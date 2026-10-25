Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big E's avatar
Big E
22m

The PDFs are brilliant and beautiful.

Just one teensy suggestion for the PDFs: For people using the PDFs on screen (and even in print), text is easier to read if left-justified rather than fully justified (https://grok.com/share/c2hhcmQtMi1jb3B5_20f67e9a-737e-427d-a09c-6b6aa0c4e517).

Reply
Share
Nicole's avatar
Nicole
12m

Thankyou! Very much appreciated.

I would like to give a donation, would you kindly direct me on how I can do this. I don't see a 'Donate' button anywhere. Thankyou : )

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture