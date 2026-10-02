Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
4h

I'm glad someone I follow online actually took the time to turn their forensic glare on the pseudoscience of "genetics" and dismantle it in writing. And what a fine read The Genetic Deception is. 👍📜

One of my favorite pastimes is taking swipes at viroLIEgy, but exposing genetics actually eviscerates that forlorn field:

you can't have an "intracellular obligate parasite consisting of either a DNA or an RNA genome enclosed within a proteinaceous capsid" 🧥 when neither of those two fictions 🧬 has ever been proven to exist. 😂

For the complete, superbly written demolition job of the questionable "science" of genetics 🙅🧬🙅 I highly recommend The Genetic Deception by Unbekoming.

It’s a cracking read. 📜🔥

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
4h

Down's Syndrome. That now makes sense. My brother in-law was the 4th and last child in my husband's family. Declared Down's. Attributed to the increased risk of a late pregnancy (40). However, the terrain was a Rhodesian tobacco farm... therefore, the annual applications of the infamous 3 - NPK - on the fields plus dollops of lethal Dow chemicals to the seedlings. So Pete's in utero environment was that of a woman exposed to that stuff for some 15 years (and his father?)

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