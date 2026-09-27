The Carbon Dollar is out today, in paperback. It is the nineteenth book published under the Unbekoming imprint, and the first to step out of terrain medicine into political economy.

For the last five years I have been writing, mostly, about medicine. Vaccination, terrain, suppressed therapies, the pharmaceutical industry, the regulatory apparatus, the institutional silencing of the doctors and researchers who have questioned any of it. That is the body of work most readers here know me for, and it is the main line of the Unbekoming imprint.

Alongside that main line, I have kept two other threads running. Two separate lines of inquiry that I have thought about, read about, and written about, but that have not really belonged to the medical work. This book is the point at which those two threads converge into a book of their own.

The first thread is central banking. I have collected my essays and book summaries on the subject into a nineteen-chapter volume with four original appendices, called The Central Banking Trap, available to paid subscribers of this Substack. Over time I came to understand central banking as the beating heart of empire — the mechanism by which private banking interests issue money to the state at interest, money they create out of thin air, whose repayment is serviced forever by everyone else’s taxes. That thinking culminated in an essay called What Is Empire?, which argued that empire is fundamentally a monetary technology, running continuously through its Venetian, Amsterdam, London, and New York hosts for roughly eight hundred years.

The second thread is climate change. Early on this was mostly about the scientific fraud. I have moved past that — the science, from the greenhouse claim to the temperature reconstructions to the models to the peer review that certifies the whole apparatus, is fraudulent all the way down, and repeating that case will not move anyone who has not moved already. What has interested me more is who put it together, and why. On the who question, the heavy lifting has been done by Jacob Nordangård, whose work on the Rockefeller foundations’ century-long construction of the climate narrative is essential and does not need to be rehearsed here.

On the why question, though, I have found the existing answers unsatisfying. Control, depopulation, taxation, ideology, one-world government, “power” — none of them, to my mind, explain the scale of the investment. A hundred-year project, sustained across generations of foundations, ministries, universities, journals, and central banks, executed with unbroken purpose from the earliest oil-industry-funded warming panic through to today’s mandatory ESG compliance regime — that is not the kind of effort you spend to raise taxes, or on ideology, or because you enjoy power.

It is the kind of effort you spend to install a new monetary system.

That is the thesis of the book.

There will be a version of this argument that pattern-matches to “the climate story is a money-making story” or “the climate story is a control story.” Those readings feel close to the thesis and they are not the thesis. The wealth extraction is real. The coercion is real. The surveillance regime is real. But these are consequences of what a new issuance framework requires — manufactured demand at scale, enforced continuously — not the reason the framework was built. The wealth-extractionists and the control-enthusiasts are along for the ride on a ship built for a different purpose. This book is about the ship.

The thesis

The Carbon Dollar argues that the climate change narrative is the birthing of a new reserve currency issuance framework — one built to replace the petrodollar arrangement as that arrangement decays. The whole thing is about issuance: manufacturing sufficient demand, through force, to allow the continuous issuance of money to the state, out of thin air, at interest, forever. The petrodollar system has done this work for the last fifty years by tying oil demand to dollar demand. The successor framework is being installed now — through carbon-accounting standards that measure every economic actor’s emissions, central bank digital currency infrastructure integrated with those standards, a compliance layer at the Bank for International Settlements, and the manufactured scientific consensus that supplies the justification.

This time it does not need armies to do it. It runs inside the computer that clears every payment. The violence has not been removed. It has been distributed — from the state-army level, where it was visible and infrequent, to the payment-rail level, where it is invisible and continuous.

I am not aware of anyone else who has written a book putting this thesis forward. Many have written about central banking. Many have written about climate change. I am not aware of anyone who has written a book connecting the two — showing that the second is a story engineered to enable the continuation of the first. I believe the thesis is correct. Time will tell.

I hope the book prompts conversation among readers who know one of these two subjects deeply — the monetary historians, the central bank watchers, the climate skeptics, the ESG-compliance professionals — and who have not yet had reason to think about the other. If the thesis holds, it holds because these two conversations belong together, and it is time they were held in the same room.

Readers who want the ground on which the book stands can start with What Is Empire? and The Central Banking Trap. This book is where that lineage of thought lands on the successor framework now being installed.

How to get it

Paperback (available now): The Carbon Dollar

249 pages. Selected Bibliography. Full index.

Digital Edition

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A word of thanks before I sign off. Every reader here — free, paid, Platinum — is why this work continues. The nineteenth book exists because readers stayed through the previous eighteen. The twentieth will exist for the same reason. Thank you.

— Unbekoming