Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
8h

Thank you very much for this magnificent essay and for bringing together ten quantitative references that compel us to reflect on one of the greatest scientific questions: the origin of the extraordinary molecular complexity of life.👍🙏🏼❤️🏆

The figures presented invite us to look beyond explanations that reduce the origin of life to a mere succession of random events. The organization of amino acids, the three-dimensional folding of proteins, the genetic code, and the coordination of cellular systems raise questions of extraordinary depth.

Perhaps we should consider a broader perspective: the possibility that the breath of the CREATOR served as the initial impulse for Genesis—the principle that set life in motion, endowing it with organization, information, and intrinsic potential—and that this creative principle also established the laws and mechanisms that would guide its evolution over time.

From this viewpoint, evolution and creation need not be incompatible concepts. Evolutionary mechanisms could well be part of a larger process, the origin, foundation, and ultimate direction of which still elude our understanding.

While science can investigate the mechanisms of life, it may not yet possess the tools to answer every question regarding its origin and purpose. Keeping this line of inquiry open—free from dogmatism or prejudice—is, in itself, a form of intellectual honesty.

An excellent essay that invites us to view life with greater depth and humility.❤️ ———————————-International Theological Commission – Communion and Stewardship: Human Persons Created in the Image of God. https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/cti_documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20040723_communion-stewardship_en.html ——

Section 68 is particularly interesting: it explains that God is not only the source of existence but also the foundation of the natural causes that allow for the development of life and its evolution.

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
7h

Fascinating! The arithmetic is left to the reader, though at this point the arithmetic...blows my mind.

I can vaguely imagine what a $2 trillion deficit is or the immense number of miles between Earth and Alpha Centauri, but numbers like these are beyond me. All I can do is repeat what David wrote in Psalm 139:14,

"I will praise you; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are your works; and that my soul knows right well."

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