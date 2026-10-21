Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
7h

Luc, your distinction between an institution responding to criticism and actually learning from it interested me. A new committee, another report, more data, and yet the original problem remains untouched. I also wonder how often people working inside these systems recognize what's wrong but have little room to change anything. That seems an important part of the problem too.

Reply
Share
Tom's avatar
Tom
7h

I saw on the news in the UK yesterday that AI will soon be able to predict who will survive various illnesses.The reporter failed to raise the obvious point that in the future AI will decide who is worth treating or not and obviously there will be no way to argue with the AI. What a glorious technocratic future we have awaiting us.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture