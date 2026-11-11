Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
3h

I am soooooo sick of goal-post shifting!

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
5hEdited

An important reflection on an aspect that deserves much more attention👍🙏🏼🏆: the difference between the actual progression of a disease and the way institutions classify and record it. Modifying diagnostic criteria can alter statistics without any necessary change in the underlying biological reality.

The fundamental problem is that a medical dogma has been built around vaccination, while something far more essential has been relegated to the background: the biological terrain upon which each individual’s health develops.

Before focusing an entire preventive strategy on the administration of immunological products from the earliest stages of life, we should pay much greater attention to the maturation of the immune system, maternal and infant nutrition, the gut microbiota, the integrity of mucosal barriers, metabolic balance, exposure to environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, rest, and environmental and social conditions.

All these factors contribute to the body’s ability to recognize and respond to viruses, bacteria, and other infectious agents.

It is also essential to address potential adverse effects of vaccines—especially during childhood—with absolute transparency, to investigate individual susceptibilities, and to rigorously study any links to immunological disturbances or chronic diseases. It is unacceptable to downplay safety signals, to attribute them to other causes without investigation, or to allow commercial interests to influence the interpretation of results.

Safety cannot become a matter of faith. Every intervention must be subject to independent evaluation, long-term monitoring, and an individualized assessment of benefits and risks.

True preventive medicine should begin by nurturing the biological terrain, strengthening health from its foundation, and understanding the complexity of the immune system—without turning any pharmacological intervention into a dogma or taking its harmlessness for granted.🙏🏼👍❤️

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