Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Jane Parkin's avatar
Jane Parkin
1h

Hi, regarding the New Essay PDF - as an ex (and old school, analog) graphic designer, and just on the basis of a quick skim of the visuals, this looks very clean, pared-down, accessible and user friendly. (I have to say that I found the image for 'What Is A Fang?' positively nightmarish! But apt, of course.)

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Angela's avatar
Angela
2h

Human beings are the worst thing happened to the universe. I think that a demon created them, or half of them, for sure. The only recourse we have is a strike against this universe by having no more children, as an Aventino secession, so no atrocities will be forever perpetuated by these monsters on the innocent part of humanity. Let the monsters and their satanic gods have this wretched reality we live in all for themselves, so they will have to turn on each other for resource extraction and for sadic enjoyment of other people's suffering. I would not put other innocents in this demonic place, and my advice to my children is: if we cant'change this, let's stop playing.

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