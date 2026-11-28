More than 90 percent of American water fluoridation uses hexafluorosilicic acid captured from the smokestacks of phosphate fertilizer plants, where the gas had damaged crops and crippled cattle for decades before environmental regulations forced the installation of wet scrubbers. The scrubbing liquid, contaminated with arsenic, lead, and radioactive residues from phosphate rock, is shipped at 23 percent concentration to municipal water utilities, diluted roughly 180,000-fold, and sent through the taps of 180 million Americans. The moment a utility purchases the material, the hazardous waste designation vanishes and it becomes a product. Paul Connett, James Beck, and H. S. Micklem document this provenance and the sixty-year political defense built around it in The Case Against Fluoride: How Hazardous Waste Ended Up in Our Drinking Water and the Bad Science and Powerful Politics That Keep It There, published by Chelsea Green in 2010.

Paul Connett holds a PhD in chemistry and directs the Fluoride Action Network, the nonprofit whose health effects database his son Michael spent eight years assembling. James Beck is an MD and PhD. H. S. Micklem holds a DPhil. The foreword comes from Albert W. Burgstahler, Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at the University of Kansas and editor of the journal Fluoride, who coauthored Fluoridation: The Great Dilemma in 1978 with Michigan clinician George Waldbott. Connett was the only known opponent of fluoridation given formal opportunity to present to the 2006 National Research Council panel; his forty-five-minute presentation addressed concerns that appeared in the panel’s final conclusions. He was also the opponent who interviewed Dr. John Colquhoun on videotape in Auckland in 1997, shortly before Colquhoun died, after the former principal dental officer of New Zealand’s largest city had spent his final years reversing his earlier promotion of a practice he had come to recognize as neither safe nor effective.

The book appeared four years after the 2006 National Research Council review, Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards, concluded that the EPA’s 4 ppm safe drinking water standard was not protective of health and recommended that the agency determine a new maximum contaminant level goal. The EPA had not done so. Promoters were pressing for mandatory statewide fluoridation across the United States, Canada, and Australia. The UK had revamped its Water Act in 2003 to indemnify water utilities against liability. Twenty-three studies on fluoride and child IQ had accumulated. Elise Bassin’s Harvard thesis documenting a five-to-sevenfold increased osteosarcoma risk in boys exposed during a specific developmental window was nine years old, and the Chester Douglass rebuttal study promised in its wake had not materialized. Over 180 million Americans were drinking fluoridated water. The practice had run for sixty years without a single randomized clinical trial of effectiveness or safety.

The book stands alongside Christopher Bryson’s The Fluoride Deception and George Waldbott’s A Struggle With Titans as the standing documentation of what Connett and his coauthors call the Great Fluoridation Gamble: the sixty-year blind trust that water at 1 ppm could damage growing tooth cells without touching any other tissue in the body. The full summary unpacks Dr. Jennifer Luke’s finding that elderly human pineal glands carry fluoride at concentrations approaching those seen in crippling skeletal fluorosis; the 1951 Washington conference transcript in which Wisconsin state dental director Frank Bull instructed his colleagues to “lay off” the toxicity question entirely; and the 1986 NIDR study of nearly 40,000 American children showing an average dental saving of 0.6 of a single tooth surface out of 128. Breast milk contains approximately 0.004 ppm of fluoride. A bottle-fed baby in a fluoridated community receives up to 250 times more fluoride than a breast-fed baby. The body actively excludes fluoride from breast milk. The municipal water supply does not.

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