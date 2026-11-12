Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
5h

Health is built upon a biological foundation: caring for the organism—and maintaining its metabolic, immunological, and cellular balance—is the basis for disease prevention and resilience. The microbe is nothing; the terrain is everything: a balanced body is the best shield against any illness. 👍🙏🏼

Improvements in sanitation, access to clean water, nutrition, hygiene, housing, and working conditions have profoundly transformed public health—a contribution that deserves far greater recognition than it typically receives, especially when contrasted with interventions that harm health and give rise to chronic diseases.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

Thank you for this timely article. I was talking to a neighbor recently about how I know many people who are vaccine damaged. I started listing them, beginning with me and the polio vaccine when I was 8 years old in 1964. He was not willing to listen to me, and his immediate reaction was to say "whoa, now, hold on..." as I continued my conversation. Like what I was saying was blasphemous, and I needed to STOP. Still, he listened. Then he reiterated the brainwashing dogma about protection, safety, "studies show", blah, blah, blah. I said to him "Did you get your scarlet fever vaccine?" He stopped, paused, looked at me, and said, "I guess some diseases just run their course." Imagine that! Did I make a dent?

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