal from the column that would record it as such. In a century of diagnostic revision, no example appears of a shift that moved a condition into the vaccine-injury column. The asymmetry is the finding.

The restructured catalog makes a second pattern visible. The opening and closing items are the same maneuver executed at two radically different timescales. Polio’s label-dispersal across aseptic meningitis, viral meningitis, enterovirus infection, coxsackievirus infection, transverse myelitis, and non-polio acute flaccid paralysis unfolded across seven decades. Smallpox’s fragmentation across chickenpox, measles, scarlet fever, alastrim, varioloid, pustular eczema, monkeypox, and “other skin diseases” unfolded across a thousand years. Both began with a single diagnostic category that threatened an existing or forthcoming vaccination program. Both ended with that category broken into a dozen adjacent labels. Both culminated in formal institutional declarations of eradication or elimination. A pattern that appears once can be coincidence. A pattern that appears twice, separated by a century and executed on different continents by different institutions, is a mechanism.

A related mechanism, still unfolding, operates on the autism spectrum. The DSM has serially expanded the autism criteria across its editions: DSM-III in 1980 introduced “Infantile Autism” as a narrow category; DSM-III-R in 1987 broadened it; DSM-IV in 1994 added Asperger’s and PDD-NOS; DSM-5 in 2013 consolidated the spectrum. CDC-reported autism prevalence rose from roughly 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 36 by 2020. The expansion mechanism differs from the renamings above in form (an existing diagnosis is widened rather than substituted) but produces the same effect: a growing population of children with developmental signals whose causes, under earlier criteria, might have been investigated specifically. Within the expanded category, cause is declared largely genetic, and investigation of environmental and iatrogenic factors is foreclosed before it begins.

The mechanism is not only historical. It is actively operating today. Three contemporary movements are worth watching, each tracking directly onto one of the templates documented above.

The first is Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). The term dates to the 1990s as a narrow cardiology category for unexplained sudden deaths with normal postmortem findings. From 2022 onward, SADS has been pushed into public health prominence and formally registered. Melbourne’s Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute established Australia’s first national SADS registry in 2022, media coverage of sudden deaths in young, previously healthy adults has surged in parallel with the mRNA injection rollout, and the term now covers a visibly rising number of cases that would once have warranted individual investigation.²⁴ The classification is described in the clinical literature as “mechanistically neutral,” which is to say that it will not point back at any intervention. The structural function matches the SIDS-to-SUID move exactly: a visible correlation between an injection schedule and sudden deaths is absorbed into a named category whose cause is declared genetic, idiopathic, or unknown.

The second is myocarditis following mRNA injection. The CDC’s own VAERS received 1,626 reports meeting the myocarditis case definition after mRNA-based injection between December 2020 and August 2021, concentrated in males aged 18 to 24 at rates of 52.4 to 56.3 cases per million doses.²⁵ The regulatory response has borrowed directly from the 1976 Guillain-Barré playbook: cases following injection are compared against “expected baseline rates” and declared statistically expected or declared “likely associated” at rates mild enough to permit continued recommendation. The language of coincidence replaces the language of causation. The injection remains the same; the statistical architecture around it does the work the renaming did in the ten historical cases.

The third is Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS), introduced by the Infectious Diseases Society of America in 2006 as a diagnostic category for persistent symptoms following antibiotic treatment of Lyme disease. The CDC adopted the terminology and formally discourages the use of “chronic Lyme disease.”²⁶ The function is to absorb ongoing symptoms into a mechanistically-neutral category that does not point back at either the organism’s persistence or the inadequacy of the treatment protocol. The template is the same template used in the ten historical shifts, deployed in the present.

Vaccine efficacy, measured biologically, has rarely survived serious scrutiny. Measured administratively, it has survived everything.

The ten renamings in this catalog are the mechanism by which the administrative measure is kept intact. When a product fails on the terms by which failure was originally defined, the terms are quietly moved. The product retains its reputation. The children who were paralyzed, who died in their cots, who developed severe atypical illness after exposure, who presented in 1976 India with what the WHO’s own surveillance team then classified as chickenpox rather than smallpox, go into other columns.

The 1976 India post-eradication surveillance is the mechanism caught in the act and preserved in the institution’s own records. Two years after the WHO had declared India free of smallpox, 1,951,487 cases of fever with rash were recorded across the country, and more than half a million of the localities in which they occurred were investigated by senior health workers. Of the 102 cases senior epidemiologists investigated as clinically suspected smallpox, 63 percent were classified as chickenpox; none as smallpox. The eradication machinery found what it was supposed to not find, and reclassified what it did find so that the finding did not threaten the declaration.

The WHO’s own 1988 publication Smallpox and Its Eradication is the institutional record of exactly this maneuver. The 1976 India surveillance findings are on page 1184. The parallel findings in Indonesia (629 of 650 suspected cases reclassified as chickenpox), Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Western Africa are documented in the surrounding chapters. The publication is available for free download from the WHO’s digital archive. Whatever word one chooses for what the surveillance accomplished (reclassification, redefinition, administrative convenience, policy), the publication exists and says what it says. So do the other nine documents cited above.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine you promised your mom that your room was clean. She came in to check, and she saw socks on the floor. So you decided, together with your friends, that socks on the floor don’t count as a messy room anymore. From now on, a messy room only means food on the floor.

Now you can honestly say your room is clean. The socks are still there. You didn’t pick them up. You just changed what counts.

The next week, there’s an apple core on the floor. So you decided apple cores don’t count either. A messy room now means pizza on the floor, and only pizza. The apple core and the socks are still there, but you can still honestly say your room is clean.

Grown-ups do this with medicines sometimes. They give a child a shot, and if the child gets sick anyway, they change the name of what the child has, so it doesn’t count as the shot not working. The child is still sick, and the parents are still worried, but in the big books that keep track of these things, the shot still worked.

The dictionary was the trick all along.

References