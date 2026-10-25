Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

Viruses coexist with the immune system, leading to an adaptation where new variants become less aggressive—a process that would arguably be even more favorable in the absence of "vaccines." Research indicates that human immune cells store information about the coronavirus, enabling them to combat it again in the future. Natural immunity should be recognized as a powerful defense against disease. The CDC conservatively estimates that a large portion of the American population has been infected with SARS-CoV-2. There is strong reason to believe that, for most of these individuals, a SARS-CoV-2 infection "induces long-term immunity."

Klausner and co-author Noah Kojima question why there is "such a heavy focus on vaccine-induced immunity... while natural immunity is overlooked." They also criticize policymakers for ignoring the "complexities of the human immune system"—including evidence that both B cells and T cells contribute to post-COVID cellular immunity.

"This type of immunity should hold the same social status as vaccine-induced immunity." This policy will greatly reduce anxiety and increase access to travel, events, family visits, and more... allowing [those who have recovered] to safely discard their masks, show their faces, and join the ranks of the vaccinated.”

PHYSICIAN: ‘FANATICISM’ — NOT SCIENCE — GOVERNS CDC’S AGGRESSIVE PUSH TO VACCINATE EVEN THOSE WITH NATURAL IMMUNITY.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-aggressive-push-vaccinate-natural-immunity/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=9097f73e-c5e0-4e59-9fff-7f72a74c7cf7 -----

There are essential factors that must be clarified and addressed:

1. Germ theory is incompatible with vaccines, drugs, and any interventions that damage the immune system.

2. Vaccines suppress the immune systems of both children and adults, leaving them burdened with chronic illnesses for the rest of their lives.

3. We live immersed in a toxic soup of pollution and environmental degradation that harms our immune systems. Furthermore, our food supply—heavily laden with pesticides—has been denatured; this is promoted to serve the clear interests of pharmaceutical and agribusiness corporations, with the blessing of government “regulatory” institutions.

The Gates Foundation has, unfortunately, become the most influential actor in the realm of agricultural policy and the promotion of—to use a metaphor—"snake venom": it is a major proponent of vaccines, industrial agriculture, and glyphosate.

The immune system is suppressed by vaccines, antibiotics, environmental pollution, poor diet, and unhealthy lifestyles. Compounding this are lies, disinformation, and the fear of disease and potential crisis. ...economic.

This flu epidemic, caused by biological weapons, will inflate the false statistics regarding COVID-19 deaths, and there will be calls for more flu vaccinations. One study found that flu vaccines increase the risk of contracting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) by 36 percent.

https://www.connexionfrance.com/French-news/New-French-study-finds-32-toxic-pesticides-in-the-air .------

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/vaccine-misinformation-flu-shots-equal-hea

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

An excellent report, written with versatility and realism. We may have plenty of priests, bishops, and cardinals, but the true "pope" of modern medicine is pharmaceutical corruption. What is truly concerning is not that someone might question the pharmaceutical industry; rather, it would be concerning if we stopped doing so, given that the facts point to persistent corruption driven by economic interests.

The pharmaceutical industry handles vast sums of money and maintains unavoidable relationships with governments, regulatory bodies, researchers, and scientific societies. Precisely for this reason, conflicts of interest cannot be dismissed as mere administrative details—when they have the potential to influence decision-making, they become a public health issue.

And this is not a conspiracy theory. The WHO itself acknowledges that conflicts of interest can introduce commercial bias into decision-making, thereby compromising public health and eroding trust in institutions. The organization has also called for greater transparency regarding clinical trial data, pricing, patents, and research and development costs.

Therefore, we must demand something quite simple: complete and accessible data, the disclosure of all conflicts of interest, truly independent researchers, regulators free from commercial pressure, and public audits of decision-making processes.

After all, when the manufacturer of a product participates—directly or indirectly—in generating the evidence for it; when those who fund the research stand to benefit from the results; and when regulators fail to provide all the information necessary for third parties to review their decisions—then trust cannot simply be demanded; it must be earned.

If any company, researcher, official, or regulator has manipulated data, concealed information, or prioritized economic gain over the safety of citizens, they must be investigated and held accountable—regardless of who they are. This is a matter of critical importance, as such actions can lead to serious harm and even death.

We must ensure that no industry holds more power than scientific evidence, and that no regulatory body remains beyond the reach of public scrutiny.

Science does not require censorship or propaganda; it requires transparency, independence, and accountability.

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