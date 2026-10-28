Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou
4h

Computed tomography (CT) scans are overused in the United States and could account for up to 5% of all cancer cases in the near future. This is the primary conclusion of a study published this Monday in the journal *JAMA Internal Medicine*, which tallied approximately 93 million CT scans performed in 2023; the authors estimate that the radiation from these procedures could lead to 103,000 future cancer cases. The researchers note that this figure is 3 to 4 times higher than previous estimates.

Computed tomography (CT) is widely used to detect tumors and diagnose numerous diseases. Since 2007, the annual number of such examinations in the United States has risen by 30%—a continuing upward trend.

At the same time, CT scans expose patients to ionizing radiation (which causes potentially carcinogenic DNA mutations), and it has long been known that this technology carries an increased cancer risk. Specifically, the radiation received during these tests can lead to lung cancer, breast cancer, and other types of tumors. The risk is highest for infants, followed by children and adolescents.

In 2023, an international study conducted by scientists at ISGlobal in Barcelona highlighted the impact of radiation exposure, estimating that for every 10,000 children examined using this technique, one or two could develop a blood cancer within the following 12 years as a result of that exposure.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2832778 (2025).--

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Guillermou
4h

Before resorting to statins—which carry serious health risks—one should consider diet and healthy lifestyle habits. Additionally, there are supplements such as psyllium, berberine, pantethine, phytosterols, bergamot, olive extract, and artichoke extract, among others. These work through various mechanisms that complement one another and can yield excellent results, all without the drawbacks associated with statins.

New guidelines from the American Heart Association could reduce the number of adults eligible for statin therapy. Under these new guidelines, approximately 40% fewer people will meet the criteria to receive statins.

The 2023 PREVENT equations provide a more comprehensive assessment of cardiovascular risk than previous guidelines; they remove race as a factor and incorporate additional health indicators, such as kidney disease and obesity.

A cross-sectional study published in *JAMA Internal Medicine* suggests that if the PREVENT equations are adopted into national guidelines, approximately 40% fewer people would qualify for statin treatment.

The study, which analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2017–March 2020), included a weighted sample of 3,785 U.S. adults aged 40 to 75 with no known atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

https://scitechdaily.com/new-cholesterol-guidelines-could-drastically-reduce-statin-use-for-millions/ (2024)

Some physicians have pressured patients to take various medications, even threatening to discontinue their care if they refused to follow the prescribed treatment. There are two distinct perspectives regarding statin medications.

Proponents of statins focus on how these cholesterol-lowering drugs save lives. Critics of statins focus on how these medications can harm one's health. What is the correct perspective? Find out at the link below.

https://nervedoctors.com/the-truth-behind-statins/

Statins reduce Coenzyme Q10, increasing the risk of dementia and cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, diabetes, depression, cancer, cataracts, and glaucoma have been associated with statin use.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23833125/

https://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation?PaperID=34065

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/1691918

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12991-017-0144-4

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