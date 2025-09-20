Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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AaronKM's avatar
AaronKM
Sep 20, 2025

Call me crazy but I know that I'm not alone in this belief - and it may well only make sense to others who also are gay due to the massive social engineering that we've all been subjected to for the entirety of our lives. I can not make sense of this whole LGBTQIA+ (and WTF ever else that they've squeezed in there over the past 48 hours, maybe even 24 hours at the rate it seems to expand). I am speaking for gay men and lesbian women when I say that we have exactly ZERO in common with all of those other letters - the 'BTQIA+' and whatever else - I mean nothing at all. I would say that we don't understand any of I t any less than anyone else does. Speaking for myself, I neither associate with nor know anyone who would consider themselves to be a part of this group and I feel quite confident that none of my close friends or acquaintences do either. Of course, we are all conservative Republicans so I can not speak for those who are politically-left though I would say that in all likelihood, regardless of political affiliation, those who are gay, right or left, have no confusion about our gender whatsoever for very obvious reasons. I don't, and no one who I know, believes that one can change their biological sex, or gender (whichever, does not matter to me, I don't do the whole 'construction' thing). We don't understand the whole 'furry' thing, we don't believe that childhood genita mutilation is acceptable, ir good, and we do not approve or accept relations between adults and minor children. So, how they managed to connect themselves with gay Americans, while I can reasonably come to two potential explanations for, I otherwise have not a clue.

Explanation 1: by social engineering. Society has been engineered since the year 2000 on what gay life is, what it looks like, and how it is. This has been pushed through Hollywood movies and television programming non-stop. Well, I am here to clear this matter up and correct the record. Contrary to how we're portrayed on screen, we don't live our lives in bars and nightclubs, we don't go out and drink with friends every night, we aren't having endless anonymous sexual escapades, and we don't spend our weekends getting high. There is no doubt that there are some who do all of these things but those people exist in both the gay and straight communities. In truth, our lives are far more boring and mundane than most believe. We do the very same 9-5 Monday through Friday grind with hellish rush hour traffic on both sides and have weekends in which we'd love to rest but t are plagued by the same closures that beg tk be done all throughout the week like yard work, cleaning and grocery. If we're fortunate, we might squeeze in some short reprieve from the craziness of life. As for myself, I care full time for my terminally ill father. So, explanation 1 may be a reason for associating us with all of them.

Explanation 2: I believe that this is a percentage of the explanation...

-Do you remember how TPTB tried ti delete natives by changing sports teams names?

-Do you remember how TPTB have been and continue to trash heterosexual, Caucasian Christian men?

-Do you remember how TPTB tried to delete blacks by removing their faces from well-known grocery products?

-Do you remember how TPTB tried to delete women using men pretending to be women, placing them in women's restroom rooms, changing rooms, and on sports teams?

-TPTB are doing the same thing to gay Americans by misrepresenting us as gender-confused, 'furry', sex-changing, pedophiles who are after everyone's children. This is not the case, at all. None of it is.

Whoever thought gay America was going to get a pass from all of this is nuts. I beliee that those who, since the year 2000, have been pushing, promoting, and force-feeding everything gay down the collective throat of the nation are the very same ones who are now misrepresenting us and creating fear and division between those who are straight and those of us who are gsy. Everything is after all manufactured and engineered.

O just hope that, sooner than later, gay America is able to find a way to throw off all of those additional letters because they are not us and we are not them.

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GoldenSW10's avatar
GoldenSW10
Sep 20, 2025

Great piece. We are ultimately dealing with a spiritual war, removing the concept of genders and playing God. We need to protect our children and our very souls. Eyes wide open…thank you for this major piece of the puzzle.

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