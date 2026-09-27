Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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karen welden's avatar
karen welden
5h

Do you know Catherine Austin Fitts and her Solari team? She speaks extensively about the extraction model.

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BP's avatar
BP
5h

Look at the central Banker Mark Carney. He is willing to burn down the greatest economic alliance between Canada & the US to install his carbon credit system. The Canadians have been so brainwashed that they don’t understand they are being used in this proxy war by the Globalist bankers against the Nationalist Trump. The Globalist want their 10% cut (for now) on every molecule burned. Canada is their last chance to cementing the system you are talking about IMO.

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