The genetic story of disease is a cover story.

The twenty-first century runs on it. Paediatric clinics. Cancer centres. Forensic laboratories. Family-planning counsel. It is used to explain illness, to assign blame, to foreclose questions. It protects the industries whose products and practices are what actually caused the harm.

It isn’t true.

In 2010, Jonathan Latham and Allison Wilson looked at over seven hundred genome-wide association studies covering some eighty common diseases. The genes the field had promised were not there. The field invented a term, “missing heritability”, to explain the absence, and has quietly worked to bury the finding ever since.

The Genetic Deception is a book about what Latham and Wilson found. What the field did with it. And what the public was told instead.

The digital only first edition went out in May. The paperback — Second Edition, revised and expanded — is now live.

The Genetic Deception

How a Failed Science Conceals the Real Causes of Disease

Second Edition, revised and expanded. 406 pages, paperback.

Across nineteen chapters and six appendices, the book works through the conditions where the genetic framework collapses on inspection. Cystic fibrosis, where the environmental trigger is omitted. Down’s syndrome, where the toxic exposures are known but not acknowledged. Dravet syndrome, where vaccine injury is renamed as inherited fate. BRCA. FH. Alpha-1. The forensic DNA story the public has never been told.

Long-form interviews with Jamie Andrews and Leon Karmameleon of the Telestai Network. Close engagement with the work of Dr Thomas Cowan, Elizabeth Nickson, and Latham and Wilson. A resource library at the back. An appendix on what to say when the doctor says “it’s genetic.”

What the book exposes is a procedure. A procedure for converting environmental injury, pharmaceutical damage, and industrial poisoning into inherited destiny. The procedure works on the patient. It works on the doctor. It works because most people who encounter it have never been shown what it conceals.

→ Order the paperback on Lulu

New in the Second Edition:

Three chapters not in the digital edition. The first is a long treatment of cystic fibrosis, the textbook example of a single-gene disease and the case that falls apart hardest on inspection. The second catalogues ten of the conditions currently labelled “genetic” and shows, one by one, what the label forecloses. The third asks where family resemblance actually comes from if not from genes, and what the Human Genome Project’s failure means for the question.

Expanded appendices, including an expanded vocabulary for the terms the framework uses to protect itself. New Notes and Sources across nine chapters, cited to the primary literature rather than to the field’s own summaries.

A full back-of-book index covering the people, institutions, conditions, and concepts named in the book, cross-referenced so the paperback works as a reference and not just a read-through. Any term the reader has seen in a clinic or in a news article — missing heritability, Dravet, CFTR, BRCA — can be looked up and traced to every place the book addresses it.

Table of Contents

Introduction Genetics: The Ultimate Cover Story Genetics Was Built on Bad Chemistry The Fifth Wall: Genetics as the Final Fortress of Medical Extraction Fool’s Gold Standard: The Unvalidated Science of DNA Interview with Jamie Andrews Interview with Leon Karmameleon (Telestai Network) Your Genetic Heart Disease Isn’t Genetic The Great DNA Data Deficit The DNA Paradox: How Unseen Molecules Became Unquestioned Facts How to Create a Genetic Condition What is Cystic Fibrosis? Down’s Syndrome: Environmental Poisoning Disguised as Genetic Fate The Genetic Alibi: How Wayne Bennett’s Family Tragedy Exposes the Dravet Syndrome Cover Story The Great Extinction Lie: How Genetics and Environmental Fraud are Destroying Rural Populations The Emperor’s New Genes The DNA Myth: What the Peer-Reviewed Literature Actually Shows About Forensic and Paternity Testing The Ten “Genetic” Diseases That Aren’t Genetic Heredity Without Genes

Appendix 1: The Vocabulary of Genetic Deception

Appendix 2: What to Say When the Doctor Says “It’s Genetic”

Appendix 3: The Four Real Causes

Appendix 4: The Conditions Currently Labelled “Genetic”

Appendix 5: The Eugenics Continuity

Appendix 6: The Curated Resource Library

Index

Who this book is for:

The reader who has watched a diagnosis arrive in their family and sensed that the explanation did not fit. The reader who wants to know what the research actually says instead of what the press release claims. The reader who is ready to ask what happened to the person before they were handed the gene.

For those who want a pigeon pair:

No Autoimmunity: The Body Doesn’t Attack Itself takes apart the companion deception. The claim that the body turns on itself has done to immunology what the genetic story has done to disease causation. Same method. Same voice. Same conclusion. The two books together are the full argument.

Order No Autoimmunity

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The paperback shelf:

The Unbekoming catalogue covers terrain medicine. Virology dismantled. Dentistry, veterinary practice, psychiatry. The vaccination record. The books are written to be read in a sitting, shared without permission, and used as a reference. The full catalogue is here.

Thank you to every reader who has carried these books forward. The work only matters because you read it, pass it on, and bring the questions home to the people who need them.

Unbekoming